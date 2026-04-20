Trump’s Iran Threats Get Wilder; But That’s What Failure Sounds Like

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Right, so to say Donald Trump has been repeatedly and mercilessly punching himself between the legs with regards to Iran these last few days would be an understatement, I would imagine Little Donnie’s Little Donnie must resemble something akin to orange pate by this point such has been the degree of failure and if I’ve left you feeling somewhat nauseous over that mental image, it’s pretty much justified, because whether you’ve seen the reporting on all of this or not, the breadth of failure on the part of the US currently is truly astounding.

Let’s start with a return to negotiations after JD Vance went on a 16 hour jolly to Pakistan, achieved nothing and then went home. Trump has just told the world that his representatives will be heading back to Islamabad for negotiations with Iran, except he’s done that after the United States went ahead and blockaded Iranian ports, after the US Navy has fired into the engine room of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska, after Marines boarded it, after he has gone on Truth Social threatening to knock out every power plant and every bridge in Iran, and after oil has jumped again because the Strait of Hormuz is still not behaving like it belongs to him, because it very much doesn’t. Well surprise, surprise, if his team goes to Islamabad again, they’ll be waiting a long time for Iran, because they aren’t going to waste their time again, they’ve told him no! Well we know what Trump’s reaction to that is by now don’t we? [CLIP]

He really doesn’t like that word at all! Trump has escalated in public, loudly, repeatedly, and still does not have any stable result to show for it, which is why Pakistan, despite getting absolutely nowhere the US wanted, lack of leverage as they had, is again back in the frame and why his language is getting more frantic rather than less. And of course he took to Truth Social to get it all out of his system:

‘Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz - A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!” We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END! President DONALD J. TRUMP’

As I said at the start, punching himself in his tender parts. Sorry, had you got past that nausea and I’ve brought it back up again? I won’t mention it again. But the stupidity writes itself. You can’t close the Strait of Hormuz, we’ve already closed it, how do you like them apples, nah nah na-nah nah. A man who is winning does not have to keep announcing how reasonable he is while threatening to flatten a country’s infrastructure. A state dictating terms from a position of control does not have to seize a ship, shout about it online, then rush its people back into mediated talks through a third country, that ends up falling on deaf ears.

Trump is losing the one thing all the ships, missiles and all-caps nonsense were supposed to protect, which is control. He is losing the right to posture as the man who can shove a region around and have it snap back into line on command, because Hormuz remains unstable and now he’s actually taking the heat off Iran for that, lobotomised fool that he is; oil has jumped, Pakistan has come back into the frame, and then gone straight back out of it again. He is losing credibility because when a president starts saying America loses nothing while blockading ports, seizing ships, threatening bridges and power plants and then advertising negotiations through a third country that aren’t it seems going to happen at all, he is not projecting strength, he is reading out the symptoms of a strategy that has not worked and he’s still doubling down. And his Gulf partners are losing the bit they were actually buying from Washington all these years, which was not friendship, or principle and certainly not democracy, but orderly protection of their trade routes, and the confidence that the American security umbrella shielded them from harm. Yet now, that ‘friendship’ means they are now staring at disrupted shipping, higher prices, financial stress and even talk of alternative currencies being their only way out, I’ll come back to this point in a moment, because one nation has sent a direct shot across Trump’s bows on this front too.

He has lost leverage and he is sounding more deranged than ever.

So lets look at the blockade now and this apparent shipping seizure.

On 12 April, US Central Command announced that it would begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on 13 April, while saying ships to and from non-Iranian ports could still pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Never mind Iran were blockading such shipping from their end. On 19 April, CENTCOM then announced that the guided missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted M/V Touska in the north Arabian Sea, issued repeated warnings over six hours and ended up firing several rounds from its five-inch gun into the ship’s engine room, and left the vessel in US custody after Marines boarded it. CENTCOM also said that since the blockade began, US forces had directed twenty-five commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port. That is the United States moving from threat to active maritime coercion and then advertising it. Trump then chose to boast about the same ship seizure in his own inimitable way, because subtlety is not his gift and neither, increasingly, is silence. The result is that Washington now owns the blockade though, owns the boarding, owns the seizure, and owns the decision to keep that going, whilst Iran has the heat taken off it as Trump’s stupidity has taken the headlines. You might be wondering why in all this Iran has not fired on the US shipping by now, well they play a cleverer game than that.

Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, has stated that the US blockade of Iran’s ports is unlawful, criminal, a violation of the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire, a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, and an act of aggression under Article 3(c) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314. Real legal text has come in. Iran hasn’t launched missiles, its launched lawyers. Article 2(4) bars the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state. Resolution 3314 does include the blockade of a state’s ports or coasts in its list of acts of aggression, which the Strait of Hormuz comes under, it is not international water. Trump has not answered that with legal reasoning because there isn’t much room for legal reasoning once your own military has publicly announced a blockade and your own mouth is running at 100 miles an hour talking about knocking out every bridge and every power plant in the country you are blockading unless Iran make a deal. Under the laws of war, civilian objects are protected unless they are military objectives, and collective punishment is prohibited. He may not care about that, which would be a very Trump thing, but it leaves Washington trying to sell a “fair and reasonable deal” while the threat sitting underneath it is against civilian infrastructure, which of course includes a civilian tanker having been fired upon as well.

Iranian forces have meanwhile continued to make the Strait itself the pressure point. Iranian and regional reporting says two tankers under Botswana and Angola flags were intercepted and turned back after warnings in Hormuz.

With another blockading of Hormuz will of course come those rising oil prices. Brent crude rising more than seven per cent in Asian trading on 20 April before easing to $94.69 a barrel, up from just under $90.40 at the end of the previous week. That is not a mere market wobble. That is the latest American act of stupidity yet again adding risk rather than removing it. A chokepoint that carries around twenty per cent of the world’s LNG transit and twenty-five per cent of seaborne oil trade does not need a full shutdown to punish whoever has just made it look more dangerous. The market does not care about Trump’s all-caps confidence. The market only cares about whether ships move.

The thing with coercive threats however, is that you need to be able to solidly back them up and Trump can’t, nor can his bestie slash boss Netanyahu. Majid Mousavi, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, planes and things, the stuff Trump claims Iran no longer has along with all that naval shipping that is blockading Hormuz, he destroyed all that as well of course didn’t he? Well he has then made the significantly underreported claim that Iran has used the ceasefire period to replenish missile and drone launch capacity faster than before the war, while saying the other side has failed to rebuild its own munitions and is having to bring ammunition from far away “drop by drop.” It’s no secret that the Us and Israel are running out of munitions. By contrast, Iran has spent years building sanctions-era habits of substitution, dispersal and domestic production because it had to. It could only rely on itself so if they are replenishing, they will almost certainly have all the materials and assets to hand to do exactly that. The United States and Israel, by contrast, rely on supply lines, stock rotations, industrial output and allied inventories that only look infinite when the fighting is short and the logistics are not under stress. More munitions are on the way from the States, but they are heavily delayed, because they are being shipped the long way to the Persian Gulf around Africa, avoiding the Red Sea, lest the Houthis close down the Bab El Mandeb Strait again, the US knowing from bitter experience, that they cannot beat them either. If even part of Mousavi’s claim is true, then the ceasefire has not frozen the picture in Washington’s favour at all, but instead the total opposite. It has given Iran time to reload while Washington has used the pause to blockade ports, seize ships and threaten more infrastructure because the first round has not delivered enough. That is a very nasty position to be in because it leaves the side with the louder language certain to be the side that runs out of munitions first. The leverage Trump thinks he has via escalation, just isn’t there.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the former Iranian foreign minister and now adviser to the Iranian leadership, has added another layer by going after the British and French attempt to assemble a multinational shipping mission. Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have jointly announced that fifty-one countries were convened for an international summit on the Strait of Hormuz and that Britain and France are establishing an independent and strictly defensive multinational mission to protect merchant vessels and conduct mine clearance after a sustainable ceasefire. Velayati replied that the era of imposing security from across the oceans is over, said Hormuz is guaranteed under Iran and its strategic partners, said Bab el-Mandeb sits in the hands of Ansar Allah, the Houthis and warned that every act of “mischief” will trigger a chain reaction. Strip the posturing off both sides and the clash is obvious enough. London and Paris are saying outside powers still get to define maritime order in one of the most important waterways on earth, when it isn’t international water. Tehran is saying – correctly - no they don’t, not any more, not here, not under these conditions.

