Ben-Gvir Couldn’t Help Himself; Now He’ll Live To Regret It

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Right, so Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister who also holds power inside the defence ministry over the occupied West Bank, has reported that an international arrest-warrant request may have been filed against him, and his response to that was to target Khan al-Ahmar, the Palestinian Bedouin village Israel has been trying to erase for years. A mocking come get me message quite frankly, thumbing his nose at international law. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, the man in charge of police and prisons, has heard that possible action against him is under review, and his response? Well that’s been going somewhat viral

His reaction was to say no order would stop him, before filming himself mocking detained Gaza flotilla activists who had been handcuffed, blindfolded and forced to kneel. Benjamin Netanyahu leads the government these men sit in, shelters the coalition they keep alive, and now watches the thugs he needs for power behave like they are helping the prosecution with the subtitles. The International Criminal Court has denied that five new warrants have already been issued, so let’s be precise before the usual bad-faith brigade start yapping about fake news. The story is not five confirmed new warrants. The story is that reported secret warrant moves have put Israel’s far-right ministers in the frame, they’ve done more to confirm this than anyone else quite honestly and the ministers have answered possible legal exposure with displacement threats, public cruelty and all the restraint of a rabid dog at a toddler’s picnic.

Let’s start with Smotrich though because he has made the sequence of events almost insultingly simple. He said he had been informed of a request for a secret international arrest warrant against him, a request he described as coming from what he called an antisemitic court, because of course he did, it’s the go to response. I’m seizing more land in the West Bank, but he is of course the victim. Apparently when a far-right settler as he is, as well as minister is asked about alleged crimes against Palestinians, the first refuge is to accuse the court of bigotry and hope nobody notices the bulldozer parked behind him. He then said he would sign an eviction order for Khan al-Ahmar after learning of that warrant request. So more land grabbing in which case. Take that ICC, as if evidence is a something to hit the court with rather than serve up on a silver platter. Khan al-Ahmar is a Palestinian Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank, home to around two hundred people living in tin homes and tents, and it sits inside the pressure zone around the E1 settlement project, just West of Jerusalem. This is all part of an Israeli plan that would link the Maale Adumim settlement bloc to East Jerusalem and help cut occupied East Jerusalem away from its Palestinian surroundings. The wider plan involves more than three and a half thousand illegal settlement units, which is a bit more than a planning dispute in a quaint local-council sense, isn’t it? It is a land-control project sitting on top of a Palestinian community whose removal has been warned about for years because forced transfer is not made legal by printing it on ministerial paper.

Smotrich of course knows exactly what button he is pressing because his politics has always lived in a place where policy and menace meet. He is not some junior nobody who wandered into a hard-right cabinet by accident after taking a wrong turn near a Knesset committee room. He is a driver in the direction this government has gone in. He is the finance minister, he is also an additional minister in the defence ministry, a particularly noxious combination for the West Bank because it means this dual role has given him direct influence over the civilian machinery Israel uses in the occupied West Bank, the permits, the budgets, the settlements, the demolition pressure, all the administrative parts of occupation that sound boring until someone’s home is flattened under them. So when he says he will move on Khan al-Ahmar, he is not speaking as a random loudmouth on a settler WhatsApp group. He is speaking as a minister inside Netanyahu’s government, a minister already sanctioned by Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway in 2025 for repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian communities. The same statement from those governments said Smotrich and Ben-Gvir had incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. So Netanyahu can pretend he is merely managing a difficult coalition, but the cabinet table is not a witness protection scheme for ministers doing some extremely dirty work that may soon result in an international arrest warrant.

Coming back to Ben-Gvir now, he has supplied the other half of the trap because he seems completely physically incapable of seeing a camera without trying to incriminate himself in front of it. After reports that possible international action against him was moving, he said he was not afraid, would not back down, and that no order would stop him from continuing what he called an aggressive policy against terrorists. That is the man responsible for national security, policing and prisons, taking a reported legal warning and answering it not with a denial, not with a lawyered statement, not even with the basic survival instinct of shutting up for a bloody change, but with a public promise to continue. Then came that flotilla footage. Gaza-bound aid activists had been detained after Israeli forces intercepted boats off Cyprus in international waters, and Ben-Gvir had to bring the cameras in and subsequently appeared in footage mocking people in custody, people with their hands tied behind their backs, people forced to kneel, people being treated as props for a rancid minister’s pathetic little hard-man routine. If cruelty had an Instagram account and a taxpayer-funded security detail, it would surely have Ben Gvir’s smug face slapped all across it.

