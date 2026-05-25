IDF Forces Crushed By Hezbollah Drone Swarms; Iron Dome Decimated

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Right, so Hezbollah’s explosive drones are damaging seventy to eighty per cent of the Israeli army’s freedom of action inside their so-called security strip in south Lebanon. Seventy to eighty per cent of what Israel is trying to do by day in the very strip it occupied to prove it had the north under control. Daylight operations are being pushed into the night. Some activity is being cancelled altogether. Anti-drone kit is short enough that smart sights and shotguns are being handed out to individual soldiers in each company, as if the mighty army of miracle technology has reached the point where the solution is one bloke with a better gun and a prayer. Well it isn’t getting them very far. Break out your tiny violins folks.

Hezbollah is flying cheap explosive FPV drones, small first-person-view drones as that stands for, all controlled by an operator watching through the drone’s own camera, and Israel is now planning around whether one of those little things is about to come over the field their stood in and ruin their day, possibly permanently.

But Hezbollah’s drones are not just scoring the odd hit and giving people a clip for social media. They are doing something much worse for Israel, because they are changing what the Israeli army can safely do in broad daylight. A drone that costs about five hundred dollars is being used against vehicles, troop positions, artillery kit and Iron Dome-linked targets that belong to one of the most heavily armed militaries on earth. Five hundred dollars, in military terms, is not a weapon system, it is an insult with propellers. Israel can spend years telling the world it has the region’s most advanced defences, the best sensors, the cleverest systems, the smartest battlefield brain, and then a cheap drone turns a multimillion dollar static asset into a crisp. The point is not that Hezbollah has magically become Israel’s equal in every military category. The point is that Hezbollah does not need to be. They don’t need to be Israel’s equal when Israel keeps parking expensive things in places Hezbollah can see and if they can see it it doesn’t cost them much to hit it.

The sheer scale of the numbers is the first problem for Israel, because seventy to eighty per cent of freedom of action being knocked about inside that strip is not exactly a rounding error, is it? That is not some minor nuisance to be tidied up in the next defence briefing while everyone pretends the generals have got this beautifully under control. Israel can say its troops are still there, and they are. It can say it is still applying pressure, still clearing, still securing, still using all the military verbal diarrhoea that Israel uses when their soldiers are parked in somebody else’s country. But if a huge chunk of what those soldiers are meant to do in daylight is now being delayed, narrowed, moved into darkness or cancelled outright, then the claim of control starts looking very thin indeed. The Israeli public was sold a forward defence line, not an army that has to wait for nightfall because Hezbollah might put a cheap drone over the next ridge. Northern Israel was supposed to feel protected by this strip. Instead, the soldiers sent there are becoming part of the price of keeping it.

The footage is the second problem, because footage is very rude to official language, especially that very inconvenient clip you just saw. It does not sit quietly while some uniformed spokesman pours syrup over a failure and calls it operational adjustment. Hezbollah flies the drone, the camera finds the target, the crosshair settles, and suddenly all the language about deterrence, security architecture and battlefield dominance has to compete with the very simple sight of an Israeli military asset being hunted. If that target is a troop carrier, a Merkava tank, an artillery vehicle or an Iron Dome air-defence battery, the viewer does not need a seminar on drone warfare. They can see it. A tank under a drone’s eye looks like prey. A vehicle covered in netting looks like a vehicle covered in netting, and there is only so much heroic music you can put over that before the whole thing starts to look faintly ridiculous. Israel likes to fight from distance, height, speed and surveillance. Hezbollah’s FPV footage drags that story down to a target – and anything can be a target, the only thing on the line at that moment for Hezbollah is their drone. A cheap drone. Israel pays a much higher price and for what? Keeping Netanyahu’s backside in power? You reap what you so if you think that’s a good deal.

But the Iron Dome is where the embarrassment gets proper expensive, because Iron Dome is not just another lump of kit on the border is it? And of course that brings us back to our clip because it was an Iron Dome battery that was struck. Iron Dome is the system Israel has been selling to the world as proof that it can live behind technology, proof that the rockets can be managed, proof that their shield holds, proof that the state which bombs everyone else somehow remains permanently protected from consequence. Well, that was before Iran showed them in no uncertain terms that that is not the case, but now so is Hezbollah. And now Hezbollah has put out footage, as you’ve seen, of an explosive drone hitting an Iron Dome battery meant to protect the western Galilee. Reservists have described being exposed, having no real warning and no real way to protect themselves. One soldier described the drone arriving quietly. Virtually unnoticed.

