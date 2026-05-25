Iran Just Beat Trump; Nothing Netanyahu Can Do About It

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Right, so Donald Trump is now trying to sell a peace memorandum with Iran as if he has forced Tehran into a climb down, and the reported terms are already making his victory speech, his little lap of honour with a Big Mac waiting for him at the finish line look utterly ridiculous. He says the agreement is largely negotiated, he says the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, and he wants the applause that comes with ending a war he basically started. But the Iranian side is saying the first stage is not a nuclear surrender, not a handover of enriched uranium, not a return of Hormuz to the old rules, and not a free pass for Israel to keep bombing Lebanon while Washington pretends the region has been settled. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is reportedly worried about the same draft because the nuclear file is being pushed back and Lebanon is being pulled in. Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator who has spent years functioning as one of Washington’s most eager errand boys for Israeli escalation, is warning that any deal which treats Iran as a force that has to be negotiated with becomes a nightmare for Israel. But Trump’s view of this? Well he was happy to say it on camera

Yes, Trump has gone and said Netanyahu will do whatever he tells him to do, which is quite a line from a man who has spent this war discovering that Iran is not doing whatever he wants it to do and the very reason he started war on Iran to begin with is because Israel finally found a US President, after 40 years of trying, stupid enough to do as they told him. So the first problem for Trump is not that peace might fail. The first problem is that peace might arrive looking nothing like the surrender he promised and actually brings into question who exactly has done the surrendering, because it sure as hell doesn’t look like Iran.

Trump’s public version of events is very simple, because so is he. He wants to say that Hormuz is reopening, that Washington held firm, that the pressure worked, and that everybody else should now line up to praise the big orange grown-up in the room, despite the grown-up in question having brought matches, petrol and an ego the size of Saturn into the room in the first place. The Strait of Hormuz is as I’m sure we all know full well by now, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which a huge amount of Gulf energy traffic passes, so control over that route is not some little maritime footnote for people with a map fetish. It is the lever that turned a war narrative into a trade, energy and shipping crisis. Iran closed, restricted or managed that route after the US-Israeli assault on Iran, and Washington has been trying to make that lever disappear ever since, despite blockading it themselves, or attempting to. The Iranian position does not make that disappear. It says the number of ships may return to pre-war levels over a period of days, but the legal and operational status of the strait does not simply go back to the comfortable old arrangement Washinton would love it to.

Iranian officials are describing the current talks as a first-stage memorandum, not a final settlement – very different from Trump to no surprise whatsoever and that distinction does a lot of work. A memorandum of understanding is basically a political document that sets out what the sides think they are moving towards, not a magic spell that makes every dispute vanish because Trump is shouting the word peace very loudly again. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has said the talks are centred on ending the war, halting the US naval aggression that Washington calls its blockade, and releasing blocked Iranian assets. He has also said that convergence does not mean agreement, because Iran cannot assume the US position will not shift again. That is not the language of a country arriving at the table with its pockets turned out is it? That is the language of a country saying the discussion begins with the pressure Washington has to remove before Washington gets the normality it wants back, or as close as it is ever going to get to it again. The US wants an announcement that ships move again. Iran wants the blockade lifted, their money released, the war stopped, and the rules of movement left under Iranian authority, because who else actually has any leverage to demand otherwise? We know Iran has won here, this is just ending the stalemate if it finally comes to pass.

And there is every reason to suspect it won’t, because of course the issue of Iranian nuclear research is shoehorned in. Trump needs the nuclear agreement, the nuclear prize to justify the entire disaster he started at the end of February and at this point nothing less than that will pass as a win for him. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the JCPOA, was the 2015 nuclear agreement that placed limits and monitoring on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, and Trump tore up US participation in that deal in 2018 because Obama’s signature on it was more than he could bear. He spent years calling that agreement terrible, then helped create the very nuclear crisis he now wants credit for solving. Now, according to Iranian sourcing, Tehran has not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpile and has not accepted immediate nuclear restrictions in the first-stage document. The nuclear issue is being treated as a later negotiation, as has always been Iran’s position, in a short window after the war, blockade and assets issues are dealt with. That is a fairly awkward place for Trump to be, given that he has also been insisting the removal of uranium must be mandatory and yet he lacks the leverage to force it. He is trying to say the prize is in the bag, that nuclear win is what he needs, while the other side is saying that particular bag is not even in play yet.

As for Israel, well Benjamin Netanyahu’s panic sits inside that gap between Trump’s claim and Iran’s reported terms. Netanyahu wanted a war that broke Iran’s regional power, pushed the nuclear issue onto Israeli terms, and left Hezbollah exposed in Lebanon, though right now with Hezbollah having brought Israeli operations to their knees with cheap drones and little else, they’re hardly defenceless. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a message to Hezbollah’s secretary general Naim Qassem saying Iran will not abandon Hezbollah and that any future agreement has to be tied to a ceasefire in Lebanon. That is not Iran selling out its ally to get a shipping lane reopened. It is Iran saying Lebanon is part of the price of the settlement. Netanyahu can hate that, and he clearly has every reason to hate it, because it drags Israel’s northern war into a US-Iran off-ramp and limits Israel’s ability to carry on striking it’s neighbours while Washington gets to call the wider crisis resolved. But then Trump thinks Netanyahu will do as he’s told, so no problem there right?

