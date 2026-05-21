Trump & Israel Panic; Iran Adds To Their Hormuz Leverage

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Right, so Iran has just found a new switch under the Strait of Hormuz, a secret weapon you could say and Donald Trump helped put it within reach. But it’s not a missile switch, not an oil tanker switch, not another warship photo-op for the world’s most overfunded floating panic attack AKA the US Navy, but something quieter, buried, and far more awkward for the Gulf states that thought American protection made them safe. You see when Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari brought this hidden asset up, he wasn’t talking about a big red button in a Bond villain bunker, because that would be very silly, though don’t put it past America to yet depict the Ayatollah stroking a white cat dressed up as Dr Evil, but unfortunately for Trump, what Iran is now pointing at is more practical than that.

It is the undersea fibre-optic infrastructure running through and around Hormuz, the same narrow passage everybody talks about when oil tankers are involved, but somehow forgets when cloud services, banking traffic, Gulf data centres, telecoms operators and the shiny new artificial intelligence economy need somewhere to send their traffic. Iran is apparently laying out a plan to charge licence fees, require annual renewals, push foreign tech companies under Iranian law, and reserve cable repair and maintenance for Iranian companies. So the American blockade that was meant to squeeze Iran’s ports has now been answered with a very simple question from Tehran: if everybody else gets to price risk in Hormuz, why exactly should the cables under it not be priced in too?

Donald Trump has spent this whole Hormuz crisis acting as if pressure only travels one way. Washington parks ships in the water, threatens Iranian ports, talks about reopening the strait as if the sea has somehow been repossessed by the Pentagon, and expects everyone else to nod along while America pretends a map becomes property if you shout at it loudly enough. Iran has looked at the same waterway and done something Trump’s people clearly did not bother doing, which is look down. Hormuz is not just tankers on the surface. It is oil above, gas above, shipping lanes above, insurance wrapped around all of it, repair access running through it, and now global data sitting underneath it. The Gulf states tied to Washington have already had the energy bill, the shipping bill, the insurance bill and the war-risk bill from the mess Trump and Israel have helped make. Now Tehran is waving another bill at them, and this one is not measured in barrels.

Iran has not switched off the Gulf’s internet, so let’s not wander off into Hollywood disaster territory just because somebody has found the word “cable” and got overexcited. Iran has not announced it has cut anything. Iran has not proved it can charge every gigabyte passing through the region before lunch and send Microsoft an invoice before the kettle has boiled. The story is nastier than that because it is less stupid than that. Tehran is turning the cable issue into a question of fees, licences, legal control and repair access, and that is exactly the kind of thing the US-Gulf side cannot answer with another warship selfie. A missile strike is dramatic, but paperwork is patient, and permits have a way of becoming very powerful when the people needing them are cable operators, insurers, repair ships, telecom firms and tech giants whose entire business model is selling reliability. The Gulf has spent years selling itself as the place where money becomes infrastructure and infrastructure becomes power, and Iran has now found the bit of that sales pitch that still needs its permission and handing it that extra bit of leverage just to remind Israel and Trump who is really boss in that area.

The plan being pushed is simple enough to be understood without a degree in submarine cable engineering, which is helpful because frankly how many of us do? Foreign cable owners and operators would pay an initial licence fee and then annual renewal fees. Major technology companies using that infrastructure, names like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, would be expected to operate under Iranian legal requirements where their traffic relies on routes Iran says fall within its jurisdiction. Repair and maintenance would be placed in the hands of Iranian companies, and that is the line that looks boring only if you think infrastructure stays useful by magic. If a cable is working, the owner needs capacity. If a cable breaks, the owner needs permission, access, a repair vessel, crew, security and time. If Iran can make any of that slower, dearer, more political or more uncertain, it does not need to cut a single fibre optic strand to make the risks rise. Imperial brains like clean targets and big explosions, but modern infrastructure has a bad habit of being most vulnerable when somebody needs to fix it.

