Trump’s Iran Double Standard Just Turned On Israel!

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Right, so Saudi Arabia just walked away with the nuclear deal Israel assumed Trump was keeping in his oversized pockets until Riyadh decided to behave.

Here’s the short version: thirty years of American companies pushing reactors, tech, and nuclear parts to Saudi Arabia. No, Mohammed Bin Salman isn’t getting a bomb in the mail or a shiny enrichment plant tomorrow morning, but the door is politely left open for future uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing once the paperwork fairy waves her wand.

The deal is signed and sent to Congress for its usual rubber-stamping. Saudi Arabia gets the shiny framework now. Israel’s much-hyped normalisation deal? Still missing, probably imaginary.

That was the leverage. That was the glittering prize. Saudi Arabia wanted American nuclear toys, Israel wanted a Saudi handshake, and Washington was supposed to act like the strict parent making sure no one ate dessert before dinner.

Trump has now tossed Riyadh their treat, no strings attached, not even a please or thank you.

Israel’s bit? That normalisation? Still waiting for delivery. Maybe check the lost property bin next to Trump’s old promises.

So Netanyahu gets a three-for-one headache here. Saudi Arabia now has a golden ticket to the same nuclear antics Trump swears are world-ending when Iran tries them. Israel’s big Saudi normalisation fantasy is still just that, a fantasy. And Israel might finally have to explain why it gets to be the region’s nuclear kingpin, while they still claim not to have any nuclear weapons themselves of course.

Not bad for a single grinning photo op, who knew you could pack so much diplomatic baggage behind one handshake?

Trump’s energy secretary, of course, thinks all of this is wonderful.

Commerce, not conflict. Because nothing says world peace like a profitable contract.

Apparently uranium becomes a model citizen the moment an American company signs the dotted line. Who knew radioactive isotopes just needed a good PR team? Best standards of nuclear safety and safeguards. That sounds great until you check what Saudi Arabia has not agreed to.

The UAE accepted a ban on enriching uranium at home. Saudi Arabia hasn’t.

The UAE accepted a ban on reprocessing spent nuclear fuel. Saudi Arabia hasn’t.

This agreement also skips the IAEA Additional Protocol. That’s the extra inspection regime giving nuclear watchdogs wider access, more data on undeclared activity, and the authority to show up at suspicious sites with far less warning.

So when Wright says “highest standards,” he really means the highest standards Saudi Arabia could be coaxed into signing while still pocketing nuclear party favours.

Now, Saudi Arabia has not suddenly opened an enrichment plant. There aren’t centrifuges spinning beneath one of MBS’s palaces while Trump sells tickets.

The agreement opens the legal door and rolls out the red carpet. The reactors, licenses, and all the juicy contracts are still to come, but the welcome mat is already in place.

And Congress gets 90 session days to object before it takes effect.

So no, the bomb hasn’t arrived by courier. Everyone can shove their bunker blueprints back in the drawer for now.

But the permission slip is signed, stamped, and ready for show-and-tell.

It doesn’t make the deal harmless, and it certainly doesn’t make it a win for Israel. But this agreement was never meant to show up to the party alone either.

That was Israeli President Isaac Herzog just days before the agreement was signed.

He wants to drive to Beirut. He wants to visit Damascus. He wants peace with Saudi Arabia.

Plenty of dreams. The man’s collecting imaginary air miles faster than a travel blogger on a sugar rush.

The key part is Saudi normalisation.

That is what Israel has wanted for years. Not another quiet meeting behind closed doors. Not another anonymous official whispering that talks are progressing. Not another blurry photo of someone’s cousin shaking hands at a security conference.

Formal recognition.

If Saudi Arabia joined the normalisation parade, Netanyahu could mount that on his mantelpiece as the regional trophy. Proof, he’d boast, that Israel can flatten Gaza, reject Palestinian statehood, and still have the Arab world lining up for selfies.

Except Saudi Arabia hasn’t done that.

Riyadh still insists Palestinian statehood is non-negotiable. Netanyahu’s coalition would sooner chew tinfoil. And instead of keeping the nuclear carrot dangling, Trump just tossed it straight into MBS’s lap.

The nuclear deal and Saudi recognition used to be part of the same proposed bargain.

