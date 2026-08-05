Trump’s Iran War Hits America TWICE, and the Second Blow Is BIGGER!

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Right, so NewsNation asked Republican Congressman and Zionism’s biggest fan Randy Fine how much longer Americans were expected to carry the cost of Donald Trump’s Iran war. A war we all know is being waged in the interests of Israel of course.

A fair question, really. Petrol costs more, transport costs more, anything that even moves across state lines costs more, and in the end the whole country gets handed a bill with extra zeros and a cheery ‘thanks for playing.’

So how long?

Until we win. Which, roughly translated from Israel leg-humping politician-speak, means ‘until the sun burns out, I get bored, or in this case more like until Benjamin Netanyahu says so.’

It’s the kind of answer you’d expect from a Magic 8 Ball after too many Stella’s and a GB News binge.

No date. No limit. Not even a seasonal ‘we’ll review it after Christmas’ dodge. Just keep paying until Trump decides he can slap a ‘Mission Accomplished’ sticker on whatever’s still smouldering and call it a day.

Win what, exactly though? Iran’s surrender? Its nuclear programme dismantled? Hormuz fully reopened? A signed peace deal? Or just Trump announcing victory before any of those things have actually happened, hell having a higher chance of significant flurries quite frankly than the orange oaf securing a deal? Well, Fine doesn’t say. Nor does he mention when this supposed win arrives, or how much Americans are expected to pay whilst they wait.

Fine doesn’t bother himself with such pesky details. He brings the slogan, you bring the wallet. Simple division of labour really.

And Trump himself was asked not all that long ago whether the financial pain Americans were feeling had any bearing on his decision-making over Iran.

Not even a little bit.

You rarely get that level of honesty from a politician, but then his mouth activates long before his brain ever does. Usually, you have to wade through three press releases, a focus-grouped catchphrase, and enough waffle to feed Belgium before they finally admit they couldn’t care less.

Trump, never one for subtlety or any semblance of self-awareness, just blurted it out.

Americans’ finances weren’t influencing him.

Not even a little bit.

And that’s the first punch from this war: the obvious one. People pay more. Surprise! The bill lands in your lap before the confetti’s even hit the floor, and the only party is at the oil companies’ annual bonus dinner.

But there is another hit underneath it, and that one could become far nastier.

Because Trump has been raiding America’s emergency oil stash to cushion the price shock from his own little war project, like a kid eating all the snacks before the guests arrive.

So the public gets hit once by the cost of living, then again when the backup they might actually need in a real crisis has already been half-spent on political damage control and a round of self-congratulation.

One more serious hit, and the country may need the very protection Trump has been burning through.

Feast your eyes on the slow-motion car crash that is the reserve’s decline.

Now, the figure in that report is 311.4 million barrels because that was the number available at the time the report was prepared, back on the 17th July.

It has fallen again.

By 24 July, so a week later, the reserve was down to 307.65 million barrels. Down 2.8million barrels in a week. And if you want an idea of how fast the overall reserve is being eaten up, that is down roughly 105.7 million barrels than it held in early April. Its lowest level since 1983. At the current rate, the reserves would be gone at some point between February and July of next year, not factoring in additional use through the US winter.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is crude oil. It isn’t hundreds of millions of barrels of finished petrol sitting underground waiting for somebody to attach a pump handle.

The crude has to be withdrawn, moved into the commercial system, sent to refineries and turned into the fuels people actually use, so even just straightforwardly raiding it isn’t that simple.

But the purpose of the reserve is very simple.

It buys time when something goes badly wrong.

A war disrupts supply. A hurricane clobbers Gulf Coast infrastructure. A pipeline fails, an embargo lands. A major refinery goes offline. Normal supply cannot meet demand, so the emergency stock gives the country room to breathe.

That is why it exists.

It’s not supposed to be a presidential piggy bank for making awkward petrol prices slightly less embarrassing. Officially, this was an emergency exchange to steady supply and stop the war-driven oil shock from hitting consumers even harder, with the barrels due to be returned later. Fine reasoning if you squint. But it still means Trump is burning through tomorrow’s protections to mop up the mess from a war he started for another nation entirely, and in no small part just for kicks too.

