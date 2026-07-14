Trump’s Exploding Boats Scheme BACKFIRES - Then It Gets Worse!

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Right, so Donald Trump has declared himself guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.

Guardian. Protector. Toll collector. Apparently the man saw one of the world’s most dangerous shipping lanes, made dangerous by him of course and thought, yes, what this needs is branding.

And a fee, bearing mind Iran was told it couldn’t do that. The orange one has decided he can though. Small thing Donnie, you still don’t control the Strait, but let’s no stop him from hoisting himself by his own demented petard.

A 20% fee, no less, because naturally, if there is one thing global trade has been crying out for, it is Donald Trump standing at the mouth of the Persian Gulf with a clipboard and a card reader.

But there is one other, rather significant problem with this idea, aside from the idea Trump would have a scooby about how to operate a card reader, he’s more likely to chew it I fancy, and quite aside from the whole who is in control here angle.

Hardly anybody is crossing the Strait.

MarineTraffic tracked only two tankers completing passage during one twenty-four-hour period. Two. Trump says the strait is open, Trump says America controls it, Trump says America is protecting it, but the ships appear to have missed that memo.

Then two UAE-linked tankers were struck, one sailor was killed, eight more were injured, Trump’s scheme has been called piracy and not by who you might expect, and America’s latest contribution to maritime safety involved sending exploding robot boats towards Bandar Abbas.

So yes, Trump’s Hormuz protection racket has suffered two fairly substantial blows.

The ships don’t trust it.

And quite a lot of the world think Trump is doing his best impression of a bright orange Blackbeard.

And before anyone starts pretending the Strait of Hormuz is some patch of ownerless blue water that Donald Trump can simply claim on Truth Social, it isn’t.

The Strait lies inside the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. They are the coastal states. Iran has not ratified UNCLOS, which covers transit passage at sea and rejects Washington’s claim that America can simply invoke the Convention’s transit-passage rules against it. So this is not Trump defending some unquestionable American right in American waters. It is a non-coastal military power barging into Iranian and Omani territorial waters, declaring itself guardian and trying to send everyone a bill for it.

But Trump hasn’t replaced coercion with freedom of navigation.

He has replaced one bloke demanding control of the road with another bloke demanding control of the road, except the second bloke wants 20% and insists he is doing you a favour.

America controls it. America protects it. America gets paid.

That is the whole sales pitch.

Very simple. Very Trump.

Announce ownership first, work out whether anyone accepts it later.

He does this all the time. The deal is done before anyone signs it. The war is won before the other side stops fighting. The route is open before the ships return. The protection is working before anybody feels protected.

And now the Strait of Hormuz apparently belongs to him because he wrote it down in his bestest big boy handwriting.

You cannot actually secure an international waterway by posting a title you gave yourself.

“Guardian of Hormuz.”

It sounds less like foreign policy and more like a rejected Marvel film.

The ships don’t care what Trump calls himself. Their owners care about insurance. Their crews care about missiles. Their captains care about whether the route in front of them is likely to become an active demonstration area for several competing weapons systems. I’ll come back to the point about the charges and who they are falling on in a moment, but first, instead of listening to the tangerine toddler boast about controlling the Strait, let’s look at what actually happened.

Two tracked tanker crossings.

That was the count over the measured twenty-four-hour period.

Now, yes, there is a qualification here. Some ships may have switched off their tracking equipment perhaps. That happens in dangerous waters, so we cannot say with absolute certainty that only two physical tankers moved anywhere through the strait.

But let’s not become so hypnotised by that caveat that we miss the bloody great fact sitting in front of it.

The visible traffic had collapsed.

This is normally one of the busiest and most important shipping routes on Earth. Oil, gas, containers, all moving through a narrow channel that affects prices everywhere.

Trump declared it open.

The map looked abandoned.

You could practically hear the gulls overhead for all the lack of traffic, looking for someone’s pasty to nick, though that might be more my problem here in Cornwall than theirs in the Middle East.

But that is what control actually looks like in the real world right now. Not the announcement. Not the flag flying. Not the aircraft carrier, but whether the people who actually have to use that route believe it is safe enough to do so.

And it doesn’t look like they do.

Trump boasted he had opened the Strait and almost nobody sailed through it.

And when shipping slows like this, the cost doesn’t stay out at sea.

