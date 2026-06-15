UK Lets Israel’s Palestinian Land Sale Go Ahead; Protesters Get Arrested

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Right, so property for sale in illegally occupied Palestinian territory, but this isn’t the West Bank, this isn’t a settler with a map declaring this property is his because God promised it to him 3,000 years, because apparently God does conveyancing now ago. This was London.

This is the Great Israeli Real Estate Event, taking place inside Edgware Road synagogue.

Protesters outside saying Palestinian land was being sold. Police in the middle, because of course they were. Counter-protesters waving Israeli flags. Palestine supporters shoved, grabbed, dragged and arrested.

The British state stands there in high-vis and body armour pretending it is just managing “tensions” instead of making excuses for the inexcusable.

And then, because one serving of pro-Israel state-backed rancidiness was not enough, the Court of Appeal turned up this morning with pudding.

The Starmer regime got its Palestine Action ban finally backed by a Court of Law. The terror-law designation stays in place, at least for now because the fight is not over yet.

But the message from the British state could hardly be clearer if they printed it on a Union Jack and stapled it to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s forehead:

Israel gets protection. Palestine protest gets the police.

Of course, if you look to our mainstream media, you get a different set of events. Take the Independent for example, demonstrating not so much independence at all, with a headline reading ‘Police arrest 14 after clashes at Israeli property protest outside synagogue’

Clashes eh? As if the thing being protested was some vague community meeting where a few hotheads turned up just to have a row. This was condemned by protesters as an event promoting Israeli settlement land and property sales. Demonstrators denounced the event as promoting Israeli settlement land and property sales in violation of international law.

But no, let our MSM get onto the story and suddenly it becomes “clashes outside synagogue.” Suddenly the venue is the story. Suddenly the protest is the danger. Suddenly the alleged land sale is a footnote floating around somewhere near paragraph nine.

You take Palestinian land out of the headline. You put “synagogue” in the headline. You take the property event out of the moral centre. You put the protesters in the dock. And then you wonder why the public walks away thinking the scandal was people objecting, not what they were objecting to and those to lazy to ever read beyond the headline go away thinking all of this is entirely justified and far too many of these thought police types then taking to social media to spread their ignorance still further.

A banner saying: “Stop Israel’s illegal sale of stolen Palestinian land.”

That is what brought people there.

And what do we see instead? Police moving into the protest. Bodies pushed. People handled. The state turning up as the physical line between an Israeli land-sale event and the people saying no, we’re not standing for that happening here.

The event gets the police protection, the protest against that getting criminalised outside and if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about which side the Starmer regime is on in all of this, I have a slightly used copy of the Balfour Declaration I can sell you.

But the point is that protesters, campaigners and some MPs have all made quite clear that this event was linked to Israeli settlement property sales. The Independent itself reports that the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups said the real-estate event was “openly advertising the sale of land” in an illegal Israeli settlement called Gush Etzion in the occupied West Bank, while also reporting the organisers disputed that framing, as did the Board of Deputies, because of course they did, along with issuing a statement reading:

‘We are deeply disturbed at the wholly unjustified protest called for this morning outside a North-West London synagogue.

The event organisers have publicly refuted claims that the event is marketing real estate over the Green Line. It is very disappointing that MPs and other public figures have not acknowledged this and instead inflamed tensions through partial and misleading commentary.

Protesting at a synagogue based on false pretences seems to be little more than an excuse to harass and intimidate members of the Jewish community.

We have been in touch with the Metropolitan Police calling for protesters to be kept from intimidating members of the community, to police robustly any examples of hate speech, and to provide reassurance to the local community.

New measures under the Crime and Policing Act, called for by the Board and community partners, will from the end of the month give police new powers to impose conditions on protests near places of worship. We are calling on the police to ensure such protests are kept a significant distance from places of worship to prevent intimidation to members of the Jewish community.’

It is no wonder that so many Jews feel unsafe these days when a body that purports to speak for all of them churns out such objectively gut-churning dross as that. But if they’ve weighed in on this, then it does tell us something useful.

That the state knew the controversy. That the warnings were there. The political argument was there. The international-law question was there.

And still the event went ahead anyway.

