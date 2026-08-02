US-Iran War OVER? Gulf Allies HUMILIATE Trump as Israel Panics!

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Right, so Donald Trump entered this war demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender, as if he were at a drive-thru shouting for a cheeseburger and expecting Tehran to include a free milkshake. Back in February, he assumed the whole conflict would be finished in four weeks, maybe even sooner if he skipped dessert. Five months of bombing, threats, and increasingly tense victory laps later, Iran still has not surrendered, and now Trump is out here giving them a gold star for refusing to break.

Five months on, Iran is still refusing to hand over the white flag, no matter how many times Trump waves his own like he is trying to hail a taxi in a hurricane. Is it TACO Tuesday again already?

Trump admitted at Camp David that Iran “hasn’t” given up. Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman reportedly warned Trump that another major US attack could bring Iranian retaliation down on Saudi and other Gulf energy infrastructure. And Netanyahu told Fox that what happens next is, “in many ways, [Trump’s] decision.” So Trump is conceding Iran has not broken, Riyadh is warning him not to make the Gulf pay for another escalation, and Netanyahu suddenly sounds less like the Trump whisperer and more like a man waiting in the corridor, wondering what’s for dinner.

Quite the magical mystery tour, isn’t it? From demanding unconditional surrender to regional allies quietly trying to stop him from lighting a match in the petrol station that they’re all locked inside of.

And that is what this story is really about. Not whether Iran has been damaged. It clearly has. Not whether Trump can order more bombs dropped. Of course he can.

It is whether all that destruction actually delivered the political result he promised, because Trump did not promise to damage Iran.

He promised to break it.

A reporter asked him how many more strikes it might take to reduce Iran’s capabilities.

Trump’s answer came crashing in with all the grace of a pub brawl.

and it revealed more than he probably intended it to.

“They haven’t.” He said.

Iran hasn’t given up. Five months of bombing, assassinations, economic pressure, threats, victory speeches, and Trump hammering out UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER in all caps like an angry gammon going puce and demanding to see the manager at Wetherspoons, and they still have not budged.

He even gave them credit for being tough.

That’s where the great conquering war now is: Trump now praising the very people he was supposed to frighten into submission, because, frustratingly, they have refused to play their part and lie down.

You can destroy buildings. You can kill commanders. You can hit roads, ports, military sites and energy infrastructure.

But surrender is not something Washington can bomb into existence and then announce over some convenient Fox News VT.

Trump has discovered that the country on the receiving end gets a say as well.

Apparently, nobody bothered to include that detail in the briefing folder, squeezed somewhere between the doodles and the urgent requests for extra cheese.

And just before Trump made that admission, Iran had launched missiles towards US forces at a base in Jordan. US officials said the missiles were intercepted, and Washington answered the following day with retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian positions. So this was not some reflective little concession after the guns had gone quiet. Trump admitted Iran still had not given up while the latest round of attack, retaliation and threats was already under way.

So we are back in the same cycle.

The US attacks Iran. Iran fires back towards American forces in the region. Trump promises another pounding. Iran promises another response. Everybody insists the next round will finally settle matters.

Then the next round starts.

This is foreign policy by blunt force trauma to the forehead, and God knows Trump doesn’t need that with his mind already turning to mush as it is.

Now, intercepting those missiles obviously mattered. But stopping the immediate impact does not make the wider problem disappear.

Because American forces are not hovering above the region in some magical sovereign bubble, they are sitting in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and elsewhere.

That means every time Trump escalates, those governments have to wonder what comes back towards them.

Their bases.

Their ports.

Their power systems.

Their oilfields.

Their airports.

Their workers.

Their cities.

Trump can choose the target America hits. What he cannot choose is where Iran retaliates, how expensive that retaliation becomes or how long America’s regional hosts remain willing to play catch.

That is where America’s vast regional footprint stops being an advantage and starts becoming a liability.

Trump’s response to the latest attempted attack was, as expected, to reach for the same answer again.

A beating.