Insurance goes up. Freight goes up. Fuel goes up. Energy goes up. Then somebody in Westminster appears on television three months later pretending your electricity bill rose because of mysterious global headwinds that nobody could possibly have anticipated.

The bill always finds its way to the public eventually.

Trump wants to be paid for this.

The shipping firms charge their customers.

The energy companies charge us.

Everybody gets an invoice except the people creating the mess.

And for the crews still trying to move through the area, this isn’t some abstract row over maritime law.

The UAE says two of its linked tankers, Mombasa B and Al Bahyah, were struck in Omani waters.

One Indian sailor was killed, India is very unhappy with Iran over that.

Eight others were injured.

There are crew members on those ships. People who go to work, leave families behind and end up carrying the physical risk created by politicians hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Washington supplies the guarantee.

The crew supplies the blood.

And then the UAE, whose vessels have just been hit, is named by Trump as one of the rich countries that ought to reimburse America.

You really could not script the cheek of it could you?

The protection didn’t prevent the attack.

Normal traffic hasn’t returned.

But Trump can it sems still send an invoice.

So let’s now come back to that 20% charge Trump slipped into his grand declaration earlier, because look at who he expects to pay it.

Saudi Arabia. The UAE. Qatar. Kuwait. Bahrain.

These aren’t five countries who have been sitting around waiting for America to arrive and offer them a security subscription, they thought they were already subscribed and had been for some time.

They already provide the United States with the entire scaffolding of its Middle Eastern military presence.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid, one of America’s most important air bases in the region. Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet. Kuwait provides bases, logistics and staging grounds. The UAE gives Washington access to Al Dhafra and its ports. Saudi Arabia provides military access, buys vast quantities of American weaponry and sits at the heart of the whole regional security arrangement. CENTCOM itself says these partnerships and the money Gulf governments invest in them are central to America’s ability to project military power.

They provide the land.

They provide the airspace.

They provide the ports, the logistics, the money and, increasingly, the targets for Iran, because safe and secure under US protection they are not, because when Iran responds to American attacks, it isn’t Washington that sits across the water. It is Bahrain. Kuwait. Qatar. The UAE. Saudi Arabia too. Countries hosting American forces have already found themselves absorbing retaliation aimed at the US military footprint planted inside them.

And what was the bargain supposed to be?

They give America that footprint. America gives them protection.

Not charity. Not friendship bracelets. A security bargain.

Yet now Trump is looking at countries that already host his troops, finance facilities, buy his weapons and expose themselves to retaliation on America’s behalf, and saying that still isn’t enough.

He wants another cut.

Twenty per cent of the cargo moving through Hormuz, supposedly for protecting the shipping route that his own escalation still hasn’t made safe. Trump specifically named those five states, those Gulf monarchies as wealthy allies he expected to reimburse Washington.

So what exactly are they paying for?

They have already given America the bases.

They have already given America the strategic footprint.

They have already accepted the risk of becoming launchpads and targets.

And now Trump wants them to pay again because the protection they thought they had already bought apparently comes with an enormous service charge now.

It’s like paying for home insurance, having the insurer park an artillery battery in your living room, watching the neighbours fire missiles through the windows because of it, and then receiving an additional invoice for fire cover.

So are they going to take it on the chin then or are they going to snap and finally mutiny against Captain CheetoBeard and his 20% act of tollbooth piracy?

Not because the Gulf monarchies are suddenly going to storm Al Udeid with pitchforks, but at what point do they look at the arrangement and ask whether America is still providing security, or simply renting their territory, increasing their exposure and demanding a slice of their trade on top?

Once your allies start asking whether the protection is worth the price, the alliance has a problem.

And Trump has just put a number on it.

Twenty per cent.

And then someone else stepped in on the piracy line

Brazilian President Lula listened to Trump’s explanation and found a much shorter word for it.

Not guardianship.

Not security.

Piracy.

“That used to be called piracy.”

Twice, just to make sure nobody missed it.

Trump calls it reimbursement. Lula calls it piracy. One sounds like an expenses claim. The other sounds like exactly what it is.

Because the central contradiction here is ridiculous.

America has spent years saying Iran cannot threaten ships, cannot impose its own rules, cannot demand payment and cannot treat Hormuz as a private checkpoint.

Trump then arrives and says fine, America will do the checkpoint.