Saudi Arabia would get American nuclear toys and a security blanket. Israel would get recognition. Washington would get another Abraham Accords victory lap, with Trump waving a pen like he’d just rediscovered conversation.

Those pieces have now been separated.

Saudi Arabia gets the nuclear framework first now.

Normalisation can stay parked with Trump’s other announcements: definitely happening, nearly finished, basically agreed, just waiting for the laughter to fade.

And once you’ve already handed Riyadh the main prize, why would they suddenly feel like tipping the waiter?

Trump hasn’t just failed to get Israel its recognition. He’s burned the leverage that might have bought it later.

Netanyahu wanted the carrot held back.

Trump handed it over to MBS like a treat to a poodle with its own jet.

Avigdor Liberman, former Israeli Defence Minister, is waving the red-line flag and warning that allowing Saudi enrichment could drag the region into a nuclear arms race. Israeli Democrats Party Leader Yair Golan has said much the same from another angle: giving Riyadh this kind of freedom without tighter monitoring, and without Saudi recognition of Israel, leaves Israel with all the risk and none of the diplomatic return. Oh, their precious security again!

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, meanwhile, has gone straight for Netanyahu.

His argument is that a Saudi civilian nuclear programme might have been tolerable as part of a wider normalisation deal, with America breathing down everyone’s neck, because at least Israel would have got something in return. But Trump has signed the nuclear bit and left the normalisation bit in the glove compartment, which raises the awkward question: does Netanyahu have any pull left in Washington, or is he just another name in the Rolodex these days? That one hurts.

Netanyahu has spent years selling himself as the indispensable American whisperer. The one Israeli leader who can handle presidents, sway administrations and get Washington to dance to his tune. Well, he has got Trump fighting the Iran War for him now after all.

Except this time Trump seems to have heard him perfectly well and done the opposite anyway.

Other Israeli leaders just talk to presidents. Netanyahu, we’re told, reads their minds, pulls their strings, and knows exactly which panic button to hit and which souvenir to mail to get Washington’s attention.

Yet Trump just approved the very outcome that keeps Israeli strategists up at night clutching their security blankets.

Saudi nuclear freedom without Saudi recognition.

All the risk, none of the reward.

Maybe Netanyahu did whisper in Trump’s ear. Maybe Trump just heard the sweet sound of American nuclear executives picking out their next yacht though.

Now compare that with how Trump talks about Iran.

Let’s pause for a rare moment of accuracy.

Enriching uranium isn’t the same as having a nuclear weapon. It can produce fuel for civilian reactors. Taken much further, alongside other technology and an actual weapons programme, it can contribute to building a bomb.

That is exactly why governments react. It’s also why Trump’s double standard is so glaring you’d need welding goggles to look at it.

When Iran says its enrichment programme is civilian, Washington replies that Iran cannot be trusted with the capability at all.

Threats. Sanctions. Bombs. More threats. The literal reason the current war with Iran is happening. Another press conference about how Iran must never be allowed near the thing it’s already standing next to.

Saudi Arabia asks for a future path to enrichment and reprocessing, and suddenly Chris Wright is smiling about commerce and peaceful cooperation like he’s selling timeshares in Marbella.

Enemy enrichment means war.

Friendly enrichment means jobs.

Apparently nuclear physics now comes with a loyalty card for preferred customers. Collect enough points, get a free centrifuge.

Saudi Arabia and Iran don’t have identical programmes. Nobody should claim they do. But the sensitive process at the centre of Trump’s case against Iran has just become negotiable when Riyadh wants it.

And Israel, having backed Trump’s war over Iran’s capability, now gets to watch that argument drift back toward its own neighbourhood.

Cry harder, as the kids say. Maybe send a fruit basket to Tehran while you’re at it.

Israel has spent decades maintaining what’s politely called nuclear ambiguity.

It neither confirms nor denies that it possesses nuclear weapons.

Everyone acts as though it does. Israel gets the deterrent value. Its enemies have to assume the arsenal exists. Its allies avoid asking too many awkward questions. Israeli governments never have to hold a press conference and explain why the Middle East’s supposedly responsible nuclear order begins with Israel refusing to admit what it has.

A tidy little arrangement. Everyone gets to pretend, and nobody has to clean up the mess.

But the region knows.

Israel knows the region knows.

The whole world knows that the region knows and Israel knows we all know as well.

