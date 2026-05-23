Greens For Palestine Fire Back; Stop Apologising To The Israel Lobby

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Greens for Palestine have just done the thing the Green Party machine should have done for itself. Anti-Zionist candidates are being thrown under the bus the moment hostile mainstream media pressure arrives. Palestinians inside the party are saying attempts are being made against their own “Zionism is Racism” motion set to return at Autumn Conference to soften or rewrite it by non-Palestinians, notably despite the fact Jewish members amongst others helped draft the original and very much accepted motion. And that the party that has gained credibility from being better than Labour and other parties on the subject of Palestine and the genocide in Gaza is now being warned not to become Labour the moment the Israel lobby starts banging on the door once more. Greens for Palestine are telling their own party, that solidarity is not a badge you wear when it wins applause and then shove in a drawer the moment it attracts some pressure. You either mean it or you don’t, you stand by it or you don’t. You can’t keep saying it while candidates get thrown under a bus the minute they breathe in a direction Zionists don’t like.

Greens for Palestine have sent one warning to the Green Party Executive, the national executive layer of the party, because they say local and national party figures are believing hostile press attacks and hanging members out to dry. They have also put out a separate statement over their Zionism is racism motion. That second letter is even sharper in some ways, because it is not just about candidates. It is about Palestinians inside the Green Party saying that their own political words, their own description of their own oppression, are not there to be cleaned up by people who are more frightened of accusations than they are committed to justice, quite rightly in my view. The complaint is that non-Palestinian Greens are trying to rewrite or soften it before the party’s own members get to deal with it democratically. So you have one letter saying, defend our candidates and another saying, stop managing our voice. Put those together and the message isn’t subtle and sad it is that it needs to be made.

The Green Party has benefited from Palestine. When every other party has fallen over itself to prove its Zionist credentials, that has stood out, but equally you have to mean it too, which means backing it up. It has benefited morally, because Labour under Keir Starmer has made itself radioactive to a lot of people who could not stomach the sight of a party wrapping itself up in international law language while punishing its own left and shielding Israel from the words its actions have more than earned and continue to. It has benefited politically, because people who felt homeless after the Labour machine went through the left with a clipboard and a woodchipper looked at the Greens and saw at least some kind of space where Palestine was not treated as a career-ending disease. It has benefited electorally, because the Greens have been able to present themselves as the party that did not surrender its voice on Gaza. But that credibility comes with a bill. If Palestinians and anti-Zionist members help give you that credibility, they are not decorative proof of virtue. They are political actors, members, organisers, candidates and policy drafters, and they do not become a reputational problem just because the wrong people start bleating to the contrary.

And that brings us to the recently announced by-election in Makerfield where all the talk is about Andy Burnham, as every day he seems to pop up and announce he won’t change a damn thing in Labour if you elect him. The other story the mainstream media are falling over themselves congratulating themselves for, is the Green candidate initially selected quickly pulling out of the race. Chris Kennedy had been selected as the Green candidate for the Makerfield by-election, then withdrew after only hours, with the party announcement giving “personal and family reasons.” Reporting around the withdrawal however said he had been targeted after sharing a post that described the Golders Green ambulance arson attack as a false flag, a post he later deleted and apologised for. Now, that arson case is not the argument to relitigate here, and nobody with any sense needs to turn an ongoing criminal matter into a social media pub brawl for clout and yet many in the media have done just that. But the political issue is what followed. Greens for Palestine looked at the speed of the collapse, the hostile pile-on, the candidate vanishing, and the party posture around it, and asked who is really controlling Green candidate selection when Palestine is involved. Members can select someone, but if outside pressure can make the party flinch hard enough, then member democracy is left holding a very worthy leaflet but not much power.

Another example is the Green Deputy Leader Mothin Ali and this makes the story harder to flatten into some lazy nonsense that can be thrown down at the feet of Zack Polanski as being personally responsible. Mainstream media have gone tonto over claims he advised suspended Green candidates to get serious legal advice after multiple candidates and members were suspended over alleged historical antisemitic comments. The reported recording has him talking about putting the party on notice, warning that more people could be targeted, and saying the national party was bypassing usual disciplinary process to fast-track suspensions. If even a deputy leader is warning candidates about the party’s handling of suspensions, then this is not a neat story about something the leadership has done and everyone else watched. This is structural. It is about an administrative culture, a disciplinary reflex, party officers, local figures, national structures, internal pressure and the habit of treating anti-Zionism as a risk to be contained rather than a stance against racism that should be supported. Zionism is racism. Polanski might carry the public leadership responsibility for what the party becomes under his watch, but it is the party machinery that holds the reins over such matters, because that responsibility does not lie with the party leadership, doing the damage behind the scenes in places that never appear on a campaign poster.

