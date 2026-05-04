Trump Tries Another Show Of Force; Iran Had Other Ideas

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Right, so Donald Trump has now compared his own navy to pirates, launched a supposedly humanitarian ship-rescue mission into the most dangerous waterway on Earth, rejected Iran’s latest peace plan as again not good enough, is still maintaining a blockade on Iranian ports, which also happens to be hampering oil, gas and other exports to the rest of the world and threatened force against anyone who interferes with his new freedom plan; all now being justified with even stupider arguments about Iranian threat and aggression, the latest offering from the public excuse machine being a coughed up a claim about Iranian suicide dolphins. Seriously. Suicide dolphins.

The war argument has got so stupid now that somebody has apparently looked at destroyers, drones, aircraft, sanctions, oil seizures, blockades and a failing ceasefire, and decided the missing ingredient was Flipper with a death wish. But the stupid bit is not the dangerous bit. The dangerous bit is that all this absurdity is being thrown around while Trump is trying to move ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the exact waterway Iran says foreign military forces must not enter without coordination. So Trump has put himself in a corner where pushing ahead risks restarting the war, and backing off admits Iran’s pressure has worked, and he’s calling all of this Project Freedom! Even he’s trapped by it!

He has called the mission Project Freedom, because of course he has, because these people never call anything by what it actually does. The US Central Command statement on this says American forces will support commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz from today, 4 May, with guided-missile destroyers, more than one hundred land and sea-based aircraft, unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members. That is quite a lot of humanitarianism, isn’t it? Fifteen thousand troops, destroyers, drones and aircraft to do the job normally done by route planning, insurance, radio contact and- well, not starting a war in the first place! Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, called it a defensive mission essential to regional security and the global economy while also saying the US would maintain the naval blockade. So America is apparently restoring freedom of navigation while keeping a blockade in place, which is a bit like smashing somebody’s windows, selling them curtains, and then expecting applause for your contribution to home improvement. The ships are being presented as victims of circumstance, but the circumstance is the US-Israeli war on Iran, the Iranian restriction of Hormuz, and the American blockade still sitting over Iranian ports.

Iranian commanders have not left much room for misunderstanding here either. Major General Ali Abdollahi, the head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in Iranian hands and that safe passage has to be coordinated with Iran’s armed forces. Nothing we didn’t already know, we know who is in charge here. He has warned that foreign armed forces, especially US forces, will be attacked if they approach and enter the Strait. That matters in the most practical way possible, because Project Freedom is not being proposed in some empty patch of sea. It is being proposed inside a shipping choke point Iran has already turned into a red line. Commercial vessels and oil tankers are being warned not to move without coordination with Iran’s military, and Trump is saying the United States will guide ships out and deal forcefully with interference. That is not de-escalation. That is two incompatible orders being issued over the same waterway, to the same shipping system, with warships close enough to make one bad decision turn into the next round of fighting.

Iran has not just drawn a military line, it has put a negotiating sequence on the table as well that Trump clearly does not like. Tehran’s latest proposal, delivered through Pakistani mediation once more, has been reported as a 14-point framework with a one-month deadline for a deal covering the reopening of Hormuz, an end to the US naval blockade, and a lasting end to the war in Iran and Lebanon. They are not letting that last point go as Israel continues to raze Southern Lebanon, including most recently a nunnery. So defend that one Christian Zionists. Only after that first phase would another month of negotiations focus on the nuclear programme, which is what the US and Israel are obsessed with, that was on the table, that was being negotiated when Trump and Netanyahu decided to go to war at the end of February anyway, because that is all Netanyahu cares about. That sequencing is the fight though. Iran is saying the war and blockade must end first, and nuclear talks come second. I would agree with that, they don’t want a nuclear weapon after all, they never have, Trump is saying Iran has not paid a big enough price though, he is not satisfied with the proposal, and fresh strikes remain possible if Iran “misbehaves”. So when he says he wants a deal, he means a deal that keeps maximum pressure in place until Iran gives up the bigger cards.

Pakistan is not acting here as a decorative courier with a diplomatic handbag either. Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, chair of Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, has framed stopping the US-Israeli war on Iran as a strategic priority for Pakistan because the conflict is feeding regional instability, food insecurity and energy pressure. He has also pointed toward the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and the possibility that a post-sanctions period could open trade and energy routes Pakistan has every reason to want. That gives the mediation a material base. Pakistan wants the war stopped because the cost does not sit neatly inside Iran, Israel or the United States. It lands in energy prices, food systems, trade corridors and border politics too. The knock on effects obviously branch out even more broadly as we know all too well. Durrani has also called Israel a saboteur of peace, and whether Washington likes that language or not, Israel has an obvious interest in keeping Iran boxed in, the US locked in, and any deal shaped around Iranian weakness rather than regional settlement. A peace process that starts by lifting the blockade leaves Israel with less pressure on Tehran, so you know Netanyahu will reject that.

