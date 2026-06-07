US Phones Found Spyware; Pentagon Hits Critical Over Netanyahu

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Right, so Netanyahu just lost something money and lobbying cannot buy back, and he did not lose it to Iran or to Hezbollah. He lost it to America’s own Pentagon. The US military’s intelligence arm has reportedly moved Israel from high to critical on its counterintelligence threat list, which means America’s closest regional ally is now being treated like a hostile spy service by the very people who have spent decades treating it as untouchable. And it happened in the worst possible week for him so break out the tiny violins. This did not start with a dusty classification chart that only three people and a defence contractor pretending not to lobby for a living could love. It started with phones. American phones, used by US personnel inside Israel, with communications-tapping software reportedly installed on them in secret. Israel denies spying on American officials, because of course they do, though of course an allegation is not a conviction and a report is not a trial. But the damage does not wait for a courtroom, because the timing is brutal. At the exact moment the Pentagon is reportedly warning its own people to watch Israel, Congress is looking at a defence-bill provision that would pull Israel deeper into US military technology, weapons production and data cooperation. Netanyahu does not need to be caught holding the screwdriver for this to land on his desk. He runs the Israeli government, he has been driving the war pressure on Iran, and the machinery being suspected belongs to the state he leads. So America’s favourite client state has ended up in the American security warning column at the same moment Washington is debating whether to wire it deeper into the American war machine, and that hands Trump a problem he cannot solve by pretending it is just another awkward phone call with a man he keeps letting take the wheel.

And that word critical is doing a lot of work here and with good reason. The Defence Intelligence Agency is the Pentagon’s military intelligence body, the part of the US state built to assess threats, collect military intelligence and warn the armed forces when the security picture turns dangerous. Counterintelligence is the business of protecting your own side from other people’s spies, eavesdroppers, informants and technical collection. So the Pentagon is reportedly warning its own people that Israeli intelligence activity around the US military has become a top-tier problem. Not a social-media spat, not a cable-news mood swing, but the military bureaucracy of the United States, the same bureaucracy that has treated Israel as a privileged partner for decades, now telling its own people to take extra care around Israeli agencies. Israel can deny it, the White House can wave it away, and the embassy in Washington can call the reporting false, but the internal warning still sits exactly where it sits and you can’t exactly dismiss the Pentagon as a bunch of cranks can you?

Netanyahu’s problem gets even sharper though, because the alleged spying was not reported as idle curiosity. The concern inside the Pentagon, going by the reporting, was that Israeli intelligence was trying to understand internal White House deliberations about ending the war on Iran. That puts three names in the frame. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy and the figure who has been running the Iran diplomacy track. Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon policy official with influence over defence strategy. And Michael DiMino, Colby’s deputy, sitting close to the same policy track Israel would have every reason to watch if Washington was moving towards a settlement that did not give Netanyahu everything he wanted. Not exactly household names these people, but they do not need to be. What they are, together, is Trump’s Iran room, the people around the decision Netanyahu has to predict if he wants to keep shaping the war. If Israeli intelligence was trying to read that room, the story stops being that Israel spies on America. It becomes that Netanyahu’s war strategy depends on seeing what Washington is saying before Washington says it out loud.

Trump has been selling himself as the man who can shut the Iran war down, while Netanyahu has been pushing the other way, calling for the war to resume despite the April 8 ceasefire. That split gives the alleged surveillance its shape. Trump wants a deal, or at least wants the room to believe he can produce one, because that is how he performs power. He owns the negotiation, owns the threat, owns the climbdown, and then calls the climbdown a victory all before breakfast. Netanyahu wants renewed pressure on Iran, because his political survival has been tied again and again to escalation and permanent threat and the idea that Israel must be handed endless American support because danger is always one more intelligence briefing away. So if Trump’s officials are working out how to end or contain the war, Netanyahu has an obvious interest in knowing whether Washington is about to leave him with less war than he wants. None of that proves the allegation. It only fixes the alleged motive to the political map, and Netanyahu’s dependence on Washington is not dignified by calling it strategy.

