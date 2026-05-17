Trump’s Hormuz Bluff Just Collapsed

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Right, so China-linked ships are now moving through the Strait of Hormuz after dealing with Iran, and Donald Trump’s whole control act has taken another punch to the face. He went to China talking about reopening the world’s most important oil lane, talking as though Washington and Beijing were going to put Iran back in its box, and then the ships that actually moved did not move because Trump pulled a King Canute and shouted at the sea. They moved after Tehran agreed to their passage under Iranian management rules. That is the bit that cuts through all the noise, because Trump can call it freedom of navigation, he can name another operation, he can stick a bit of bunting on a naval escort plan and call it strength if he likes, but cargo does not move through Hormuz because of a slogan. It moves when the people controlling the water allow it to move. China understood that quickly enough. Trump is still trying to sell the opposite with the confidence of a man trying to pull rank on a locked door.

Donald Trump’s claim of leverage has run straight into the one thing he cannot spin: the traffic. The White House line after his meeting with Xi Jinping was that both leaders agreed the Strait of Hormuz had to remain open for the free flow of energy, and of course it did, because there is no leader on Earth who is going to stand in front of cameras and say, actually, let’s keep one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas traffic under extreme pressure for fun. But the Chinese readout did not hand Trump the clean victory lap he wanted, and that is where the smile starts to slide off the orange balloon. China did not need Trump to explain that oil lanes matter. China needed its ships to move, and the report from Iran’s side says those ships moved after requests from China’s foreign minister and China’s ambassador to Iran. So Trump gets the statement. Tehran gets the request. China gets the passage. The balance of embarrassment there is not difficult therefore, unless your job is to pretend a photo-op can steer a tanker.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, has now put the Iranian position in language even Trump should be able to understand if someone writes it in felt tip. Iran says the Strait is not simply closed, because friendly and commercial vessels can pass if they coordinate with Iranian naval forces. Iran says restrictions apply to enemies and those aligned with the war being waged against it. The key phrase there is coordination, because that is the word polite officials use when they do not want to say the word permission too loudly. A ship owner does not coordinate with an authority it can ignore. A state does not ask for managed passage from the force it thinks has lost control. China-linked vessels have moved because Tehran has allowed a route of passage under Iranian rules, and that leaves Washington trying to argue about freedom while somebody else is operating the gate.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s place in this mess is not secondary either. Netanyahu wanted Iran isolated, weakened, boxed in, and forced back from the regional levers Israel has spent years obsessing over. What he has helped produce instead is a situation where the Strait of Hormuz, that narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which about a fifth of global oil and gas transit passes, is no longer being treated as a neutral lane that Washington can simply order open. Iran sits on the northern side of that waterway. Iran has naval forces there. Iran has now turned that geography into a set of conditions other states have to factor in before shipping moves. We all know this by now surely don’t we? Netanyahu wanted pressure to remove that Iranian leverage, but his pressure on this score is worth about as much as a Eurovision vote from an Israeli bot farm.

Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of Iran’s parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has now taken this beyond rhetoric and into administration. He says Iran has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic through a designated route in Hormuz, with fees for specialised services under that system. He says only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. And he says the route will remain closed to operators of Trump’s so-called freedom project. That is not Iran throwing a tantrum at sea. That is a route, a fee, a cooperation test, and an exclusion list. It is the sort of dry, bureaucratic wording that makes officials look very serious while they are quietly kicking Washington in the shins under the table.

Trump’s problem is that his own counter-system has started looking like the thing being countered. The United States has enforced a blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic since April, after the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire failed to produce a lasting settlement, and its military has boasted about redirecting dozens of commercial vessels and disabling others to enforce compliance. That is supposed to look like command, because Washington always wants you to mistake disruption for control. But disruption and control are not the same thing. If all you can do is stop ships, divert ships, threaten ships, and make everyone else nervous about ships, while Tehran is the side saying which ships can move under which conditions, then you are not running the route. You are making a very expensive mess beside it.

So where’s the proof of concept in all of this then? Let’s have an example shall we? Well let’s take the Yuan Hua Hu. This is a Chinese supertanker carrying around two million barrels of Iraqi crude, and shipping data showed it leaving the Strait of Hormuz after being stranded inside the Gulf for more than two months. It was reported as the third known Chinese oil tanker passage through the Strait since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February the twenty-eighth. It is the material answer to Trump’s bluff. A tanker does not care who looked confident in Beijing. A tanker cares whether there is a route, whether the route can be insured, whether the cargo can pass, whether the authorities on the water will interfere, and whether the people claiming control can actually make the movement happen. All roads lead to Iran.

