Türkiye Hammers Netanyahu’s Syria Plans - There’s No Hiding From This!

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Right, so Donald Trump has turned up in Ankara, Turkey and casually reopened a question Israel desperately wanted kept shut: Turkey getting back into the F-35 programme.

At the same time, Turkey has helped Syria install a new radar at Damascus airport, which means the skies Israel has spent years treating like its own private bypass might not be quite so empty anymore, so perhaps those settlers who have been getting comfy on the wrong side of Israel’s undefined border might like to get back on the right side of it.

And then Mark Rutte the apparent Secretary General of NATO, but better known right now as an echo for whatever dross seems to fall out of Little Donnie’s puckered punim ends up getting asked the fairly obvious question. If this growing clash between Israel and Turkey turns into an actual confrontation, what does NATO actually do?

Now, you’d think that would be the easy bit. Turkey is in NATO. Article 5 is the famous one. Attack one, attack all. It’s practically printed on the mugs.

Except Rutte doesn’t go there.

That wasn’t an answer. That was a hope.

A hope that Erdoğan is sensible enough, restrained enough, wise enough and patient enough to make sure NATO never has to explain what its own promise actually does mean when Israel, a non-NATO member, is involved.

And look, nobody was asking Rutte to stand up at the summit, rip his jacket off and declare war before lunch. There was a perfectly reasonable answer available.

If Israel attacked Turkish territory, that would be a clear Article 5 question. Turkey is a full NATO member. It is not renting a desk in the foyer.

If Turkish troops, aircraft or equipment were struck inside Syria say, that would be more complicated. The location matters. The circumstances matter. NATO would have to assess what happened, Turkey could call consultations under Article 4, which is literally consultation vs action and every ally would decide what assistance it considered necessary.

There you go. Serious answer. Accurate answer. Took what? Thirty seconds?

Instead, we got: Erdoğan is wise.

That is basically the diplomatic version of saying, “Don’t worry about the fire alarm, the neighbour’s got a bucket.”

And that matters because NATO had spent the summit doing what NATO does best: praising NATO.

Unity. Solidarity. Collective strength. One billion people kept safe.

One billion people. Very impressive.

Presumably Turkey is somewhere in that billion, although the arithmetic seems to get a bit slippery once Israel wanders into the question.

NATO can talk about collective defence in sweeping, granite-faced language. It can fill a stage with flags, slogans and enough blue lighting to make the place look like an airport hotel conference suite.

But ask what happens if Israel and Turkey collide, and suddenly everybody is admiring Erdoğan’s temperament.

Funny, that.

Because the reason this question is becoming less theoretical is sitting right behind Trump in Ankara.

You see, Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 programme after buying Russia’s S-400 system. That was meant to be the end of the matter. Door shut. Aircraft gone. Israel’s advantage protected. They always have to have the biggest and the best over everyone else in the Middle East, because of that blasted word security again.

Except Trump has now started talking as though the door might open back up again.

Now, before anybody starts firing up the celebratory flight simulator, this is not a completed deal.

Turkey has not got the aircraft.

There is no final contract yet.

Nobody has rolled an F-35 onto the tarmac with a bow tied round it and Erdoğan’s name on the windscreen.

But Trump has reopened the conversation, in public, at a NATO summit in Turkey. And Netanyahu had already been leaning on Washington not to give Turkey the aircraft, not to give it the engines, not to do anything that might disturb the regional balance.

Regional balance, in this case, meaning Israel stays stronger than everyone else.

It is a wonderful definition, isn’t it?

Balance is when one side keeps the biggest stick forever and the rest of the neighbourhood agrees not to buy gardening tools.

And the F-35 is only the flashy part of the story though. It is the expensive, photogenic bit.

The more immediate change is already sitting at Damascus airport.

This is the Turkish-made HTRS-100.

It is a radar system used for air-traffic surveillance.

Not a missile battery.

Not a secret Turkish superweapon.

Not a Death Star with a crescent moon painted on it.

Radar.

It sees things.

And for Israel, that is the irritating part.

You see, the system can be configured for a maximum range of around 80 or 100 nautical miles, roughly 150 to 185 kilometres.

That does not mean every aircraft inside that radius is automatically lit up in perfect detail. Terrain has to be taken into account. Altitude matters as well. How the system is configured is another factor. Whether the data is shared, how quickly it is processed, how well the radar is maintained, you get the gist.

But stripped off all of the technicalities, the point is simple enough.

Syria has spent years with its ability to monitor its own skies wrecked, degraded and picked apart, while Israeli aircraft have consistently crossed its territory, struck targets and left again.

A weaker Syria meant fewer eyes.

Less warning.