The war-bill part is what turns a spy row into a much bigger contradiction though. Section 224 of the House Armed Services Committee version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act is being described as the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. My God that’s word salad isn’t it? But the NDAA is the annual US defence policy bill, the one Congress uses to authorise programmes, military priorities and spending. Section 224, as I spoke about the other day, would require the US defence secretary to appoint an executive agent, a named official whose job would be to coordinate deeper military cooperation between the US and Israel, covering joint research and development, shared weapons production, military systems and data. Strip the wording back and Congress is looking at ways to tie the American and Israeli defence industries more tightly together, in the parts of modern war that carry the most risk: cyber, drones, artificial intelligence, weapons production, military data. So while the Pentagon is reportedly treating Israel as a critical counterintelligence risk, Congress is debating a route to pull Israel further into the American military supply chain. That is not an alliance being strengthened. It is a security contradiction with the paperwork already drafted.

This has bipartisan weight behind it, which is the part that should worry people, but not especially surprise them I daresay either. Mike Rogers, the Republican chair of the House Armed Services Committee, the committee that handles much of the detail of US military policy, is behind it. So is Adam Smith, the senior Democrat on the same committee. When a provision draws support from both of those corners, it is not a lone crank amendment from some backbench Israel enthusiast desperate for donor applause and a photograph next to a flag. It is institutional. Josh Paul sees the danger from the other side. He is a former US State Department official who resigned over US policy towards Israel’s war on Gaza and now runs A New Policy, an advocacy organisation pressing for a different US approach, and he has warned that a provision like this would lodge the relationship so deeply inside America’s own defence industrial base that it becomes hard to root out. That is the access question sitting at the centre of the scandal. Netanyahu’s Israel is not just asking for money or weapons. The direction of travel is deeper access, deeper integration, deeper dependency, more leverage over American military choices. A state reportedly being treated as a critical spy threat is being discussed as a partner to weave into the wires.

The absurdity would be funny if the machinery being welded together was not built for war. Washington has backed Israel’s military for decades. The current ten-year aid deal, signed under Barack Obama, gives Israel roughly 3.8 billion dollars a year in military assistance through 2028. US law has required Washington since 2008 to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge, meaning Israel must stay more advanced than its regional rivals. Israel is already the largest recipient of US foreign aid since 1948, with more than 300 billion dollars in inflation-adjusted support, almost all of it now military. Netanyahu has lately talked about ending Israel’s reliance on US military aid within ten years, but the section of the defence bill now being debated points at a totally different kind of reliance, not less of it. It shifts the relationship away from cheques and shipments and towards shared production, shared systems, embedded military technology. Netanyahu gets to posture about Israel having come of age while Washington’s machinery quietly works out how to make the Israeli defence industry harder to separate from America’s own. The child leaves home by moving into the fuse box if you will.

Now the Israeli embassy in Washington has denied the report and said Israel does not spy on American officials or entities. But then they would, wouldn’t they? The White House has rejected the claims too, no surprise there either. Everybody denies the specific allegation, calls the reporting false, and waits for everyone to move on to the next explosion, indictment, famine warning or Trump quote that sounds like it fell out of a magic eight ball. But American suspicion of Israeli espionage is not new. Jonathan Pollard, a US Navy intelligence analyst, was sentenced to thirty years in prison for spying for Israel after passing classified information in the 1980s. He was given Israeli citizenship while still imprisoned and was released in 2015. Naffed off to Israel and plans a run for the Knesset next. Vile. US officials and former national-security figures have warned about Israeli intelligence activity for years, and officials travelling to Israel have reportedly been advised in some cases to use burner phones and computers and to watch what they say in hotel rooms. The present allegation lands on top of a long-standing anxiety inside Washington, not on a blank page.

