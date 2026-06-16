Weapons Fair Leaves Israel Humiliated; Their Own Stand Became Evidence

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Right, so Israeli arms firms have turned up in France to flog their genocidal wares and had a bit of a rude shock when they got there. The supposedly respectable end of their warmongering hit one of those arms’ fair events, Eurosatory 2026 as is the case here, what they bring to present as defence solutions of course being the very same things they’ve been using to vaporise neighbourhoods from Gaza to Southern Lebanon.

But when they got to this latest arms bazaar catwalk, they didn’t exactly get the Victoria’s Secret treatment. Where they expected the usual routine of stands, buyers, handshakes and brochures amidst all of the military hardware parked under the exhibition lights, they found instead, walls, partitions and curtains cordoning all of their displays off. It was like somebody had shoved Israel’s arms industry into the naughty corner and told it to think very carefully about what it had done.

At a weapons fair, the stand is the sales pitch. The whole point is to be seen. You do not spend all that money dragging your lovely battlefield-tested death catalogue to France so the best image of your company is a curtain. But that is what they got.

Israel came looking for weapons buyers, France stuffed all of their wares behind barriers.

Other companies get their shiny displays. Their vehicles. Their model systems. Their polished launchers. Their tasteful little brochures about “security architecture”, because nothing says civilisation quite like putting a missile system next to a coffee machine.

But Israel gets walls and gets curtains. Get’s cordoned off like oooh I dunno a showroom version of 70% of the Gaza Strip right now. Oh the irony.

Israel gets officials and ministers having to explain why the sales floor now looks like somebody tried to hide the embarrassing uncle at a wedding, while others do the standard whinging and whining, because of course they do.

Now appreciate the size of this event from that footage you just saw. This is a major event; it is more than 2,600 exhibitors from more than 68 countries. You can see the scale of the hardware on show, among all the flags and company branding, all doing what these rancid events do – make violence look perfectly respectable, like its just business, when the reality is arms fairs as complete circuses. And yet even this big top saw Israel and though, nah, not after you’ve been doing.

And then you see the Israeli company’s signage and nothing else. Smartshooter, Orbit Communications all cordoned off, valuable real estate in the form of stand space left blank because to display your gear is just too toxic.

You’d think they’d have just told Israel not to turn up, wouldn’t you? But actually, doing this is arguably even more humiliating for Israel, because they’re visibly there, but visibly hidden too.

Certainly, the point of why these displays, were there, why Israel was still allowed to be present was a question very much being asked outside, protesters from BDS France having spoken to France 24 in the footage from a moment ago, but they were also doing a lot more than just talking.

Protest is expected, though French police certainly appeared far more nonchalant in that footage than those defending illegal settlement property being out up for sale here in the UK the other day.

People will obviously object to Israeli arms firms during the slaughter in Gaza, during the attacks on Lebanon, object to the absurd claims that defence exports have nothing to do with what is going on in the Middle East at Israeli hands when we know so many of these products get marketed as battle tested by testing them on Palestinians.

No matter how much some Israel salesmen here might plead that these things have nothing to do with their various war fronts, that a fib so big even your average Zionist might wince at it. The fact is the politics followed Israel onto the sales floor. Gaza followed them into the showroom. Lebanon followed them into the brochure stand. And Israel soon discovered as a result of that, that France had started putting up curtains.

Now France had already restricted Israel’s participation even before this. No official Israeli national pavilion. No Israeli government delegation. Israeli companies limited to air and missile defence-related displays. Offensive systems restricted. Rockets, remotely operated munitions, surface-to-surface missiles - not allowed to be part of the Israeli showcase, but the political pressure evidently pushed organisers to go further and of course Israelis were given the opportunity to have a good old whinge about it.

Reactions like those are useful, because the very fact these complaints are coming from the likes of the Israeli Ambassador to France and the Israeli Minister for the economy shows this hurts, otherwise why open your gobs on camera about it? If this was nothing, they’d shrug it off, but they haven’t. This bites. This hurts. This humiliates.

Instead, they called it shameful, they whinged about it. They tried to make it a reflection of France rather than a reflection of themselves.

You can accuse the French of politics, commercial calculation, hypocrisy, whatever else is in your little book of victimhood.

But you are still the arms industry that came to sell weapons and ended up having to explain why your stand looks like an empty changing room.

A weapons fair is supposed to launder war into business.

That is the point of these places. They exist to turn blood into brochures. They take hardware built for battlefields, occupations, airstrikes and sieges, and they put it under big lights with coffee, corporate slogans and people grinning insanely next to armoured vehicles.

It is theatre. It is all theatre.

The tanks become “platforms”. The missiles become “solutions”. The drones become “capabilities”. The surveillance gear becomes “situational awareness”. And everyone pretends they are not standing in a shopping centre for organised violence.

That is what Israel came for. A bit of that. They normally fit into those places better than they do anywhere else.

It’s their chance to say: look, we are just another defence exporter. We are just another booth. We are just another company at the fair. Please ignore the rubble. Please ignore the famine. Please ignore the dead journalists, the destroyed hospitals, the flattened neighbourhoods, the people still being told this is all very complicated by politicians who are able to burst into tears the moment you lay the blame for that at their feet – not out of conscience of course, but because they are always the victims in their own heads.

And then France did something very simple by trashing that normality that they are used to.

Not completely. Certainly not enough for many people. But visibly. Physically. Enough that Israel still felt humiliated.

And all because Israel’s own stand became the evidence. They truly do only have themselves to blame, the only surprise really is France acted upon this.

And Israel are not just angry morally. They are angry commercially.

This is an arms fair. These people are there to sell. To meet buyers. To keep relationships warm. To make their machinery look desirable, Nir Barkat thinks it does to other nations and he might be right, but ordinary people applying pressure can elicit change in many other places too. If it can be done in France, it can be done in plenty of other places too.

So, when an Israeli minister or official says this is shameful, or discriminatory, or commercially motivated, what they are really telling you is that this hurts them

It is the normal routine of turning war into export opportunity being interrupted by the consequences of the war and genocide they are committing.

Barkat can call it shameful. Officials can call it politically motivated. The ambassador can stand there and try to put the gloss back on it. The industry can say it complied, the organisers can point to the rules, the French can insist it is about display conditions and categories.

But the fact is Israel came looking for weapons buyers and France stuffed them in the closet. Your own stand at an arms fair just became evidence of your increasing isolation, so suck it up buttercup, you deserve far more humiliation than you’ve just got here and here’s hoping it’s coming to you.

SOURCES:

FRANCE24: France shuts down twelve Israeli stands at defence trade show; France’s ban on Israeli weapons at Eurosatory ‘shameful’, says economy minister.

BREAKING DEFENSE: Israeli MoD cries foul as Israeli booths ‘boarded up’ at Eurosatory defense show.

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israel accuses Eurosatory organizers of boarding up Israeli defense pavilions.

REUTERS: Israel says France bans its officials from weapons show; Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow

LE MONDE: French government restricts Israel’s official participation in the Eurosatory defense trade show; Closure of Israeli companies’ booths at Paris Air Show heightens France-Israel tensions