Israel’s Missile Site Burns; Now The Story Gets Weird

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Right, so a huge mushroom cloud has gone up over Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, and the Israeli explanation is that everyone should calm down because this was a controlled test. Controlled. That is the word they have chosen for a night-time fireball big enough to send residents reaching for their phones, big enough to spread across social media before the official line could get its boots on, and big enough to make even Israeli journalists ask what on earth they were supposed to be looking at. The company involved is Tomer, an Israeli government-owned weapons company tied to rocket and missile systems, and Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, reportedly placed the explosion inside Tomer itself. So this is not a random bang in a field, not somebody’s barbecue going full biblical and not a little flash on the horizon being inflated by nervous people online either.

Tomer says the blast was part of a pre-planned and successful controlled test, carried out under the security establishment, but that wording is doing a lot of sweating. A controlled test can still be loud, and rocket motors are hardly scented candles, so nobody has to pretend that every weapons experiment happens with the delicacy of someone lighting a birthday cake. The problem is not even that a weapons company tested something and flames appeared. The problem is that a giant mushroom-cloud fireball rose at night near a populated area, residents were apparently not warned in advance, local officials reportedly said they had not been properly informed, and the explanation arrived after the fire in the sky had already done all the talking. If the control is only visible to the people behind the fence, while everyone outside the fence is left staring at a fireball and wondering whether the war has just come back over their heads, then the word controlled has been removed from public safety and reassigned to public relations.

Beit Shemesh is a city that has already been heavily hit during the Iran war. An Iranian missile strike there killed nine civilians, including teenagers, and damaged a synagogue and the shelter beneath it, so the people in that area are not watching a night-time blast from a position of calm distance. They know what alarms sound like. They know what it means when the sky changes colour. They know what it means when war moves from maps and statements into residential streets. So when a huge blast erupts nearby in the middle of the night, from a zone tied to Israel’s own weapons infrastructure, the absence of a clear public warning is not a small administrative oversight. It leaves people with the one thing a state should not leave them with in wartime: a fireball first, an explanation later.

The warning issue is where the official story begins to eat itself though. Tomer reportedly said emergency forces had been notified, but local security officials and Beit Shemesh municipal officials were reported as saying they had not been informed. That is a very useful contradiction, because either the relevant authorities knew enough to prepare the people nearby, or they did not. Either this was coordinated in a way that protected residents from panic, or it was coordinated in the way institutions often use the word coordinated, meaning somebody somewhere put something in a chain of command and then everyone outside that chain got treated as scenery. Israel’s Defence Ministry and Tomer have reportedly moved toward warning the public before similar tests in future, which just highlights the contradictions all the more, because it doesn’t exactly scream people were told ahead of this test now does it?

Israeli journalists have not all treated this as routine either, so the scepticism is not only coming from people Israel can lazily dismiss as hostile outsiders and haters. Ben Caspit, a prominent Israeli columnist, reportedly questioned whether an explosion of that size at night without warning reflected astonishing negligence or an attempt to conceal facts. Itai Blumenthal, a military correspondent for Kan, reportedly noted that Tomer kept insisting it was planned and successful without giving the public a clear explanation for the size of the fireball. Avishai Grinzieg, another Israeli correspondent, urged caution around accepting the official line when the information being provided was so thin. Those are not Iranian officials standing at a podium for point scoring purposes. These are Israeli reporters looking at the same fireball and asking why a routine test needed so much explaining after the sky had already lit up.

And then there is Tomer themselves. Tomer is a government-owned Israeli defence company that develops and manufactures rocket systems used by the Israeli Ministry of Defence, the Israeli military and foreign armed forces. Its own public material ties it to rocket motors for Arrow missiles, Shavit satellite launchers, air-defence systems and artillery rockets. Arrow is of course part of Israel’s missile-defence architecture, built for the kind of ballistic missile threat Israel constantly invokes when it talks about Iran. Shavit is a satellite-launch system, which places Tomer inside the rocket-propulsion world that sits between military power, space capability and long-range strategic technology. So when this company’s site lights up the night sky, the relevant question is not whether flames are surprising in a weapons test. The relevant question is what was being tested, what ignited, what kept burning, and why the public was asked to accept a tidy phrase instead of being given a tidy account.