More room for Israel to operate.

Turkey helping Syria rebuild even part of that air picture changes the atmosphere and of course Erdogan has been involved with Syria since the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad.

Well now Israel is throwing a wobbler over this too, because – heaven forfend - it may help Syria see who is there now.

That is the bit Israel does not like. It might see them now.

It’s the deeply inconvenient possibility that Syria is becoming less blind.

And once you see that, Netanyahu’s objection to Turkey becoming more capable starts making rather more sense, especially as Israeli encroachment on more Syrian territory is going on all at the same time.

Israel’s own power is always defensive.

Its own aircraft are stabilising.

Its own freedom to cross borders is necessary.

Its own security zones are regrettable but unavoidable.

Then Syria installs a radar and suddenly everyone is worried about escalation, because of course they are.

Israel must be able to see everybody else, but the reverse must not be true.

Everybody else being able to see Israel is apparently where civilisation ends.

Well Turkey, for its part, is not publicly saying it wants a war.

It would be very easy to present this story as two governments itching for a fight and waiting for somebody to throw the first punch.

Well Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wasn’t mincing his words, but unlike Mark Rutte, could very much get to the point.

That is a restrained answer.

Not a submissive one. Not a friendly one. But restrained.

Turkey is saying it does not want an open confrontation and has no reason to manufacture one unless it faces a direct threat. Increasing Israeli incursions into Syria have long presented that as a possibility, the whole Greater Israel thing, has a chunk of Turkey marked out as well lest we forget.

But that makes the next part more serious, because Fidan is not beating his chest and promising fireworks. He is pointing at where he thinks the danger is coming from.

He called Benjamin Netanyahu, on camera, a threat to international security.

Not because Turkey has declared war.

Not because the radar has picked anything up or launched anything.

Not because an F-35 deal has been completed, but because Netanyahu’s regional policy rests on everyone else remaining weaker, more exposed and less able to interfere with Israel’s freedom of action.

Stronger Turkey? Threat.

Stronger Syria? Threat.

Better radar? Threat.

A NATO ally getting aircraft from the United States? Threat.

Israel occupying more Syrian territory and striking wherever it chooses? Stability.

That isn’t balance. It is a pecking order.

And so this is where Rutte’s answer stops being merely evasive and actually starts to become outright dangerous, because neither Turkey nor Israel has to sit down and deliberately choose a full-scale war for this to go wrong.

Israel is already operating militarily inside Syria.

Turkey is expanding its role there.

The two have already needed deconfliction talks because their interests overlap.

Israel has struck Syrian facilities Turkey was reportedly looking at.

Turkey is helping rebuild Syrian infrastructure, security links and aviation systems, like that radar.

Every new radar, base discussion, weapons negotiation and Israeli strike adds another moving part.

And moving parts go wrong.

One aircraft misidentified.

One strike too close to Turkish personnel.

One piece of equipment Ankara considers its own.

One retaliation.

One minister deciding he cannot afford to look weak on television.

That is how fronts open.

Not always with a declaration, a drum roll and somebody standing behind a podium announcing that history begins at midnight.

Sometimes it is two governments insisting that their security needs are non-negotiable inside somebody else’s country.

And Syria, yet again, gets treated like the furniture. For a state run by an unelected Al-Qaeda cast off, you’d think he’d have more to say wouldn’t you? He was too busy nodding along listening to Trump in Ankara over the Golan Heights belonging to Israel to apparently pay attention it would seem.

And ultimately that brings us back to NATO again and Mark Rutte.

He was not asked to promise war. He was asked to explain the alliance and how it would work with a given and not beyond the realms of possibility, real world scenario.

That Turkish territory is covered.

That Turkish forces inside Syria would be a more difficult case.

That NATO has consultation mechanisms under Article 4, political procedures and legal distinctions precisely because real crises are messy.

That was the straightforward and simple answer that was all he needed to say.

Instead, he praised Erdoğan’s wisdom and wandered off towards talk about October 7th.

So what remains unsaid it seems leaves Turkey carrying the responsibility for preventing a confrontation Israel may help create, while NATO keeps the luxury of refusing to say what happens if Turkey can’t.

Trump is reopening the F-35 question.

Turkey is helping Syria see more of its own skies.

Hakan Fidan is warning that Netanyahu’s policy is becoming a danger beyond Israel’s borders.

And NATO’s position, stripped of the flags and summit waffle, appears to be: let us hope Erdoğan keeps a lid on it.

Article 5 is ironclad, they say.

Just don’t tap it too hard.

You might hear the hollow bit.

For more on the ongoing events of the Middle East right now as you won’t here the mainstream media come out with, do stick with the channel, such as with this story here.

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