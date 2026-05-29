Trump's Warmongering EXPLODES; Iran Return Strike A US NIGHTMARE

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Right, so Iran has fired a missile at an American air base in Kuwait, and the worst part of that sentence, for Trump anyway, isn’t the Iranian bit. It’s the American bit. Because it’s the United States military itself, through Central Command, the lot who run every American operation across the Middle East, that has come out and said Kuwait got hit, and called it an egregious ceasefire violation, very much forgetting they hit Bandar Abbas just the other day – that was the ceasefire violation or are they all getting as addled as the citrus skinned commander in chief they all follow? Well, a US official went further and said it was American forces in Kuwait that were the suspected target. So no, this isn’t Tehran shouting into a microphone while Washington has a little chuckle. This is Washington itself confirming that the place where America parks its soldiers in the Gulf has just been hit, hours after Donald Trump’s own forces went and struck inside Iran. And the man who’s spent months telling everyone he’s got Iran boxed in, that the pressure’s working, that the deal’s nearly done, has just watched one of his own base once again become the thing on the receiving end. And of course Iran, put a little bit of video out all about this, just to hammer the point home [CLIP]

So leet me lay out who did what here, because the order matters, and Trump would much rather you didn’t follow it too closely, he certainly doesn’t seem to. Late Wednesday night, Washington time, US Central Command says its forces shot down five Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz. Then, CENTCOM says, it struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas, the one supposedly about to launch a sixth drone. A US official called the whole thing defensive. Limited. Meant to preserve the ceasefire. Hold onto that word, defensive, because it’s doing an awful lot of heavy lifting for a country that flew munitions into another country’s port city in the small hours of the morning. And then at 4:50 in the morning, local time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite military force that runs Iran’s missiles and its naval operations in the Gulf, says it hit the American air base responsible for the Bandar Abbas strike. They didn’t name the base. Didn’t need to. A US official went and did it for them, by pointing at Kuwait.

And Kuwait, this small, oil-rich Gulf state that’s spent the entire war insisting it isn’t a party to any of it, has spent Thursday morning with its air defences switched on. The Kuwaiti army said that its defences were engaging hostile missile and drone threats, and that any bangs people heard were just the interceptors doing their job. Then Kuwait’s defence ministry confirmed the harder number, the one that doesn’t tidy up so nicely: a military camp struck by a mix of ballistic missile fragments and drone impacts, ten soldiers injured in that one engagement. Over the course of this war Kuwait now counts ten dead, four soldiers and six civilians, and more than a hundred wounded, in a country that keeps repeating it never asked to be in this. A self-declared non-combatant Gulf state, hosting an American base, so contradiction in terms in my view, soaking up missiles meant for the Americans, while the President talks about how close he is to ending the thing he restarted on Wednesday night.

Trump basically wants two contradictory things true at the same time. He wants to keep striking Iran whenever he decides Iran’s a threat, and he wants the world to treat the fireworks that come back as Iran breaking a ceasefire that Trump himself keeps puncturing. The strike near Bandar Abbas, see, that’s defending shipping. The Iranian strike on the Kuwait base, that’s a violation. Same night, same exchange, two completely different moral settings depending entirely on whose hand’s on the trigger. And the only reason that framing stands a chance of landing is that most people who only get their ‘news’ from mainstream sources will hear the words ceasefire violation, glue them to Iran, and never stop to ask who fired the shot that kicked off Thursday’s round in the first place. Iran’s foreign ministry has already gone and accused Washington of being the one violating the ceasefire, through what it called aggressive acts in Hormozgan province, where Bandar Abbas happens to sit. So both sides are now jabbing fingers at each other going you broke it first.

