Trump's Attempt to Secure Hormuz Backfires; Shipping Does A Runner!

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Right, so Donald Trump has managed to restart his Iran war using a photograph from the last one. He’s posted this to Truth Social

That fire allegedly showing the latest attacks on the Iran’s coastal city of Chabahar? It’s from June of last year.

Not this attack. Not this week. Not even this year.

And while Trump was busy passing off last year’s flames as proof of this year’s brilliance, these were the actual images coming out of Chabahar. Fresh attacks. Fresh damage. Fresh consequences, because Iran have no more taken it on the chin this time around as they did the times before.

Because then the tankers started turning around.

Then Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar were dragged into the response.

So, in the space of a few hours, Trump’s claims were caught out, shipping started going the wrong way, and his great display of restored control began spreading across the Gulf like somebody had kicked over a petrol can.

The picture wasn’t fake, but the pitch was.

And it only got worse from there.

So let’s stay with the picture for a moment, because it really is the perfect opening to this latest absolute shambles.

Trump puts out this vast wall of fire as evidence of the latest American retaliation. Very dramatic. Very cinematic. You can see why he got drawn to it like a fat orange moth. Smoke boiling into the night, buildings glowing orange, all the usual “look how tremendously powerful I am” optics.

Except the photograph was taken after an Israeli strike on Tehran’s Shahran oil depot on 15 June last year.

The account that first pushed it as new later corrected itself.

But Trump had already shared it and at time of writing it’s still up.

The White House had helped it on its merry way, because apparently checking the date on a photograph is now an optional extra when you’re advertising a bombing campaign.

Now, before somebody starts pretending this means the new attacks didn’t happen, obviously lets not go there and I’m certainly not implying that, they are to inevitable awful effect.

They have happened. They are still happening.

The point is that Trump’s first piece of evidence for his latest triumph wasn’t from his latest triumph, in which case why is that? Laziness, or are the current visuals just not Donnie enough yet?

Did he announce the result first and go looking for the visuals afterwards?

Wrong year? Never mind.

Wrong attack? Close enough.

Huge flames? Get it posted.

It’s war by estate-agent brochure. The kitchen may belong to another house, but look at the lovely lighting.

Trump was not merely sharing a picture. He was selling control. The bombing is precise. The enemy is beaten. The Strait will be safe. America has acted. Everyone else can now fall into line. Look at the bigly flames there.

Except the world outside the post was already refusing to cooperate.

This is the footage reported from Chabahar overnight.

And, unlike Trump’s picture, it belongs to the current round of attacks.

Regional reporting placed strikes across Iran’s southern coast, around Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Sirik and Bushehr. Ports, coastal systems, electricity infrastructure and transport links all targeted – civilian infrastructure as that is you will note - inside a campaign Washington says was meant to make regional trade safer.

Which is an interesting approach.

Make shipping feel secure by setting fire to the coastline it has to sail past.

Like improving confidence in the railways by blowing up the station café and promising the timetable will definitely be stuck to now.

But the broad fact is not in dispute.

America attacked Iran’s southern coast again.

And the official reason was commercial shipping.

That was the sales pitch.

Protect the ships.

Secure Hormuz.

Restore navigation.

Lovely words. Very neat. You could put them on a commemorative plate.

The ships had other ideas.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

And there is the whole argument in one sentence.

Hit Iran hard enough and the route becomes safe.

Demonstrate enough force and confidence returns.

That sounds reasonable, right up until you remember that Donald Trump cannot order commercial confidence by executive decree.

Shipowners are not cabinet secretaries after all.

Insurers do not salute.

A tanker captain carrying millions of barrels of crude does not hear Trump say “everything is under control” and think, well, that settles it then. Full speed ahead, lads. The President has spoken.

Commercial shipping makes its decisions with rather more at stake than a television soundbite.

They have crews to consider.

Cargo.

Insurance.

The vessel itself.

The unpleasant possibility that today’s safe passage becomes tomorrow’s slow-motion footage with a news channel logo in the corner.

And when the people actually moving the ships looked at Trump’s newly secured Hormuz, they started turning them around instead.

Three empty LNG carriers heading towards Qatar to load turned back.

Al-Ghariya.

Duhail.

Al-Ruwais.

Then Lila Vadinar, bottom right in the image, carrying two million barrels of Kuwaiti crude, made a U-turn near Oman.

Those are enormous commercial vessels physically changing direction because of what Trump has opened up yet again.

The moment Trump again said he was securing Hormuz, shipping did a runner.

And I do mean physically. Not metaphorically. Not in some clever geopolitical sense requiring six maps and a retired admiral.

The ships were going one way.

Then they went the other way.

And that hits home a lot harder than another official video of a missile hitting something in black and white courtesy of US Central Command.

The strike footage proves America used force.

The tanker proves whether the force delivered what America claimed it would.

And there it is, ships turning around and going back home, taking their LNG and their oil with them.

Trump can say the route is safe as much as he likes - everyone knows it isn’t because he started firing again and they’ve seen it enough times to know what always comes next.

The tanker is still going home as a result.

Hormuz does not become safe just because Trump says it is safe.

It becomes safe when the people risking the ships believe it is safe.