Israel’s answer in the field is where the whole high-tech mystique starts losing its trousers though and I did cover this the other day, the high tech army reduced to an hilariously low tech option. Soldiers have been told to spread fishing nets, watch the sky and try to shoot the drones if they see them coming. Nets. This is the state that markets itself like Silicon Valley with an air force, and its soldiers in Lebanon are apparently having to look up through bits of mesh like they are guarding strawberries from pigeons. Reservists have described getting fishing nets and improvised gear through private initiatives, which really does nail their desperation and failure and apparently a shortage of cash to pay for these things. A modern army, deep in an occupied strip, relying on soldiers to spot the thing early enough and hoping the net does not leave a nice convenient gap for the drone to fly through. Call it adaptation if you want. Call it battlefield improvisation if you are writing for people who think a procurement crisis happens to sound better in Hebrew. On the ground it means the soldier waits, the drone may already be coming, and the warning may not arrive.

Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military chief of staff, has already had to drag senior officers and defence technology people into a special discussion about these drones. The guy in charge of the Israeli army and he calls a big pow wow over cheap drones that they are completely unable to stop. And what came out of this grand meeting of ranks, budgets, laboratories and shiny acronyms? No satisfactory solution. Marvellous. The soldier under the net needed an answer, and the room full of clever people apparently did not have one. Israel can rattle off lasers, smart sights, automatic guns, sensors, counter-drone drones and every expensive toy defence contractors like to wave around like a toddler showing off a plastic sword. Hezbollah’s drones are already in the strip, the kit is still short, and daylight is still something the Israeli army has to plan around.

And there’s another bit to this story that cuts right through one of Israel’s favourite comfort blankets. Normally, if a drone talks to its operator through radio signals, an army tries to jam it, scramble it, blind it, break the link and send everyone home feeling terribly sophisticated. Hezbollah’s version trails a physical fibre optic cable back to the operator, like one of those remote controlled cars we had as kids with the wire attached instead of the radio controlled ones that were a lot dearer and we got told we couldn’t have. Well that was me anyway. But going more primitive in this scenario has proven to be the way to go. There is no signal floating about in the air waiting for Israeli electronic warfare to smother it. And before you think that must be a severe distance limitation, Israeli reporting at least says these drones can be operated from around ten to fifteen kilometres away. That’s a long cable. So the operator does not need to stand beside the target, the drone does not have to use the kind of link Israel is used to attacking, and the expensive Israeli object at the other end becomes a shape on a screen. A tank can still be seen. A launcher can still be found. A troop position can still be watched. All that expensive cleverness starts looking a bit less clever when the cheap little b*stard refuses to play by Israel’s jamming rules.

Hezbollah has not had to win some grand old tank battle here to hurt Israel. It has just had to make Israel’s fixed presence expensive, nervous and very, very visible, which is exactly what happens when an occupying army parks itself in ground where the other side knows the roads, the villages, the approaches, the geography and Israeli habits that become fatal when someone is watching. A force holding ground needs posts, vehicles, artillery support, routes, command points, crews, logistics and defensive systems. None of that floats invisibly because some general has called it a security zone. It sits somewhere. It moves somewhere. It comes back somewhere. It gives the people watching time to learn it. Israel did not walk into a blank bit of map and impose order on it. It walked into villages, roads, hills and fields where Hezbollah has networks, local knowledge and a drone team waiting for routine.

Israeli intelligence sources are trying to spin Hezbollah’s move into smaller cells as proof Israel has damaged it. They say Hezbollah has gone from more organised command activity into smaller guerrilla-style units moving between villages, acting with more independence and launching rapid attacks. They link that to the killing of senior commanders from the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s elite unit trained for cross-border and high-intensity operations. Fine. Stick that in the briefing, let some minister nod gravely about it, maybe print it on a little card for morale. Perhaps Ben Gvir will throw a party. The trouble for Israel is the supposedly battered version of Hezbollah is still moving, still striking, still finding gaps and still putting drones over Israeli positions. Killing commanders only helps if what comes next is easier to handle. Israel appears to have traded one structure for a much messier that they are finding impossible now to handle.