Now watch what Trump does instead of de-escalating, because this is where the warmonger drops even the pretence of being the grown-up in the room. Kuwait’s air defences still warm, and the United States has gone and slapped fresh sanctions on Iran’s military oil trade, eight ships moving Iranian petroleum out to the wider market. So, middle of an exchange where an American base has just been hit, retaliation for striking Bandar Abbas and Washington’s response is to tighten the chokehold, not loosen a single thing. And then there’s Oman. Oman, the quiet Gulf sultanate sitting on the southern side of the Strait of Hormuz, the one that’s spent decades as the region’s discreet middleman, the place everybody goes when they need a quiet word in private. Trump has publicly threatened to, and these are his words, blow them up as well, more on that particular angle in another video I put out earlier, so I won’t dwell on that too much again here. His Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has threatened Oman with sanctions if it helps Iran collect transit fees through the strait. And their terrible crime? Reports that Oman and Iran were thinking about jointly charging ships to pass through a waterway that runs along both their coastlines. It is their sovereign waters after all, it’s not international. So the President selling you a ceasefire is threatening to bomb the neutral neighbour for the sin of charging a toll on its own front doorstep.

But that’s the texture of this control Trump reckons he has. He can’t stop Iran answering the Bandar Abbas strike, so he reaches for sanctions on oil ships. Again. He can’t make Hormuz reopen on his terms, so he threatens to blow up the other country sitting right next to it. Every one of these is the behaviour of a man who’s run clean out of the leverage he keeps insisting he’s got, swinging at whatever’s in arm’s reach.

And then, underneath all of it, there’s the deal. The thing Trump really wants the cameras pointed at. White House sources told reporters on Thursday that negotiators had reached a tentative agreement, a memorandum of understanding that would extend the current ceasefire by sixty days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and open up negotiations on the contentious files, the nuclear programme yet again being brought up despite Iran making it quite clear it ain’t happening until attacks stop, Israel gets out of Lebanon amongst other things. Well that does seem like big news doesn’t it? Right up until you get to the bits that gut it. Trump hasn’t signed it. Iranian state media, citing a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team, said flatly that nothing’s been finalised or confirmed, and waved away the Western reports saying otherwise as simply incorrect. JD Vance, sent out to put a brave face on it, and more fool you if you take that face seriously – and yet despite that, he stood in front of reporters and said the two sides were not there yet., stood in front of reporters and said the two sides were not there yet. Close, he said, felt pretty good about it, but couldn’t guarantee they’d get there. And then Vance got asked whether Trump would even sign the thing and called it still TBD. To be decided. That’s the language of a deal that doesn’t yet exist, coming from the second most senior man in the American government, which isn’t saying a lot, while his boss tells the public the war’s all but wrapped up.

But let’s have a proper look at what this sixty-day memorandum, should it ever be signed, actually concedes, because the terms are the tell. The headline thing Trump wants is Hormuz reopening, unrestricted shipping back through the strait that’s been effectively shut to anyone not willing to deal directly with Iran since the war began on the 28th of February. But Iran isn’t handing the waterway back, is it? Why should they? It’s half theirs. Sovereign waters. Tehran’s position, set out by its foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, is that Iran will carry on managing traffic through the strait and is collecting fees for what it’s calling navigational services. Not tolls, mind. Navigational services. And Iran put out a map back on the 20th of May marking red lines on both sides of Hormuz that need Iranian authorisation to cross. That’s not a country surrendering control of the water. That’s a country formalising its control and posting Washington the paperwork. The ships might move again, sure, but they move under Iranian routing, Iranian timing, Iranian permission. Trump gets to point at tankers sailing or not if his forces stop them and shout victory. What he doesn’t get to do is pretend the strait belongs to the US Navy, because the country deciding who passes through it is the one he just bombed and failed to break.

