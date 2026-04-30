Zionist Spin Gets Shown The Door; Jewish Fear Weaponised Again

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Right, so two Jewish men have been stabbed in Golders Green, a Jewish area of north London, and before the blood had even dried politically, the backers of Zionism were already trying to capitalise on it. Police say the attack happened on Highfield Avenue at 11.16 yesterday morning, with two men aged 76 and 34 treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital in a stable condition. Counter Terrorism Policing has declared it a terrorist incident, and one line of enquiry is whether London’s Jewish community was deliberately targeted. The arrested man is 45, a British national born in Somalia, and the Met says he has a history of serious violence and mental health issues. None of that softens the attack, none of that makes a knife less dangerous, and nobody with a functioning moral compass needs a focus group before condemning two Jewish people being stabbed in the street. But the second part of this story is what happened when the political class, the Israel lobby crowd, the racism merchants and the police back slapping brigade all arrived at once, because Jewish fear was not just being protected, it was also being weaponised at that police cordon.

Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, stood in Barnet and gave the public the official version of the arrest. He said officers believed the suspect was a terrorist, said he refused to show his hands, said he was violent, said he continued to pose a clear threat, and said the officers feared he might be concealing an explosive device. As a suspected terror attack, they have grounds for that, the same was seen in other terror examples, such the 2017 London Bridge, or Fishmonger’s Hall in 2019 or Streatham in 2020. But Rowley said something else too and if you’ve seen the footage online of the arrest, which I can’t show here due to the level of violence on show, you’ll find this a bit hard to swallow, but Rowley claimed they were using only their training, courage and Tasers to do so, that they detained him while he continued to try to attack and stab them. Very tidy, that. Training, courage and Tasers sounds much nicer than that now viral clip showing an officer kicking the suspect repeatedly in the head while he is pinned on the road and another plain-clothed man eventually wrenches the knife from his hand. Now obviously disarming the guy matters, the danger matters, the fear of an explosive device matters, but a Taser does not excuse turning the guys head into a football and police talk of bravery does not make that public footage disappear into public custody never to be seen again either.

The Met has cornered itself further by saying the man was violent, mentally unwell in his known background, possibly still armed, possibly concealing an explosive device, and yet also safe enough for the arrest story to be packaged as courage rather than scrutinised as force. Police are allowed to use force when they have to restrain a dangerous armed suspect, and the Home Office records police use of force under categories that include Tasers which were present, ground restraint and distraction strikes with hands and feet. But that still leaves the question of why the force observed was used, where it landed ie the guys head, who removed the knife, and why the public is being told to applaud before the footage has been properly accounted for.

There’s another point I have to make here before I go any further as well, and that is the Met have not publicly laid out the full evidential basis for the terror declaration in association with this guy, that prompted a suspicion of a vest and the action taken to take him down. What they have said you could argue explains the category they are working in: serious violence, Jewish victims, Golders Green, possible deliberate targeting of the Jewish community, counter-terror lead, security-service involvement. That perhaps makes it more than a simple “racially motivated assault” in police terms, because the suspected target is not just two individual victims, both were Jewish so was it an attack on the wider Jewish public? Seems a reasonable assertion, yet terrorism itself is designed as trying to influence political actions through violence, and I’m not seeing how this achieves that, this strikes me far more as a reaction to Judaism and Zionism becoming conflated and how that endangers Jewish people - how that follows on certainly from the ambulance attack in Golders Green, again committed by British nationals, in that case of Pakistani descent rather than Somali.

Shomrim’s presence at the scene adds another problem, because Shomrim is not the police, they are a voluntary mobile neighbourhood watch; unpaid responders and operators working as eyes and ears for the local community and police. Its patrol area includes Golders Green, Childs Hill, Hendon, Finchley and Temple Fortune, and its vehicles carry high-visibility patrol markings very closely resembling police vehicles. And this image from the scene carries public weight: a private community patrol vehicle in blue and yellow police-style markings can blur the lines of authority. The question here is not whether Shomrim volunteers should care about a Jewish community being attacked. Of course they care, and they may well have helped stop something worse. The problem is that early public accounts – especially in relation to that arrest footage - became muddled over who actually detained the attacker, who used force, who secured the knife, and who had legal authority at the scene, because when a private patrol looks so much like the police – and they stay just on the side of legality in relation to that, the whole issue of impersonating a police officer - and a civilian appears closest to the weapon in the arrest footage, the public does not get a clean chain of command does it? It gets a confused and contested arrest narrative. That’s all despite the claims of Mark Rowley though, and someone else besides him.

