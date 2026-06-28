Trump’s Iran Bribe Backfires; Costs Him 2 MILLION Barrels Of Crude!

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Right, so Donald Trump’s great Iran MoU has reached the stage every American peace deal in West Asia seems to reach sooner or later: somebody starts bombing the peace partner.

Beautiful stuff. Tremendous diplomacy. The sort of peace framework where the ink is still drying, the Gulf is already lighting up, Israel is measuring curtains in southern Lebanon, and Nabih Berri, the Lebanese Parliamentary Speaker has to send in a camel because apparently nobody can explain sedition without help from livestock.

And no, this is not just “regional tensions rising”. I hate that phrase. It is wallpaper for arson. It makes war sound like rising damp.

Tensions did not wander in off the street and knock over a table by accident. Somebody did this. Washington did this. Israel is doing this. Trump’s sham of a deal did this.

Because the trick was never complicated. Iran keeps Hormuz open. Trump gets his oil route back and the markets bounce which is a win for him. Israel gets the right to stay in southern Lebanon. The spineless Aoun government gets used as the stamp on the envelope for that process. And then everyone claps because this shambles gets called peace.

But Lebanon was always a red line.

That is the bit they have either missed, ignored, or filed away under “awkward things to deal with once the cameras have gone”. Iran was never going to watch Israel bedding into southern Lebanon and shrug, and say, well, Aoun signed this thing, so that settles it.

You don’t rub out a red line by handing the pen to somebody else.

So, let’s deal with the noisy bit of this story first. Specifically the part Trump cannot spin into one of those ridiculous victory laps where he sounds like a man reviewing his own restaurant on TripAdvisor.

Bahrain. Kuwait. US-linked targets struck once again. Retaliation pressure around the Gulf. And yes, if the report says no major damage confirmed at that point, then fine, say that. But do not let that become the escape hatch.

The point is not that Bahrain has been flattened. It has not. US bases have been targeted

The point is that Trump’s supposedly stabilising Memorandum of Understanding is now pushing danger back into the very Gulf system it was meant to calm down. This thing was sold as stabilising, but never could be, since it represented nothing solid or tangible, just an acknowledgement of what both sides wanted. It was a con. It bought some time. What we are looking at now is the inevitable loss of control that was bound to happen when the con got exposed.

But of course it wasn’t Iran that struck first either. It never is.

Sirik. The Hormuz-facing edge of Iran. Coastline. Shipping lane. Oil route. Trump draws our focus back here and that’s bad for the citrus tinged incompetent, because this is the bit Trump wanted to pretend he had solved. A signature, a bit of boasting, a bit of frozen cash dangled like a treat, and suddenly the Strait is meant to behave itself like it has been house-trained.

Then the bombs come back.

There it is. Peace, American style. Explosions, smoke, and some poor official somewhere probably being told to call it “de-escalatory”.

I mean, come on. Nothing says “durable framework” quite like having to bomb one of the countries in the framework to prove the framework is still working. It is like setting fire to someone’s front door and then telling them the fire brigade turning up proves your housing policy is effective.

Now, obviously, Washington has an explanation. Washington always has an explanation. The bombs never just arrive as bombs do they?

So there is the official line. Cargo ship near Hormuz. CENTCOM confirms strikes. The ship was the trigger. The Strait is the justification. The US is not wrecking the MoU, apparently. It is enforcing it. Well Iran never signed away it’s right to protect its own sovereign waters either, which the Strait of Hormuz is – it is not international waters.

So all very convenient, and also completely crackers.

Because the MoU was supposed to stabilise Hormuz. That was the whole point of selling this thing as a breakthrough. Hormuz open as Trump put it, forgetting he was the one that got it closed to most shipping. Oil moving again, markets reassured, Trump preening like a damp peacock in front of a microphone.

But now Hormuz is the excuse for another round of strikes.

So what did he actually secure?

