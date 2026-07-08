Trump’s Iran Triumph Falls Apart Fast; US Bases Pay For His U-Turn

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Right, so that was that then. Donald Trump’s latest triumph in world peace. Twenty-one days old, the deal that wasn’t quite a deal, just a Memorandum of Understanding and it’s already lying face-down in the gutter.

Three weeks ago, this was a win. A breakthrough. Proof of the great dealmaker at work again. Sixty days of negotiations, an end to military operations, shipping through Hormuz, Iranian oil moving again. Trump had done it. Of course he had. Everybody clap.

Then it all went to bits last night, it seems Trump couldn’t let the opportunity of Iranians in mourning over the funeral arrangements of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pass him by. The Treasury pulled the oil authorisation for Iran. Then CENTCOM hit more than 80 targets across Iran, but if he thought Iran wasn’t ready for him he was soon proven sorely wrong. Iran launched missiles and drones towards American facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, and Trump turned up at NATO saying the whole thing was over and dealing with Iran was a waste of time.

His deal.

His government.

His military.

His waste of time.

And Iran, rather inconveniently for the victory parade, was still capable of answering back, as if that was ever in doubt. You’re already running out of missiles Donnie, it’s already going to take years to replace what you’ve already spent for the sake of Israel, what are you doing you deranged orange madman?

So no, this is not a peace process that quietly ran out of road. It did not reach the end of its 60 days. It did not naturally expire. Nobody forgot to renew the subscription here.

Trump got to day 21 got bored apparently, or needed a distraction from the hole he’s in with Israel over Gaza and Turkiye right now and drove it into a wall.

The memorandum itself was not vague.

It wasn’t one of those Trump announcements where he says everyone is very happy, the documents are almost ready, the markets love it, beautiful things are happening, and somewhere in a back office a civil servant is still trying to work out what on earth he just actually promised.

There were fourteen points weren’t there.

Military operations were meant to stop. Iran was supposed to guarantee commercial passage through Hormuz. Washington was supposed to ease the blockade and issue waivers covering Iranian oil, banking, insurance and transport. That nuclear position was parked while both sides spent up to 60 days trying to reach something permanent and Trump obviously came in for a lot of flak over that, because that was supposed to be the big thing this war started over to begin with, and it just got set to one side.

That was the bargain.

Or at least that was what was read out to the cameras.

And the White House immediately started selling it as a win for America because Trump cannot leave anything in the awkward stage where it might still fail. He has to jump straight to the gold lettering and the commemorative mug. He’s ended another war, where’s my Nobel Prize, well if Gianni Infantino can detach his lips from your orange backside for long enough, he might give you another one at least.

Negotiations are not underway and yet they are also historic.

A pause is not a pause. It is peace, honest guv.

A memorandum is not a memorandum. It is another war ended by Donald J Trump, probably the greatest memorandum anybody has ever seen in the history of memorandums ever. Have you ever seen a memorandum this big and this good?

Well, then reality arrived in the form of some bod from the US Treasury carrying a folder.

That oil authorisation was one of the central American commitments in the deal. It allowed transactions connected to Iranian crude and petroleum, and it was supposed to carry through the negotiating window.

Then came General Licence X1 last night.

“Revocation and Wind Down.”

Not exactly the language of a peace process in rude health, is it?

That sounds like the email you get when the company has collapsed and somebody in accounts is trying to locate the office kettle.

Existing transactions were given a short period to close. New purchases and new loading were stopped.

So while Trump was still nominally in a 60-day negotiation, his own Treasury was already switching off one of the things Iran had been promised in return for staying in it.

That matters. The timing particularly matters, because Trump’s later version is that Iran was impossible, Iran was vicious, Iran was a waste of time.

Very convenient.

The deal is his achievement while the cameras are on. The moment it starts coming apart, the other side was never worth dealing with.

Except his administration did not just lose patience. It removed a central provision. They made the first move in other words.

But to listen to them, this was in response to some ships being struck right?

