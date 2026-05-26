Trump Humiliated In Hormuz AGAIN; Iran’s Naval Superiority DOMINATES

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Right, so Hezbollah’s latest drone problem for Israel isn’t just that something is flying at them again. The problem is that something is now seeing them in a way their usual battlefield habits were never built to survive. Thermal-camera drones don’t need a clean daylight image of a soldier standing nicely in the open, waving at the sky like an idiot waiting to be introduced to physics. They read heat. They pick out bodies, engines, warm metal, active vehicles, recently used kit and movement that darkness was supposed to help hide. Israel has spent months trying to adjust to drones on the northern front, pushing work into different hours, changing movement patterns, hiding vehicles, throwing nets over positions, and trying to convince itself that if soldiers could be made less visible, less static and less exposed, if they worked at night, they could claw back some control. Well, Hezbollah has come up with an answer to that.

Thermal imagery changes what the operator is looking at before the strike even happens. A normal camera needs enough light, contrast and visual detail to make a target clear. A thermal camera makes a human body show up because it is hotter than the ground around it. A vehicle that has been running, a generator beside a position, a group of soldiers moving through scrub, a rescue scene where bodies and engines are clustered together, all become readable in a different way. At night, they just become visible. The IDF can try to make the field harder to see, but it cannot make soldiers stop being warm without creating a rather bigger recruitment problem.

Israel’s northern-front answer has been built around a set of assumptions that thermal drones now chew straight through. Daylight is dangerous, the FPV fibre-optic drones can get you, so you shift work into darkness. Open movement is dangerous, so use cover. Static vehicles are dangerous, so hide them better. Drones are dangerous, so try and detect them earlier, shoot them down, throw nets over vehicles, shorten the time helicopters spend on the ground during evacuations. Some of that still has tactical value. But thermal targeting attacks the concealment layer underneath all of it. If troops are moved at night, thermal sees the bodies. If vehicles are parked under cover after being used, thermal can still pick up the heat. If engineers, rescuers or commanders gather around a hit site, thermal gives the operator a live picture of where the next pressure point is going to be.

The Ababil footage Hezbollah keeps releasing shows the newer-drone lane is not just a rumour drifting around war accounts. Ababil is an Iranian-origin drone family, names used for both reconnaissance and attack variants, and Hezbollah has been using the name in its own published footage around operations on the Lebanon front. The weapon name gives the story a visible identity, but the weapon name isn’t the whole story. The method is the story. Hezbollah is bundling drone footage, battlefield surveillance, strike capability and psychological pressure into one package, because the last few seconds of a thermal or targeting feed do more than show a hit. They tell every Israeli soldier watching that the ground they are standing on can be watched from above, their cover can be measured as heat, and the old instinct to duck into darkness no longer buys the same margin. The footage becomes a battlefield message before it becomes a propaganda clip.

Israel has been trying to hold positions and conduct operations in southern Lebanon under conditions it does not control. Southern Lebanon is not a clean firing range. It is hills, villages, roads, ruined positions, border zones, high ground, hidden approaches, abandoned homes, rubble, tree lines and small windows of movement. Israeli forces have tried to use visibility, firepower, surveillance and high ground to limit Hezbollah’s ability to strike them with the older methods, especially anti-tank guided missiles that need a clear line of sight. Thermal drones are a different answer to that battlefield. They let the operator search from above, find heat instead of waiting for a perfect daylight view, and turn reconnaissance into the first half of the attack. Israel wanted to make Hezbollah’s old targeting harder. Hezbollah made the target easier to find in another spectrum.

The older FPV problem embarrassed Israel because a cheap small drone could fly into expensive equipment and exposed soldiers. The thermal drone problem is nastier, because it changes the hunt before the hit. A first-person-view drone is flown by an operator watching through its camera, but the thermal layer means the operator isn’t just relying on a normal image of shape and colour. They are seeing contrast between warm and cold, living and inert, recently active and genuinely dead ground. A soldier can crouch. A vehicle can be tucked in. A unit can reduce lights and movement. But a hot engine, a human body, a working generator, and a group of men waiting around a vehicle still throw out the sort of visual information thermal imaging is built to catch. The IDF’s problem is not that Hezbollah has invented heat. It is that Hezbollah is now making Israeli heat operationally useful.

