Trump’s Gaza Peace Prize Fantasy Just Blew Up In His Face

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Right, so Donald Trump’s grand Gaza peace machine has just been caught with nothing in the till. The official fund set up to rebuild Gaza, the one administered by the World Bank, endorsed by the United Nations, the one he stood up in January with all the fanfare of a man unveiling a new wing of a casino, that fund has taken in exactly zero dollars from donors. Not a slow start. Not a trickle. Zero. Four months in, with member states having pledged around seven billion dollars between them, Tony Blair involved as well as if it didn’t stink enough already and Trump personally promising another ten billion of American money on top, the public account that’s meant to be holding all of it reads nil. And while that pot sits there empty, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister whose forces did the flattening in the first place, has stood up at a conference in a West Bank settlement and ordered his army to go and take seventy per cent of Gaza. So that’s your peace deal, isn’t it. An empty rebuilding fund, and a fresh order to seize more of the rubble it was supposed to rebuild.

The audience there for the record was urging Netanyahu to push on from 60% to 100%. But this is the part Trump can’t wave away, because it’s where an embarrassing headline turns into something a lot dirtier. The money hasn’t simply failed to turn up. According to four separate people who know how the thing actually works, the donations have been coming in, they’ve just been quietly sent somewhere else. Instead of going into the World Bank fund, where every contribution has to be reported to donors and to board members, the cash has been flowing through a private JPMorgan bank account controlled by the board itself. And that account, unlike the World Bank one, carries no independent transparency requirements at all. So the official ledger that the public, the UN and the donor governments can actually inspect says nothing’s happened, while the real money moves through a channel nobody outside the board gets to look at. They built a see-through fund, told everyone to admire how accountable it was, and then took their custom round the back.

So let me make the mechanics plain her, because the whole dull banking line is itself the whole trick. A World Bank-administered fund is the visible one. Independent reporting, audited contributions, a financial controller seconded in specifically so donors can watch their money and check it’s not being pocketed, skimmed, or quietly redirected somewhere it shouldn’t be. That was the entire pitch for housing it there. The World Bank’s own president, Ajay Banga, stood up at the launch and said donors deserve to know the money’s being used in a transparent way. The JPMorgan account is the precise opposite of all that. A private pot with the board’s own hand on the tap and no obligation to show anyone the books. And remember, members were asked to pay a billion dollars each for a lifetime seat on this body, a billion just to join, with Vladimir Putin among the people Trump posted an invite to. So the outfit collecting those fees has looked at two doors, one marked “show your workings” and one marked “For God’s sake don’t,” and walked straight through the second, because of course they did.

And the excuse for the empty official fund is almost funnier than the secrecy. The board’s own spokesperson says no money’s gone in there because they’re not actually operating in Gaza yet, and they’re not operating in Gaza yet because Hamas hasn’t disarmed. So the reconstruction body can’t reconstruct, the relief fund can’t relieve, and the rebuilding that is the entire stated reason this circus exists hasn’t started and won’t start on a timetable that hangs on the other side laying down its weapons first. They’ve put work out to tender for security and reconstruction, granted, but not one contract has been awarded to anyone. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, elected by nobody, part of no administration stood up at the signing ceremony showing off glossy concept art of a futuristic “New Gaza,” all clean lines and gleaming seafront towers, the property-developer fantasy version of a place that’s currently being bombed flat, but then that is what he actually is. So the brochure’s finished. The money’s in a private account. Not a single digger has moved.

So let’s now put a real number against what this fund was built to face because it then stops just being a bit awkward and starts being obscene. A joint EU and UN assessment published in April reckoned more than seventy-one billion dollars will be needed over the next decade just to rebuild Gaza, where the UN itself calls the humanitarian situation critical. Seventy-one billion needed; zero dollars in the official pot meant to hold it. And they’re charging a billion a head for a permanent seat at the table while the table’s got nothing on it, selling lifetime memberships to an organisation whose core job hasn’t begun and, by its own admission, might not begin for a good while yet. That’s not a fund, is it? It’s a club, with a coat of arms and a waiting list, sat on top of a hole seventy-one billion dollars deep.