But there are still voices whispering in Trump’s ear from his own side too. Trump’s particular version of Grima Wormtongue here is Lindsey Graham of course and his complaint is particularly useful because he says the quiet part in the tone of a man who has only just realised the war might have consequences for his preferred side. Graham is not warning that the deal is bad because ordinary Americans are unsafe. He is warning that if the deal rests on the idea that Iran can keep threatening Hormuz and Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as a dominant regional force requiring a diplomatic solution, and that would be a nightmare for Israel.

He pontificated on X that:

‘If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution. This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel. Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate. I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability. It is important we get this right.’

Lovely stuff from the senator there, really subtle, practically invisible, only visible from orbit. He is admitting that the political danger of the deal is not simply what Iran gets on paper. The danger for the war party is that the deal recognises a fact the war was supposed to erase: Iran still has enough leverage to make Washington negotiate. That is why the panic is not confined to one clause. The panic is sitting over the whole draft, because missiles are not gone, Hezbollah is not disarmed, uranium is not handed over, and Hormuz has not been returned to the way it was And there is nothing Trump or Netanyahu can do about it.

But of course throughout this there has been mediation between the two sides, they won’t sit in the same room such is the level of distrust. Pakistan has been the mediator, moving messages between Iran and the United States, with Field Marshal Asim Munir meeting Iranian officials in Tehran and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying Islamabad hopes to host further talks. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, met Munir and warned that Iran would not retreat from its rights, while adding that renewed hostilities would bring harsher consequences for the United States. Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, and Abbas Araghchi were also involved in that Tehran diplomacy, so this is not a little backchannel whisper floating around with no institutional weight. It is a regional mediation process after Washington failed to blast its way back to the pre-war order. Trump can stand in front of cameras and act like the whole thing is happening because he has finally decided to be merciful, but the process running underneath that claim is a mediated exit from a mess his side escalated.

The Strait of Hormuz line is where all the diplomatic language into something physical though. Ships either pass under the old rules or they do not. The blockade either lifts or it does not. Frozen assets either move or they do not. Oil sanctions either get waived during negotiations or Washington keeps pretending talks can proceed while one side is still being choked. Iranian-linked reporting says ship volume could return to previous levels, but only under an Iranian-managed model and only with the US naval blockade removed. That removes the easy victory narrative completely. Trump does not get to point at ships moving and say Iran has surrendered the waterway if the same arrangement leaves Iran controlling routing, timing, procedure and authorisation. And again I reiterate, who can stop them? These are circumstances Trump and Netanyahu have brought upon the world, because Iran were not doing it before were they? Trump gets movement, but not ownership of any kind of win. He gets a practical off-ramp, he gets out of this, but not by pretending that Iran’s doorstep now belongs to the US Navy.

Iran has also been insisting on at least partial release of blocked funds, and some reporting has described financial mechanisms involving Gulf mediation. That matters for the mechanics because Iran is not saying: lift pressure later if Washington feels generous. Iran is saying pressure must be lifted as part of entering the next stage. Give and take, that is what negotiation is right? That’s not a surrender though as Trump wants – they way he’s played this anything less isn’t a win. The same logic applies to sanctions waivers on oil, gas and petrochemicals during the negotiation period. If Iran is expected to lower the temperature, reopen traffic volumes and keep talking, Washington has to stop treating sanctions as a permanent choke chain it can tighten while asking for trust. You have to give something back. Trump’s problem is that he has spent years treating sanctions as proof of strength, and now sanctions relief is appearing as part of the price of getting out of a war he did not finish on his own terms.

The Israeli loophole is the next fight hiding inside the wording. A deal that binds America but lets Israel carry on hitting Iran and Iran’s allies is not a ceasefire. It is outsourcing the bombing to the usual subcontractor and calling the paperwork diplomatic. Iranian reporting has pushed back on claims that Israel would be exempt from the commitments, saying the draft would bind the United States and its allies not to attack Iran or its allies, while Iran and its allies would likewise not launch pre-emptive strikes. If that wording survives, Israel is not a side note therefore. Israel is the actor being pulled into the constraint. Netanyahu’s problem then becomes a big one for him: he cannot claim victory over Iran while the deal he hates gives Hezbollah breathing room, leaves Iran’s missile capacity untouched, and makes Lebanon part of the ceasefire demand, requiring his forces to pull out. The war that was supposed to restore Israeli freedom of action instead puts Israeli action into the argument over the deal. But I’m sure he absolutely will just do as Little Donnie tells him right?

