Trump Tries Playing Hardball In Hormuz; Ends Up A Laughing Stock

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Donald Trump has instigated a blockade on ships going to and from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, though the word instigated is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, because what has followed is not some neat picture of Iran being economically strangled at sea but China saying no, you’re not stopping us or we’re going to have a problem; other nations like Britain and France saying no, we’re not going to help you in this act of self immolating stupidity, which is saying something given their leaderships, especially Keir Starmer who has been happy to launch bombers from UK soil and ‘defensively’ join Trump’s war in other ways. And although the Chinese aspect of this story is the bit the mainstream has focused on, they’ve not told the whole story, because it gets far worse for Trump.

I wonder what China said to Trump to make him wet himself and allow that ship through in the end? A Chinese-owned tanker called Rich Starry carrying on through anyway. Trump wanted a display of control. He has got a display of leakage. He wanted fear. He has got argument. He wanted the image of everybody lining up behind Washington while Iran gets squeezed from the water. But he has had allies refusing to join, Beijing calling the move dangerous and irresponsible and seemingly saying something which made the orange drain from his face, and maritime data being used to show that traffic tied to Iran and traffic embarrassing to Washington have very much still been moving through the very route he said he was locking down.

But it gets so much worse for Trump, so much more humiliating for him because its not just screwing up shipping to Iranian interests, because the Strait of Hormuz is a bottleneck, therefore it is screwing all shipping up. His blockade runs straight through the entire Gulf export system that Washington says it protects and out into the import chains of all the countries far beyond the region that still need those cargoes to arrive on their shores. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar, they all depend on Hormuz staying usable. Their exports move through a narrow piece of water. Trump has taken that narrow piece of water and turned it into his latest stage prop, and the result is not some dream image of the enemy being throttled but all of Trumps allies on side of the board, actively participating or not, taking a hit that Iran isn’t, not if their biggest customer can still travel freely – the very thing Trump said he was stopping! He wanted to look like the man punishing Iran and he’s actually ended up punishing everyone else but Iran and where Iran had imposed its own restrictions on travel through Hormuz, Trump has acted like the human equivalent of a participation award, has taken all the heat off Iran for their actions by becoming the man who is actually jamming the export artery of the very Gulf order Washington has spent decades arming, bribing and flattering into existence, at he expense of those Gulf exporters and global importers alike, except the ones dealing with Iran it seems!

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun has then come out and said the United States ramped up military deployment and resorted to a targeted blockade while a temporary ceasefire was still in place, and he called it dangerous and irresponsible because it would intensify confrontation, heighten tension and further jeopardise safe passage through Hormuz. That’s coming from the state still able to travel through it, but he’s not wrong.

The United States look less like a global policeman of stability and more like a drunk kicking a fuse box because he likes the sound of everyone else panicking in the dark. Well, for some the lights may well go out.

Figures used across reporting vary between roughly one fifth of world oil shipments and around twenty to thirty per cent of global oil exports rely on the Strait of Hormuz, so you are talking about one of the central arteries of the global energy system, getting stuffed by an orange wombat who doesn’t know his a*rse from his elbow and not something that cannot realistically be bypassed. One Tehran-based analysis has put the dependence in even wider terms and argued that the role of Hormuz now reaches into food security and the fibre-optic cable routes sitting beneath the water and linking Asia to Europe and the United States. Now I’ve spoken of the fertilisers that also travel from the region and the threat to food security that a lack of those brings, but it also names another potential target, in the local fibre optic network.

Now the fibre optic cables linked to Hormuz do not mostly sit as a single line in Iranian waters; the active systems crossing that area are routed largely through Omani waters, on the other side of he Strait then branch onward into all the Gulf states such as the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. So the most immediate consequence of deliberate targeting of those cables would not be “the whole world loses the internet,” but a serious hit to Gulf regional connectivity: slower networks, outages, congestion, disruption to cloud services, finance and telecoms, remember all those tech companies with their server assets and the like out there? Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle – that would have a wider global impact – so this would be a particularly nasty repair problem to have then. You know what makes it worse though? How you actually fix these things, because cable-repair ships would have to work in waters they probably wouldn’t be granted permission to do and take your pick as to who would be the bigger obstacle there at this point, Iran or Trump!

It’s an interesting additional knock on effect, because it just serves to remind us all again with one more example, of why all of this disruption means Hormuz is not just about crude. It is about trade timing, shipping costs, data movement, insurance risk and every dull little economic mechanism you can think of that uses such assets, that go ignored until the bill arrives.