The unconfirmed claim circulating in Israeli reporting is that the explosion may have destroyed a stockpile of Arrow-3 missiles. If true, that would mean the blast was not merely a dramatic rocket-engine test, but a possible incident inside one of the systems Israel depends on to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. That has not been confirmed, so it cannot be stated as fact, but then Israel haven’t confirmed very much at all here. Equally, Israel has not given enough detail to kill the rumour either, and that is where the damage sits: the official explanation is too thin to stop the more dangerous question from spreading.

The confirmed scandal does not need those claims to stand up. A missile-linked Israeli state company had a huge night-time blast, the public warning picture is a mess, Israeli journalists questioned the explanation, and the state’s answer relies on the public taking the word “controlled” on trust from the same security system that controls what the public is allowed to know.

But there’s another angle to this, that of a cover story and this concerns the nearby airbase of Sdot Micha. Open-source nuclear-weapons assessments have long associated Sdot Micha, near Zekharia and west of Jerusalem, with Israel’s Jericho ballistic missiles. Those assessments say mobile launchers and missiles are believed to be held in caves or bunkers, and they assess that up to 50 Israeli warheads may be assigned for delivery by land-based Jericho missiles. That does not prove this blast touched Jericho missiles, and it does not prove anything nuclear happened at Tomer. But it does place the Beit Shemesh area inside a military landscape where Israel’s strategic missile infrastructure and nuclear opacity are not conspiracy theory but part of the record. The fact that we have to draw those lines from public assessments, because Israel itself will not speak plainly about its own nuclear assets, is all part of the same cover up atmosphere.

Israel’s nuclear position is the old trick in its purest form. Israel is widely understood to possess nuclear weapons, but it does not publicly acknowledge them in the way other nuclear-armed states do, and it is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the international treaty that is supposed to bind states into rules around nuclear weapons and safeguards. Iran, by contrast, is a party to that treaty and has had its nuclear programme placed under international inspection, dispute, pressure, sanctions and threat for years. And yet it is Israel that produces a mushroom cloud near its own missile-linked infrastructure and suddenly the standard becomes patience, ambiguity and please stop asking awkward questions. It doesn’t wash sunshine, pony up some answers.

But on top of all of that, we then have to contend with the military censorship system that makes that double standard sharper. Israel has a formal military censor with powers over publication on security matters, and reporting during the Iran war has been restricted around sensitive military details, impact locations, interceptor sites, operational vulnerabilities and damage information. Criminalising people taking video and posting it online while the newspapers quiver in enforced silence. A state can argue that it has security reasons for withholding some information during a war, and nobody serious needs to pretend every military detail can be published in real time. But once a state builds a system that decides what the public may know about military damage, missile impacts, air-defence readiness and strategic sites, it cannot then expect the public to treat silence as acceptable. Silence becomes an active part of the event. It closes one door, then asks people not to notice the big fat lock keeping it shut.

That is why the “censors moved in” part of this story is not only about one order, one headline or one missing clip. It is about the environment around the blast. The fireball was visible and had a lot of people asking justifiable questions, the official explanation is thin, the location is sensitive, the company is inside Israel’s missile ecosystem, and the wider censorship machinery already sits over the kind of information people would need in order to judge the event properly. What burned? What was tested? What emergency services knew? What municipal channels were activated? What materials were involved? What kept burning afterwards? Those questions do not require anyone to invent conspiracy or sabotage. They require the same state that demands endless transparency from its enemies to give basic transparency to the people living under the smoke.

Benjamin Netanyahu has spent years presenting Iran as an existential threat, a nuclear danger, a missile danger, a regional danger, the danger behind every door and under every bed, while Israel’s own military posture sits behind ambiguity, censorship and foreign indulgence. He does not personally need to have ordered a Tomer test to become the face of the problem. He is the prime minister who sells the security state as the answer to everything, the man whose politics requires the public to believe that secrecy equals safety, escalation equals strength, and suspicion only points outward. A giant fireball near a missile-linked site does not fit neatly inside that sales pitch here.