That was of course Sarah Sackman, the local MP for Finchley and Golders Green and the courts minister, stood beside Rowley after the attack and she didn’t exactly get the response from a largely Jewish community that Downing Street would have preferred. She confirmed that Keir Starmer had called a Cobra meeting after the stabbing, and she said an attack on Britain’s Jews is an attack on Britain itself. Then of course some locals heckled Rowley and Sackman with shouts of shame. Now Sackman is Jewish, the area is heavily Jewish, but she’s also a Zionist and arguably that could be why many in that Jewish community, assuming some of those hecklers are from that community, might not be very keen on her these days. The conflation between the two endangers more Jewish people than anything else, Zionism is racism and more and more people are waking up to the fact.

Speaking of, our Zionist establishment party leaders, consisting of Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch then did what Zionist politicians do as fast as they possibly can. Badenoch tweeted that Jewish people in Britain are under constant attack, that there is an epidemic of violence against Jewish people, and that it is now a national emergency needing to be treated as such by government and public authorities. Never mind other minority groups I suppose, though more on that in a moment. Starmer and Farage though, well, they had to go further, they had to take to the cameras.

Condemning the attack is not the problem. Condemning antisemitism is not the problem. The problem is the speed with which the attack becomes a political container for everything else they want to pour into it: tougher policing, tougher state powers, pressure on Palestine protest, moral cover for Israel, and suspicion cast toward Muslims and Palestinians before the investigation has had time to complete. British Jews deserve safety certainly, because they are British citizens and human beings, not because their fear is useful for a government soundbite and equally that same safety should extend to every other British citizen too because they are British, not because they can be seen as something else and therefore not count, and Jewry shouldn’t be placed on a higher pedestal, because that then makes them more of a target. Are we a country believing in equality or not?

And if the Zionism thing at this point is making you think I’m just trying to shoehorn Israel into this story for the fun of it, absolutely not. Israeli President Isaac Herzog then pushed all of those same claims from the Israeli state’s side, through a message from his wife Michal Herzog while she was in London. The message said she had received the horrific news of a stabbing attack against Jews in Golders Green, said she had visited the Hatzola centre days earlier after those ambulances were destroyed in that other antisemitic terror attack, and said the same medics were now battling to save lives at the scene. It ended by saying the rise in antisemitic violence in Britain and around the world is deeply concerning, that hatred may begin with the Jews but never ends with the Jews, and that leaders must take immediate action in the battle against Jew-hatred. Condemning antisemitism after Jews are stabbed is not the issue. The issue is the Israeli state treating Jewish fear abroad as something it can automatically interpret, package and deploy, as if British Jews are not a community in their own right but a branch office of Israel’s public affairs department. Anti-Zionist Jewish organisations exist precisely because many Jews reject that ownership claim, and the Israeli state cannot erase that dispute with a microphone and a flag. This is the precise conflation that endangers Jewish people.

Israeli spokespeople weren’t finished though. Dr Shola Mos- Shogbamimu is one of the most high profile people to have condemned the head kicking incident from earlier, so former Israeli government gobs*ite Eylon Levy went on the attack there by saying maybe the suspect was still holding the knife and might have a suicide vest, before calling her a stupid cow. Well I know that’s how the IDF do it, but I did expect our police to be better than that you utter balloon of a man. But there it is, isn’t it? Served without garnish. Inflate the threat, abuse the woman asking the question, and act as though an imagined explosive device cancels every limit on force after the suspect is on the ground. If there was a visible suicide vest threat, then nobody has explained why anyone got close enough to remove the knife from the suspect’s hand. If the argument is simply that officers were frightened and under pressure, say that, because that is at least an argument grounded in the scene. Levy’s version is the Israeli-state attitude to force in miniature: label the person terrorist, stretch the danger as far as you possibly can, and demand applause while every restraint is treated as weakness. That is how a police arrest becomes a propaganda object before the watchdog has even received a referral.