Saudi Arabia has already provided a bigger embarrassment as well. Reporting from last month said Saudi output had been cut by about twenty per cent, around two million barrels per day, as traffic controls and restrictions in Hormuz hit the wider Gulf export system. The same reporting said other Gulf producers had collectively cut at least ten million barrels per day as the restrictions bit, and the point has since moved on from warnings about force majeure – reducing output and breaching contracts because of conditions beyond their control - because many of them have already been pushed into it. So on top of that now, Trump has taken that same route cut off to those allied monarchies that they rely on to get paid, and made it even less stable, and tried to sell that as control. If your grand display of power starts by battering the export conditions of the very states you are supposed to be protecting, and again, with Chinese ships passing through, not doing likewise to your intended target, you are not imposing order on the region. You are giving your own side a kicking and calling it strategy. He’s not playing 3D chess here folks, he hasn’t got beyond chewing the pieces to see which one’s taste best.

Let’s look at some other states which widen the idiocy of the orange oaf here. Japan and India add to the stupidity of Trump’s move all the more, because they are major states Washington wants on side, major economies it keeps trying to pull close, and both rely very heavily on energy coming through Hormuz. One report in the last couple of weeks said Japan imports more than ninety per cent of its crude oil from West Asia. Another said over eighty per cent of India’s crude imports come from the Persian Gulf and move through the Strait of Hormuz too. So again this shows the scale of the damage. That this is not just Trump roughing up Iran. This is Trump taking a swing at a far more far-reaching energy lifeline used by countries the United States is forever calling partners, friends and pillars of regional stability, all the usual syrup they pour on. But if you are trying to keep Japan aligned, trying to keep India warm, trying to sell American power as protection and reliability, then using Hormuz to spray economic risk across not just Iran, not even just West Asia, but far beyond that as well, then it’s about as clever as setting fire to someone’s driveway and calling yourself the neighbourhood watch. He is not just rattling the Gulf here. He is handing important Asian partners a very practical reason to look at Washington and see not security, not steadiness, but a large, loud source of avoidable damage attached to their import bill, that they will be getting increasingly fed up with.

And Trump also cannot hide behind the line that America itself imports very little through Hormuz. There’s no pulling the America First card here, when all of this is because it’s Israel First. But it’s also a deceptive line too and for more than just oil prices rising in the US due to the global nature of how the prices are fixed. One fact-check this month used United States energy data for 2024 and said the US imported about half a million barrels a day of crude oil and condensate through the Strait of Hormuz. So even if America’s direct import exposure is lower than that of Japan, India or the Gulf exporters themselves, the system it presides over is not built on direct import exposure alone. It is built on dollar power, the petrodollar, now increasingly becoming the petroyuan; but also allied reliance, shipping insurance, protected monarchies, naval routes, refinery chains and the old imperial promise that America keeps the sea lanes open for the right people, when this prat of a president has actually sealed them even more closed. That is the promise he is now trampling over. The Gulf monarchies do not need a lecture from Trump on how to lose export confidence. Import-dependent Asian states do not need Donald Trump turning their fuel vulnerability into a prop for his insane campaign. He is taking a route that was already under strain from war and trying to make the additional disruption look like command. If brains were petrol he couldn’t fire an ants go cart on the inside of a cheerio, though neither can too many people when they see the price of the stuff for their own cars now either.

But where I nodded to one vessel earlier, the Chinese-owned Rich Starry, you might be forgiven for thinking only one vessel has got through and what does that prove exactly, but that was actually just the tip of the humiliation iceberg and Trump’s authority is sinking faster than the Titanic, having slammed headlong into it. Maritime tracking has reported that at least two ships sailing from Iranian ports still crossed the Strait despite the blockade threat, that at least four Iran-linked vessels had used the route after Washington’s threat, all aside from the Rich Starry which went through by a route south of Larak Island.

But it wasn’t the only vessel on a shopping trip to Iran.

The Liberia-flagged Christianna had unloaded seventy-four thousand tons of corn at Bandar Imam Khomeini port. The Elpis, a Malaysian-owned sanctioned vessel of the so-called Iranian shadow fleet, had loaded thirty-one thousand tons of methanol and crossed on April 13 heading to an undetermined destination. So while Trump is busy attaching his name to actions spreading fear and panic through the route Gulf allies depend on, the kind of politically awkward traffic that will embarrass him the most are very much still sailing. The real mockery is that Trump’s pressure has made allied exporters, global buyers, shipping firms and nervous markets absorb the shock while the enemy assets his blockade is supposedly blockading, isn’t being stopped at all, largely between the Iranian naval forces that Trump claimed he’d destroyed proving they very much haven’t been and the risk China presents on top.