The nuclear file tells you the same story, only it’s even worse for him. Trump has spent this entire war insisting the prize is Iran giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. That was the whole justification. The thing that was meant to make this entire disaster worth it. And the reported memorandum doesn’t even deliver it. The nuclear question gets shoved into the later negotiations, exactly as Iran wanted. Meanwhile Iran’s deputy negotiator Ali Bagheri has been busy talking about something else entirely, the release of all Iranian assets frozen by America, which he called the legitimate right of the Iranian people, demanding the money come back with no conditions attached. So while Trump’s desperate to talk uranium surrender, the Iranian side’s talking about getting its frozen cash back as the price of merely continuing to talk. And the man who tore up the last nuclear agreement in 2018, Obama’s one, reimposed the sanctions, helped manufacture this whole crisis, now finds he can’t extract the one concession he said the war was for. He started a fire to get the uranium, and the uranium’s now been kicked down the road.

There’s a reason Trump keeps grabbing for the threats, and it isn’t strength. That two-week ceasefire he announced back in April, the one brokered through Pakistan with army chief Asim Munir working the phones to Vance and the Iranians, that was always conditional on Iran reopening Hormuz the way Washington wanted. Didn’t happen. The April talks in Pakistan collapsed without a peace deal. So Trump extended the ceasefire open-endedly and kept the US naval blockade – such as it is - running until negotiations concluded, his phrase this, one way or the other. And here we are, late May, blockade still up, strait still under Iranian management, uranium still sat in Iran, and now an American base in Kuwait taking incoming. Every deadline Trump set has slid. Every ultimatum he’s issued has been met with a shrug and a counter-demand. The pressure that was meant to force Iran to fold has instead produced a missile on a US base and a Vice President going, well, it’s still TBD whether the President will even put his name to the way out.

Trump’s defenders will run the only play they’ve got left, which is to call all of this proof he forced Iran to the table. He made them negotiate, they’ll say. He held firm. The strait’s reopening, the deal’s close. But every plank of that rots the second you lean on it. He withdrew from the nuclear agreement that was already working. He reimposed the sanctions that shoved the file back into crisis. He launched the strikes on the 28th of February that started this war, more than a thousand targets in the first two days, under the name Operation Epic Fury, and he’s spent every month since discovering that bombing a country doesn’t make it do as it’s told. He struck Bandar Abbas on Wednesday and had a missile on Kuwait by Thursday morning. He threatened Oman and sanctioned tankers because those were the levers still in reach. This isn’t a man closing a deal from a position of dominance. This is a man in meltdown. This is a man hunting for the fire exit in a building he set alight, while telling everyone out on the pavement that he planned the blaze all along.

Whatever Trump says into the nearest camera. He struck Iran to show control, and Iran answered by reaching the one thing that control was supposed to protect, an American base on allied soil, with his own Central Command confirming the hit and calling it a violation. How many bases have to be hit how many times before it sinks into that thick, orange skull that force won’t work, because he isn’t in charge and that he’ll run out of missiles long before Iran will. The ceasefire he’s selling isn’t a victory lap. It’s the paperwork a man scrambles for when the fight’s stopped going his way and he needs the shooting to stop before the bill climbs any higher. Trump wanted Iran on its knees, handing over the uranium. What he’s got is Kuwait counting its wounded, Oman threatened for charging a toll and not taking that well as you can imagine, the strait still answering to Tehran with that unlikely to change, and a sixty-day truce he hasn’t even dared put his own name to. He’s an absolute coward, clean out of ideas, but too egotistical to back down.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: US attacks Bandar Abbas again: Why is the port so important for Iran?

INDEXBOX: IRGC Strikes US Airbase in Retaliation for Bandar Abbas Aggression

EURONEWS: Iran says it targeted a US airbase in retaliatory strikes

WION: Kuwait says air defences intercept missiles, drones as IRGC launches retaliatory strikes on US bases

MIDDLE EAST EYE: US Centcom says Iran launched ‘ceasefire violation’ on Kuwait

THE MILLI CHRONICLE: Kuwait Denounces Iranian Missile Barrage as Gulf Ceasefire Frays

BUSINESS TODAY (INDIA): 60-day ceasefire extension, Hormuz to reopen: US-Iran truce deal taking shape but Trump yet to sign off” (60-day MOU; Trump unsigned; Iran “not finalised”