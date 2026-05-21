Iraq Found Another Israeli Base; Netanyahu’s Secret War Is Spilling Out

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Right, so Iraq has apparently not just found one secret Israeli operating site in its western desert, Iraqi officials and lawmakers are now saying there was another one as well, because apparently one clandestine Israeli base on somebody else’s land was not quite enough to satisfy the region’s most heavily subsidised arsonist.

Well there we are. Israel is accused of setting up shop in Iraq’s desert to support its war on Iran, the first site was exposed after a local shepherd reported unusual helicopter activity, Iraqi troops went to investigate, they were fired on from the air, one Iraqi soldier was killed and two were wounded. So before anyone starts hiding behind the language of temporary presence, staging area, operational support, logistical node, or whatever little Pentagon-scented phrase somebody has pulled out of the drawer to make an illegal war platform sound like a camping weekend, there is the blunt version. A foreign military force was allegedly on Iraqi soil, Iraqi soldiers went near it, and an Iraqi soldier ended up dead.

And Israel has not exactly rushed forward to explain itself here, funny that, and the silence is doing a lot of work for a state that normally cannot shut up about its own military reach. The first site was in Iraq’s western desert, around the al-Nukhaib area, southwest of Najaf and Karbala, the sort of terrain that looks empty if you are a civilian and looks perfect if you need aircraft, special forces, deniability and nobody asking why there are helicopters in the middle of nowhere. But the story now widens because Iraqi officials are saying that first site was not the only one. Hassan Fadaam, an Iraqi lawmaker, reportedly said the one at al-Nukhaib was simply the one that got found, which is a hell of a sentence to be hanging in the air when the subject is Israeli military activity inside a country that does not recognise Israel and says it did not authorise foreign forces to be there. A second official is reported to have confirmed another base in a western desert region, without giving a location. So the question is no longer whether one weird patch of desert got used in one weird episode. The question is how much of Iraq’s western desert Israel thought it could treat as a private lay-by for its war on Iran, one marker on the map becoming two.

The first marker starts with Awad al-Shammari, a 29-year-old shepherd, which is probably the bit that should embarrass an entire security establishment quite honestly, because if a chap with his flock is finding this stuff before they are, it seems hardly surprising that Israel was able to set up shop in their backyard. He reportedly saw unusual helicopter activity on March the fourth in the desert southwest of Najaf and Karbala and alerted Iraqi military authorities in Najaf. He saw something wrong, and he reported it. Then, according to his family’s account, a helicopter later pursued and fired on his pickup until it stopped in the sand, and his burned vehicle and body were found afterwards. Iraqi forces were then sent to the area and came under fire from the air as well. Israel firing on Iraq within Iraq. The reporting says one soldier was killed and two were wounded. Baghdad later filed a protest, but the sequence is off the scale arrogance as well as obscene: shepherd sees the site, shepherd ends up dead, army investigates, air attack follows, soldiers fall. That is not sovereignty in operation. That is your sovereignty being shoved up your gluteus maximus. That is a country finding out what was sitting on its own land through a burned pickup, a dead shepherd, and one dead soldier.

Iraqi officials have tried to make the word “temporary” carry far more weight than it can bear to their shame too, because temporary is the word that lets everybody pretend the violation had a short shelf life and therefore less of a political stink. Karbala Operations Commander Ali al-Hashemi has acknowledged that an Israeli force was present inside Iraqi territory and said it stayed for less than 48 hours. Less than 48 hours, as if Iraq has a little weekend rate for unauthorised foreign armies. Pop in, land a few aircraft, support a war on the country next door, fire on the host country’s troops if they come too close, and just make sure you are gone before Monday morning so everyone can call it temporary and hope the public goes back to asleep. The Defence Ministry line has leaned into the same trick, denying that a permanent military base existed while describing a presence that lasted only hours. But a temporary foreign military site does not become legal because it has the manners to leave quickly. Iraq was not dealing with a hotel booking. It was dealing with an Israeli force on Iraqi territory.