Iranian officials have described ships as needing to submit details in advance, including ownership, cargo, route, destination, and timing, before waiting for their approval. That turns the Strait into a practical permissions desk, not a debate club. A ship becomes a file. A file gets checked. The route gets approved or blocked. That is the boring part of power, but it is also the part that matters, because power is not always the explosion or the press conference or the aircraft carrier shot to bits at sunset for people who think geopolitics is a movie trailer. Power is the form you have to fill in before your cargo gets to move.

Washington is trying to fight that paperwork war therefore with paperwork of its own. A Bahrain-led resolution backed by the United States has gathered 112 co-sponsors at the United Nations, calling for freedom of navigation, protection of commercial shipping, and safety of seafarers. On paper, that sounds like the world lining up behind Washington. On the water, that paper still does not move cargo. The earlier version was vetoed by China and Russia, both have voiced reservations about the new draft, and Iran is demanding that any settlement recognise its authority over the Strait as part of a wider deal, because the Strait of Hormuz is not international water. So Washington can gather signatures, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Japan, South Korea, Kenya, Argentina and most European Union member states can all appear in the diplomatic column, but the ship owner still has to ask Iran whether their vessel gets to move.

The European angle, if Iranian state television reporting is borne out, makes the humiliation even clearer. This report says unnamed European governments have opened direct channels with Tehran to discuss safe passage, focusing on approval from the Revolutionary Guard Navy commanders enforcing the route. A caveat is needed here because the governments have not been named, and anonymous European capitals could equally be non existent, but equally if they’ve signed Washington’s begging letter, they might not be very keen to have their names published on this. But the political direction is hard to miss. Publicly, Europe can stand in the freedom-of-navigation queue. Practically, if ships need approval from the force actually controlling the water, then the conversation moves to the force controlling the water. You can issue a statement from New York and still have to make a call to Tehran.

South Korea’s position adds another useful bit of real-world pressure because it shows how legal objection and practical exposure can sit in the same chair. Seoul has objected to Iran’s reported fee plan and described it as effectively blocking the waterway, while the shipping problem itself leaves vessels, crews, oil, insurance, and route planning stuck inside the consequences of Trump and Netanyahu’s war. That is the difference between saying a rule should not exist and being able to ignore it. A government can reject the principle and still have ships caught in the practical conditions created by that principle. Trump’s allies can object all they like, and many of them will, because nobody wants to admit a rival state has turned a handy bit of geography into leverage. Their vessels still need a way through the narrow strip of water where the leverage operates.

The seizure reports add the enforcement side of the same system. Iranian state television has reported a foreign tanker carrying 450,000 barrels of oil was seized after allegedly violating Iranian economic regulations, disrupting the country’s economic order, altering visual markings, and concealing its true name. The ship still needs careful identification before anyone should build a whole separate story around its flag, ownership, or political alignment. But as a control signal, the report fits the same pattern: approved ships move, unapproved ships wait, and ships accused of hiding who they are risk being taken into Iranian hands. All of this we are seeing being borne out.

And then there is the trust issue Iran has with Washington just hardening the picture. Abbas Araghchi’s line about the lack of trust with Washington sits underneath all of this because the sea lane is now tied to the negotiations. Iran says it has no trust in the United States, says contradictory American messaging has made diplomacy harder, and says the end of the war and the lifting of the blockade are the conditions around which the wider settlement has to move. Washington wants Iran to surrender the very leverage that the Strait is now proving in public. Tehran is saying the war must end, the blockade must be lifted, and its authority over Hormuz must be recognised. Trump wants a deal that looks like submission. Iran is offering a route that looks like management. Those two positions do not meet basically because Trump is throwing a paddy and wants a big fat lovely headline.

Netanyahu’s political burden is that this is not the crisis Israel promised its supporters would emerge from. Israel’s argument has always relied on making Iran look surrounded, brittle, penetrated, overmatched, and one more shove away from strategic humiliation. Instead, Iran is sitting on the waterway through which a fifth of global oil and gas flows and using the crisis to make other states deal with it more directly than they ever had to before. That does not make Iran invincible, but it makes the Israeli war aim look stupid in exactly the way failed overreach always looks stupid: the thing they wanted to destroy has become the thing everyone has to talk about and negotiate with and pay up to.