Meanwhile the one thing in all of this that genuinely is moving, the only part with real momentum behind it, is Israeli control of the ground itself. Under the ceasefire Trump brokered back in October, Israeli troops were meant to pull back to something called the Yellow Line, a boundary drawn on military maps that would’ve left them holding roughly fifty-three per cent of Gaza, with Hamas controlling the rest. That was the deal he signed his name to. What actually happened is Israel went and physically shifted the concrete blocks marking that line – where’ they’d bothered to put some to begin with that is - deeper into the territory, on its own, and now sits on about sixty-four per cent and calls it the orange line. And on Thursday Netanyahu told that settlement conference, as you just saw, that he wants more still. His words, near enough: we were at fifty, we moved to sixty, the directive is to go step by step, first of all seventy. When someone in the crowd shouted that he should just take the whole lot, he said they were going in order. So nearly two million people get pressed into an ever-thinner coastal sliver while the man holding the guns talks percentages of someone else’s homeland like a salesman working a customer up to the full set.

He’s careful to call the land he’s swallowed “buffer zones,” mind. Territory grabbed in Gaza, in Lebanon and in Syria, the lot of it rebranded as defensive padding against some future attack. There’s nothing defensive about moving the markers of a ceasefire line deeper into the other side’s territory after you’ve signed it, is there? That’s not a buffer. That’s annexation with a softer noun bolted on the front, same trick every time: take the ground, then reach for the word that makes the taking sound like protection.

Then there’s Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, who decided this week was the moment to spell out what all the squeezing is actually for. He confirmed the plan for what he calls “voluntary emigration” from Gaza will be carried out, his exact phrasing, “at the proper time and in the proper manner.” And he said it in the same statement in which he confirmed Israel had killed Mohammed Odeh, the latest head of Hamas’s armed wing, in a strike that also killed Odeh’s wife and three of his children. That’s the setting chosen to announce voluntary emigration: over the bodies of a man’s family. He is deranged. Back in March, Israel’s security cabinet had already approved a Katz proposal to set up a dedicated directorate, an actual standing government office, to facilitate the “migration” of Palestinians out of Gaza. You don’t build a bureaucracy for something voluntary, do you? You build a bureaucracy for something you fully intend to make happen.

And none of this has exactly dropped out of the sky. Early last year Trump himself floated the idea that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians should simply leave so the strip could be, his word, “cleaned out” for redevelopment. Katz then ordered the army to draw up a plan for “voluntary departure,” exit routes by land, sea and air, the whole arrangement. Israel went and stood up a “voluntary emigration” bureau and eased the travel restrictions for anyone willing to take the one-way trip out. So when the defence minister now says it’ll happen “at the proper time and in the proper manner,” he isn’t blurting something rash. He’s confirming a project that’s been more than a year in the building, with an office, a budget line and a cabinet stamp behind it. Israel’s own civil rights groups have already named the mechanism for exactly what it is: create conditions a population can’t survive in, keep creating them until people say they want to go, and that isn’t encouraging emigration, it’s forced expulsion with a friendlier word stapled over the top.

There’s a political engine under the timing, too, and it’s not exactly hidden, though God forbid mainstream media point such things out. Netanyahu’s got an Israeli election due by the end of October, and he and his allies are out courting the very voters who lap this kind of talk up. The far-right end of his base isn’t even bothering with the euphemisms anymore. Figures like the Israeli MP Limor Son Har-Melech have called openly for “conquest, expulsion, and settlement.” Three words, no varnish, no “voluntary” doing any heavy lifting. That’s the constituency the seventy-per-cent directive and the emigration directorate are being waved at. The expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza isn’t being run as some quiet security measure. It’s being run as a campaign promise.