Now I don’t mean for that to sound like an excuse. That distinction is not a courtesy to Polanski per se, he could call it out more vociferously and I think he ought to. But it is the difference between hitting the correct target and doing the lobby’s work for it. If this becomes “Zack betrayed Palestine,” as much of the media narrative frames, the whole structure disappears into a story about one man’s public image, and everyone else in the party machine gets to hide behind that old British political trick of turning a structural problem into a personality row. Greens for Palestine are not only appealing to a leader to be more outspoken on this issue. They are dealing with local and national figures, executive culture, candidate support, internal processes, and a stubborn pro-Israel tendency amongst a vocal minority that knows exactly how these fights are supposed to work. You do not need a memo saying “please copy Labour’s worst habits” for Labour’s worst habits to then appear. You only need a party that fears bad headlines more than it trusts its own members and their judgement, And if that sounds familiar, it should, because Labour already ran this routine until the wheels came off and then blamed the road. Antisemitism was not only used to deal with real anti-Jewish racism, which is real and should be dealt with properly. It was also turned into a political cudgel against the left, against Palestine solidarity, against anti-Zionist Jews, against candidates and members who refused to accept that every criticism of Israel had to be submitted for lobby approval before it could leave their mouths. Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership was dragged through that machinery. Left candidates were blocked, suspended, briefed against, smeared into toxicity and then presented as proof that the machine was merely keeping things tidy. The bureaucracy learned the safest move was not the fairest move, not the most democratic move, not the most honest move. It was whatever made the bad headline go away for five minutes. Greens for Palestine are warning the Greens that the same conveyor belt is being wheeled into their party now, and the people standing near the switch still have time to keep their hands off it.

The Palestinian collective letter is the harder one for the Green Party to wriggle around, because a candidate row can be muddied, a suspension can be buried in confidentiality, and a conference motion can be smothered in enough procedure to make even a parish council enthusiast lose the will to live. Palestinians saying “nothing about us without us” is much harder to finesse. The motion says Zionism is racism. That is blunt, yes. It is meant to be blunt. Palestinians are not obliged to launder the description of the system that displaced them, occupies them, besieges them, bombs them and then lectures them on tone through people who have never had to live under it. If the Green Party wants to debate the motion, debate it. If members want amendments, put them to members. But Greens for Palestine are rejecting the quiet little clean-up job, where Palestinians draft the words and nervous non-Palestinians decide what they are allowed to mean before the room gets a vote. This is what some in the party are trying to do next to stop this motion getting its fair debate come the autumn. It needs calling out now and stopping, the motion was accepted before, you don’t get to rewrite that for the sensitivities of non-Palestinians – we haven’t lived it, we don’t get that entitlement.

And this is why the whole “stop apologising” message needs to land. It is not complicated unless somebody is deliberately trying to make it complicated. It is not a demand to ignore antisemitism. It is not a demand to treat Jewish safety as disposable. It is a demand to stop accepting the filthy conflation that says Palestinians naming Zionism are somehow attacking Jews as Jews. Anti-Zionist Jews have spent years rejecting that conflation, and pro-Israel political operators have spent years relying on it, because it turns a political argument about state power, occupation, apartheid and genocide into a disciplinary trap. Once a party accepts that trap, it stops asking whether Palestinians have told the truth and starts asking whether their truth is convenient enough to survive a complaints process. The Green Party cannot call itself anti-racist, cannot trade on standing up for Palestine, while treating Palestinian speech as something that still has to be handled by people with softer language and weaker politics.

The candidate problem is just as practical, because candidates are not just props here. A candidate is where a party’s politics goes outside and knocks on doors. If anti-Zionist candidates can be selected by members and then left exposed the moment the press or lobby pressure turns up, the party is teaching its own members exactly what their democracy is worth. Palestine solidarity is welcome on leaflets, welcome in speeches, welcome when it brings in members, energy and moral credibility. Put it on a ballot paper with a name attached, and suddenly the air gets heavy, the emails get careful, the process gets very serious and everybody discovers a deep love of procedural caution. That is not courage. That isn’t standing up to racism. That is the party telling members they may campaign on justice right up until justice produces the wrong kind of attention and the Lobby comes knocking, or goes on telly for another performative victim status recital complete with crocodile tears. Greens for Palestine are saying that bargain has to be torn up before it becomes the candidate-selection manual. And they’re right.