Recent reported incidents make that denial harder to turn into a full stop too. The reporting says Israel’s military intelligence tried to plant listening devices at Defence Intelligence Agency headquarters in 2021. It says Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, was found in 2025 to have tried to plant a similar device in a Secret Service vehicle. Shin Bet is Israel’s internal security service, handling domestic intelligence and internal threats, and the Secret Service is the US agency that protects presidents, vice presidents and other senior figures. These are not the normal mishaps of an alliance. They are the sort of allegations that make every future access request harder to sell without the salesman sounding like he has swallowed his own brochure. Israel can call itself indispensable, but the people responsible for protecting American communications and officials have to work off risk, not compliments. The more Washington is asked to integrate military systems, cyber-operations and defence data with Israel, the harder these reports drag the access question back into the room. Netanyahu wants the doors opened wider while the locks are still being inspected.

A threat chart can be waved away as bureaucracy. A committee section can be buried under acronyms. A defence bill can be made so boring that even the lobbyists reading it start hallucinating subclauses. A phone cannot be made abstract like that. Everyone understands what it means for a phone to be compromised. It holds calls, contacts, messages, location patterns, fragments of conversation, the habits of whoever is carrying it. If that phone belongs to US defence personnel inside Israel, the allegation moves from states spy on each other to America’s own people may have had their communications tapped while operating inside the territory of its closest regional ally. That is what makes the report so damaging. It drags the relationship out of diplomatic language and puts it in the object sitting in someone’s pocket. Netanyahu’s government can deny the allegation, but the report is already working against the idea that Israel deserves more access without more suspicion.

Trump’s part in this is not innocence either. He is not some tragic constitutional poet wandering Washington in search of clean diplomacy and adult supervision, though frankly he does need some of that. He has backed Israel, armed Israel, threatened Iran, played hard-man over the region, and then tried to sell himself as the only man who can also clean up the mess his own side helped make. But he is also obsessed with being seen as the central dealmaker, the man whose room everyone wants into and whose call everyone has to take. And that is what makes the alleged Israeli effort to read his Iran deliberations so poisonous for him. It suggests Netanyahu does not merely lobby Trump, flatter Trump, pressure Trump. It suggests Netanyahu’s state may have been trying to read the room around Trump because Trump’s public position was no longer reliable enough for Israel’s war aims. If Trump wants to own the Iran track, he cannot wave away the claim that the ally he keeps protecting wanted a private look at what is going on behind his own decisions. The man who sells control now has to explain why his favourite ally was reportedly being treated as a counterintelligence risk.

Netanyahu’s personal price sits in that loss of trust, because he has spent years behaving as if American support is not a policy choice but a permanent weather condition. Presidents grumble, officials leak, Democrats complain, Republicans compete over who can clap longest, and the money, weapons and diplomatic cover keep arriving anyway. That arrangement lets him act like a client who has learned the manager will always apologise to him first. The Pentagon’s reported critical designation cuts into that entitlement, because it forces a different label onto the relationship. Partner is still the public word. Risk is the private one. Congress can keep pushing military integration, but the people responsible for security have to ask what happens when the partner being integrated is also the partner being watched. Netanyahu can still demand America back his Iran line, but the trust account is no longer clean. He is not just bringing a war demand to Washington. He is bringing a surveillance problem in with it.

The deeper contradiction is that the US political class keeps trying to make Israel harder to detach from American power at the exact moment Israel is getting harder to defend as a clean partner. Section 224 would not simply hold the existing relationship steady. It would push it from aid and weapons transfers into deeper industrial and technological integration. Joint weapons development is not a greeting card. Shared military systems and shared data are not friendship bracelets. Cyber-operations and artificial intelligence sit in the part of warfare where access and trust and secrecy are not decoration, they are the whole thing. So if the Pentagon is telling its own people Israel has reached a critical counterintelligence level, then handing Israel deeper channels into American military technology is not generous, it is reckless. Washington is not being asked to choose between friendship and hostility. It is being asked to give more access to a state its own intelligence arm reportedly treats as an exceptional spying concern. That leaves the defence bill carrying the scandal inside it.

