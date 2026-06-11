Trump’s Iran Stunt For Israel Just Blew Up In His Face

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so the bloviating orange oaf Donald Trump’s sales pitch in recent days was that Iran was going to pay, but the trouble with warfare is that they guy who signs off on it, doesn’t necessarily get to choose where everything ends up landing and this one did not stay where Little Donnie wanted it.

It has now moved from Washington’s war room to a tanker off Oman, It has moved onto Indian sailors, It has moved from sea to drinking war infrastructure, it has moved across the entire US regional base map and most awkwardly for Trump straight back into his own politics.

So let’s start with Trump, because he’s the idiot trying to convince us all that this mess is a sign of control

Iran will have to make a deal, they’re taking too long to get there, so now they have to pay a price? Getting impatient isn’t an excuse to get your bombs out again Donnie, but his other justification is in regards to the Apache helicopter crash which the US is claiming Iran did, claiming Iran has admitted to, yet even a pro Israel outlet like Axios has carried the crucial caveat that the incident is under investigation.

What is observable, what is the only tangible evidence we have in the public domain right now, is that Trump has again opened a tab for Israel. What it screams of is what I spoke about in another recent video which is of Netanyahu calling the shots and perhaps another phone call between the two has more to do with this than anything else.

Now of course that is Trump in the Oval Office. That is Trump trying to sound tough to the press. That is the frame he wants. His warmongering unfortunately doesn’t stay in that room and at that point things moved on to someone only too happy to gleefully set out the next steps

Whiskey Pete practically skipping to the mic to extol the virtues of the war department, and how they don’t have to start, but you can imagine him chewing off a table leg to be allowed to do so can’t you? All to get the deal Trump expects, that nuclear deal, which Iran will never give him, they have a right to peaceful enrichment, and discussing the enriched stuff doesn’t come before ending the war lifting the US blockade, getting Israel out of Lebanon and Gaza, lifting those economic sanctions. Coercion isn’t negotiation. Sadly he and Trump have made good on their threats.

That was footage put out by US CENTCOM showing Washington opening the tab.

And if the story ended there, they would have packaged it exactly how they always do: decisive action, strong response, America back in charge, Israel protected, Iran punished and nothing they can do about it.

You’d think they’d have learned by now, with all the war they seem intent on making, that they’d notice things never work out that way. Who do they think they’re fooling? That’s not the end of the matter, that’s just when the US taxpayer starts footing the bill for this mess all over again and if they were only taking on military targets of course, then one of the first casualties wouldn’t have been a tanker

A commercial tanker with Indian crew pulled into Trump’s Iran war. Not a military target at all. Not some neat little red dot on a Pentagon screen. A vessel in the Gulf of Oman, with people on board, hit as part of the pressure campaign Trump opened up for Israel against Iran.

And of course, that is where the story stops being an American strike line and becomes a bill landing on somebody else’s doorstep.

Twenty-four Indian crew members were on board. Twenty-one were rescued. Three were first reported missing, and Indian officials later said those three men had died.

And India did not just shrug and call that an unfortunate state of affairs either.

India condemned the attack. India’s embassy in Oman got pulled into the rescue effort. New Delhi summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires and lodged a formal protest. That is a major country effectively saying: your war has now hit our people. India is supposedly a friend right, Narendra Modi is a bestie isn’t he? But again this is Trump being classic Trump. He didn’t sell letting Hegseth off his leash as a risk to commercial shipping. He did not stand there and say: we are going to do Israel’s bidding against Iran, and if Indian crewmen end up dead or missing on a tanker off Oman in doing so, well, that is just the price of American leverage. Yet equally you don’t imagine he’s losing any sleep over it, whether in the Oval Office or at a Knicks game as the case may be. And then the war moved from the coast of Oman, to the tap

Iranian and local officials said around 20,000 people lost access to water after two reservoir tanks were hit. It’s currently boiling in Iran at around 45-50 degrees Celsius. There’s Trump’s pressure for you, there’s Trump’s make a deal with me in action. An act of genocide arguably, since water infrastructure is covered by such protections’

This isn’t a clever diplomatic move. Not a hard-nosed negotiating strategy. People in severe heat, without water, because the United States is doing Israel’s bidding. A bill not landing on Iran the state, but on ordinary people. But the bill doesn’t stay in one place here either, because then the bill started travelling back towards the countries hosting and shielding the US war machine.

That’s Jordan becoming the story as that fuzzy bit of reported footage said to show damage around Muwaffaq Salti air base. Then there was the fifth fleet at Bahrain being targeted. Kuwait has also come under attack once more, again the US bases there the targets. The bill returns to the US taxpayer as US bases, US assets again pay a price as Trump does Israel’s dirty work for it. And there’s another reason this can’t be sold as a neat success story either.

Ramat David airbase there, the site Israel launches so many of its aerial assaults on Lebanon from, which the Israeli denied had been hit and yet now the footage and the admissions are there that yes, Iran very much found their mark. Trump hit Iran for Israel, and Israel still did not get away Scot free from the cost. The war widened and reached their doorstep again anyway, as if there was any doubt of that happening.

But then comes the part Trump cannot bomb his way out of.

That is the dangerous bit for Trump.

Because it is one thing for anti-war critics to say America is paying for Israel’s war. Trump arguably expects that, lets give his cognition the benefit of the doubt for the moment at any rate. He can dismiss that. He can sneer at that.

It is another thing when the question starts cropping inside his own camp, though Greene is obviously more and more distant these days, but the perfect example of the split in the Trump camp between the neo-cons and the MAGAs

Why are we paying? Why are US forces exposed? Why are American decisions being made around Israel’s war? Why are Indian sailors, regional bases and civilians all being folded into this conflict?

That is the bill coming home.

Not all the way, not yet, but enough for Trump to start to feel it I daresay. Because this is not just an Iran story anymore. It is a story about who Trump serves when the missiles start moving - and who pays when he does.

Trump talks. Hegseth calls bombs negotiation. US forces fire. A tanker burns. Indian sailors pay. Water infrastructure is hit. Regional host states are dragged in, but more fool them for hosting US bases quite honestly. Israel still has military damage to explain. And Trump’s own side starts asking why America is always picking up Israel’s tab. Newsflash, you always do.

Trump does Israel’s bidding. The bill lands on everyone else. And then, once the costs are too visible to ignore, it will always find its way back to him.

If this was supposed to make Iran pay, why is everyone else being handed a bill?

And if Trump is the man signing it, why is he acting surprised when it all comes back with his name on it?

For more on the nightmare Trump is having following those Iran strikes, do check out more on the story here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working class people and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.