The Green Party machine has a perfectly sane option in front of it, so naturally parts of it appear to be wandering around looking for a more cowardly one. It could defend member-selected candidates while dealing with any serious evidence through fair, open, consistent process. It could say anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and then behave as though the sentence survived first contact with a hostile headline. If the headline is bulls**t call it as much. It could tell newspapers and lobby groups that Green candidates are selected by Green members, not by people who discover their passion for anti-racism only when Palestinians start winning political arguments. It could let Palestinian-drafted motions go through democratic debate without treating Palestinians like guests who have become too noisy in their own house. It could back anti-Zionist Jewish members when they say their Judaism is not a human shield for Israel’s crimes. None of this is reckless. It is basic politics with a backbone attached, which in British party management now seems to be filed under specialist equipment. Perhaps if spines could be claimed on expenses more MPs might find one.

The coward’s option is always easier. Suspend first, worry about fairness later. Brief vaguely, let the details rot in the fog. Accept just enough of the hostile premise to look respectable to people who will hate you anyway. Tell your own side that the timing is difficult, the wording needs work, the optics are tricky, the party must be careful, there are processes, everyone is being heard, lessons are being learned, and all the other beige little phrases that appear whenever the people most affected are being managed from the outside. It sounds moderate if you do not listen too closely. It is surrender wearing sensible shoes. Labour did this until whole sections of its membership understood that their place in the party depended on how quietly they accepted being lied about.

Greens for Palestine are now forcing the Greens to choose, and no, another statement about values is not going to cut it. Either Palestine solidarity means something when the Israel lobby starts kicking the doors, or it is just another nice line for the website, parked between climate justice and a picture of somebody holding a placard. A party can either take the hit, defend the people carrying its own stated position, and tell the lobby that Green candidates are not selected by outside pressure campaigns, or it can do the usual British political shuffle: suspend, soften, apologise, hide behind process and hope everyone forgets who got offered up. One route requires a party that trusts its members under fire. The other requires a machine that treats Palestinians and anti-Zionists as useful until they become inconvenient. And if that is where the Greens end up, they will not need Labour to teach them cowardice, they will have learned it all by themselves.

If people on the executive, in party office, in candidate management, or inside local structures cannot defend anti-Zionist candidates and Palestinian members when the pressure arrives, then members have every right to replace them with people who can. That is not factional nastiness, that is internal democracy doing the one useful thing it is supposed to do. Otherwise it is just a suggestions box with minutes attached to it. Greens for Palestine are not begging some benevolent machine for mercy here. They are saying Palestine solidarity has a cost inside the party as well as outside it, and if the people currently holding power cannot carry that cost, they shouldn’t be using Palestine as campaign material when they won’t back it up when it counts. There is no rule that says the nervous get the offices and the seat on the Green Party Executive while the brave take the hits.

The Green Party’s entire offer depends on not being Labour – we’re supposedly here to replace them - which becomes a bit awkward if it starts copying Labour’s worst habits and just painting them green. Labour under Starmer has become control, triangulation, discipline, apology to power, and that miserable habit of treating members as an inconvenience between donors, newspapers and foreign policy loyalties. The Greens have grown because people wanted something else. They wanted a party that did not wet itself every time a lobby group shouted. They wanted a party that understood Palestine was not some niche left hobby, but a test of whether your politics survives contact with power. They wanted a party that could tell the difference between fighting racism and protecting Israel from accountability. If the Greens import Labour’s disciplinary instincts while keeping a Green logo on the leaflet, they are not building an alternative. They are repainting the same waiting room and hoping nobody notices the all too familiar smell.

Greens for Palestine have not just complained here, they have handed the Green Party a test with the answers written in block capitals. Defend candidates selected by members. Let Palestinians speak for themselves. Stop treating anti-Zionism like a public relations infection. Stop apologising to the lobby as if the lobby is the electorate. Stop shrinking Palestine solidarity the moment Palestinians begin to use it. The party can meet that test, or it can prove why the warning had to be made in the first place. Credibility built on Palestine does not belong to the party machine. It belongs to the people who forced Palestine into public life while Westminster was still looking for polite language to excuse mass slaughter. If the Greens want to keep that credibility, they need to stop acting as though defending Palestinians is too high a price. The lobby does not need to beat the Green Party if the Green Party learns to beat itself.

SOURCES:

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Greens’ Makerfield candidate withdraws after Israel lobby pile-on; Green deputy leader Ali tells suspended candidates to bring in lawyers

THE CANARY: Green Party — vote of no confidence raised against chair; Green Party racism under spotlight in shock letter

GREENS4PALESTINE (X):