The physical record is what makes the denial so awkward, because this is not just somebody saying they saw something flash across the sand. Satellite imagery dated March the eighth reportedly showed a straight, graded temporary airstrip around 1.6 kilometres long, carved into a dry lakebed at coordinates given as 31.66777 degrees north and 42.44849 degrees east. I know, coordinates are not exactly sexy, but there is a good reason for citing them because they do have one advantage over official statements: they sit where they sit, numbers don’t lie whether the spokesman is comfortable or not. A 1.6 kilometre strip in a dry lakebed is not a diplomatic misunderstanding. It is not a “movement” in the desert. It is a physical line on the ground long enough to make the phrase “base” perfectly reasonable unless your definition of a base requires a gift shop and a little plaque saying welcome to the Israeli occupation lounge. The site was reportedly used as a forward logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force, a staging point for special forces and a search-and-rescue position for pilots downed over Iran. So it was war infrastructure however long it was or wasn’t there for.

Washington’s problem is that the reporting says the United States knew about at least one of these sites, and that turns a dirty Israeli operation into an even dirtier question about the American security presence in Iraq and of course across the Middle East. The US position, as reported, is that it was not involved in the strikes used to protect the site. Well congratulations, have a biscuit, because not pulling the trigger is not the same as not knowing the gun was there. If Washington knew an Israeli site existed on Iraqi soil and Baghdad says no foreign presence was authorised, then Iraq’s supposed security partner had knowledge of an Israeli military platform inside Iraq before Iraq’s own public institutions had anything like a straight story to tell their own people. That is not an ally behaving transparently. That is an empire using the host state as scenery for the benefit of somebody else. It’s Israel First again. Israel doesn’t even share a border with Iraq, Syria and Jordan lie in between, so the site needed air access, coordination, silence and confidence. It needed American knowledge therefore, surely that must be beyond doubt?

As such, Baghdad is now trapped inside its own denials, and you can see why they hate this story. Lieutenant-General Qais al-Muhammadawi, Iraq’s deputy commander of joint operations, said there was no agreement or consent for any force to be present in that location. That is the line Baghdad needs to hold, because any suggestion of consent for an Israeli platform inside Iraq would be political poison in a country with deep religious, political, economic and security ties to Iran and no formal relations with Israel. But the more Iraqi officials clarify, the worse it gets. One says no authorisation. Another acknowledges an Israeli force was there briefly. Another says no permanent base. Another says the presence lasted hours. Another field tour produces the line that any presence had been temporary. They are not killing the story; they are trimming it into shapes they think they can survive. No agreement. No consent. Temporary presence. No permanent base. Israeli force.

The most poisonous claim is that Iraqi forces were allegedly told not to approach the area for security reasons, because if that is accurate, then the question is no longer just who built the site. The question is who had enough authority in Iraq to warn Iraq away from Iraq. Think about how deranged that is. Iraqi soldiers, on Iraqi land, investigating unusual military activity, and the allegation is that an American side told them not to approach. Washington can deny direct involvement in the Israeli strikes all it likes, but this is the bit that sticks to their shoe, like a particularly pernicious dog poo, because Iraq’s whole security relationship with the US is supposed to protect Iraqi state control, it’s that defence umbrella promise again and not create a magic bubble where Israeli forces can operate and Iraqi troops become the trespassers in their own land. It is the same old arrogance again The occupier never really leaves if the host still has to ask which patch of its own desert it may enter.

There is also a fake-image layer to this, because of course there is, because no modern scandal is allowed to remain merely filthy when it can also be made to look stupid as well. Images circulated online claiming to show the facility, and one fact-checking team assessed some of them as artificial, with a probability of fabrication above 98 per cent based on visual inconsistencies and coordinates that did not match the alleged site. That does not erase the airstrip. It does not erase the Iraqi casualties. It does not erase the official acknowledgements of a temporary Israeli presence. It does not erase the second-site either. But it does give the guilty and the embarrassed something to point at while they try to muddy the entire pool. This is how doubt gets manufactured. A fake image gets thrown into the story, then every actual confirmation gets dragged into the same suspicion, and suddenly the argument becomes whether one picture was dodgy rather than why there was a 1.6 kilometre airstrip in a dry lakebed, or was there as people will begin to ask themselves. The trick is not to disprove everything. The trick is to make people tired enough to stop separating a fake image and the real story.