A route so stable it immediately becomes a battlefield again. A deal so solid it needs explosions to keep it upright. A peace framework held together with gaffer tape, threat language and whatever is left in Pete Kegsbreath’s toy box.

But then there is the money side of this story too. Freeing up all that frozen Iranian cash which Trump has been saying he’ll spend for the Iranians on Wheat, corn and soybeans - US grown of course.

Washington appeared to think Iran could be bought into behaving. Released money here, controlled access there, a little pressure, a little bribery, a little “come on, be reasonable, do what America needs”. Hormuz opens, Trump claims victory, and Israel quietly gets what it wants in Lebanon.

That is the bargain hiding underneath the smiles.

Except Iran’s money is not Trump’s money. Iran’s red lines are not Trump’s props. And Lebanon does not stop being Lebanon because the machinations concerning that state have been routed through a government Washington finds more convenient.

Here is where it wobbles. Trump has treated Hormuz and Lebanon as if they are separate issues, but for Iran they never have been. Oil over here. Israel over there. Iran can have some cash. Aoun can sign the Lebanon bit. Everyone can go home.

Iran does not read the map like that.

And why would it?

Because here is what Israel thinks it has just been given.

No to a withdrawal, no restraint, not even the usual pantomime where Israel swears it is only staying five minutes and then mysteriously finds a reason to remain forever and a day. An extended stay.

Listen to that phrase. Extended stay. That is how Israel is reading the whole Lebanon framework, not as a curb on it, but as permission inside it. Space. A stay-behind arrangement in the name of Israeli security.

So Iran is being told: keep Hormuz open, keep the oil moving, accept the cash arrangement, accept the MoU, behave yourself or else.

And Israel is being told: of course you can stay in southern Lebanon until your conditions are satisfied.

That is not balance. That is not peace. That is Washington trying to sell Iran a locked box while Israel is handed the key to the back garden.

And then they seem genuinely surprised that Iran might object to that.

But the trick, apparently, is Aoun. The Lebanese government signs off, and suddenly everyone is meant to pretend the red line has been administratively deleted. Like a red line is a council parking fine.

No.

Lebanon was always the red line.

Aoun agreeing to something does not make Israel’s extended presence invisible to Iran, or the Lebanese people for that matter. Aoun’s Vichy government now needs armed protection from its own citizens for selling them out.

And if anyone wants to hide behind the word “temporary”, if anyone wants to sell this as a little holding pattern, a brief security pause, a heavily armed sleepover with tanks if you like, then look at what they refuse to put a date on.

No timeline. Stay indefinitely.

No timeline is how “temporary” turns permanent. It is how an occupation slides into being the background scenery. It is how everyone slowly gets trained to accept soldiers still there, land still held, villages still under pressure, southern Lebanon quietly rebranded as a buffer zone for Israel’s anxieties.

And this is where Nabih Berri and his seditious camel comes into things.

It sounds like the kind of thing a failing foreign secretary would invent after three espressos and a nervous breakdown, but actually it’s a very serious point being made and one of helluva swipe at Aoun and his patsy of a Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

The old warning is to be like a young camel in a time of sedition: too young for anyone to ride, and too young for anyone to milk. In plain English: do not let yourself become useful to the people trying to drag you into their fight.

Do not become the back they climb onto.

Do not become the udder they squeeze.

Do not become the beast of burden for somebody else’s war.

And that is exactly the danger Berri is pointing at here. Lebanon is being pushed into a role where Israel gets to stay in the south, Washington gets to call it a framework, the Aoun government gets used, and everyone else pretends this somehow settles the matter.

It does not. Lebanon is staring down the barrel of civil war now.

It risks turning Lebanon into the young camel everyone suddenly wants to use: ridden by Israel’s security demands, milked by Washington’s Memorandum of Understanding, and dragged into a regional confrontation that Trump is pretending can be managed with paperwork and some threats.

So the camel is not comic relief. It is the warning label.