The United States knows Israel knows the region knows.

And everyone agrees not to ruin lunch by saying that quiet part out loud.

That works while Israel remains the only state in the region widely believed to possess such an arsenal and while Washington can treat every rival nuclear effort as uniquely dangerous.

Saudi Arabia’s agreement makes that stance harder to maintain, though.

Again, Riyadh hasn’t been handed a bomb. But it has adopted a more permissive approach to the expertise, infrastructure, and fuel-cycle capabilities that proliferation experts worry about.

So Israel may eventually face an uncomfortable question it has spent decades avoiding.

If it wants America to guarantee that it remains the most well-armed state, the top dog in the Middle East, does it have to admit what it’s asking America to protect? Because “we can’t confirm the weapons you’re supposed to protect for us” is a lovely bit of diplomacy, but it starts to look a bit limp when another American partner wants the same nuclear wiggle room, may develop nuclear weapons, and it wouldn’t necessarily be a secret.

Israel may never make some grand confession. There may be no podium, and no Netanyahu announcement beginning, “Well, funny story, we’ve found some nukes, I’ve no idea how they got there...”

But Saudi Arabia’s new agreement just raised the price of Israel’s old ambiguity.

The more Israel demands special treatment, the harder the obvious question becomes:

Special treatment for what, exactly?

Israel wants Washington to preserve its nuclear monopoly, punish rivals for moving anywhere near the same thing, and still pretend its own arsenal is too delicate to mention.

That dodge gets harder to maintain once Saudi Arabia is given a route toward enrichment.

And that brings us to the wider regional warning.

Mohammed bin Salman has said Saudi Arabia doesn’t seek a nuclear weapon, but would pursue one if Iran obtained one.

That’s conditional. It’s not proof that Riyadh has already decided to build anything.

But it’s still a warning.

Saudi Arabia’s future nuclear stance is tied to Iran. Iran’s programme is tied to America and Israel’s war. Israel’s regional dominance is tied to the arsenal it refuses to acknowledge.

Trump has now thrown a looser Saudi nuclear framework into the regional powder keg because US companies want their share of the radioactive pie.

Commerce, not conflict.

Unless the commerce pushes more countries to demand enrichment rights.

Unless Turkey asks why Saudi Arabia gets them.

Unless Egypt asks why the rules change for Riyadh. Unless Iran points at Trump’s signature and says the nuclear standard was never really about enrichment in the first place, so justify your war with us.

Then the “not conflict” part starts to sound like a bedtime story for diplomats.

The UAE accepted stricter limits. Saudi Arabia has secured more space.

Every government in the region can see what that means.

America’s non-proliferation policy isn’t a principle. It’s a mood that shifts with alliances, business deals, and whether Trump likes the guy across the table.

Iran gets bombs dropped on it.

Saudi Arabia gets a sales pitch.

Israel gets nervous.

Saudi Arabia has the signed framework.

Saudi Arabia has not recognised Israel.

Riyadh still insists Palestinian statehood must come first.

Netanyahu still rejects it.

Trump has already handed over the incentive.

Herzog’s dream remains a dream.

Chris Wright gets to celebrate an American nuclear revival, MBS gets access to the framework he wanted, and Netanyahu gets to explain why Israel should accept the nuclear risk when the diplomatic reward never arrived. That’s the whole deal collapsing in real time.

That’s the bargain falling flat, just not for Riyadh. They’re the only ones leaving with a party bag.

Israel was supposed to receive Saudi recognition in return for tolerating a tightly limited Saudi nuclear programme.

Instead, Trump handed Riyadh the nuclear framework, settled for weaker safeguards than Israel wanted, gave Saudi Arabia the prize without even bargaining for normalisation, exposed the double standard behind his Iran crusade, and made Israel’s nuclear ambiguity look like a magician caught with the rabbit halfway out of the hat.

Saudi Arabia got the leverage.

Israel got the risk.

Netanyahu got the risk.

And Trump got to slap a “peace” sticker on the whole mess, take a selfie, and call it a day. If you thought the Middle East ever had a chuffing chance of calming down, there looks to be sod all chance of that happening anytime soon.

For more on the ongoing Middle East situation that you’ll never get told by the mainstream media, and certainly not the way I tell it, do stick with the channel for more like this story right here.

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