Trump’s defenders will try to turn this into a win nevertheless though because they have very little else left. They will say he forced talks, he forced Iran to the table, he forced a deal, and the strait is opening because he held firm. But Trump was already the man who withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, reimposed sanctions, pushed the nuclear issue back into crisis, and then moved through a war that has left Washington discussing blockade relief and assets with the country he was supposed to have boxed in. He has threatened further bombing while also trying to market diplomacy because he is an idiot. He has demanded uranium removal while Iranian sources say the uranium issue is not on the table and it never has been. He has called the deal largely negotiated while Iranian officials keep stressing unresolved clauses and the risk of US reversals. His public posture is all certainty, and his negotiating position is full of things he still has not got.

Iran’s posture is not based on trust, and that is why the document is being treated so carefully on the Iranian side. Iranian sources have been explicit that Tehran is prepared for talks, suspension of talks, or the continuation of war if Washington reverses course. That is armed diplomacy, not some hand-holding exercise in confidence-building run by people who have forgotten what the United States did the last time a nuclear agreement existed. The last time they had to deal with a Trump administration. Iran is watching for the same story to unfold again I daresay: pressure a state into talks, bank the first concession, reinterpret the terms, then blame the other side when the arrangement becomes inconvenient. The insistence on blocked assets, blockade relief, Lebanese ceasefire language and Hormuz management is a way of making the first stage carry material guarantees before the nuclear issue moves. The US wants Iran to trust the process. Iran is demanding that the process produce something concrete before there can be any talk of trust.

Netanyahu’s position narrows because the deal threatens to leave him with the worst kind of outcome: no clean win and no easy veto. If he attacks Lebanon hard enough to break the agreement, he risks being seen as the spoiler of the escape from this war that Trump wants to sell. If he accepts Lebanon inside the ceasefire structure, he accepts a constraint Israel has been trying to avoid, though of course Israel following the rules is quite another matter. If he demands immediate nuclear concessions, he runs into a draft structure that appears to put those talks later. If he leans on Washington, Trump has already publicly reduced him to a man who will do what he is told, though most of us believe the shoe is very much on the other foot. That line is pure Trump vanity, because vanity is the one thing he will never run out of, but it lands badly for Netanyahu because it arrives while the deal itself appears to leave Iran with more than Israel can tolerate. Well hard s*it. Netanyahu is used to shaping the American argument. But this time, he is being forced to argue from inside it.

The real humiliation for Trump is not that he may sign something with Iran. Diplomacy is not humiliation. Ending a war is not humiliation. The humiliation is that the war was sold as a way to break Iran’s leverage, and the emerging way out of this appears to price that leverage into the settlement. Hormuz remains Iran’s lever as it always has been. An American idiot finally made them prove it and they have done. The uranium remains inside the later dispute. Hezbollah remains inside the negotiation as a red line for Iran. Lebanon sits inside the ceasefire demand. Frozen money and sanctions relief sit on the table before Washington gets its neat nuclear story. That is why the applause from other leaders is so hollow too, praising Trump for bringing this around. They are praising the man trying to find a door out of the building after helping set it on fire, while the people who demanded the fire are now complaining that the fire exit is locked.

Trump wanted to reopen Hormuz and call it victory. Iran is saying the ships can move, but not under the old rules, not while the blockade stays, not while the money remains frozen, not while Israel keeps Lebanon as its private escalation lane, and not in exchange for a nuclear surrender slipped into the first paragraph for Trump’s ego. The war was meant to make Iran smaller, more isolated and easier to dictate to. Overthrown, busted up and broken. Another failed state for Israel’s convenience. The reported deal makes Washington talk about Iranian conditions, Israeli restraint, blockade relief, assets, oil waivers and delayed nuclear talks. Trump can call that peace if he wants. Netanyahu can call it a nightmare if he wants to and I’m sure he is. Lindsey Graham can whine like a little b*tch that Iran will look too powerful if America negotiates with it. But the verdict is simpler than all of them and that really is saying something, because we really are talking about some remarkably simple people here: Trump went looking for surrender, and Iran handed him a bill for all his trouble.

SOURCES:

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iran, US moving closer to ‘finalizing MoU’: Baghaei; Strait of Hormuz won’t return to pre-war status: Sources; Source rejects Axios report on Tehran-Washington deal; Araghchi reaffirms Iran’s support for Lebanese Hezbollah; Sharif hopeful next Iran-US talks to be held soon

PRESS TV: Iran, US moving closer to ‘finalizing memorandum of understanding’ to end imposed war: Baghaei; Araghchi reaffirms Irans unflinching support for Hezbollah in message addressed to Sheikh Qassem; May 23: Progress in talks to end imposed war as IRGC continues to oversee Strait of Hormuz transits

THE WHITE HOUSE ARCHIVES: President Donald J. Trump is Ending United States Participation in an Unacceptable Iran Deal

LINDSEY GRAHAM (X):