Commercial vessels were attacked. Washington said Iran was behind three separate incidents. Iran disputed responsibility for at least some of them. Iran doesn’t typically deny it when they’ve intervened in shipping, according to the MoU, shipping has to follow approved Iranian routes, they control the Strait, it’s their sovereign waters lest we forget, lest we let the main media fudge that issue.

The UKMTO report says a tanker near Oman was struck on the port side by an unknown projectile. It caused a fire.

Unknown projectile.

That is what the report says.

Not confirmed Iranian missile. Not IRGC signature written on the casing in gold pen. Unknown.

Now, the United States attributed three attacks to Iran. That attribution matters. It is part of the story. But it is still an attribution only.

You do not turn a government accusation into a completed investigation just because the government saying it owns more aircraft carriers.

And Trump’s response to these incidents was not cautious. He does caution in the same way as a bull in a china shop

No limited warning. No attempt to keep the 60-day framework alive while the incidents were investigated. End it now, pin this all on Iran as justification, lets go get em boys.

And Us CENTCOM went in hard.

Footage there released by CENTCOM as they like to do, Pete Kegsbreath does love to see big shiny things go bang.

More than 80 targets, according to the US military were struck.

Air defences. Coastal radar. Command networks. Anti-ship systems. More than 60 small boats against that 3 vessel justification.

The footage is meant as a brag isn’t it? A bit of boasting.

Look how precise we are. Look how efficiently the target disappears.

But it just exposes Trump for the shambles he is.

The man who had just claimed another peace achievement was once again publishing strike reels.

Trump went from “I ended it” to “here are some more explosions” in three weeks.

His own military released the pictures. That is what makes them so damaging.

He cannot say critics invented the escalation. He cannot say the media exaggerated the scale. CENTCOM put UNCLASSIFIED across the top and sent it out. Someone approved it for release.

Trump’s peace deal did not merely fail to stop the bombing.

It became the prelude to the bombing.

And then there is the physical sight of it.

A night sky turning orange. Smoke rolling above buildings. People filming from a distance because that is what ordinary people do while presidents and generals talk about calibrated responses and strategic objectives.

This footage is reported as coming from Bandar Abbas, it gives the strike campaign a human scale the thermal footage from CENTCOM lacks.

The military view is black and white just like their footage. Target acquired. Flash. Gone.

The ground view is fire, noise, confusion and somebody holding a phone while the horizon burns.

Quite a difference.

From the air, it is a successful strike.

From the street, it is your night being torn open. Possibly your life.

And the expectation in Washington, presumably, was that Iran would take the hit and return quietly to Trump’s negotiating table, which just goes to show how abysmally stupid they must all be, to think that by this time that would ever be Iran’s position.

It did not.

Missiles and drones heading towards American-linked facilities. Air defences active. Sirens. Gulf states dragged straight back into the danger zone.

Now, Iran has claimed that about 85 sites have been hit by them in retaliation, an MQ-9 reaper drone was brought down, major damage to US facilities and you do not need to accept every Iranian claim to see the consequence here.

How quickly Iran retaliated even as they are right now in a period of mourning that Trump said he’d respect. Well evidently not.

Bahrain and Kuwait activated defences.

American military sites were once again part of an active exchange.

That is the blowback.

Trump’s peace deal becomes warning sirens in countries hosting his forces.

His “win” becomes another night of people wondering whether something is coming down near them.

Well all in all that was rather bloody stupid then wasn’t it?

Because Trump’s entire posture depended on Iran being unable or unwilling to answer. Did he honestly figure that in a period of mourning, they’d be caught napping? That’s more Trump’s thing.

He bombed more than 80 targets and then discovered that the other side had not been caught unawares.

Iran was very much ready.

Ready enough to turn Trump’s neat little victory story into a slap in his orange chops.

And while Trump gets to sit beneath NATO logos pretending this is all terribly strategic, everybody else gets the actual consequences.