Yet Trump’s government opened it because the Iran war had disrupted oil flows and pushed prices higher. His own Energy Department basically started this fire, then raided the national insurance policy to keep the flames from singeing their precious poll numbers and stop US motorists and the like beating a path to the White House doors with torches and pitchforks – possibly having to resort to battery operated versions though.

And all that raises a rather obvious question.

Did they know this was likely before they went in?

Trump’s own energy secretary says they did. Yeah right!

And it wasn’t even some gotcha ambush from a snarling lefty broadcaster, either, fat chance of such a thing in the US of course. It actually came up on Fox News.

Heartburn and heartache. Sounds like Billy Ray Cyrus, but it’s just Fox News finally noticing the prices at the pump.

When even the Trump supporting client media starts wincing at it, you know it’s bad.

And Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave away the important part before smothering it in justification too, because he knew.

Trump considered the trade-off. He knew what this could do to the energy prices he had spent years boasting about. Then he chose to proceed anyway.

Short-term dislocation. A lovely little way of saying household budgets are being kicked down the stairs, isn’t it?

You pay more to fill the car. Businesses pay more to move goods. Those costs creep into food, deliveries and services. Household budgets, already being stretched like old knicker elastic, take another tug.

But apparently, it all stings less once an energy secretary slaps a fancy label like ‘dislocation’ on it and calls it a day. You dislocate shoulders, not energy reserves.

It sounds less like a national crisis and more like someone’s lost a filing cabinet somewhere.

And perhaps the public might tolerate a genuinely short disruption for a genuinely short war.

That was the pitch, after all. A sharp campaign. A decisive result. Pain now, reward shortly.

Except the war carried on.

The ‘short-term’ bit packed its bags, called an Uber, and left town.

The bill, of course, stuck around like a bad smell in a lift.

But this story actually heralds an even bigger crisis because this is where this becomes more than another petrol-price story.

Trump is not only reducing the amount of emergency oil America holds.

He is demanding more from a reserve system that was already struggling to perform as designed. So those estimates of mine from before about how long it’ll last for? They might be a tad optimistic.

Thomas Massie there, not exactly Trump’s biggest fan.

According to him, the Government Accountability Office found that the reserve’s effective withdrawal capability was only about 61% of what the system had been designed to deliver.

Not 61% of the oil remaining. That is not what the number means.

It means that America’s ability to get the oil out at speed was operating at around 61% of design.

Filling it back up was also running well below design.

Parts of the system were under construction. Some caverns were out of action. Equipment was creaking. Repairs and maintenance had been kicked down the road. The whole thing was already coughing and wheezing like a chain-smoking pensioner before Trump decided to give it a stress test with his little Iran adventure. Remember all those promises we were sold about capitalism and how it would be to the benefit of us all? It never invests in the infrastructure. It can’t when those invested in it, demand bigger year on year returns. And here we have another example of the infrastructure not being maintained.

And the watchdog warned that pushing inventories even lower could worsen some of those limitations.

So there is a second hit to Trump’s irresponsibility.

The first is the price people pay now.

The second hit is the protection America may not be able to call upon as quickly, or in the same volume, when the next actual emergency arrives.

There is less oil in reserve, which means less room to absorb another shock. And the system needed to move that oil was already operating below design, which means America may struggle to respond as quickly as it should.

Less oil. Less wiggle room. More strain on ageing equipment, delayed maintenance, and the kind of government optimism that usually ends with a televised apology and a bill for billions.

Fine, says carry the burden until victory.

Trump’s government has not even explained what happens if another burden arrives first.

And the defence for all of this is not exactly comforting here either.

What a defence eh?

Approximately 172 million barrels authorised to be released, roughly 200 million arranged to come back later. From where?

It may happen. The contracts are real. The premium barrels are part of the arrangement.

But listen to the word doing all the work there.

Later.

The oil returns later.

The reserve is depleted now.

The promise is for later.

The vulnerability exists now.

And the next emergency is not required to book an appointment around the Energy Department’s delivery schedule.