The 2011 US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement is supposed to be the grown-up paper trail for Iraq’s relationship with Washington, the bit that lets everybody sit in rooms saying partnership, cooperation and respect for Iraqi control without immediately choking on it. Iraqi military expert Brigadier General Jawad al-Dahlaki has called this incident a breach of that agreement, and if an Israeli military site operating on Iraqi soil with reported American knowledge does not breach the spirit of that arrangement, then frankly the agreement might as well have been written on rice paper and left in the rain. Baghdad had already gone to the United Nations Security Council in October 2024 after Israeli jets used Iraqi airspace to strike Iran, so this is not Iraq suddenly discovering that the sky exists. Airspace gets used, Baghdad protests, nothing much changes, then a ground site appears in the reporting, Iraqi troops get hit, one soldier dies and everyone involved starts acting as if the real scandal is the language used. The pattern has not drifted from the air to the ground by accident. It has acquired a runway.

Iran is not some distant third party peering in through binoculars here, it is the country these alleged sites were built to help Israel attack, and it sits next door to Iraq in every practical way that matters. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran would raise the matter with Iraqi authorities and accused Israel of trying to destabilise the region. He also said Israel does not respect limits or red lines, which is hardly going to win any prizes for understatement given Israel treats Lebanon as target practice, Syria as a corridor, Gaza as a killing field, Iran as a permanent excuse and now Iraq as an alleged forward platform. The United States then stands there with that clean official face it practises in the mirror, pretending knowledge and permission are totally separate moral universes, as if knowing your mate has parked a war machine on someone else’s land is just banter. Iraq has spent years trying to balance Washington and Tehran because it cannot afford to be turned into the aisle Netanyahu charges down whenever he fancies another war. A secret Israeli platform on Iraqi soil does not just embarrass Baghdad. It turns that balance into Israeli reach through Iraq.

Major-General Tomer Bar, Israel’s former air force chief, had already boasted in March about extraordinary special forces operations during the Iran campaign, without saying where. At the time, that sounded like the usual military self-advertising, vague enough to make supporters puff up, vague enough to keep lawyers from eating their own sleeves. Put it next to the Iraqi reporting though and it starts to land differently. Israel loves selling reach as magic: anywhere, anyone, any time, any border, any target, then a press line about self-defence before the dust has settled. But reach is not magic. Reach has logistics, staging points, refuelling, rescue cover and other people’s countries turned into stepping stones. A pilot who might be shot down over Iran needs more than a speech from Netanyahu and a flag emoji from Washington. Extraordinary operations require aircraft, special forces and somewhere to put them.

The second-site claim is the bit Netanyahu really does not need, because one site can be stuffed into the usual bag of excuses if enough officials are prepared to sit on it. Temporary. Brief. Operational. Limited. Exceptional. Not permanent. Not a base, apparently, because no one had time to install a vending machine and a little sign saying welcome to our illegal war platform. But a second alleged site changes the question. It stops being whether one Israeli unit briefly turned up in the desert and starts being how much of Iraq’s western desert Israel thought it could use before somebody noticed. Iraqi officials can say the al-Nukhaib site is no longer active, but inactivity is not an alibi for what was already done. The second site has no public location, no clear status and no tidy line for Baghdad to hide behind. One base can be spun as an incident. Two bases start looking like a footprint.

Netanyahu’s war on Iran was supposed to show Israeli control, Israeli reach and Israeli superiority, all the usual nonsense wrapped around the same old habit of dragging everybody else into the blast radius. What it has produced instead is a hidden site in Iraq, a shepherd seeing what officials either missed or were not saying, that same shepherd ending up dead, Iraqi troops hit from the air, one Iraqi soldier killed, two wounded, satellite imagery of a temporary strip, reported US knowledge, Iraqi denials tripping over Iraqi acknowledgements, and a second-site claim sitting there like a live round on the table. The sane option was staring them in the face. Israel could have kept its war off Iraqi soil. It could have not turned another country’s desert into a deniable platform. It could have not forced Baghdad to explain why Israel was allegedly using Iraqi land while Iraq’s own troops were getting fired on for going near it. Instead, Israel appears to have treated Iraq as useful empty space, and Washington appears to have known enough for the word ally to start smelling rather a lot like accomplice instead. Israel got caught using Iraq as part of its secret war map, and the second-base claim makes that look less like a mistake and more like a method.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Israel built two military bases in Iraq before war on Iran: New York Times

SHAFAQ NEWS: Israel’s secret base in Iraq: what happened in the western desert and why Baghdad couldn’t respond

THE CANARY: SECOND secret Israeli base discovered in Iraqi desert

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Iraqi farmer killed to hide evidence of two Israeli bases in country: Report

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Israel built two covert military bases in Iraq to support Iran strikes – report

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Authorities Deny Existence of a Second Israeli Base in Iraq