America will decide who passes.

America will charge.

Apparently the objection was never the toll booth.

It was simply who owned it and would you put up with a tollbooth like that on your front door as Iran is expected to do here? Well they are still the ones actually in charge of course, we all know that.

But Lula’s line cuts through all the military language.

“Security architecture.” “Freedom of navigation.” “Maritime enforcement.”

Strip it off and what remains?

Pay us and we will protect your cargo from a crisis we are actively escalating.

That is protection-racket territory. Lula wasn’t being subtle because well he calls a spade a spade does Lula, but also being subtle about it would only help hide it.

And the legal problem is not exactly hard to spot either.

The International Maritime Organization has said mandatory fees for passage through an international strait have no legal basis.

Even Marco Rubio had previously made the point that no country may charge tolls on an international waterway, be it territorial waters or not.

No country.

Pity he forgets international law where it comes to the ICC right now, don’t be so selective Marco.

So now the Trump administration has managed to contradict its own position over this.

When Iran talks about charging or controlling passage, it is unlawful coercion.

When Trump talks about charging or controlling passage, it is apparently premium security.

Same road.

Same ships.

Different salesman.

And because Trump has wandered into this argument with all the delicacy of a bulldozer entering a greenhouse, Iran’s foreign minister was handed an obvious opening.

That is the bit Trump should find embarrassing.

Iran is now joking that it can offer a cheaper service.

“Twenty per cent is too much. We will be fair.”

Of course Araghchi is taking the mickey. And that sarcastic punch lands because Iran is defending itself against an attack it did not start, while those who launched it are now discovering the consequences.

But look at the position Trump has created.

Iran no longer has to defend the principle of coercive control.

It can simply point at Trump’s bigger number.

Trump has taken America’s strongest argument, that no state should be shaking down international shipping, and set fire to it himself.

He has reduced the debate to price comparison.

Whose protection racket gives better value?

That is the backfire.

Not because Iran has suddenly won a legal argument, but because Trump has abandoned the argument America was supposed to be making.

And when Washington’s position starts looking this silly, the response is rarely to stop and reconsider.

No.

The response is usually to add more explosives isn’t it?

Exploding robot boats at that.

That is now part of Trump’s plan to convince commercial shipping that Hormuz is safe, stable and ready to reopen, because apparently nothing settles the nerves of tanker operators quite like adding unmanned attack craft to a waterway already surrounded by missiles, warships, airstrikes and threats of further escalation.

Now, the point is not that the robot boats failed.

They appear to have hit what they were sent to hit.

The weapon worked – at this point at least, but the policy didn’t.

That is the distinction.

America can launch an unmanned boat packed with explosives.

America can hit a facility.

America can announce another successful strike and present the blast as proof that it remains in control.

What it has not done is persuade commercial shipping that Hormuz is normal, predictable or safe.

The explosion is real.

So is the empty shipping map.

One does not cancel out the other.

In fact, the first helps explain the second.

Every new strike raises the risk of retaliation, pushes insurers further up the wall and gives shipowners another reason to keep their vessels away.

Trump wanted to demonstrate control.

He wanted ships to return.

He gave them another reason not to.

And this matters for those Gulf states too, because they are sitting closest to every consequence.

Their ports. Their shipping. Their pipelines. Their cities. Their airspace.

Trump is telling them to help pay for an operation that is making them more exposed and making their own trade routes now look more dangerous. It could not be more mind-numbingly, skull-crushingly stupid, so it could only ever come from Donald bloody Trump.

So when we ask whether they may turn on him, that is not fantasy.

It is the question his own policy is creating, that they will be having to ask themselves here.

How long do allies keep paying for protection when the sales pitch is exploding robot boats, hammered shipping and a bill of 20% of what does get though?

Trump can call it guardianship.

He can call it reimbursement.

He can call it the greatest maritime protection plan anybody has ever seen, ever, ever, ever because he can do his own shoelaces up, he’s a big boy now and he says so and that’s why.

It is still a protection racket that cannot provide the protection.

And somehow, with the ships missing and the tankers burning, he still expects everyone else to pick up the bill for that.

For more on the goings on in the Middle East that you’ll never get from the mainstream media, as difficult as the UK government seems intent on making that as well, we will find a way, more of the latest can be found right here, so do stick with the channel

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