Whether Trump was serious about ending the war, whether Iran was being offered something Netanyahu disliked, whether US pressure on Israel was rising, whether Washington was about to leave Israel with a ceasefire instead of a fresh campaign. Netanyahu’s problem is not that American officials might think Israel is nosy. It is that the alleged nosiness maps cleanly onto the exact point where his war aims and Trump’s deal-making image come apart.

The Iran war sits underneath all of this. The US and Israel began the war on Iran in February, a ceasefire was announced on April 8, and the fighting has mostly stayed paused while efforts at a lasting arrangement have stalled. Trump has said repeatedly he wants to bring the war to a close while facing political pressure at home to do so. Netanyahu has called for it to resume, because war is all he has keeping him in post and the more of it the better. Those two positions cannot both run the same room forever. If Trump is trying to sell a settlement as strength while Netanyahu is trying to keep the pressure for renewed war alive, then the internal deliberations around Iran become the most valuable thing in Washington. Netanyahu does not need a formal seat at every meeting if Israeli intelligence can pick up enough from the edges. That is where the trusted-ally claim starts bleeding into the spy-risk claim. The more Trump talks about closing the war down, the more Netanyahu’s access to Trump’s thinking turns into an operational asset.

Netanyahu’s government could have lobbied openly, argued openly, pressured openly and accepted that American deliberations on Iran belong to Washington. That would still have been ugly, because the relationship is already rotten with deference and money and military cover, but at least it would have stayed inside the usual dirty channels of politics. Instead the allegation is that Israel’s intelligence apparatus pushed into the space around US officials, and the Pentagon answered by moving the threat level up to critical. Israel denies it, but a denial does not restore the political position that existed before the report. Once the ally is being discussed as a counterintelligence problem, every future request for deeper integration has to pass through that suspicion. Netanyahu’s access becomes conditional in a way his politics cannot easily admit. His whole act rests on America needing Israel more than Israel needs America, and the spyware story makes that act look like dependence wearing sunglasses indoors.

America’s political establishment will still try to manage this quietly, because too many careers and contracts and think-tank salaries and congressional rituals depend on pretending the relationship is normal. The phrase US-Israel relations gets used like a padded room for facts that would sound insane if said plainly. A state accused of genocide in Gaza still gets billions in weapons and political protection because that is how rotten and depraved this relationship is. A state that has dragged America deeper into regional war still gets treated as a strategic necessity. A state moved to a critical spy-threat level still has a provision in a defence bill that could bind its weapons industry more tightly to America’s own. This is the part of the machine that looks most absurd when the events line up in the same week. Washington sells Israel as a partner it cannot do without, then its own military intelligence tells officials to treat Israeli spying as a top-level risk. That leaves the sales pitch sitting right next to the warning label doesn’t it?

Netanyahu is paying a visible political price now. Access is the prize. Access to weapons, to systems, to data, to officials, to the Iran room, to the American war machine before the decisions are made public. The reported spyware discovery and the critical threat designation poison that access. Netanyahu’s Israel is being pushed deeper into American defence policy while being discussed as a danger inside American security policy. The ally is not being rejected. It is being watched. And the final insult is that Netanyahu has spent years acting as if the United States exists to underwrite his wars, absorb his costs and swallow his risks – largely that has been true as well - but now one of those risks has his name on it. An ally that has to be handled like a spy threat is not an ally problem. It is a hostage situation.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Pentagon said to raise threat level on Israel spying to ‘critical’; Congress advances US-Israeli military integration plan

PRESS TV: Pentagon raised threat of Israelis spying on US to highest level: Report

THE DAILY BEAST: White House Shrugs Off Warning of ‘Unhinged’ Spying Threat From Israel