Keir Starmer has then said Britain is not supporting the blockade and is not going to be dragged into the war whatever the pressure, all despite the fact he is already very much involved and his defence claims are a load of rot, his lips were moving and we all know what that means. France has kept away from joining the operation as well, airspace closed, following in Spanish footsteps to a point you could say, a few other nations around the Med are slowly creaking towards a position of a post US, post Trump defence future perhaps, but don’t for one moment think Starmer is on that bandwagon, his spine is limper than a vicars handshake. And yet despite that, this still matters because Washington’s whole model in this region has always depended on two linked assumptions. One is that the Gulf monarchies keep the oil and gas moving under American protection. The other is that allies provide political cover when the United States decides to turn military power into a hard lesson and might not necessarily do so within the rules. Trump has now put those two assumptions into direct conflict. The harder he leans into the blockade, the more he unsettles the export and import system the American alliance structure is supposed to keep secure and reliable. Britain and France stepping back is hardly going to be the biggest embarrassment, but where even these countries, who are expected to provide political cover for this nonsense decide they are not going to publicly say as much, refusing to hold the bucket while Trump tips more oil on the floor, he is still left that bit more isolated.

Iran, for its part, does not need to hand him a clear naval clash and let him sell the whole episode as brave American self-defence under fire. You’ll note there’s been no move to sink a battleship or anything so extreme, just force them to keep out of the Strait and that they have done. Iranian officials have kept hammering that route-control point, the optics making things very clear that they are in control, warning military vessels, warning that if Iranian ports are threatened no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman remains safe, and talking about Hormuz as a lever already under their management. That is enough. Restraint in that setting is not weakness. Restraint is what leaves Trump carrying the visible blame for any wider disruption while Iran keeps the argument fixed on Washington turning Hormuz into a pressure tool that inflicts cost onto everybody else. He wanted to look like the adult in the room using force carefully and rationally. He has ended up looking like the idiot who can still make shipping and markets panic without being able to show that the pain is landing first where he said it would and looking increasingly like a toddler set to soil himself all the more when Iran laughs and tells him no, a word he has not heard nearly enough in his life. Tehran does not need to draw that picture for him, he would likely eat the crayons anyway, and as such its all falling on him, with no patsy to shield him. I suppose there’s Lindsay Graham at a push.

American power in the Gulf has always sold itself as the guarantee that energy routes stay open, clients stay protected and the flow of trade continues under a US-managed order. That promise is one of the reasons Gulf monarchies tolerated the dependency, one of the reasons Asian importers learned to live with it, and one of the reasons Washington could posture as indispensable even while making a mess elsewhere. Trump has now inverted the offer. He is saying, in effect, that the same power that claims to secure that may also decide to put a hand around its throat if he deems it so. That doesn’t frighten the enemy when it is so self sufficient as Iran is, having to become so during all these decades of sanctions. But it does frighten the client, the customer and the bystander. It tells Gulf exporters that their route can become leverage in somebody else’s domestic performance. It tells import-dependent states that American guardianship is another word for exposure if the wrong man wants is in charge and wants his picture in the paper badly enough. Once that is put on the record, the old sales pitch about stability is harder to deliver with a straight face, domestic performance.

Donald Trump therefore has not produced a lesson in fear working. He has produced a lesson in what happens when disruption is mistaken for control. He can still send ships. He can still issue threats. He can still widen the area of commercial risk. But the first big political image fixed by this move is not Iran neatly cornered. It is Gulf exporters and global importers being told to absorb another round of uncertainty, to suck it up, while Washington calls that uncertainty strength. The second image fixed by this move is not obedient allies falling into line. It is allies stepping back from helping him, at least publicly. And the third image fixed by this move is not a sealed route. It is a route still producing the most embarrassing exceptions for the man who himself announced the blockade. That is why the real story here is not whether Trump can make Hormuz more dangerous. The real story is that he has used one of the world’s main energy arteries to demonstrate something he did not mean to demonstrate at all: America can still make the crisis bigger faster than it can make others submit. He tried to choke Iran and ended up showing the world that his version of strength starts by making his own side pay a heavy price first and with no guarantee of a win even then.

SOURCES:

CHINESE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun’s Regular Press Conference on April 13, 2026; Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun’s Regular Press Conference on April 14, 2026

PRESS TV: Ships leave Iranian ports in Persian Gulf despite US ‘naval blockade’: Data; Iran warns any attack on its ports will make every Persian Gulf port unsafe; NATO allies refuse to participate in US blockade of Strait of Hormuz; Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 20% as Iran continues to control traffic in Strait of Hormuz: Report; Leveraging Strait of Hormuz, Iran turns sanctions on US head; Fact check: Trump’s speech on war against Iran and claims that don’t hold up

TEHRAN TIMES: Global economy reels as US-Israeli war on Iran enters critical stage; Trump’s threats stem from a strategic deadlock: economic expert; Naval blockade: A desperate, erratic and hasty decision