Trump’s Iran Excuses Crack; Netanyahu’s War Bill Just Landed

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Right, so Donald Trump’s Iran story has cracked because his own State Department legal adviser has put the damaging bit in writing. Reed Rubinstein has issued the legal defence of Operation Epic Fury, the American war against Iran, and right there in the official argument is the line that the United States is engaged in the conflict at the request of Israel and in the collective self-defence of Israel, as well as claiming American self-defence. That is the memo. That is the receipt. Trump has been saying Israel never talked him into the war with Iran, and now his own administration has taken the thing he was trying to deny and very inconsiderately he might say, put it right there in the paperwork, like some overpaid legal genius trying to hide the body and filing the burial location under “attachments.” America was told this was America defending itself, but the legal defence now names Israel’s request as part of the reason American force has been used. So Trump does not get to sell that story anymore as clean story of US self-defence, nonsense as it always was with Iran sitting on the other side of the world.

Donald Trump has not just got a messaging problem here though, he has got his own denial jammed against his own government’s explanation. On 20 April, Trump wrote that Israel never talked him into the war with Iran, saying the result of 7 October and his long-held view that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon drove the decision. That is the public alibi. One day later, Reed Rubinstein, the legal adviser at the State Department, publishes the administration’s most developed legal argument for Operation Epic Fury Operation - Epstein Files if you prefer - and says the United States is engaged in this conflict at Israel’s request. You do not exactly need a PhD in international law to see the problem here do you, though I am sure someone in Washington will try to invoice for one. Trump says Israel did not pull him into the war. His own legal defence says Israel’s request is built into the conflict. The White House can dress that up with all the “collective self-defence” language it likes, but the damage is very much done, the state department put it in writing courtesy of a legal bod, and so surely that is that then? Slap him in hand cuffs, he’s fibbed a lot, he’s been a naughty boy. But actually the trump administration had already managed to make this all the worse for themselves.

You see Marco Rubio had already made the earlier version of this mess harder to tidy up. The US secretary of state, as he is, said at the start of March that Washington knew there was going to be Israeli action against Iran, knew Iran would likely retaliate against American forces, and therefore launched American strikes first to avoid higher casualties. We all remember that gaffe put to camera don’t we? That is not America sitting calmly in a bunker waiting for an unavoidable direct attack on itself. That is America looking at what Israel was preparing to do, looking at how Iran might hit back at US forces because of it, and deciding to jump into the war before the consequences of Israel’s action landed on American bases. So even before Rubinstein’s memo has turned up with the receipt neatly stapled to the front and Israel’s name slapped all over it, Rubio has already described a chain of events where Israeli action is the trigger, Iranian retaliation is the expected result, and American war is the chosen answer. Trump can shout “America First” until the caps lock on his keyboard begs for mercy, but Rubio’s sequence puts American force inside the blast radius of Israel’s decision.

Reed Rubinstein’s legal argument tries to solve that problem by turning the whole thing into one long, continuous conflict with Iran. Yes, this is actually an attempt at damage control, and its blown in their faces. Rubinstein’s argument is basically that Iran has been hostile to the United States and Israel for years, that Iran has backed armed groups across the region, that Iran’s nuclear programme has been treated as a standing threat, even though that is an absolute nonsense with them signed up to the NPT and a religious fatwa in place against the development of nuclear weapons, but the point is that all of that somehow lets Washington call this war the latest round of an old conflict rather than a fresh attack needing a fresh legal excuse. They are trying to turn a new war into an old one, because the old story is easier to wave around than an imminent threat they have failed to generate any justification for when the truth is Israel has wanted to take Iran out for decades, just because they’re there.

So that is the neat little legal carpet they are trying to roll across the floor. The trouble is that Article 51 of the UN Charter does not say a state can bomb another state because they don’t get on, or because an ally wants it, or because Washington has a filing cabinet marked “things Iran has done that we did not like.” It recognises individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs. More than 100 international law experts have said the start of this war violated the UN Charter because the case for an imminent threat was not there, and that leaves the administration trying to stretch self-defence until it covers a war of choice at Israel’s request.

And the timing of the memo makes it even worse still. Rubinstein’s statement appeared on 21 April, almost two months after the war began on 28 February, and just before the May 1 War Powers deadline. Under the War Powers framework, a president cannot just keep US forces in hostilities indefinitely without Congress; the 60-day clock matters, and there is only a limited 30-day extension where the president certifies military necessity for safely bringing forces out. So this legal defence has not arrived in some calm moment, as if Washington suddenly remembered it had a duty to explain itself to the public. It has arrived with Congress pressing, public opposition hardening, the bill mounting, and the administration needing paperwork that might keep the machine running past the point where the law starts asking awkward questions. This is not just law as principle. This is law as a sandbag, and it’s been thrown in front of a deadline.