But his bad move did not stay inside Israel’s usual heavily censored media bubble. Social media does what it does of course, but Italy summoned Israel’s ambassador and demanded an apology after the footage showed detained activists, including Italian citizens, handcuffed, blindfolded and forced to kneel. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the images as unacceptable and said the treatment violated human dignity, and that is not exactly a government built from the softest pro-Palestine corner of European politics, it’s a very right wing outfit too. Other governments including France, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain also summoned Israeli envoys over the treatment of their nationals, but in Britain’s case, with this kidnapping having happened off the coast of Cyprus and us having a literal air force base there at RAF Akrotiri, then for the umpteenth time its hollow words excusing systemic failure. The footage showed activists dragged through Ashdod Port, lined up, forced to kneel, and mocked by the most vile of ministers, the woman that could be heard screaming in that clip and Ben-Gvir telling the camera not to be bothered by their screams. A man suspected to be under international legal scrutiny over treatment of Palestinians and policy against them decided the smart move was to make a promotional video putting his own war crimes on film. We call it stupidity, but this is a guy who considers himself so utterly untouchable he fears no consequence. We can’t say with certainty that he’s wrong either, because there is never any enforcement.

The legal machinery is not complicated to understand any more than its not complicated to see why it keeps failing. The International Criminal Court can issue arrest warrants for individuals accused of crimes within its jurisdiction, but a prosecutor’s request is not itself a warrant. A panel of three judges has to approve the request. That is why the distinction between some media lines on this matters: the court has thusfar denied issuing new warrants in the Palestine situation, but reporting around secret applications and reported targets remains politically live, especially around Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, and also Orit Strook, the settlement and national missions minister and another member of Ben Gvir’s awful Jewish Power party, along with two unnamed military officials. I’ll come back to Strook in a moment, because if you don’t know about her, you really ought to.

They are ministers with portfolios connected to settlement policy, police power, detention conditions, forced displacement pressure and the state backing that turns settler politics into enforceable control.

The Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC, puts deportation or forcible transfer, persecution and apartheid inside the category of crimes against humanity when part of a widespread or systematic attack on a civilian population. It also treats the transfer by an occupying power of its own civilian population into occupied territory, or the deportation or transfer of the occupied population, as a war-crime provision in international armed conflict. That is the legal vocab sitting underneath the West Bank machine these ministers help drive. Settlement expansion is not just some row over housing starts. Demolitions are not just unfortunate bureaucracy. Forced displacement is not cleaned up by calling it evacuation, because evacuation implies safety, return and necessity, while Khan al-Ahmar has been sitting under removal pressure because Israel wants the land around it to tie its illegal settlements already in the area together, preferably minus the people. When Smotrich hears that a reported warrant request may exist and then announces a move against that village in response, he is not moving away from the legal danger, he is walking straight into it carrying a highlighter. Again, we call it arrogance, we call it stupid for saying it on film, but they really do consider themselves that untouchable.

The West Bank record is where Israel’s “one rogue minister” excuse goes off to die quietly in a ditch. More than eight hundred settler attacks causing casualties or property damage have already been documented across more than two hundred and twenty Palestinian communities this year. That is not one settler kicking off, not one hilltop gang getting a bit carried away after too much messianic nonsense and cheap bravado, that is pressure at scale. Between the fifth and eleventh of May alone, at least thirty-three settler attacks were documented, hitting herding communities, water infrastructure, agricultural land and grazing areas, because of course if you want people off land, you don’t always start with a speech about ethnic cleansing, do you? You take the water. You take the grazing. You take the shed, the pen, the route to the field, the thing that makes staying physically possible. In that same week, forty-five Palestinian-owned structures were demolished because they supposedly lacked Israeli-issued building permits, which would sound very official and terribly reasonable if Israel did not also run the permit system like a locked door with a complaints box nailed to the outside. Forty of those structures were in Area C, the part of the West Bank under full Israeli control. Four were homes. Nearly ninety per cent were agricultural, livelihood, water or sanitation structures. The home goes, the water tank goes, the animal pen goes, the workshop goes, the income goes, and then the Israeli state stands there pretending departure was a personal choice rather than the planned result of the demolition order.

I’ll come back to Orit Strook here, because the reported wider warrant chatter names her too, and she is not just some quieter version of Smotrich waiting her turn in the coalition sewer. She is Israel’s settlements and national missions minister, which is one of those titles that sounds like a planning department got drunk and discovered religious nationalism. Her job sits right on top of the machinery of settlement expansion, and her own record is vile enough without needing to borrow Ben-Gvir’s camera or Smotrich’s eviction order. Strook has denied the existence of the Palestinian people in the Knesset, saying there is no such thing as a Palestinian people and that there will never be a Palestinian state in the land of Israel. There is nothing subtle hiding in that sentence. That is a minister in Netanyahu’s government saying the people under occupation do not exist as a people, and the land belongs to Israel and only Israel.

Strook has also called for a long-term Israeli military presence in Gaza and the annexation of the occupied West Bank, while saying Palestinians can have individual rights but not national rights, because in her view national rights in the land belong to Jews. So when her name crops up in connection to these alleged warrants, it is not because she is merely standing near Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. It is because she gives the settlement project its doctrine: Palestinians may live under Israeli control, but they do not get national rights on their own land.