Israeli admissions and Israeli spending show how far this drone problem has already gone. Regional reporting has described Hezbollah’s newer drone tactics as a major operational challenge, with Israeli military sources acknowledging the army was not sufficiently prepared and that explosive drones have been causing serious casualties. Israeli troops have reportedly been putting nets over positions and vehicles, using modified optics, and receiving weapons intended to improve their chance of hitting small aerial targets. Netanyahu has approved an emergency counter-drone programme worth about two billion shekels, roughly six hundred and eighty-eight million dollars, including fixed radar systems along the northern border and new defensive systems. Israel also plans to buy five million specialised shotgun rounds for short-range drone interception. That is quite the journey for the famous high-tech shield: from “we control the skies” to “somebody get the lads more shotgun shells.”

The emergency spending is not a budget line. It is a confession with procurement paperwork attached. A military that already had this solved would not be rushing nearly seven hundred million dollars into counter-drone measures after the front had already been shaped by drone strikes. A military with a clean answer would not be stretching nets, adjusting helicopter landing times, testing systems on the fly and arming individual soldiers for last-second aerial threats. Radar helps if it can detect the thing early enough. Jamming helps if the drone depends on a signal you can break. Shotgun rounds help if the soldier sees the drone in time and is close enough to do something about it. Thermal targeting sits upstream of all those answers, because by the time the drone is close enough for a panicked last-second defence, the operator may already have found the warm body, the warm vehicle, the warm mess of Israeli exposure.

Iron Dome turns up in the humiliation here because it carries more symbolic weight than almost any other piece of Israeli military branding. Iron Dome is the air-defence system Israel uses to intercept rockets and reassure its population, its allies, its donors and its own soldiers that Israeli technology can absorb whatever turns up from above. Hezbollah footage targeting an Iron Dome launcher near Shomera therefore lands beyond the hardware itself. It takes the object that is supposed to sit between Israel and danger and puts it in Hezbollah’s crosshairs. The same applies to strikes on Israeli military vehicles near al-Bayyada and other positions along the front. These aren’t random shapes on a grainy screen. They are pieces of the Israeli security promise being pulled into the target box. Once thermal cameras are part of that chain, even the effort to hide, move or operate in darkness carries a new risk.

Netanyahu’s government has reacted the way Netanyahu’s government usually reacts when battlefield control slips: promise more violence and hope the volume of bombing sounds like competence. Netanyahu has ordered intensified attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon and has said Israel will increase the blows. Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right finance minister, has reportedly tied the drone problem to a demand that ten buildings in Beirut should fall for every explosive drone. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right national security minister and a man who treats Lebanese civilians like a dimmer switch he can flick whenever the mood takes him, has reportedly called for cutting electricity in Lebanon, conquering Dahiyeh, and returning to intense war. Those aren’t counter-drone solutions. They are rage translations. Hezbollah changes what Israeli soldiers can hide, and Israeli ministers go looking for Lebanese civilian infrastructure to punish.

Lebanon is already being made to carry the cost of Israel refusing to de-escalate from exposed positions and contested ground. The Lebanon front has been operating under a ceasefire framework that Israel has repeatedly been accused of breaking, while Israeli strikes continue across southern Lebanon and beyond. Lebanon’s Health Ministry has put the number of people killed since Israel entered open war with Hezbollah on 2 March at more than three thousand. That number is not a side issue when Israeli ministers respond to a military drone problem by threatening wider punishment. Hezbollah’s drones are striking Israeli military targets and exposing the cost of Israeli entrenchment. Israel’s political answer is to widen the pain field until the whole country feels the consequence of the Israeli army being hunted more effectively than it wants to admit.

The thermal element also explains why this isn’t just another air-defence story. Air defence is not a magic lid over a country. It’s a chain: detection, classification, tracking, decision, interception, local protection. It is very good at some threats and much worse against others. Rockets, missiles, larger drones and predictable trajectories can be built into one kind of defensive logic. Small drones using low flight paths, short windows of exposure, concealed operators, thermal targeting and harder-to-jam control methods are an entirely different problem. If the defence chain sees the drone late, the local unit becomes the last defence. If the unit is already visible in thermal, the drone operator has the initiative. If the operator keeps getting the initiative, movement changes, work changes, evacuation changes, and confidence drains out of the front. Israel does not need every defence to be destroyed for the protection promise to lose its authority.

