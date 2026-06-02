Trump’s Iran Deal Just Took A Beating In Kuwait

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Right, so Donald Trump is out there telling everyone the Iran war is basically sorted, the deal is close, Tehran is desperate and the grown-ups have it under control. And then Kuwait spent this morning shooting things out of its own sky. The Kuwaiti army had to put out a public notice telling its own citizens not to panic at the explosions overhead, because that was just the air defences intercepting incoming Iranian missiles and drones. That is what Trump’s ceasefire looks like on the ground. That is the big problem sitting underneath his deal that he cannot talk his way out of: a country full of American troops, hearing sirens, today, while he takes his bow. And this isn’t some stale echo from a fortnight ago. It happened this morning, on top of an almost identical interception last Thursday, on top of the ones back in April when an Iranian drone put a hole in a government building in Kuwait City. The man selling you peace has a region underneath him that keeps tripping the alarms. And the IRGC hasn’t been shy in underlining the fact.

And the reason he can’t talk his way out of it is sitting in his own military’s paperwork. Over the weekend, American forces bombed Iran again. US Central Command, the American military command that runs the entire Gulf theatre, came out late on Sunday and admitted it had struck Iranian radar and drone-control sites at a place called Goruk and out on Qeshm Island, which sits right at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz. They called it self-defence. They always call it self-defence. The trigger, they say, was Iran shooting down an American MQ-1, which is a Predator, an unmanned US drone, and which CENTCOM insists was flying over international waters, a claim Iran has never once accepted given whose coastline that water washes up against. The Strait of Hormuz, for the umpteenth time, is not international water, it is is joint Iranian-Omani sovereign water. So follow the order it happened in. There is a ceasefire. Under that ceasefire, an American drone is up over the Gulf. Iran downs it. America bombs Iranian sites in reply. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the IRGC, the hardest wing of the Iranian military, hits straight back. And Kuwait’s air defences light up. That is not a ceasefire holding. That is a war running on a timer with a peace label stapled to the front of it.

And look at what this ceasefire actually is, because Trump talks about it like it is the Treaty of Versailles and he is the only man in the room who can read. He did not broker it as some master peacemaker. The first truce back in April was stitched together with Pakistan ferrying messages between two sides who will not even share a room, and the whole thing was hung on one condition that tells you who actually held the cards: Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel between Iran and Oman that around a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and gas has to squeeze through. Iran agreed to wave the ships through if America stopped hitting it. Now they are trying to stretch that fragile pause into something bigger, a memorandum of understanding that would extend the ceasefire by sixty days and open proper talks to end the war. The reported terms have Hormuz running unrestricted, no tolls, no harassment, Iran clearing its sea mines inside thirty days, and Iran promising not to build a nuclear weapon. That is the paper he is bragging about. It is not signed. It is a draft. And every few days the man claiming the win reaches back into that draft and makes the terms harder, which is a peculiar thing to do to a deal you keep swearing is already in the bag.

This is where it turns on him, because every time Washington pulls the self-defence lever, it manufactures the next round of the war it claims to be ending. The weekend strikes at Goruk and Qeshm were not even the week’s only ones. Days earlier the US shot down four Iranian drones near Hormuz and flattened a ground-control station at Bandar Abbas, the Iranian port that serves as the Revolutionary Guard’s naval headquarters for that whole stretch of coast, and Iranian sources say several IRGC personnel were killed in that strike. The Guard then fired on an American base in a Gulf state it pointedly refused to name, and Kuwait, which hosts US forces, was the one scrambling its defences. So America bombs, Iran answers, an American ally catches the blowback, and Washington stands there branding Iran’s reply an egregious ceasefire violation. The brass neck of it. You cannot keep striking a country under a ceasefire and then act wounded when it strikes back. Iran’s foreign ministry has said outright that it is the Americans breaching the truce, with what it calls repeated naval harassment of Iranian commercial ships in Iranian waters. The IRGC warned for weeks it kept the legitimate and definite right to answer any violation. They told everyone what would happen, it happened, and it keeps happening every few days, with Kuwait left under the interception alerts each time.

Now listen to the man himself, because the gap between Trump’s mouth and Trump’s paperwork is the funniest thing in this whole grim business. He stood up and called Iran a country that is negotiating on fumes. He said, word for word, that the Iranians are starting to give him the things they have to give him, and that if they don’t, then the man on my left will have to finish them off, gesturing at whichever general he had parked beside him that day, as though regime collapse were a side dish he could send back to the kitchen. On Fox he insisted the one guarantee he has to have is no nuclear weapons, while also saying he is in no hurry. On his own platform on Sunday night he announced Tehran really wants to make a deal and that whatever gets signed will be a good one for America and those with us, before having a little strop about critics back home chirping at him. Big confident noises. And then you turn to the actual man on the other end of the table, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, and what is he saying? That dialogue is ongoing, that nothing can be judged until there is a clear conclusion, and that everything being said right now is speculation that should not be taken seriously until it is certain. One side is doing a lap of honour. The other side is telling him there is no finish line yet. And it is reportedly Trump who keeps shifting the terms, toughening the framework, demanding amendment after amendment, which is a strange way to behave about a deal you keep insisting is done.

And this is the part that should make a cold viewer sit up, because Kuwait is not a random dot on a map. Kuwait is one of the closest American military partners in the Gulf, a forward hub for US Army Central Command, wired straight into the architecture America uses to throw its weight around the whole region. The Gulf states handed Washington those bases on the understanding that America was the security guarantee, the big friend who would keep the missiles away. That was the bargain. So when Iran picks its target and reaches for a state stuffed with American infrastructure, it is not just lashing out. It is pressing exactly where the protection promise is meant to be strongest, and finding that the protection now means living under interception alerts. The war Trump says he is containing keeps landing on the doorstep of the very bases that were supposed to make it impossible. Every siren over Kuwait City is another bill dropped on the desk of the man who swore the region was under control.

So why won’t Iran just sign his lovely deal and hand him the parade? Because Iran is not negotiating like a country that has lost. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and one of its lead negotiators, has said Tehran will throw out any terms that do not fully protect its rights. The Iranians want their frozen assets released, the naval blockade lifted, the strikes stopped, and they want all of it locked in first, not promised for later. And the prize Trump actually needs, the nuclear surrender, the handing over of enriched uranium that would let him justify the entire war he helped set light to, is the one thing Iran keeps shoving into a later stage. That is not an accident. Remember the history, because it is the whole story. The 2015 nuclear agreement, the JCPOA, already slapped hard limits and inspections on Iran’s programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump ripped America out of it in 2018 because Obama’s name was on it, piled the sanctions back on, and lit the very nuclear crisis he now wants a medal for solving. He dug the hole and he is selling you the shovel. And we have all seen this film before. Last summer, after the twelve-day Israel-Iran war, he went on air and declared a complete and total ceasefire while Iranian missiles were still in the air over the occupied territories. The announcement and the reality have never matched, and they do not match now.

There is a tell in how he dodges the very win he keeps bragging about, too. When reports surfaced of an unofficial arrangement to reopen Hormuz, Trump rejected it, insisting no single country gets to control that waterway. Read that back. He is at once claiming he forced Iran to reopen the strait, and refusing any deal that admits Iran controls the strait’s routing. He wants the ships moving so he can point at them, but he will not accept the only arrangement under which they actually move, which is Iranian-coordinated passage, because that would mean saying out loud that the lever is still sitting in Tehran’s hand. The war was sold as the thing that would smash Iran’s grip on the world’s oil chokepoint. The exit he is now scrambling for prices that grip straight back into the settlement. He cannot have the photo of the moving ships and the story of the surrender at the same time, and he is far too vain to pick one.

Strip the noise away and the corner he has backed himself into is brutally simple. He bombed Iran this weekend and called it keeping the peace. His ally fired its air defences this morning and he calls it a ceasefire. He demands a nuclear surrender the draft itself shoves into next year. He says Iran is desperate while Iran’s foreign minister tells him to stop briefing fantasies to the press. He claims credit for reopening a strait whose control he refuses to admit, in a deal he has not signed, on terms he keeps rewriting. Every one of those is a contradiction he is carrying at once, in public, with the sirens doing his punctuation for him. He did not end a war. He slapped a ceasefire sticker on a war he is still fighting, posted the bill to Kuwait, and started taking his bows before a single name was on the page. And that is the problem he genuinely cannot explain away. A ceasefire you keep bombing under, and keep getting shot at under, was never a ceasefire he controlled. It was a war he taught himself to call something nicer.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Iran’s IRGC launches retaliatory strike after US attacks; US strikes Iran again: What we know, and is the ceasefire over?; Iran agrees to open Strait of Hormuz for two-week US ceasefire

KHALEEJ TIMES: Kuwait air defences intercept missile, drones

THE NATIONAL (UAE): US strikes Iranian military site after Trump denies Strait of Hormuz deal

PRESS TV: Iran FM thanks armed forces for ‘punishing’ Israel as aggression halts

ANI: US strikes Iranian radar, drone command sites over weekend after MQ-1 downing: CENTCOM