Congress has already come close enough to make the panic visible. A House War Powers effort backed by Gregory Meeks failed 214 to 213. That is a war one vote away from a major formal rebuke in the House, while Senate efforts have also been repeatedly blocked rather than rendered unnecessary by some overwhelming national consensus. Trump’s problem is that this is not landing as the glorious act of strength he wants people to imagine. It is landing as a war whose purpose keeps changing, whose cost keeps climbing, whose legal basis keeps stretching, and whose official defence now contains the very Israeli request his public posture was supposed to keep outside the frame. The memo has not cleared the War Powers pressure. It has dragged Israel’s request into that May 1 deadline now.

But on top of the legal woes, then there’s the money isn’t there? That bottomless pit of US taxpayer cash getting coughed up. The money turns the whole thing from legal embarrassment into political obscenity. The first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury have been estimated at 3.7 billion dollars, roughly 891.4 million dollars a day, with about 3.5 billion dollars of that not already budgeted. A later estimate put the first six days at 11.3 billion dollars and the day-12 figure at 16.5 billion dollars, with the running cost still climbing by around 500 million dollars a day unless the tempo changed. We’re now 2 months on. These are not numbers from a household budget where someone has mislaid a receipt for the weekly shopping. This is American military depth, munitions, fuel, maintenance, repairs, deployment costs and replacement pressure being burned through under a self-defence story that now has Israel’s request written into it as the main driver of everything. Trump did not just put a legal theory on the table. He put American public money behind it, and the bill does not arrive in slogans, it arrives in dollars.

American stockpiles have taken the same hit. One munitions assessment says the 39 days of air and missile campaigning before the ceasefire heavily used seven key munitions, I did speak about this the other day, so I won’t go too much into it again, but for four of those the US may have lost more than half of their prewar inventory. Rebuilding those stocks could take up to five years. I’m sure the defence contractors will be salivating at such long term employment, but it doesn’t help the situation in the Middle East, or domestically for Trump. Old Mother Donnie looked in the cupboard to find Israel a bone and when she got there the cupboard was bare, no interceptors or other systems to spare. I’ll leave the poetry to the poets in future. But the point is under pressure while Washington is running short in the Middle East, they’ve pulled assets from elsewhere to do so and are also expected to arm Ukraine, reassure other partners, maintain deterrence elsewhere, and keep pretending the world’s biggest military machine can always magic up another shelf of expensive missiles. America was told it was defending itself here though lest we forget. The practical result is a munitions hole that lasts long after the speeches are over, with Israel still banging its begging bowl like an obnoxious Oliver Twist, not so much asking please Sir can I have some more, but why haven’t I had a bigger helping already, you hate me don’t you, why are you so antisemitic?

American forces have paid in bodies as well as stock though. By 8 April, US Central Command data put the American military toll at 13 service members killed and 381 wounded in the first 40 days of Operation Epic Fury. Now of course that has to be said carefully because Israel did not personally pull the trigger on every American casualty, but if this war was all in Israel’s interests as Rubenstein has said in his memo, then perhaps they may as well have done. Why else were those soldiers there after all? The sharper and more damning point is that those Americans have been killed or wounded in a war the United States government itself has now framed as being fought at Israel’s request and in Israel’s collective self-defence. Families are not getting abstract doctrine back through the door. They are getting folded flags, hospital wards, blast injuries, burns, funerals, and the knowledge that the administration’s own legal memo puts Israel’s request in the justification for the conflict that put their relatives in range. That’s on Trump as much as Israel.

Israel has wanted Iran weakened, contained, damaged and strategically pushed back for years, and Benjamin Netanyahu has built large parts of his political life around making Iran the permanent menace that justifies escalation. The novelty here is not that Israel wants America to carry part of the load; that has been obvious for so long it practically has its own parking space in Washington. The novelty is that the American legal defence has now helped turn the old accusation into a document problem. All those jokes about Netanyahu being the real president of the United States whenever Iran is involved now have a hard edge, because the US president says he was not dragged into Israel’s war while the legal memo says Israel asked and America acted within that collective-defence frame. Netanyahu gets his war aim treated as American necessity, and Trump gets the bill.

The America First slogan takes a direct hit from that very first sentence. Trump has built a political brand on the idea that American power should not be wasted on other people’s wars, other people’s borders, other people’s priorities and other people’s expensive little projects. Then along comes Iran, along comes Netanyahu, along comes Operation Epic Fury, and suddenly America First has a footnote saying “unless Israel asks and the State Department can staple a legal excuse to it.” It would be funny if the receipt did not have dead and wounded Americans attached to it. It would be funny if the invoice were not measured in billions of dollars and depleted munitions. It would be funny if Congress were not being asked to swallow a war whose justification has been written after the blood and money have already been spent.