Hormuz already has the oil side of the access issue baked into it, but the Gulf is not just selling oil anymore. Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Manama and Kuwait City – they all want to be finance hubs, logistics hubs, cloud hubs, artificial intelligence hubs, data-centre hubs, every kind of hub going, because the trick is to turn fossil-fuel wealth into control of the next economy before the last one starts looking too exposed. Abu Dhabi has been building Stargate UAE through G42, the Abu Dhabi-backed artificial intelligence and cloud company tied into OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank. G42 is not some little start-up with a beanbag and a mission statement that was written by a Gulf Monarchists nephew. It is part of the UAE’s state-backed attempt to make Abu Dhabi a major AI infrastructure base tied into US technology. Those server farms and AI campuses do not float above politics because a consultant says “cloud” often enough in an air-conditioned meeting room. They need power, cooling, chips, fibre, routing, repair certainty and stable regional access. Iran is now telling the Gulf that the future they are trying to build still has a wire running through the same neighbourhood as this war and it crosses their turf.

The cable names being thrown around are things like FALCON, Gulf Bridge International, usually shortened to GBI, and TGN-Gulf, with other regional routes pulled into the wider argument as well. FALCON is a regional fibre-optic system tied into Gulf and Indian Ocean connectivity. GBI is a Gulf cable system built to connect Gulf countries to each other and onward to the wider world. TGN-Gulf is another part of that regional data picture. Nobody watching this needs to develop strong feelings about the personal journey of the GBI cable, because that way lies madness and probably a very long brochure and a great deal of who cares Damo, do we really need to dive into that? Well, no I think that’ll do. The names only matter, the points they connect to only matter because they put metal and fibre optics under all the jargon politicians and tech firms like to use. Cloud synchronisation, banking messages, enterprise networks, phone traffic, VPNs, voice calls, trading systems and data movement between Gulf states and the wider internet all need physical routes. The Gulf’s digital economy does not run on glossy investment decks and men in expensive suits saying “innovation” like it is a spell. It runs on fibre, and fibre runs through places that can be taxed, licensed, delayed, broken, repaired or left waiting.

There is a limit to the claim though. Industry analysis says the active submarine cables traversing Hormuz such as those aforementioned, also says those cables have generally been routed through Omani waters – the Oman side of the Strait of Hormuz - as they pass the strait because cable companies have had long-standing reasons to avoid Iran where possible – crucially, it hasn’t always been possible as Rick Sanchez made clear in that clip a moment ago. Another assessment puts the bandwidth moving through Hormuz at less than one per cent of global international bandwidth, so no, Iran is not holding the entire internet hostage with a rusty pair of underwater scissors, much as that would make for a very excitable headline. The actual regional problem is enough. Gulf connectivity, future cable installation, repair access, insurance risk, capacity planning and the legal treatment of fixed seabed infrastructure are all now sitting in the same argument as the blockade.

The law gives Iran more room than Western officials want to admit and less room than the loudest most shrill and incoherent panicking might imply. Iran’s legal argument is not built on the idea that Hormuz is some open stretch of international water, because it is not. At its narrowest, the strait is made up of Iranian and Omani territorial waters, which is precisely why this fight gets more awkward once you move from ships passing through the water to fixed infrastructure sitting on or under the seabed. The US and its allies like to talk about Hormuz as if “freedom of navigation” magically turns every layer of it into their property, but a tanker crossing a strait and a private cable lying there for decades are not the same thing. Iran is not a party to UNCLOS either, the UN Convention on the Law Of the Sea, so pretending Tehran is simply going to accept the neatest Western legal reading of transit passage is for people who still think American press releases count as maritime law. Tehran’s argument is cruder and more practical: if foreign-owned infrastructure is using a seabed corridor Iran claims jurisdiction over, then Iran wants fees, licences, repair control and legal recognition. The fight is not over whether ships can physically pass through Hormuz tomorrow morning; it is over whether the Gulf’s digital infrastructure gets to sit under one of the world’s most contested chokepoints as if the seabed comes rent-free.