That’s the gaping hole in all this confident talk about getting more back than they released.

Take the oil now, promise to put it back next year. What could possibly go wrong? Apart from everything, obviously.

Oil reserves exist because bad events do not wait for the account to be topped up.

A hurricane does not look at the contract and say, “Fair enough, I’ll come back in eighteen months.”

A pipeline failure does not accept an IOU.

And this is where Randy Fine comes back in, because when all else has failed, once the cost can no longer be denied, somebody has to persuade the public that paying it is practically an act of national heroism.

Pay another dollar at the pump, or picture an American city vanishing in a mushroom cloud. No pressure. Just a little light nuclear blackmail with your morning commute.

Those are apparently the only two choices available.

No discussion of whether the war has reduced that nuclear danger they keep citing – which is of course bo**ocks, because Iran has never wanted them - or worsened it. No definition of victory. No limit on the cost. No timetable.

Just accept the bill, or start daydreaming about Miami getting wiped out. It’s less a policy argument and more a hostage note scribbled on the back of a petrol receipt, complete with a doodle of Miami going up in smoke.

And the burden travels only in one direction.

Trump makes the decision.

Wright renames the cost.

Fine explains why complaining about it is irresponsible.

But the public pays.

Great arrangement, as long as you’re not the one footing the bill. Which, funnily enough, none of them are.

But Americans have very much noticed.

Roughly two-thirds said the war had not been worth fighting. Trump’s approval on Iran had fallen to 28%. Only around two in ten wanted the military action to continue.

Seventy-two per cent said preventing oil and gas prices from rising was extremely or very important. Around four in ten described petrol costs as a major source of financial stress.

Fine is telling people to tolerate the very consequence they increasingly want their government to stop.

And how long must they tolerate it?

Until they win.

Still no date. Still no price ceiling. Still no proper explanation of what victory is supposed to actually even look like.

Just a sacrifice with an open-ended direct debit, no cancellation policy, and a customer service line that never picks up.

The financial pain Trump said did not motivate him back in May has become politically awkward enough that he’s discovered consumer prices after all.

But, naturally, the man who started the war found someone else to take the blame for all of this mess.

But you love capitalism Donnie!

So let’s unpack this.

Trump starts the war. For Israel.

His own energy secretary admits he knew what it could do to energy prices.

His government opens the emergency reserve to soften the shock, jeopardising US reaction to the next emergency.

Randy Fine tells Americans to keep paying until they win, because it’s a hard job for outsiders to work out if he’s a US politician or an Israeli one.

Then Trump marches out and tells Chevron and Exxon to fix the consumer price.

Oil companies have plenty to answer for. Their profits, margins and pricing power are all fair game, they are utterly obscene.

But Trump cannot slice the petrol price away from the war disruption his own administration cited when it opened the reserve.

He lit the fire, doused it with the emergency supply of crude oil, watched the flames get higher, then yelled at Exxon because the place still reeks of smoke and his hair smells funny. Worse than the pi** and whinge it generally reeks of I daresay.

In May, Americans’ financial situation did not influence him at all.

By August, he was their furious champion. The transformation is nothing short of miraculous. Someone call the Vatican.

Almost as if concern for household finances only showed up when the poll numbers went into freefall. I can’t imagine why.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve exists because nobody knows what the next emergency will be.

That is why the backup matters.

The administration says the barrels will return, and perhaps they will, but with the Strait of Hormuz closed, with the Houthis and Saudi Arabia at each other’s throats jeopardising oil transports through the Red Sea, with oil prices set according to a global benchmark, therefore, no one producer can influence prices anyway. So even if you can source oil elsewhere, it’s not going to cost less because of the Middle East disruption.

Trump has made Americans pay more now, could pay even more going forwards which is just fine according to Randy Fine and has left them all less protected and increasingly so, ahead of the next disruption whatever that might be. Remember that when you vote in the Midterms won’t you?

For more on the ongoing Trump instigated troubles in the Middle East as you’ll never be told by the establishment media, even if some of them are suffering from a few squeaky bums right now, stick with this channel, much more to be found right here.

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