Now a more polite version of this story will try to make the memo sound like a technical dispute between lawyers. That is how these things are always softened when power has been caught saying too much. Call it a legal theory, call it a disputed justification, call it an Article 51 position, call it a question of executive authority, call it anything except what the ordinary listener can hear plainly when the sentence is read aloud. The United States is saying it is engaged in the conflict at the request of Israel. The same United States is saying this is American self-defence. Those two claims may be glued together by lawyers, but politically they pull in opposite directions, because one sells the war as an American necessity and the other admits an Israeli request is what it actually boils down to.

The legal risk does not begin and end with whether Trump can find someone in government to defend him. If the self-defence claim cannot carry the weight, the international-law question moves toward unlawful force. If officials have knowingly misled Congress, hidden material facts, or used false claims in matters inside federal jurisdiction, the domestic-law question starts moving into territory far more serious than bad messaging. That does not mean automatic prosecution, because powerful states are very good at building trapdoors underneath the law and then acting surprised when nobody falls through them. The US is not some helpless defendant waiting meekly for a courtroom it does not control. But criminality does not become a joke just because accountability is difficult, and the gap between legality and prosecution is where powerful people have always liked to park their dirty work.

Iran will use this too, and Washington has only itself to blame for handing over the line. Tehran does not need to invent a story about America acting as Israel’s war partner when America’s own legal adviser has described the conflict in collective defence of Israel and at Israel’s request. That makes it easier for Iran to frame US bases, US assets, US naval activity, US sanctions and US blockade measures as part of one hostile structure aligned with Israel, not some neutral American safety operation hovering nobly above the region. Gulf partners then get dragged into the same mess because the bases and logistics that make American power possible sit in real countries, near real ports, near real shipping lanes, under real risk, with local economies and local regimes left managing the consequences of a US-Israeli war presented as Washington’s self-defence. A defence structure that was meant to protect them too and has instead placed them in the firing line. That leaves American protection looking less like a shield and more like a dartboard.

Trump’s lawyers have not damaged him because they meant to. They have damaged him because the only legal route they had left forced them to say the quiet bit out loud, albeit in writing. To defend the war as lawful, they had to lean on Israel’s request and call it collective self-defence, but the moment they did that, Trump’s clean little self-defence story started looking like exactly what it is: an excuse built around someone else’s war.

They had to make the Israeli request legally useful, because collective self-defence of Israel is part of the argument they are leaning on. They also had to keep American self-defence in the same sentence, because telling the American public that their money, missiles and soldiers are being spent for Israel’s war aim would go down about as well as a tax cut for yacht polish. So they wrote both claims together and hoped the legal language would muffle the contradiction. It has done the opposite. It has made the contradiction obvious, quotable and impossible to stuff back into a file marked classified.

Donald Trump sold the Iran war as American strength, American necessity and American self-defence, and his own administration has now supplied the very line that turns that story against him. Israel’s request is not outside the argument anymore. It is not just an accusation from critics, not just a suspicion from anti-war voices, not just the thing people mutter when Netanyahu gets another American president to take another regional gamble on his behalf. It is in the legal defence of the war itself. So every cost now comes back to the same brutal points: the billions spent, the munitions burned, the ships and bases exposed, the War Powers deadline dodged, the public misled, the 13 Americans dead and the 381 wounded. Trump wanted the country to hear self-defence. His own memo has made the country read Israel’s war bill, and there is no legal varnish thick enough to make that look like America First. He sold you out. Don’t forget it.

SOURCES:

US DEPT OF STATE: Operation Epic Fury and International Law

UN: Chapter VII: Article 51 — Charter of the United Nations

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, OFFICE OF THE LAW DIVISION COUNSEL: 50 USC 1544: Congressional action

LEGAL INFORMATION INSTITUTE: 18 U.S. Code § 1001 - Statements or entries generally

JUST SECURITY: On the State Department Memorandum “Operation Epic Fury and International Law”

AL JAZEERA: ‘Israel never talked me into the war with Iran,’ Trump says

ANADOLU AGENCY: Rubio: US launched Iran strikes to preempt retaliation to expected Israeli attack

THE CANARY: The Trump regime admits it is bombing Iran at Israel’s request

PRESS TV: Israel dragged US into war against Iran, State Department confirms

TRUTHOUT: Iran War Powers Vote Fails House by 1 Vote, With 1 Democrat Opposed; 52 Senators Vote Against Reining In Trump’s War on Iran Despite Genocidal Threat; Pentagon Assessment Contradicts Trump’s Claims on Iran as Public Opposes War

MILITARY TIMES: 13 US troops killed, more than 380 wounded in Operation Epic Fury

CSIS: $3.7 Billion: Estimated Cost of Epic Fury’s First 100 Hours; Iran War Cost Estimate Update: $11.3 Billion at Day 6; $16.5 Billion at Day 12; Last Rounds? The Status of Key Munitions at the Iran War Ceasefire