That means owners, crews, charterers, insurers, ports, cargo companies, everyone waiting at the other end of the route to pur petrol or diesel in their cars or whatever else. A whole chain of people making expensive decisions based on whether this passage is still a shipping lane or has become part of the battlefield again.

Once confidence goes, the damage starts travelling without anybody firing another missile.

Ships wait outside.

Cargo arrives late if at all.

Loading schedules slide.

Insurance prices rise, as does the price of the goods themselves down the chain.

Other vessels reconsider whether they fancy being next.

Oil markets start pricing tomorrow morning’s disaster before today’s smoke has even cleared.

And this is where Trump’s presentation collapses, because he always treats the bombing as the event. It’s the big orange lights in the sky, it gives him something visual to clap and perhaps consider what shade of tangerine his next spray tan appointment will apply.

But it isn’t.

The event is what everyone else does because of the bombing.

The U-turn is the consequence.

The company deciding not to risk the passage of their vessels is the consequence.

Power is not the ability to make a loud explosion.

Plenty of governments can do that, the US just makes more of them than most.

Power is getting the result you said the explosion would produce.

And here the result is heading completely the wrong bloody way.

Back on the Iranian coast, reporting described damage around Chabahar’s port facilities, marine traffic systems and electricity network. Projectile fragments were also reported at Imam Ali Hospital.

Iranian and regional reporting described the damage in detail, and there is no reason to sneer at that reporting, or those sources, no reason to make it illegal to use them Keir Starmer, because it came from the people and outlets closest to the attack. If anything, they are more likely to know which port, power line or hospital took the hit than some anonymous Western official or overpaid mainstream stenographer passing themselves off as a journalist, briefing from several thousand miles away. But there is no sanitising the basic shape of it.

An attack supposedly carried out to defend trade was expanding across civilian infrastructure - ports, power systems and transport infrastructure along a commercial coastline.

People work there.

People live there.

Lights go out there.

Hospitals continue trying to function there.

That tends to disappear when officials start talking in target categories.

“Coastal systems.”

“Command infrastructure.”

“Maritime capability.”

That’s all a lot tidier and reasonable sounding isn’t it?

Nobody ever says a bloke is halfway through a night shift when the electricity disappears, or that a family hears the explosion and has no idea whether the next one is coming closer.

The language is designed to remove the people from the thing being done.

Then the same officials look astonished when the region responds as though something serious has happened.

Bahrain.

Kuwait.

Qatar.

Three states hosting American forces or military systems, now pulled further into the consequences of Trump’s decision.

Iran made wider claims about exactly what was struck and how much damage was done. Not all of that has been independently confirmed, and we are not going to turn Tehran’s military announcements into gospel any more than we would Trump’s Truth Social feed.

But the expansion is clear.

Alerts.

Interceptions.

US-linked facilities across the Gulf entering the response.

Trump sold this as a controlled punishment delivered to Iran.

Iran responded by widening the list of places that had to worry about what came next.

And suddenly the neat little line between “our strike” and “their escalation” starts looking rather convenient doesn’t it?

America bombs Iran.

Iran responds around American positions elsewhere.

Washington calls that widening.

The first widening, their widening, apparently does not count though.

Funny, that.

This is where they start laundering the whole bloody thing through official statements though isn’t it? “Defensive strikes.”

“Freedom of navigation.”

“Protection of commercial shipping.”

They sound like phrases cooked up in an air-conditioned bunker by people who will never need to hear the sirens.

What the phrases leave out is the sequence we have just watched.

America attacks Iran in the name of shipping.

Shipping does a U-turn.

Ports and power systems are hit, well I can’t imagine why the shipping is turning around, can you?

Iran responds around US-linked facilities across three Gulf states.

Then the people who set the sequence moving stand behind a lectern and explain that the situation has become terribly complicated.

Nobody chose this, apparently.

It just happened.

Like condensation.

Or woodworm.

This is how escalation gets presented as administration. Every attack is a necessary response to the previous one, every response requires one more attack, and the person ordering the latest round is never the one responsible for where it leads.

Trump wants the story frozen at the moment America fires.

That is the moment he looks powerful.

The problem is that history does not stop the clip there.

The ships keep moving.

The other side responds.

The market reacts.

The states hosting American forces start hearing alerts.

And the supposed victory has to survive contact with everything that happens next.

It hasn’t.

So go back to the beginning.

The photograph was old.

The new attack was real.

The promise was safer commercial navigation.

The tankers turned around.

The bombing was presented as controlled.

The response spread towards US-linked sites across the Gulf.

Trump’s Iran claims were caught out almost immediately. His attempt to secure Hormuz made ships retreat instead. His display of control left tankers, Gulf governments, markets and American forces dealing with the consequences of that, all negative of course.

And actually, that is the bit the old photograph accidentally captured rather well.

Not the attack itself.

The salesmanship.

Trump declared the outcome before the outcome existed. He found a suitably dramatic picture, slapped it onto the claim and expected reality to catch up afterwards.

But it didn’t.

Reality rarely does what it is told by a social-media post.

Ships are especially awkward like that.

They go where the crews and owners need them to go, where they think they can survive.

And when Donald Trump told them he had restored control of Hormuz, well they quickly turned around and got the hell out of there.

For more on the latest events going on in the Middle East told as only this gobby Cornishman can, do stick with the channel for more, such as this story right here.

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