China’s role here is not sentimental, because Beijing is not doing this out of some heroic anti-imperial kindness, and anyone trying to sell it like that should probably be made to sit down with a cold flannel. China wants energy security, stable routes, and influence over a crisis that affects its own supply. The same as every other state. It is a state acting in its own interests, as states tend to do when they are not being written into fairy tales by people with flags in their usernames. But that is exactly why the humiliation lands on Trump. China did not need to be Iran’s best friend for this to matter. It only needed to decide that the practical route ran through Tehran rather than through Trump’s ego, more humiliating for Trump due to his state visit to China coinciding and that decision now sits on the water in the shape of whose ships are moving.

Trump’s freedom project now looks like one of those expensive American ideas that sound much better before reality starts asking for proof of purchase. The plan was to escort ships through the Strait as if the United States could muscle the lane open, but Iran’s response has been to name a rival system with its own route and its own cooperation test. Operators of that American project are explicitly excluded under the Iranian mechanism described by Azizi. So the word freedom is doing its usual amount of heavy lifting, which in Washington’s case is often somewhere between a fig leaf and a warning label. Freedom for whom? Freedom under whose escort? Freedom through whose water? Freedom until whose navy says no? Those are not philosophical questions when the tanker is insured, crewed, loaded, and waiting.

The insurance, shipping, and finance layers are where the rhetoric gets stripped down to cost. A vessel moving through Hormuz is not just a ship with a flag on it. It is cargo, credit, contracts, crew, fuel, port schedules, insurance cover, and risk assessments. If Iran’s cooperation becomes part of that chain, Washington cannot simply argue it away by saying the words international waterway in a very serious voice. The US Treasury can threaten sanctions exposure around tolls and payments, banks can refuse to process, insurers can hesitate, and shipping firms can reroute, but every one of those actions accepts the same underlying fact: Iranian permission has become a commercial variable. Once permission becomes a variable, it sits in their spreadsheets and nothing anyone says in protest, including the orange man baby can change that.

The opening claim from Trump and Netanyahu was that pressure would put Iran in a weaker position. The practical result is that states and shippers are now having to calculate Iran’s position before they act. It has been strengthened enormously. The United States can still bomb, blockade, sanction, and threaten. Israel can still push for escalation, issue another warning, and pretend every new fire is part of an immaculate strategy rather than a crisis being kept alive because Netanyahu has nowhere safe to land politically. But China-linked vessels have moved through the route under Iranian management rules. Iran has announced a designated mechanism. Friendly states are being told they can coordinate. Hostile ones are being told the doors are closed. That leaves Washington and Tel Aviv with fewer options and more visible costs, all passed on to the great American taxpayer, all thanks to Israel and the idiot in the White House who can’t say no to them.

The old American performance depended on everyone accepting that the US navy was the answer to every maritime question. Hormuz has just made the question much nastier for them: what happens when the biggest navy can disrupt the lane, but the state on the shore can decide which commercial traffic gets the safer route? Trump wanted the Strait to be a stage for American command. Netanyahu wanted the war to grind Iran down until its regional leverage looked finished. China’s movement through Iranian-approved passage has done the opposite. It has shown the world that the power to shout “open” and the power to grant passage are not the same thing. Trump did not lose Hormuz because one tanker moved. He lost it because the tanker showed who had to be asked, and the answer was not him.

SOURCES:

ANADOLU AGENCY: Iran plans new mechanism to charge transit fees in Hormuz Strait: Senior Iranian lawmaker

THE CRADLE: Iranian FM says ‘no trust’ in talks with US, declares Hormuz open to all nations ‘except those waging war’ on Tehran; EU states in ‘direct talks’ with Iran for safe Hormuz passage: Report

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Chinese vessels start transiting Strait of Hormuz; Iran not created any obstacles in Strait of Hormuz: Araghchi; Hormuz open to friends, restricted to enemies: Iran FM; Iran to unveil new mechanism for Strait of Hormuz; Iran parliament finalizes plan to secure Strait of Hormuz

AL JAZEERA: Trump, Xi discuss Strait of Hormuz as Chinese vessels transit key waterway; Bahrain-led UN resolution on Strait of Hormuz gains support of 112 nations