Because apparently Britain’s official position is that illegal settlements are very concerning, very troubling, very much not something we support – unless it seems somebody books a room, prints a flyer, and the people objecting to it have the cheek to arrive with a Palestinian flag.

Then suddenly these great moral guardians of public order discover the ancient British principle of “nothing to see here, keep moving along please, preferably into the back of that police van.”

Police. Flags. Barriers. Counter-protesters. Palestine supporters. A British street organised around a scandal the British press would much rather describe as a “clash” than as an Israeli land-sale protest.

But if the line is that Palestine protest was the public-order danger here, listen to what else was happening in the same place at the same time.

Well that’s enough of that for anybody, but you get the point I’m sure.

“There is no Palestine.”

“We squashed it.”

“We flattened it.”

Lovely. Just lovely.

But that’s the moral reversal sitting right there in broad daylight isn’t it?

People protesting the sale of Palestinian land are treated as the problem. People chanting that Palestine does not exist become part of the scenery being managed with a nice orderly police line despite the theatrics coming from the braying Zionist mob.

We hear talk of two-tier policing a lot in this country, often from the right wing demanding more of this frankly, but images like that don’t help the government’s denials at all, when it kind of looks like there’s a point to be made on that score, albeit the opposite of what the likes of Nigel Farage claim it to be.

But then this morning the story widened.

On the street, Palestine protest is policed as a public-order threat. In court, Palestine direct action got upheld as terrorism.

And it’s a neat little historical conjuring trick, going on there isn’t it? So forgive me if I don’t take the Lady Chief Justice’s verdict with much face value at all.

Palestine Action, we are told, is not some noble civil-disobedience movement like the suffragettes. No. The suffragettes are safely dead now, you see. They have statues. They have school assemblies. They have tasteful purple, white and green merchandise. They have been polished into a harmless national bedtime story about brave ladies with banners asking nicely until democracy finally gave them the vote.

Except that is not actually the history, is it, Lady Chief Justice?

The suffragettes were not just standing around with big placards and excellent posture. Militant suffragettes burned buildings. They attacked railway property. They targeted churches. They bombed Lloyd George’s house. Sports pavilions were burnt, a bomb went off at Oxted Station, and an empty train was wrecked by a bomb. The government’s own history blog says the 1913 campaign included setting fire to residential houses, golf courses, schools and churches. Sky’s historical piece Devices were planted at Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Bank of England, railway stations and other locations, and letter bombs were used too.

So when the court reaches for the suffragettes as the respectable contrast to Palestine Action, that is not history. It’s bulls**t.

Dead radicals get plaques and historical sanitation, but the living ones in the here and now get proscribed.

The old struggle gets a lovely statue to commemorate bravery in the face of injustice, the current struggle gets bundled into the back of a paddy wagon and the Terrorism Act thrown at them.

The suffragettes can be honoured now because the British state survived them, absorbed them, and repackaged them. Palestine Action cannot be treated the same way because its target is not safely in the past. Its target is the live weapons pipeline, the defence industry, Elbit systems, the Gaza genocide, and Britain’s relationship with Israel.

So of course the court wants the suffragettes in the past and Palestine Action in the terror file.

One is history Britain can sell back to itself as proof of progress.

The other is a here and now accusation Britain would rather criminalise.

Regardless of all of this though, the fight isn’t over yet. Huda Ammori, Palestine Action’s co-founder has said the fight will go on, the Supreme Court the next port of call.

That matters.

But let’s not make the mistake of pretending today was not a state win, because it was.

The government got the ban backed. The court sided with the Home Office.

The state won this round.

But the point of saying “this isn’t over” is because bad laws cannot simply be allowed to persist – people will not accept them.

Because when a government uses terror law around Palestine activism, when police drag protesters around outside an Israeli land-sale scandal, when mainstream coverage turns the land issue into a synagogue-clash story, and when the court language reaches so naturally for the likes of the Suffragettes given their well know historical actions, apparently not that well know to the Lady Chief Justice however; and while Gaza is treated as an argument to be managed - then yes, you had better believe this is not over.

Coming as this is hard on the heels of the sentencing of the four Filton members of Palestine Action the other day, this last week has had it’s fair share of gut punches. Germany has it’s own PA case going on right now as it happens, and where they might be looking at us here in the UK and thinking we might like a piece of that, it’s not all gone their way – check out more on that right here.

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