US personnel in Bahrain and Kuwait are sent scrambling for shelter. Families nearby hear air-defence systems firing overhead. Tanker crews look at Hormuz and start wondering whether the next trip is worth the risk, the insurance, or the chance of something punching through the hull. Governments hosting American forces are reminded, yet again, that once Washington starts throwing missiles around, their countries are where the retaliation comes.

Trump gets the microphone.

They get the sirens.

He decides Iran is a waste of time. They get told to stay indoors and hope the next interception works as each of these states steadily runs out of those very same interceptors.

Funny how the people making these decisions are never the ones ducking when the consequences come back, safely half a world away isn’t it?

But I’m sure you’ve already seen some coverage of this courtesy of the mainstream media of course and the language they choose to use.

“Tensions rise.”

“Strikes exchanged.”

“Waiver revoked.”

“Retaliation follows.”

Everything floats away from human agency.

Tensions simply rise, like damp up a wall, wet being one way of describing their coverage.

No one revokes anything. No one chooses to bomb. No one decides the negotiating window can be thrown out after 21 days.

It all just happens.

A chain of missiles, sanctions and political choices being softened into passive language until responsibility simply disappears. Spontaneously combusts. But people made these decisions.

Trump’s administration revoked the waiver.

CENTCOM launched the strikes.

Iran retaliated.

Trump declared the agreement over.

And yes, Iran also stands accused of violating its commitments around shipping, that remains questionable given their control of the shipping lanes never went away. This was not a perfect deal being lovingly honoured by one side while the other wrecked it for sport. It was never a deal, it was just a scripted head nod.

The central pillars collapsed.

But Trump wanted personal ownership of the agreement when it looked useful.

He does not get to disappear from that now that it has become a flaming liability.

And then, as a little extra garnish on the disaster, Trump started complaining that allies would not help. Again.

Italy. Germany. France. Countries he said had refused American requests.

Then came the usual recovery attempt. It was a test. He was testing them.

Of course.

Ask for help, get turned down, announce that the rejection was secretly your plan all along. Well how long before you collapsed this did you talk to them then? Before or after those tankers got hit?

Like getting the door slammed in his face and announcing he only knocked to test the hinges.

But the refusals matter.

Trump had not only failed to hold the memorandum together. He was struggling to turn the renewed war into a shared Western enterprise and lets face it, he’d struggled on that front before. Now here we go again.

But then came the final little masterpiece.

After three weeks, the revoked oil waiver, more than 80 US targets and Iranian retaliation towards American facilities, Trump was asked what remained of his agreement.

“It’s over.”

“I don’t want to deal with them.”

“A waste of time.”

No explanation for why his own Treasury had removed a central provision though.

No explanation for abandoning a 60-day process on day 21.

No reflection on his decision to launch a major round of strikes.

Just the usual Trump escape hatch.

When it works, it is because he is a genius.

When it fails, the other people were impossible all along.

The deal was historic when he wanted applause.

Then it became worthless when he needed somewhere to dump the wreckage.

That is a sales pitch with an ejector seat.

Trump’s Iran triumph did fall apart fast.

But it did not fall apart by itself.

His administration revoked the oil authorisation. His military struck more than 80 targets. Iran answered towards US facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait as hosts of those US facilities have been pulled back in. Some NATO allies refused to follow him. And then Trump dismissed the whole process as a waste of time.

But Iran was ready for all of this.

And Iran bit back.

And Trump’s “win” trapped him in the consequences of his own U-turn.

The bigger warning is not that Donald Trump was embarrassed.

The warning is that an agreement built around one man’s need for applause is not much of an agreement.

It lasts exactly as long as the applause does.

Then the paperwork gets revoked, then more strike footage appears, and everyone else is left dealing with another mess being triggered by this bloviating orange idiot.

Of course it was only the other week that he was trying to bribe Iran following more strikes, that in that case were not breaches of the MoU, so presumably they were just love taps or something. It cost the mad fool 2 million barrels of crude though. Check out more about that story right here.

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