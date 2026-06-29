Unaffordable Warfare; Too Many Fronts Have Sent Israel's Defence Budget Broke!

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Right, so Israel’s war machine has run into a problem.

Not more Hamas or Hezbollah tunnels. Not a wave of drones they didn’t see coming. Not the Iranian bogeyman wheeled out for the cameras because Netanyahu needs another week of political oxygen as his actions leave Israel gasping for breath.

It’s an invoice.

The little bit of paper that turns up after the speeches are over, after the flags are packed away, after the generals have finished pointing at maps, and it says: lovely, very dramatic, but who’s actually paying for all of this now?

Because this is not a story about Israel suddenly having no army tomorrow morning. It is not “the IDF has gone to the cupboard and found three buttons and a lonely biscuit where the interceptor shells for the Iron Dome used to be.” That would be a lovely image, admittedly, but that’s not the bill we’re talking about.

Calcalist is reporting that Israel’s budget deadlock could hit new shell production orders from Elbit, and could also disrupt procurement of air-defence interceptors from Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The firms that make the things, the factories, the orders, the payments. The bit of the war machine that doesn’t run on speeches and photo ops and Netanyahu in a flak jacket looking like he’s wandered out of a cosplay convention for deranged and dangerous men.

It runs on money.

And apparently, funny thing, when you spend years expanding war like he’s been doing, the money eventually becomes a bit of an issue.

“As long as required.” He says.

But “as long as required” is not a timetable. It is not a budget. It is not even really a plan. It is a blank cheque isn’t it?

Gaza, Lebanon, Syria. Then the West Bank. Then Iran readiness. Then the air defence, the reservists, the armour, the fuel, the surveillance – whoops the Houthis are back - the munitions, the interceptors, the replenishment stock, and the maintenance for all of it.

Add that up, and Netanyahu’s security speech stops looking like strategy and starts looking like a shopping list and its one he can’t pay for.

Because every security zone has a cost.

Every front they pretend is temporary starts behaving, very rudely, like a permanent bill.

And this is the bit they never put in the speech. They’ll talk about deterrence and security and threats and borders and all the usual macho chest beating rubbish. What they never say is: every time we draw another line on the map, someone has to buy the shells for it.

Shells.

Lots of them. Promo shots of them. The shiny corporate death catalogue version of them.

And this is where the humiliation starts to chip its way in, because Israel’s great unstoppable war machine still has to go back to the supplier. It still has to place the order. It still has to get the money signed off. It still has to keep the factory line paid for.

All that swagger. All that destruction. All that talk of regional dominance. And in the end, someone from accounts still has to ask whether the shells are going on the tab.

That’s what running on IOUs looks like.

And it is not just shells, because artillery is only one half of the beast. The other half is the defences. The air-defence layer. The interceptors that Israel fires into the sky every time their warmongering fires back at them

Rafael. IAI. Arrow 3. David’s Sling.

These are not decoration. They are not just brand names for a defence expo brochure. They are the systems Israel leans on while Netanyahu keeps trying to make this permanent war look like its manageable.

And these things do not replenish themselves because a minister demands it be so.

They run on production. Contracts. Supply chains. Approvals. Money.

Painfully boring things, really.

And that’s exactly why propaganda hates them.

Propaganda loves the missile launch. Propaganda loves the dramatic interception in the night sky. Propaganda loves the general at the podium and the flag in the background and the slow-motion hardware shot. What propaganda cannot do anything useful with is the invoice from the people who make the damn things.

Very uncinematic, the invoice.

Terrible lighting. No heroic soundtrack.

Just numbers.

And the numbers don’t lie.

The 2026 defence budget started at 112bn shekels. Then it was lifted to 144bn. Now the defence establishment wants another 40bn, taking it towards 184bn.

So they’ve already come back for even more.

And when this went to Netanyahu, the reporting says the discussion ended without a decision.

Which is about as perfect as it gets.