There’s the strategy, if you can even call it that.

The first five months did not force surrender, so perhaps month six needs a slightly larger explosion.

Iran fires back, bomb it harder.

Iran still refuses to surrender, bomb it harder.

The bombing places more US bases and Gulf infrastructure inside the retaliation chain, so threaten an even bigger bombing campaign.

It’s like watching someone kick a vending machine, fail to get the chocolate out, and then decide the real problem is they have not tried headbutting it with a crash helmet yet.

Perhaps Trump can order another major attack. There never seems to be a shortage of destructive power available to him.

But an awkward question still remains.

If the first campaign destroyed as much as Trump says it did, why does he need another one?

And if Iran is finished, why is he praising its toughness?

And if there is supposedly no meaningful Iran left to worry about, who exactly is forcing all these emergency calls around the Gulf?

You do not prepare another enormous offensive because the last one settled everything.

You prepare it because it did not.

This time, though, the people expected to live with the consequences seem to have finally tired of being cast as disposable extras in Trump’s straight-to-DVD action film.

Mohammed bin Salman reportedly warned Trump about what could happen if the United States launched a major attack on Iranian energy infrastructure, because it’s not like Iran hasn’t made the threat fairly clear, its energy system and infrastructure elsewhere in the region could become targets.

That puts Saudi Arabia in a rather uncomfortable position, all on top of the uncomfortable position it put itself in versus the Houthis in Yemen right now.

Riyadh is no friend of Tehran. Chinese mediation between the two states notwithstanding.

MBS is not restraining Trump because he is suddenly channelling John Lennon, humming Imagine and tossing doves out the palace window like confetti.

He is protecting Saudi Arabia.

Its oilfields. Its export terminals. Its economy. His regime.

Self-interest, in other words, like that is really anything new for the House of Saud. It is the only diplomatic language every government can actually speak without needing an interpreter.

But self-interest can still act as a real brake.

If Trump attacks Iran’s energy infrastructure and Iran responds against Saudi or Emirati facilities, then America has not protected its Gulf allies.

It has volunteered them for retaliation.

And those countries provide the bases, the logistics, the refuelling, the intelligence links, the ports and a fair share of the political cover that Washington needs to keep this war going.

And so the calculation changes, because Riyadh can look at Trump’s new attack plan and say, “Very impressive, Donald.” Where exactly do you imagine the return fire landing?

Iran does not need to match the United States aircraft for aircraft.

It only needs enough remaining capacity to make America’s allies fear what happens after the aircraft have all gone home. And judging by the scramble for talks, that fear has well and truly registered.

Trump wanted Iran isolated.

Instead, his next strike appears to have frightened the governments expected to help him carry it out.

And then, like an itchy, flaky, inflamed and horribly red rash, there is Benjamin Netanyahu.

And listen to the language here, because it is not the language of a man announcing what America will do for him next.

It is the language of somebody waiting to be told.

“It’s his decision.”

Well, that about sums it up.

This is Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent years presenting himself as the man who could turn up in Washington to meet, point towards Tehran, and watch the machinery of American power begin to warm up behind him. The boss of many a Zionist American President before him at that too.

And of course he’s yet again gone to the States to find out what Trump has in mind next.

Fine if there is no return to intense military fighting, he says. Well, why not? This is what you’ve wanted for decades – the US fighting a proxy war on your behalf against Iran?

Why not indeed?

Saudi Arabia is worried about its oilfields.

Other Gulf governments want the escalation stopped.

Trump needs some ending he can sell as his polling sucks harder than ever.

The American public is sick of the war.

And Israel, despite all the weapons, lobbying and backslapping, is not the only ally America has to consider.

Washington has not abandoned Netanyahu, as if that were ever likely. The relationship remains grotesquely close.

But on this immediate question, he no longer looks like the man setting the timetable anymore.

He looks like the man waiting for it. He’s no longer calling the shots; he’s been cut out.

Not that Israel has vanished from American policy.