The repair problem is the part that takes this out of theory and puts it into the real world, where things break and somebody has to go out and fix them. Submarine cables are not magical glass noodles that sit untouched forever under a polite sea. They are damaged by anchors, fishing activity, accidents, bad luck and sometimes conflict, long before anyone even gets to deliberate sabotage. A repair ship then needs permission to enter the relevant waters, find the damaged section, hold position while the work happens, lift the cable, splice it, test it and lower it back down. In normal conditions, that is specialist engineering. In a war zone, that is a vessel sitting still while lawyers, militaries, insurers, cable owners and governments decide whose risk tolerance is about to have a nervous breakdown. The Red Sea has already shown how cable damage, war risk and repair permission can turn a technical fault into a months-long problem. Hormuz does not need to become a blockbuster disaster scene to become expensive. It only needs repair access to become a negotiation, because they’ve already been going so well haven’t they?

Politically, this is Iran’s ‘kill switch’, even though it has to be handled carefully and factually. The switch is not Iran pressing a big red button while laughing in a swivel chair, stroking that white cat because that is a nonsense and some people in Western security commentary already have enough trouble with reality as it is. The switch is the power to make dependable connectivity uncertain. For data centres, banks, telecom operators, cloud platforms and AI campuses, uncertainty is not a mild inconvenience. These businesses sell uptime, latency, resilience and confidence. “Five nines” uptime, 99.999 per cent availability, is not an ethical philosophy, it is a commercial promise, and that promise starts to look fragile when a cable fault drags in permits, hostile waters and a state asserting fees over the route. The Gulf’s offer to global capital is energy, land, money, tax advantages and political certainty. Iran has added a line underneath that offer saying: ask what happens when the repair ship needs clearance.

Trump and Netanyahu belong in this story because the whole bargain they sell the Gulf is that American power makes risk somebody else’s problem. Israel widens the war, Trump throws American muscle around it, the Gulf monarchies sit under the US umbrella pretending the rain is not falling on them, and then everyone acts astonished when Iran starts checking where the umbrella happens to be plugged in. Well what did they think would happen? You put bases, tankers, oil routes, insurers, ports, data centres and cable landings into the same narrow war zone, then tell Iran it is the one being squeezed, and eventually Iran is going to start counting the things you forgot were vulnerable. They are learning how much leverage they actually have. So that reply does not have to be a missile. It can be a permit. It can be a repair delay. It can be a licence demand. It can be the horrible realisation that the Gulf’s glittering tech future still needs routes, cables and clearance through the same bit of geography the US has spent months turning into a pressure cooker.

And no, Big Tech is not the victim here, if they’re wailing too then there could be another global outbreak appearing, not so much hantavirus, more tiny violins. Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta matter because their names tell you where Tehran thinks the pressure can travel. These firms rely on long-distance fibre, low delay, predictable rules and the ability to move data across borders without every route turning into a diplomatic incident with a repair ship attached. The Gulf states love that dependency when it brings investment, prestige and those lovely conference-stage words like cloud, AI and digital transformation, all delivered by people who look like they have never seen a power cut in their lives. Iran is now looking at the same dependency and asking why it should be free and when you’re sanctioned like they are, economically throttled like they are, who can blame them for that? Trump’s crowd still think power begins and ends with ships, missiles and somebody in uniform pointing at a map. The most useful systems in the Gulf are often the quiet ones everyone assumed would never have to ask permission.

Iran is not about to get rich by Thursday here, but it does not need to for this to bite. Existing cables have contracts, landing arrangements, prior permissions and routing decisions that cannot be replaced by a speech and a stamp pad. Some routes were put through Omani waters precisely because cable companies saw Iran as a legal and political headache long before Trump started doing his bargain-bin admiral routine over Hormuz. But future cables are not existing cables. Repairs are not press releases. Maintenance access is not a slogan. Insurance pricing is not patriotic. Licence demands, legal notices, selective delays and administrative friction do not need to be perfect to become expensive. Iran does not need control over every strand of fibre in the Gulf. It needs enough plausible pressure over enough access points to make the Gulf’s digital future look less like a glossy investment pitch and more like another asset sitting inside the Hormuz danger zone.