Berri is saying: do not be the animal they load the war onto.

And that is why this belongs right in the Iran and Hormuz story. Trump’s MoU depends on pretending Lebanon has been tidied away. Berri’s warning says the opposite: Lebanon has absolutely not been settled, it is anything but now; Lebanon is being used.

All of which shows that the Lebanon side and the Hormuz side were always aprt of the same story. Cash, oil, Sirik, Katz, the Gulf sirens, Berri’s camel, all of it is the same story. Trump thought he could keep them apart. His deal chops the map into pieces of a jigsaw puzzle and then acts shocked when everyone else keeps putting it together.

And if we return to those other Gulf states, this is the MoU leaving the page. Bahrain. Kuwait. US forces. Ships. Sirik. Hormuz. Lebanon. All connected, all because the deal was inherently dishonest.

Trump wanted Iran to absorb pressure while Israel pocketed advantage. He wanted the Strait open while southern Lebanon stayed under Israeli conditions. He wanted the cash to do the work that trust could not do, because there was no trust. There never has been and on Iran’s part, clearly with good reason.

And that brings us to the oil, because isn’t it always there somewhere?

But the oil here is not a dry little market note.The oil is where Trump’s failure stops being abstract and turns physical.

A tanker. Hormuz. Crude. Two million barrels of the stuff.

And Iran striking that tanker was not some random act floating around outside the story. It was the point of the story. Because what was Trump trying to do with this MoU? He was trying to get Iran to keep Hormuz open, keep the oil moving, absorb the pressure, swallow the Lebanon deal, and behave as if the Strait had somehow been handed over to Washington because Trump had announced a deal loudly enough.

But where in this MoU did Iran relinquish control of Hormuz?

Where did Iran say: yes, America, you now get to flip the switch?

Where did Iran agree that the Strait would stay open while Israel stayed in southern Lebanon, while Washington bombed them, while Gulf client states hosted the consequences by way of US air bases, and while Trump strutted around?

It did not.

Washington tried to smuggle that bit in without saying it. They wanted the result of Iranian surrender without calling it Iranian surrender. They wanted Hormuz open, oil flowing, markets calm, and Trump triumphant, while Iran was still expected to sit there and take the strategic hit everywhere else.

So when Iran hits a tanker, it was not targeting a specific cargo. It was reminding everyone that Hormuz is theirs. And it is.

And those two million barrels matter because they turn the failure into an object you can point at. A tanker full of crude sitting in the very corridor Trump was supposed to have calmed down sends the wrong message, so the media are all, Iran have started up again, when they’ve never actually started anything.

If Iran is not bought, if Hormuz is not tamed, if Lebanon is still a red line, and if Israel is still talking extended stay in southern Lebanon, then at the end of the day, what exactly has Trump got?

A MoU with scorch marks on it. A cash offer to Iran slapped out of his hand. An oil route sliding out of his grip. A Lebanon clause with Israel’s fingerprints all over it. And a camel doing more honest diplomacy than the people who drafted any of these things.

Ultimately what we have here now is Trump’s MoU coming apart in three places.

The failed cash leverage shows Washington tried to buy compliance bribe Iran if you like and failed. The tanker shows Hormuz is still Iran’s pressure point and they will prove it as often as they think they need to. Nabih Berri’s camel warning shows Lebanon is being used. The Gulf sirens say the deal contains nothing. Katz says Israel thinks it can stay. Sirik says the bombs are back. And Hormuz says Washington does not own the route just because Trump shouted it from the rooftops.

Trump wanted a deal that gave America Hormuz, Israel the south of Lebanon, and Iran just enough money to shut up and go away.

Instead, he has got what every rotten bargain, what every bad deal eventually produces: failure – and then consequences.

For more on Trump’s bribery, which was a pretty poor excuse of it at that given he planned to spend the money on US produce and just hand that to Iran instead, going down as well as you can imagine it did with the Iranians, get more on that story right here.

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