The deeper Israeli problem is that Hezbollah has made adaptation itself into the weapon. In 2006, Hezbollah’s use of anti-tank weapons scarred Israel’s ground forces because Israeli armour and infantry found out that moving into Lebanon had costs the command layer had not properly priced. In the years since, drones have moved from surveillance tools to strike tools, from large systems to small disposable weapons, from radio links to fibre-optic control, and now into thermal targeting that strips cover out of the night. Each step narrows Israel’s safe space. Hezbollah doesn’t have to match Israel aircraft for aircraft or missile battery for missile battery. It only has to keep finding the gap between Israel’s answer and the next battlefield problem. A superpower-backed military machine isn’t beaten only by something bigger. Sometimes it is bled by something smaller that learns faster.

Washington sits behind all of this because Israel’s military machine doesn’t operate alone. The United States has approved nearly a billion dollars in counter-drone systems for Israel, while Israel has its own emergency programme running on top. American support gives Israel money, equipment, diplomatic cover, and the political confidence to keep striking Lebanon while calling the whole thing defensive. But the kit being approved and the kit being rushed don’t erase the basic tactical insult. A thermal-camera drone looking for heat signatures does not care how expensive the meeting was where someone signed the purchase order. A drone coming in low does not care how many slides were shown about a future counter-drone architecture. The soldier on the ground needs the answer before the warm body shows up on a screen.

Hezbollah’s footage is doing psychological work too, because the target sees itself being seen. That is the pressure thermal imagery adds to the front. A normal battlefield report says a position was hit. A thermal or targeting clip says the position was watched first, that the operator had time to identify the warm shapes, line up the strike, and turn the final seconds into something public. That kind of footage gets inside a military, because every soldier can imagine themselves inside the same frame. The sound of a drone, the delay before impact, the sense that darkness is no longer cover, and the knowledge that the footage may be released afterwards all create pressure beyond the blast. Israel is not just trying to defend against explosives. It is trying to defend against the fear that its troops are already visible before they know they are in danger.

Netanyahu’s political problem is that he cannot sell “security” while the northern front keeps producing evidence that Israeli soldiers and systems are exposed. He can escalate, bomb, threaten and talk about crushing Hezbollah, because that is the only language his government seems capable of speaking once events stop obeying it. Smotrich can demand Beirut buildings fall. Ben-Gvir can demand electricity cuts and conquest. But none of that answers the operational question sitting underneath the noise. Can Israel hold exposed ground in southern Lebanon when Hezbollah can keep improving the way it finds, tracks and strikes the soldiers holding it? Can Israel protect vehicles, air-defence assets and evacuation moments when drones are seeing what darkness used to hide? Can Israel keep pretending this is a problem of deterrence when the actual problem is visibility?

The road Israel did not take remains obvious. It could stop trying to hold exposed positions in southern Lebanon, stop treating Lebanese ground as a buffer zone for Israeli politics, and stop turning every battlefield embarrassment into a case for wider punishment. Instead, it has kept soldiers inside a front where Hezbollah is adapting the hunting tools, then blamed Lebanon when the hunt starts working. That is how this cascade goes. Israel occupies, Hezbollah adapts. Israel entrenches, Hezbollah watches. Israel shifts patterns, Hezbollah changes sensors. Israel reaches for emergency defences, Hezbollah keeps publishing the footage. The more Israel tries to turn the north into controlled ground, the more the north becomes a place where Israeli control has to be defended from above every single day.

Hezbollah’s thermal drones have taken the old Israeli assumption about night, cover and concealment and made it look badly out of date. That is the story here. Not another clip of a drone hitting a target, not another generic claim that the IDF is under pressure, and not another round of weapons jargon dressed up as analysis. The upgrade is simple enough for anyone to understand. If Israeli troops and vehicles are warm, Hezbollah can find them in ways the old answer didn’t fully solve. Israel prepared for the last drone panic, then Hezbollah changed what the drone could see. Netanyahu’s great security state isn’t being embarrassed because Hezbollah has more money, more jets or more satellites. It is being embarrassed because the army that wanted to own the night has been turned into heat on a screen.

SOURCES:

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Hezbollah Unveils Ababil FPVs Deployed in South Lebanon Operations

THE NEW ARAB: Cheap drones, costly war: How Hezbollah’s ‘invisible’ weapon became Israel’s latest nightmare

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israel approves nearly $700M plan to counter Hezbollah drones amid mounting losses

AL JAZEERA: Israel to intensify Lebanon offensive to ‘crush’ Hezbollah