Now I said I’d come back to the matter of the shipping from Gulf states, because UAE officials have apparently now gone to Washington asking about dollar support if this war drags on, with open reporting saying they discussed a potential financial backstop and warned that if dollar liquidity tightened too much, then they would be pushed towards using alternative currencies such as the Chinese yuan for oil sales and other transactions. That is a huge admission. The problem is no longer just a ship, a blockade, a tanker route or a Truth Social tantrum. The problem is beginning to move through the financial system of a Gulf ally whose currency is pegged to the dollar and whose whole model assumes regional stability underwritten by that American order. This is an admission, whether it comes to pass or not, that that is simply no longer the case. Once a Gulf partner is asking what happens if the dollars wobble and whether oil sales need a currency fallback, the boast that America “loses nothing” as Trump blared in that Truth Social post earlier, is absolute cobblers. Saying something loudly is not the same thing as making it true. Washington has wanted this to look like a lesson in compliance demanded from Iran. It is starting to look more like stress moving from shipping lanes into reserves, revenues and potential fallback onto another currency completely.

American power in the Gulf has always relied on a simple political sales pitch. Washington keeps the sea lanes open, protects the monarchies, keeps oil moving, and in return gets bases, alignment, diplomatic cover and the wider obedience that comes from everyone assuming the United States can still close a crisis on command. It has never been noble, it is utterly imperial, but it has always been the clearly understood deal. The trouble for Trump now is that he has chosen one of the most important pressure points in the region, arguably on the planet and demonstrated something much less comforting. He can still punish. He can still seize. He can still threaten. He can still frighten insurers, shove markets around, and push allies into emergency planning. He can still do all of that, but actually here, he can’t make a deal. The art of the deal has eluded him, he’s failed, he’s been outmatched. He still cannot produce a neat post-escalation picture in which the route is secure, the region is aligned, the markets are calm, and the other side is obedient. And he only has himself to blame for being the one President in a long line of them, to have been suckered by Israel into attacking Iran. Because what every other President saw to be obviously unwinnable, he was too stupid to see.

Trump wanted Hormuz to become a demonstration of not just American might, but Trump might. He wanted blockade, a seized ship, bigger threats and renewed pressure to read as the last word in who still runs this region. Emperor Trump in his new clothes. Instead, it has read as a superpower shouting harder because the first shove did not settle a damn thing when the opponent didn’t budge an inch. Pakistan has come back into the frame because force did not deliver that usable outcome, but now gets spurned by Iran too, because they hold the cards. Oil jumped because the market took one look at this and saw more danger, not more control. The legal objections have started piling up because Washington is not even bothering to hide the blockade behind nicer words now, it is just putting the coercion out there in the open and daring everyone else to swallow it. Iran has had room in the middle of all this to say it is replenishing while the other side is the one running short, Britain and France are now scrambling to piece together a defensive mission because this still is not under control, and Gulf partners are nervous enough about dollars to let talk of yuan start creeping into the conversation too. So this has gone well beyond one failed threat or one stupid post. Trump has got one failure after another after another to his name here. He can scream all-caps into the void over it all he likes, he can claim the opposite, but there is no win for him here, Iran will not give him one, they will hand him humiliation and defeat and the longer this mess drags out the more harm it does to him and everyone else relying on free movement in the area. Iran has functionally already won, the question is will war break out once more because Trump cannot handle the truth?

SOURCES:

CENTCOM: U.S. to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports; U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade

IRAN INTERNATIONAL: Trump says Iran violated ceasefire, US envoys to arrive in Islamabad Monday for talks; Guards commander says Iran rebuilt missile, drone stocks faster during truce

PRESS TV: Oil prices jump as Strait of Hormuz tensions weigh on markets; Iranian armed forces turn back two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz: Report

MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Illegal naval blockade comes in violation of ceasefire: spox; Era of imposing security from across oceans come to an end

GOV.UK: Joint Statement by President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer, Co-chairs of the International Summit on the Strait of Hormuz: 17 April 2026

MONEYCONTROL: UAE blames Trump for Iran war fallout, warns it may turn to yuan if dollars run short: Report

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Charter (full text)

IILJ: General Assembly Resolution 3314

ICRC: The Principle of Distinction between Civilian Objects and Military Objectives (Rule 7); Collective Punishments (Rule 103); Geneva Convention (IV) on Civilians, 1949 — Article 33