Katie Hopkins then arrived right on cue to turn Jewish fear into anti-Muslim, anti-Somali and anti-migrant bile, because there is always somebody in Britain ready to borrow Jewish suffering for a racist opportunity. She called the attacker an Islamist, called him a feral b*stard, said he had scammed a passport from a weakened country, and demanded he be deported to Somali-land. Well we don’t recognise Somaliland Katie, it’s Somalia, but lets face it you don’t really care as long as he’s put on a plane somewhere. He has to pay for his crimes certainly, but that is not solidarity with Jews. That is a racist using Jews as a shield while attacking Muslims and migrants, and it is exactly what happens when politicians and commentators fuse Jewish safety with Zionist framing and then pretend nobody else will weaponise it too. The suspect is a British national born in Somalia. If a white British man moved to Somalia, took citizenship and committed an appalling crime there, the British press would not suddenly discover a pure and generous belief in his Somali identity by breakfast would they? He would be British-born, British-linked, British abroad, an expat, because Britishness is treated as permanent when it flatters power and disposable when it shames it.

And while politicians fall over themselves over this incident, they were a bit quieter the other day over another hate attack. Thames Valley Police say officers were called at around 2am to a fire at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Pink Punters on Watling Street. Staff had safely evacuated people attending the venue and residents nearby. Police arrested a 51-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, while also saying it was too early to comment on motive and asking people not to speculate. No serious person has to invent a motive to see the scale of the risk in a nightclub fire in the early hours with people inside. Yet the national political machine did not move with anything like the same speed, money, videos, emergency language or moral weight. A Jewish community is attacked and the state moves in full formation; an LGBTQ+ venue burns and the response stays a local matter. Why do some minority groups matter more than others? They shouldn’t? But then of course has come the next kick in the teeth.

The government then announced another 25 million pounds for Jewish community security, bringing reported total funding for the year to 58 million pounds, with money for increased police patrols, synagogue security, school security, community centre security and specialist as well as plain-clothed officers. This follows that March attack on those Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green, when four ambulances were on fire at the base by a local synagogue and the government arranged loan ambulances from London Ambulance Service while covering replacement costs. Can we expect the same form Mosques and LGBTQ+ nightclubs, or are those demographics less important, because it really does feel that way now doesn’t it?

Jewish fear is now being handled by people who cannot separate protection from ownership. They want Jewish communities safe, but only through a frame that keeps tying Jewish people to Israel, keeps smearing Muslims and Palestinians with the violence of appalling individuals, keeps using antisemitism as a shield against criticism of Israeli war crimes, and keeps finding state reward at the end of the chain. You can condemn the stabbing of two Jewish people in Golders Green and condemn Israel’s crimes against Palestinians. You can defend British Jews and reject Zionism. You can oppose antisemitism and still say that police do not get a blank cheque because a suspect is hated. You can oppose anti-Muslim racism and still say a knife attack on Jews is horrific. The people demanding one false choice are the people trying to profit from one false choice.

Zionism has sold itself as protection, and this episode has served as a reminder that the bill landing on the people it claims to protect is because of it not in spite of it. British Jews were attacked in a London street, and the response was not just solidarity, not just policing, not just care for the victims. It became a grab for meaning, a grab for money, a grab for state power, a grab for racial suspicion, and a grab for Israel’s right to speak over Jews who do not want to be spoken over. That is why the phrase Jewish fear abused again lands so hard. The fear is real. The attack is real. The antisemitism is real. The exploitation is real as well though. British Jews deserve safety without being turned into Israel’s propaganda, Muslims and Palestinians deserve to be just as safe, not to be collectively blamed for one man’s alleged crime, and the people cashing in on the confusion are not protecting Jews at all. They are proving exactly why Jewish fear refuses to be owned.

SOURCES:

COUNTER TERRORISM POLICING: Declaration of a terrorist incident in Golders Green, London; Barnet incident

MET POLICE: Update on investigation into Barnet attack; UPDATE: Statement from the Commissioner on Barnet incident

GOV.UK: Security Minister statement: Hatzola ambulance attack; Government to replace ambulances following charity arson attack

THAMES VALLEY POLICE: Arrest in connection with fire –Milton Keynes

SHOMRIM LONDON: About Us

JEWISH NEWS: Met commissioner and MP Sarah Sackman heckled after Golders Green terror attack

LBC: Government announces extra £25m to protect Jewish communities after Golders Green terror attack

REFORM UK (X):

KEIR STARMER (X):