If Tomer and the security establishment were conducting a planned test big enough to light up the night sky, the public nearby should have been warned, local authorities should have been clearly notified, emergency services should have been visibly prepared, and the explanation should have been ready before the first resident filmed the blast. This is not advanced statecraft. This is basic public-risk handling for a country already living under missile alerts. A state that can organise attacks across borders, interceptors in the sky, military censorship across newsrooms and diplomatic pressure across continents can send a clear warning to people near a test site. When it does not, the gap is filled by fear, rumour, speculation and the very distrust the state then complains about having to manage.

The official story also suffers from the word successful, because successful for whom is doing quite a bit of work. A test can succeed inside a technical parameter and fail as a public event. The motor may have done what the engineers expected, the data may have been collected, the internal objective may have been ticked off in some secure room where everyone has a lanyard and a tone of voice designed to make disaster sound administrative. Outside that room, residents saw a mushroom-cloud fireball in a city already marked by Iranian missile fire, officials reportedly said they had not been properly informed, and journalists asked why the blast looked nothing like a routine event. Calling that successful is the kind of language institutions use when they measure only the part of the world they control.

The regional reaction has been inevitable because Israel has spent the entire Iran confrontation demanding that the region accept its worst-case reading of everyone else’s capabilities. Iranian facilities are treated as threats before they act. Iranian missiles are treated as proof of future danger. Iranian nuclear activity is treated as a global emergency even when the legal and inspection picture is more complicated than the war slogans allow. Israel, meanwhile, gets to sit on undeclared nuclear capability, keep strategic ambiguity as policy, maintain censorship around military harm, and ask for calm when its own missile-linked infrastructure produces the most suspicious-looking “routine test” imaginable. That is not a standard anybody else would be allowed to enjoy. It is a privilege guarded by allies, censorship and a very large amount of nerve.

The public does not need to know exactly what exploded in order to know the official explanation has a problem. That is the trick here. The scandal is not that we can prove every rumour. The scandal is that Israel has given the public too little to separate the truth from the rumour while demanding that everyone accept the least damaging version. A proper account would narrow the field. It would say what the test involved, who was warned, why residents were not publicly alerted, what burned afterwards, and why similar tests will apparently be handled differently in future. Instead, the public gets a slogan with a hard hat on: controlled test, successful test, stop looking at the smoke. That answer leaves Israel’s missile establishment carrying the doubt it created.

We’re left with lots of don’t knows. We do not know that Iran hit Tomer. We do not know that Arrow-3 missiles were destroyed. We do not know that a nuclear site exploded. We do know that a huge fireball erupted at or inside a missile-linked Israeli state company, that the warning and notification story is full of holes, that Israeli journalists questioned the official explanation, that the area sits near some of the most sensitive strategic geography in Israel, and that the same state demanding the world panic about Iran wants everyone suddenly relaxed about its own secrecy. Israel called it controlled, but control does not look like residents panicking over a mushroom cloud. Control does not look like officials finding out too late about it all. Control does not look like censors and spokespeople trying to catch up with a sky that is already on fire. Israel wanted trust after the blast, but is too busy trying to cover it all up.

SOURCES:

THE CANARY: Questions over huge late-night explosion in Occupied Palestinian Territories

AL MAYADEEN: Israeli narrative questioned after massive Beit Shemesh blast; Israeli Kan Channel: The explosion in Beit Shemesh occurred inside Tomer

YNET: Beit Shemesh mystery blast: what to know about the defense company behind it

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Late-night blast, fireball near Beit Shemesh rattles jittery residents

JERUSALEM POST: Massive explosion in Beit Shemesh area was coordinated test with defense company, officials say

+972 MAGAZINE: Israel’s military censor is hiding the full picture of the Iran war

AMNESTY: Israel: Iran’s missile strike that killed nine civilians must be investigated as a war crime – new investigation