And Netanyahu owns this politically because he has spent this war selling every new expansion as another layer of security. South Lebanon has been presented as a forward defence line, a necessary strip, a cushion for the north, the bit of somebody else’s country Israel apparently has to sit on because Israeli safety always seems to need a foreign postcode. It sounds clean when officials say it. It always does. Then the nice language meets soldiers under nets, daylight operations pushed back, air-defence systems turning up in enemy strike footage, and the whole affair starts looking like something written by a man who has never had to stand under a drone himself. A buffer zone only works if your army can move inside it with confidence. It only works if daylight is not treated like a planning hazard. It only works if the shield does not become part of the target list. Netanyahu can keep calling it security, because of course he can, and he absolutely will because he clings to the word like a toddler does his dummy, but the soldier under the net is not living inside the prime minister’s latest press release.

Lebanon pays for this first though, let’s not pretend this is all a nice happy Israel getting its arse kicked story, because it isn’t. More than three thousand people in Lebanon are dead since this war reignited in early March, though even that is a bit of misnomer since Israel never respected the ceasefire that supposedly ended at that point. The truce language keeps coming, soft as butter, all diplomacy and restraint and the usual polished b*llocks that makes war sound like paperwork with missiles attached. Meanwhile Israel keeps hold of its self-declared strip in southern Lebanon and keeps hitting the country from the air. It says it is shielding the north from Hezbollah, because the sentence always sounds lovely when someone else is standing in the rubble. Lebanon gets bombardment, displacement, smashed villages and the permanent insult of a foreign state deciding Israeli safety should be built on Lebanese land.

Israel would love to pack this away as a bad day at the office. One drone hit, bad luck. One burned vehicle, propaganda. One dead crew, brave service, lessons learned, operational review, all the warm institutional mush armies reach for when plain English would stink the room out. But daylight operations are being curtailed, anti-drone kit is being rationed, and fishing nets are being used as protection by an army that wants to be feared as some sort of airborne laptop with a rifle. Fishing nets. The great regional military machine, reduced to hoping somebody stretched the mesh properly. Soldiers are saying they have no real warning, an Iron Dome battery has appeared in Hezbollah strike footage, and explosive drones have killed three soldiers and one civilian in a month, with dozens more wounded. Try calling that a one-off while the next patrol is checking the sky.

Soldiers in fixed positions. Vehicles under nets. Air-defence systems sat there like they are waiting for their turn. Operations shoved out of daylight. Crews listening for a drone they might not hear until it is already too late to do anything except become the next clip. Israel went into south Lebanon saying it was pushing the threat away from northern Israel, and then very helpfully parked Israeli assets inside southern Lebanon for Hezbollah to work through. The road changes, the village changes, the patrol changes, the opening changes, but the offer Israel has made is simple enough for even the dimmest minister in Tel Aviv. Keep the zone, feed the zone, and Hezbollah gets another patrol, another vehicle, another launcher. I suppose the US gets the bill though at the end of the day.

The exit was not hidden in some secret drawer under the Defence Ministry, guarded by a colonel with a clipboard and a lifelong commitment to making everything worse. Israel could have withdrawn from Lebanese territory instead of trying to turn southern Lebanon into a military cushion for the north. It could have treated static positions in hostile terrain as liabilities, not proof that somebody in Tel Aviv owns a bigger ruler. It could have worked out, preferably before the nets came out, that a movement with drones, local knowledge and every reason to film the strike was not going to politely admire the shiny Israeli hardware parked in front of it. Instead, the Israeli military fixed itself in the strip and then pulled the shocked face states always pull when the people they are occupying refuse to behave like scenery. Fixed targets get struck. Not bad luck. Not mystery. Patrols, vehicles, launchers and positions.

Netanyahu can call Hezbollah’s drones a major threat and tell the military to find solutions, but that line is already late enough to need a forwarding address. “Find solutions” is what a politician says when the answer has not arrived and the soldiers have already been told to look up. The chief of staff has held the meeting, the defence technology people have been summoned, the anti-drone gear is still limited, daylight activity is still being squeezed, and the five-hundred-dollar drone has already forced the expensive army to rearrange its day like a primary school timetable.

KAN: Due to the assassination of senior Hezbollah figures: the terrorist organization has moved into survival mode; The Chief of Staff held a special discussion on explosive drones - which ended without a solution; “It comes quietly, we are exposed”: Hezbollah explosive drone hits Iron Dome system

ANADOLU AGENCY: Hezbollah drones restrict 80% of Israeli military operations in Lebanon: Report

REUTERS: Israel, Hezbollah war persists despite truce extension; Lebanon’s death toll passes 3,000