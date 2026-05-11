Kernow Damo's Substack

Kernow Damo's Substack

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The Telegraph Was Ready To Run Him Out - Then The Police Did The One Thing They Couldn't Spin
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
13:12
Netanyahu Wants Endless War Abroad - Well The Bill Just Landed Inside Israel
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
11:30
Starmer's Reset Was Supposed To Save Him - Wait Till You See Who He Had To Drag Back
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
18:38
Israel's Panic Budget Just Leaked - Wait Till You See The Number
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
16:43
Labour Kept Smearing Polanski - Now It's All Blown Up In Starmer's Face
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
15:47
Trump Fired On Iran To Own Hormuz — And Lost The Strait On Live Tracking
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
19:10
Starmer’s Palestine Protest Smear Has One Fatal Flaw; And It’s Huge
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
18:04
Starmer Needs Palestine Action Crushed; Filton Retrial Hands Him a Problem
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
14:04
Labour Panic Shows Starmer Is Finished; Vote Green And Put Him Out Of Our Misery
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
25:16
Netanyahu Left Flailing Amid New Scandal; Israel Turns 5G Into Spyware
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
17:33
Netanyahu Thought He Was Safe; The New Map Of Gaza Had Other Ideas
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
15:59
Trump Tries Another Show Of Force; Iran Had Other Ideas
My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support…
  Kernow Damo
18:00
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