But that Netanyahu’s preferred escalation now has to compete with the other Gulf states, which are expected to absorb the consequences.

And for once, their problem appears to be more immediate than his ambitions.

All of this might be easier for Trump to shrug off if the war were quick, popular or cheap.

It is none of those things.

At a Senate Appropriations hearing on 21 July, which I covered the other day, Pete Kegsbreath said the Pentagon had spent $37.5bn on the Iran war since it began on 28 February. He and Joint Chiefs chairman General John Caine were also asking Congress for another $67.1bn, although that broader package covers the war, as well as munitions, drones, and other Pentagon requirements.

The House has voted to tell Trump to end unauthorised hostilities.

About two-thirds of Americans say the war has not been worth it.

Trump’s approval on Iran is down at 28 per cent.

That’s not a mandate. That is the sort of number politicians usually find stuck to the bottom of a skip after bin day, next to the last soggy leaflet.

Trump says Iran is finished.

Yet the Pentagon needs more money.

Trump says the campaign worked.

Yet Congress tells him to stop.

Trump says the country supports him.

Yet most of the country wants an end to this failure that they are paying for.

And every fresh threat sends another little shiver through those oil markets, which eventually finds its way to fuel pumps over here as well.

So British motorists get to help finance the consequences of a war they did not vote for, launched by a president they did not elect, in pursuit of something he has not achieved, but be it the last awful Prime Minister or the new one, the government still supports.

What a lovely arrangement.

Truly, a masterclass in efficiency, isn’t it?

Trump is now talking about the outline of a new deal though: Iran would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, attacks would stop, and negotiations would resume over its nuclear programme, with Washington claiming the end goal is to remove what it calls Iran’s nuclear threat. But this is still an outline being advertised by Trump and regional intermediaries, not a completed agreement publicly accepted by Tehran, and why the hell would Tehran bother with it, given how many times such talks have ended with them being shafted by Trump or his team?

The problem is that announcing a deal and having a deal remain two different events, however inconvenient that distinction may be to his social media account.

Iran has not surrendered. They won’t either.

There is no completed settlement sitting there with every signature neatly drying at the bottom.

Trump began this war demanding capitulation.

He is now relying on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and others to help construct something everybody can walk away from without admitting too much, and it all assumes Tehran is willing to listen after being burned so many times now already.

Still, that’s quite the comedown for the self-proclaimed dealmaker-in-chief, who now looks like he’s haggling over the price of a used sofa at a car boot sale.

Not American surrender. Not Iranian triumph. Something much less cinematic and much more politically awkward.

A failed attempt to impose an ending, followed by a frantic search for one that can still be sold before the midterms.

It is the familiar Trump deal-making sequence.

Announce success first.

Discover the details later.

Hope to God something sticks.

Saudi Arabia can warn Trump that another attack may bring the damage back towards its own energy system.

Gulf governments can press for restraint because US bases on their territory now look less like protection and more like invitations.

Netanyahu can demand that Washington keep going, but he cannot guarantee that Washington will, because he’s been cut out of the room.

Trump still has the power to bomb Iran again, but equally proves that Iran has no reason to trust him and therefore there is no point in negotiating with him.

But every new attack now advertises the failure of the last one.

Every new demand for more money advertises the cost of the failure.

Every nervous call from a Gulf capital advertises the danger and the costs coming down the line to each and every one of us.

And every boast about a deal that has not yet been completed advertises how badly he needs one. But does Iran need it?

Trump demanded surrender and promised overwhelming force.

Five months later, Iran has not given up, America’s allies are warning him about what comes next, Netanyahu is waiting to hear the plan instead of dictating it, and Trump is trying to turn a pause into victory before a single signature is dry.

He has not forced Iran to surrender.

He has forced his own allies to intervene before he loses control of the entire region. And it may not be enough.

For more on the ongoing events in the Middle East, do stick with the channel; there’s plenty more where this one came from. There’s no shortage of it right now, but fat chance of hearing it in the mainstream media, such as this story here.

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