Washington and Israel and the Gulf monarchies supporting and supported by them have nobody to blame for that lesson but themselves. The United States has spent years using banks, insurers, ports, export licences, chips, software, shipping and the dollar as weapons, then acts personally wounded when another state notices that infrastructure pressure can work without an American flag on it. Trump sold the blockade as strength, because of course he did, he could fall down a lift shaft and call it vertical dominance, but what he has actually done is show Iran where everyone else’s wiring runs. Tehran has watched who needs Hormuz open, who needs the Gulf calm, who needs tankers insured, who needs repair ships moving, who needs cables working, who needs AI campuses connected, and who needs the whole region to keep pretending US protection reduces risk rather than importing it. Every fresh threat against Iran now gives Iran another reason to look around the room and ask what else Washington forgot to hide.

Israel’s part in this is less direct than Trump’s, but it is still there, because Netanyahu’s wars keep turning the whole region into a stress test for the American system around him. Netanyahu wants war with Iran treated like a bill that other people can underwrite, defend, insure, supply and quietly absorb. The Gulf states may not want that cost stamped on their own foreheads, but their economies sit inside the same US security structure, the same tech partnerships, the same routing decisions, the same insurance markets and the same risk calculations. When Israel drags the region deeper into confrontation and Trump tries to enforce the result through Hormuz, Iran does not have to answer only through Israel’s front door. It can answer through the states around Israel, the bases that support it, the routes that serve its allies, and the Gulf infrastructure that thought money could buy distance from the war.

Iran still has to watch its footing here, because cables are not a magic one-way punishment device. Tehran uses the internet too. Iran has domestic users, banks, universities, state systems, businesses, telecom operators and its own international data needs. Nobody serious should pretend Iran can make everyone else hurt while it floats away untouched, because that is not the case at all. The calculation is simpler than that. Iran appears to believe the pain falls unevenly enough to be useful. Gulf states have spent fortunes presenting themselves as frictionless hubs for finance, cloud services and AI, while Iran has overland routes and regional alternatives that may soften some blowback. Leverage does not have to be painless. It only has to hurt the other side more than you.

Trump and the Gulf states could have treated Hormuz as a shared regional security problem, ended the blockade pressure, stopped letting Israel’s war aims set the temperature of the Gulf, and removed the incentive for Iran to count every pipe, route, cable and repair ship the other side depends on. They chose pressure instead, because pressure is the only language Trump understands and besides, we know who he’s taking his orders from. Iran has taken the map Washington used for oil and shipping and turned it sideways. The sea lane has become a data lane. The data lane has become a fee argument. The fee argument has become a repair risk. The repair risk now sits underneath the Gulf’s finance, cloud and AI ambitions. Trump tried to make Hormuz a trap for Iran, and Iran has started reading the wiring diagram instead.

SOURCES:

UN: United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Part III: Straits Used for International Navigation

PRESS TV: Explainer: How Iran’s Strait of Hormuz cable sovereignty could reshape global internet governance

TOMS HARDWARE: IRGC-linked media outlines plan to tax and control undersea internet cables in the Hormuz Strait — Iran’s mouthpiece calls for a cut of $10 trillion of transactions that pulse through the cables daily

FARS NEWS AGENCY: The Strait of Hormuz; where the region’s internet is at a standstill!; Countries that make money from the passage of internet cables

IRAN INTERNATIONAL: IRGC-linked media calls for fees on Hormuz undersea internet cables

TELEGEOGRAPHY: Navigating Hostile Waters: Submarine Cable Infrastructure and the Strait of Hormuz

THE NATIONAL: Fears of Middle East internet cuts over Iranian threat to undersea cables in Strait of Hormuz

THE VERGE: Iran threatens OpenAI’s Stargate data center in Abu Dhabi