And this is exactly where Trump’s name stops being the prize and turns into the problem. The expulsion talk doesn’t just sit awkwardly next to his peace plan, it flatly violates the document he signed. Point two of Trump’s own ceasefire framework states, in plain words, that Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. The people of Gaza. Not the people of wherever Katz would rather ship them off to. So you’ve got the President’s signature on a written promise to rebuild the place for the people living in it, while his closest regional partner runs a government office purpose-built to get those same people out, while the army takes more of the land, while the fund meant to do the rebuilding holds nothing. Every single moving part contradicts the paper Trump put his name to. He can’t disown the partner, because the partner is the entire plan. He can’t point at the rebuilding, because there isn’t any. And he can’t show you the money, because the money’s in an account he won’t open.

Underneath the percentages and the bank accounts sits the count that nobody on this Board of Peace seems in any hurry to address. More than eight hundred Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire that was supposed to stop precisely this, the ceasefire Trump still takes the credit for. Across the whole assault since October 2023, more than seventy-two thousand seven hundred people have been killed and over a hundred and seventy-two thousand wounded. The strikes haven’t stopped. Odeh and his family were simply this week’s amongst of course too many others. The blockade that’s strangled aid into the strip is still largely in place. So while the brand says peace, relief and reconstruction, the ground delivers fresh killings, a maintained siege, and an order to grab more territory. The fund that would feed and house people is a press release. The directorate that would move them out is a working department with the lights on.

And there’s one last detail that finishes the picture off completely. Representatives of this Board of Peace are, only now, getting ready for their first actual visit to Gaza. And to get in, the board’s people on the ground, working under the envoy Nickolay Mladenov, have had to request permission from the Israeli army just to enter. Sit with that for a second. The international body Trump set up to govern Gaza’s recovery can’t physically set foot in Gaza without asking the army that’s busy expanding its control there for a pass through the gate. The Board of Peace doesn’t hold the keys. Israel holds the keys. Every structure Trump bolted on around this thing, the board, the Gaza Executive Council, the International Stabilisation Force, the whole transitional-governance kit, sits one phone call behind a military that’s just been told to take seventy per cent of the place and is standing up an office to remove the people in the rest.

So let’s be honest about what’s actually been sold here. The peace was the packaging. Trump wanted the ceremony, the signing, the billion-dollar memberships, the gleaming concept art, the Nobel-shaped ache in his chest soothed at long last, and he got every bit of it, the whole performance, right down to a fund with a World Bank crest on the letterhead - but nothing inside it. What he didn’t get, because he never seriously arranged for it, was one rebuilt home, one awarded contract, one dollar moving through an account anybody’s allowed to inspect. What Netanyahu and Katz got out of the very same arrangement was time and cover. Time to drag the line from fifty-three to sixty-four per cent and order seventy, cover to stand a “voluntary emigration” directorate up behind a peace plan carrying an American President’s signature. Trump didn’t broker a recovery. He branded a removal and called it peace. The till’s empty because the rebuilding was never the point. The brochure was. And now he’s been found out, so let the toddler tantrums begin.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Israel’s Netanyahu directs army to seize 70 percent of Gaza Strip

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Israeli defence minister insists there are ‘voluntary emigration’ plans for Gaza

PRESS TV: Israeli war minister pushes Gaza mass-expulsion plan framed as ‘voluntary emigration

ANTIWAR.COM: Israeli Defense Minister: Plan To Remove Palestinians From Gaza Will Be Implemented ‘At the Right Time

ANADOLU AGENCY: Trump-backed Board of Peace representatives preparing for 1st visit to Gaza, Israeli broadcaster reports

THE IRISH TIMES: ‘Zero dollars’: Why does Donald Trump’s Board of Peace fund lie empty?; Israel’s defence minister says large-scale Palestinian migration from Gaza will go ahead

EURONEWS: Trump Board of Peace’s official Gaza reconstruction fund is empty, source says

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Katz confirms killing of Hamas military chief, says Israel advancing ‘voluntary emigration’ from Gaza