It is because she sits inside the settlement state and speaks the ideological version of what Smotrich tries to sign and what Ben-Gvir tries to police. She is a Hebron settler, a long-time leader in that movement, and she founded an organisation that presented itself as a human rights body while defending the rights of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, because apparently even the settlers needed their own little grievance office while Palestinians were being boxed out of their land, homes and basic movement. This is the cast list Netanyahu chose to slither back into power once more. Smotrich brings the eviction order. Ben-Gvir brings the custody humiliation. Strook brings the doctrine that Palestinians do not get national existence on their own land. Netanyahu’s problem is not that two ministers have embarrassed him and a third happens to be nearby. Netanyahu’s problem is that his government is built from the same forces now sitting in court scrutiny, diplomatic summonses and sanctions records.

Israel’s answer to legal pressure is always the same routine with a different tie on. Smotrich called the reported warrant move an attempt to impose security suicide through sanctions and arrest warrants. Ben-Gvir said the court was protecting terrorists and trying to restrict Israel. Netanyahu’s entire political ecosystem has spent years calling outside restraint an attack on Israel’s right to exist, because that is much easier than admitting the right being challenged is the right to take land, smash homes, commit genocide, brutalise prisoners, humiliate detainees and call every Palestinian body in the way a security problem. If an Israeli minister threatens a village, they call it security. If Palestinians go to international law, they call it war. If activists sail towards Gaza with aid, they call them terrorists. If those activists are tied up, forced to kneel and mocked in custody, the minister filming it somehow becomes the victim of unfair criticism. This is toddler logic with cabinet salaries. These are grown men running a state and still apparently shocked that the rest of the world dare to call them wrong.

The sanctions on Smotrich and Ben-Gvir were already sitting there before this latest burst of legal panic. Five countries sanctioned both men in 2025 over repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian communities. Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway did not wake up one morning and think, right, let’s annoy two Israeli ministers for sport. They put formal measures on them because the record was already rancid enough to carry travel bans, asset freezes and director disqualification. Ben-Gvir was put in the frame for engaging in, inciting, promoting or supporting serious abuse of the right not to face cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, particularly violence and aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank. Smotrich was put in the same frame.

Netanyahu owns this because these are his ministers and this is his coalition. He can brief against Ben-Gvir when Ben-Gvir becomes inconvenient. Israel’s foreign minister can distance the government from the flotilla video once the diplomatic summonses start landing. They can all do the usual routine where they pretend the arsonist is nothing to do with them once the curtains are on fire. But distance in politics is not measured by how cross you sound after the footage has gone global. It is measured by cabinet seats, budgets, policing powers, settlement powers, prison policy and the laws you let people push. Ben-Gvir is not some man shouting at traffic outside a bus station. Smotrich is not a settler crank who wandered into the defence ministry because the security guard went to lunch. They are senior ministers, coalition pillars and state actors, and Netanyahu has given their politics power because he needs their votes to stay exactly where he is. When they threaten villages, humiliate detainees, back settler violence, demand harsher prison policy, push displacement and then throw a tantrum when courts notice, they are not embarrassing Netanyahu’s government from outside the tent. They are sitting inside it with ministerial seals and Netanyahu accepts it as a price worth paying to stay in charge.

The ICC has not magically fixed any of this even if warrants do end up issued, because courts are slow, powerful states obstruct them, warrants can sit unenforced, and Israel’s allies have spent years developing a sudden allergy to legal clarity whenever the accused has the right flag behind him. But Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have created a problem even their friends cannot fully polish away. They cannot stop performing the very politics that puts them in the frame. Smotrich hears arrest warrant and reaches to flatten another village. Ben-Gvir hears The Hague calling and reaches for the camera and illegally held captives. Netanyahu hears all of it and still has to keep them close, because the far-right tail is not just wagging the dog now, it is chewing through the sofa and shi**ing on the carpet. Israel’s worst thugs are not trapped because the world has suddenly grown a spine. They are trapped because they kept performing their fascism in public and called it governance.

SOURCES:

UN OFFICE OF ELGAL AFFAIRS: Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, 1998

GOV.UK: UK and partners unite to sanction ministers inciting West Bank violence

OCHA: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - Occupied Palestinian Territory — Humanitarian Situation Report | 15 May 2026

THE NEW ARAB: ICC prosecutor seeks secret arrest warrants for five Israeli officials; World leaders summon Israeli envoys over Ben-Gvir flotilla video

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Israeli finance minister says ICC arrest warrant issued for him; Smotrich announces retaliatory measures against Palestinian Authority after ICC developments; Ben-Gvir criticises ICC and vows further escalation; Italy summons Israeli ambassador after Ben-Gvir filmed taunting Gaza flotilla detainees; Israel Minister says ‘there is no such thing as a Palestinian people’

THE CANARY: ICC prosecutor requests five new arrest warrants for Israeli officials

WAFA: Presidency slams statements by Israeli minister on Gaza being a part of Israel

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israeli minister calls for Gaza occupation, West Bank annexation; International Criminal Court issues secret arrest warrants for 5 Israeli officials: Report