They want all of it. Lebanon. Syria. Gaza. Iran readiness. West Bank pressure. The war posture. The security-zone talk. The buffer zones on the map. The speeches. The whole production.

Then the bill turns up and it needs to be paid, and suddenly everyone is staring at the table like it has personally insulted them.

Because this is what permanent war does. It makes cowards of the people who do nothing but try and project strength.

“As long as required” sounds lovely into a microphone. Easy line. Very firm. Very prime ministerial. But it becomes something else when the supplier asks for a purchase order and the Treasury starts muttering about a bottomless pit.

And that’s where we come back to the likes of Elbit and Rafael and IAI.

These are the firms in the chain. The suppliers. The companies whose products sit underneath the speeches.

Calcalist has already reported billions in delayed payments around these firms, and the newer budget reporting puts them right back in the centre of the fight. More shells. More interceptors. More orders. More debt. More pressure.

And this is certainly not a pity party for arms companies.

Nobody needs to pass a collection plate around for Elbit Systems do they? These are not Dickensian orphans peering through a frosty window at a warm artillery shell.

The point is not that the suppliers are victims.

The point is that the Israeli state, which has a stake in these companies of course, has built a war machine that depends on these suppliers, burns through their output, owes them money, and still needs more from them.

And it looks a lot less invincible when you stop watching the bomb footage and start reading the payment terms.

Look at the banner message there.

“Report: Israel arms Saudi and Qatar.”

Advanced systems sold via US deals.

Now, that is not the main budget story we’ve spoken about so far, it’s a slight digression. But it matters because it shows the wider stupidity.

Israeli arms firms and systems are embedded abroad. Israeli weapons exports have been booming. The industry built around permanent insecurity is doing very nicely, thank you very much.

And yet at home, the Israeli state is still wrangling over orders, delayed payments, replenishment, budget approval and another 40bn shekels for the IDF.

War economy abroad doing very well.

IOUs at home from the Israeli state.

Export bragging on one side, supplier pressure on the other.

It has all the moral charm of a payday loan in body armour.

The Israeli state has been acting like all of this is free, all of their warfare and none of it is. Not Gaza. Not Lebanon. Not Syria. Not the West Bank. Not Iran. Not Yemen. Not the reserves. Not the shells. Not the interceptors. Not the air defence. Not the propaganda either, although given the quality of some of it you’d want a refund.

This is where the whole Greater Israel fantasy if I can put it that way – the map fits when you consider whre all of Israel’s war fronts are - stops being a slogan and becomes an operating cost, because all the ideology and map-drawing and biblical cosplay and “security depth” language still has to turn into line items.

Procurement. Orders. Wages. Fuel. Factories. Replacement parts. Munitions. Interceptors. Another 40bn shekels please.

At what point does the system burst and say no more we’re broke?

This might not be Israel vanishing into bankruptcy overnight, but the defence budget is being dragged under by the weight of that war map.

Too many fronts. Too many permanent emergencies. Too many buffer zones. Too many ministers treating the word “security” like a magic spell and forgetting about the cashier waving a chip and pin device.

It does not.

It just moves the cost onto someone else and according to the reporting, Treasury officials are warning that the defence budget has become a bottomless pit, and that meeting the full demand could now hit healthcare, education and welfare for years. Austerity is about to hit you might say.

And all because when the war machine wants another 40bn shekels, the war machine must have it. And so it comes out of public life. Out of services. Out of the future. Out of the people who then get told to be grateful because apparently being protected means watching your own society get hollowed out to keep the machine fed.

That is the trick of permanent war.

It sells itself as protection, then eats itself. Well, Israel might have a unique problem with that – if people don’t want to pay that price, well many of them can literally go back to where they came from. Many already have given all the warfare, how many more could be set to follow over this?

SOURCES:

CALCALIST: Israel budget deadlock could freeze interceptor missile orders from Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries