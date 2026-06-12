Trump’s Iran Deal Has One Huge Name Missing

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Right, so the Cheeto-dusted Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump has declared there is a deal with Iran.

A peace deal. A great deal. The best deal there ever was, obviously. All while, supposedly, he was about to attack Kharg Island, because nothing says calm diplomatic breakthrough quite like threatening to seize the other country’s oil hub before teatime. Pistol Pete Hegseth must be sobbing in a corner over it.

But is this really a deal, or did he just TACO again?

And does it even matter, because we have been here before, haven’t we? Trump says the deal is close. Trump says the documents are nearly ready. Trump says everyone is happy. Trump says the markets are cheering. Trump says the Strait will open once the paper is signed. Trump says a lot of things.

But this time, we are meant to believe it was done enough to stave off another bombing run. Done enough to send oil and markets moving. Done enough for him to sit in the Oval Office and pontificate like the war had just been wrapped up by the sheer force of his own orange magnificence.

The trouble is, there is a gaping great black hole at the centre of Trump’s Iran deal.

And it is not a small technicality either. It is not some minor diplomatic omission, it is actually kind of big. It is the one thing he rather needs if he is going to claim you have an Iran deal.

Though you would not know there was a problem from the way Trump was talking.

He really is selling certainty like it is a commodity about to go boom there, isn’t he?

But that was the sales pitch. The deal is close. A great settlement has been done. The bombing is off. The Strait is going to open. Oil prices are coming down. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. He has spoken to Netanyahu. He has spoken to various heads of state. He has taken out so many ships even the fake news did not know about them. And then, because apparently this is where Middle East diplomacy lives now, he is discussing the whole thing with Sig Hansen off Deadliest Catch.

Honestly, what is this? Have we moved from kamikaze dolphins to bomber crabs?

But once you scrape the orange varnish off it, the problem is still staring everyone in the face.

Everything is still being finalised. The signing has not happened. The documents are not actually done. Trump is still talking about this as if Iran’s signature is a mere formality, as if Tehran is just waiting politely for him to finish basking in his own adulation.

And then there is Netanyahu.

What exactly does Netanyahu have to say about a deal that Trump is selling as peace, when war is the thing keeping Netanyahu politically alive? If Israel is inside this, why is Trump having to sell it like a one-man circus? And if Israel is outside it, why should we take any notice of a Trump fronted peace deal at all?

Because the key question is not whether Trump says the deal is done.

The key question is whether the people who matter most to the deal are actually on the paper. I mean, Trump has said a deal has been done a lot hasn’t he?

Thirty-nine times he has said this now.

I could call it crying wolf, but he is basically a one-man wolf pack at this point isn’t he? It is the sequel to Groundhog Day nobody ever wanted: Trump says the deal is close, Trump says the paper is nearly ready, Trump says everyone wants it done, Trump says this time is definitely different, and then, somehow, here we are again.

Sure, he is in the Oval Office surrounded by loyalists who are not exactly going to interrupt the performance, friendly faces nodding along, cameras rolling, everyone expected to behave as if the great man has just personally wrestled world peace out of the jaws of Tehran before lunchtime.

But the reason that clip matters is not just that it is genuinely funny to see how many times he has tried to flog this thing now.

It matters because it turns his press-room boasting into a pattern.

Trump saying “deal” is no longer enough. Trump saying “soon” is no longer enough. Trump saying he has spoken to Netanyahu, spoken to regional leaders, spoken to everyone, probably spoken to the fish by this point, still does not answer the one question that actually matters.

A deal takes two sides.

And so far, all of the noise is coming from him.

So what did the other side say?

Whoops!

So the list of countries of countries who have signed up to some kind of deal, some kind understanding with Trump on this, because it’s hardly a deal when all we have is his ramblings, doesn’t even include the country the deal is supposedly with! Iran isn’t even on it! He’s selling us an Iran deal without Iran! Trump has had allies and mediators and regional powers, he’s extolled the market excitement, he’s boasted from that seat in the Oval Office, he’s implied an imminent timetable, but it is a complete and utter fantasy. It’s his fantasy of being in control, of being the dealmaker, but you can be the best dealmaker in the world – and he isn’t obviously - you’ll have no deal without someone opposite you to literally make a deal with!

So before we treat Trump’s latest victory lap as peace in our time, only with worse hair, we have to ask the only question that actually matters now.

Has Iran actually agreed to this thing?

Ahh, so they have made a response then. No final decision. No final conclusion. US actions are affecting the process apparently, you mean they’re still bombing stuff perhaps?

But actually it did sound like there had been some progress, much of the text had been finalised according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, but the like clockwork, the US position has apparently kept on changing. And you just know it is that nuclear file yet again that the US are hell bent on getting, the only real win to all of this in their eyes as that is despite Iran being signed up to the NPT, despite there being a religious fatwa in place prohibiting nuclear weapons, regarding them as a sin essentially, and then Baghaei nailing the point beyond doubt, that Iran has not reached a final conclusion regarding the agreement. So there is no agreement, no deal to sign then if one side hasn’t agreed to it and there name missing of the list of compliant states just nails the point.

Trump’s entire performance was running ahead of the one receipt he needed most: the other side saying yes, because they haven’t.

Iran isn’t going to just hand Trump the win here. They know they have a right to peaceful nuclear research and are not going to give it up. They have enriched uranium purely to show they could do it if they wanted to, it was a bargaining chip several months ago in talks in Geneva, before Trump then decided to go to war for Benjamin Netanyahu, because that has always been Israel’s position. Bomb Iran, please bomb Iran or us. It just took until Trump’s second term for there to be a sufficiently narcissistic low IQ option who’d be stupid enough to go and actually do it. But he still wasn’t done yet. Then there was Hormuz.

Yes, the Strait will open, Hormuz. He needed a trophy and the nuclear story aside, this was it.

He needed Hormuz reopened. He needed oil to calm down. He needed the markets to move so he could point at the numbers and go, look, see, Daddy fixed it. He needed to say the bombing threat had worked, the pressure had worked, the blockade pressure had worked, the whole mad little performance had somehow produced the desired result, because without that he is just an orange man in a big chair announcing a deal that still has not actually been agreed.

And that is why Iran not having approved this thing is such a problem.

Because Trump is not merely saying talks are happening. He is selling the practical effects of a deal as if they are already in the post. The Strait will open. Oil will come down. The papers will be signed. Everyone will be happy. Netanyahu has been spoken to. The regional leaders have been spoken to. The fish have probably been consulted by now given he dragged Sig Hansen into it.

But if the Strait opens once the deal is signed, and Iran has not signed the deal, then what has Trump actually got?

Just another boast. Just another meaningless timetable.

A pile of Oval Office waffle with a “trust me bro” sticker slapped on the front.

He has announced the ending before the ending exists. He has told the markets to cheer before the paperwork is finished. He has claimed the pressure campaign worked before the country being pressured has actually said yes.

And then there’s Netanyahu in all of this, seemingly hanging off the edge of someone else’s war plan, looking increasingly like a man who has realised the remote control might not actually be in his hands anymore? Where is the off switch for Trump, he’s malfunctioning here?

Netanyahu wants to be the one who decides what happens to Iran, he’s spent 30 years bleating about nuclear threats, that they’ll have a bomb in the next 30 minutes, that they are a danger to the entire world, despite never having started a war themselves ever.

But that was never the point. Iran must be contained, Iran must be weakened, Iran must be bombed, Iran must be forced back to the table, Iran must give up everything Israel has been screaming about for years, and ideally Netanyahu gets to stand there afterwards looking like the great defender of Israel, rather than what he actually is, a man clinging to office through permanent war.

But here’s the awkward bit for him.

This framework was not formally Israel’s paper either. Trump appears to have now gone totally off script.

Trump is running around talking to mediators, Gulf states, regional powers, Netanyahu himself apparently, though you’ll note Trump never said he was in agreement.

Netanyahu can praise him, sure. Netanyahu can issue demands. Netanyahu can do his usual turn about red lines and enriched uranium and Israel’s security and all the rest of it. He can tell Israelis that everything is under control, because that is what he always says right up until it very obviously isn’t.

He doesn’t own this. He’s not in control of it and that’s not just a problem for him, it’s a problem he’ll make for everyone else if he doesn’t get his way. Trump might tell him he’s on his own, but that’ll never wash in the end.

If Trump is trying to turn this into a deal, however half-baked, however unsigned, however much Iran is not yet actually on board with it, then Netanyahu is reacting to Trump’s framework, not dictating it. He is outside the dealmaking, trying to claw his way back into the centre of a process that has suddenly moved through Washington, mediators and regional states instead of through him.

And for Netanyahu, that is intolerable. Who does Trump think he is? Has he forgotten who is in charge?

Because his whole political survival depends on the war going on, the threat staying alive, the enemy remaining useful, the fear never being allowed to cool. And here comes Trump, of all people, trying to cash in a peace dividend from a deal that Iran has not even signed yet, while Netanyahu is left standing there trying to make sure the war he wanted does not get negotiated out from under him.

And things get more problematic still for Trump.

As I’ve covered in a couple of recent videos, this footage has been circulated by Iranian media showing damage around Iranian water infrastructure. The wider reporting says strikes hit water storage facilities, deliberately targeting civilian water infrastructure and that this could constitute a war crime. Drinking water for 20,000 people targeted in 50 degree heat is a blatant attack on civilians.

Well, the Iranian government to no surprise happens to think so too.

Iran is not just saying, “Oh well, never mind, Trump says there is a deal now, let’s all move on.” No. Iran is saying this water strike is going into legal channels. They’re pursuing it.

So if Iran is turning that into a legal case and they certainly seem to have one, then Trump’s deal suddenly has a rather awkward attachment, doesn’t it? Here is this great peace framework, here is the signing timetable, here is the promise that Hormuz opens once the ink dries, and sorry about your water tanks, please sign here.

Because how exactly is Trump supposed to sell Iran an honest, genuine diplomatic settlement when Iran is simultaneously accusing the US of hitting water infrastructure and preparing to pursue it as a legal matter? What is Tehran meant to do, smile for the cameras, sign the paper, and pretend the water strike evaporated, much as the water itself no doubt did the minute it hit rocks baking in 50 degree heat?

Well as it happens something else may already has happened. The Iran based hacker group Handala.

And then came Handala.

Handala have claimed - and it is their claim at time of writing – that it had accessed California water systems in response to the strike on Iranian water infrastructure.

According to Press TV:

‘The group, known as Handala, said on Thursday that it targeted California water infrastructure after US forces struck two reservoirs in Sirik, a town in Hormozgan province, cutting off access to drinking water for more than 20,000 residents.

“Only two days ago, [Trump] destroyed the water sources of the oppressed people of Sirik with multi-million-dollar rockets, inflicting forced thirst and suffering in 50-degree heat,” Handala said in its statement. “Today, retribution has reached the heart of America.”

The group said it stopped short of actually cutting off water to American cities - a capability it said to possess - citing a different ethical code than its adversaries.

“We could have easily cut off the water to American cities just as your foolish president did, but our path and our school are different,” it added.’

And that really does dot the I’s and cross the t’s on the part Trump’s Oval Office claims can’t cover.

He is sitting there talking about deals, signatures, markets, oil prices, the Strait opening, Netanyahu on the phone, all of it wrapped in his never ending self congratulation. But Iran hasn’t agreed to any of it, Netanyahu almost certainly hasn’t and is probably looking at a way out of it and behind Trump’s performance is a legal case potentially in the offing over water infrastructure being destroyed, and beside that a cyber attack claim pointing to water infrastructure in America.

I have a funny feeling we’ll be here again and again and again in the coming days and weeks. If Trump is on 39 false claims of a deal now, how many more are we going to get before things actually do get resolved?

Now where Team Trump might be claiming that the water infrastructure strike was not deliberate, that kind of clumsiness with this Iran war is getting Trump into trouble elsewhere too, notably with India. Get more on that story right here.

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