The US Treasury has made the real American fear even clearer than the Pentagon has though. The Office of Foreign Assets Control has warned US and non-US persons about sanctions risk if they pay Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The warning covers cash, digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, in-kind payments and even donations routed through named Iranian entities, because Washington does not merely want to stop Iran making money. Washington wants to stop shipowners, insurers, banks and maritime service providers treating Iran as the authority they have to deal with, even though they are. The word “toll” is doing a lot of political work here. If Iran charges for passage, Washington calls it extortion. If the United States blockades ports, redirects vessels, threatens firms and seizes cargo, Washington calls it enforcement. The shipowner stuck in the middle gets a very simple choice: coordinate with Iran and risk American punishment, or refuse Iran and risk the waterway Iran says it controls. It’s a fun experiment in late stage capitalism in seeing which side they fall on suppose isn’t it?

Trump has then made the American position even uglier by opening his mouth in public, which remains one of the greatest threats to American diplomacy of course, the gaping orange chasm in the middle of his face. He boasted about taking over a ship, taking over the cargo and taking over the oil, called it a very profitable business, and said America was sort of like pirates.

He said it as a joke, yes, but jokes still have content when the ships are real, the cargo is real, the oil is real and the blockade is real. The official line says freedom of navigation. Trump says loot. The official line says maritime security. Trump says profit. The official line says defensive mission. Trump says pirates, and for once the branding department at the White House might have been less honest than the man they are paid to clean up after. Iran does not need to invent the accusation when the US president has put it on film himself. Project Freedom now has to sit beside that clip, with Trump grinning about seizure while his officials try to sell rescue.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior Iranian military figure quoted through the Iranian security reporting chain, has now warned that renewed conflict with the United States is likely. His reason was blunt enough: evidence shows the United States does not adhere to commitments or agreements. That is not just a general complaint about America being America, although there is certainly a long queue for that particular club. It lands inside a specific sequence. The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on 28 February, a ceasefire was announced on 8 April through Pakistani mediation, talks in Islamabad failed to settle the dispute, Iran submitted a new proposal, Trump rejected the outline as unacceptable, and then Project Freedom arrived with a military package attached. Asadi says Iranian forces are in full readiness for renewed adventurism and miscalculation by the United States. Once the military side of the Iranian state starts speaking like that in public, Project Freedom stops being an administrative name and becomes a potential ignition point.

Trump has also tried to play a rather cute legal game with Congress, because apparently the war is over when American law becomes inconvenient, but not over when Iran needs threatening. The War Powers clock requires a president to end unauthorised hostilities after sixty days unless Congress authorises the action, extends the period, or a narrow military necessity condition applies while forces are being removed. The Trump administration has argued that the hostilities that began on 28 February have terminated, because a ceasefire exists. Then Trump keeps the blockade, threatens renewed bombing if Iran misbehaves, launches a ship movement operation through a contested waterway, and tells the world any interference will be dealt with forcefully. That is legal reasoning comparable to a dog with a stomach upset. It’s what you reach for when the facts are making a mess on the carpet. The administration wants the ceasefire to pause accountability, but not to pause coercion. Congress gets told the war has ended, while Iran gets told the bombs may yet come back. Trump thinks he’s found a loophole and for all the spinelessness of Congress, he might well have done.

The arms pipeline tells you what Washington is preparing while the peace language is being performed in public though. The US State Department has approved billions in military sales once again to Israel, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in the middle of this crisis. Qatar has been approved for Patriot air and missile defence replenishment services worth $4 billion and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems worth about $992 million. Kuwait has been approved for a $2.5 billion integrated battle command system. Israel has been approved for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems worth $992.4 million, and the UAE has been cleared for a $147.6 million APKWS package. Patriot replenishment is not a peace symbol. Battle command systems are not a white dove with radar attached. Precision-guided weapons do not point toward a region being allowed to cool down. The sales make sense if Washington expects more missiles, more drones, more interception, more escalation and more invoices from the same defence contractors who always seem to find a chair when the room catches fire.

And then we move from the dishonesty, to the downright ridiculous. Karim Sadjadpour sat on American television and repeated the claim that Iran was contemplating “suicide dolphins”, as you saw in that earlier clip. Dolphins equipped with mines to go after US ships. Kaitlan Collins reacted exactly how any normal person would react, because what are the dolphins supposed to do, attend a martyrdom seminar and sign a consent form with a flipper? The US Navy itself has a marine mammal programme using bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions for detection, marking and recovery work. Russia has also been reported using trained dolphins around Sevastopol for harbour protection. Military marine mammals are a real, grim little corner of naval history. Suicide dolphins are the point at which the war excuse machine starts wearing its trousers on its head though. The United States knows perfectly well what marine mammals are actually used for because it uses them itself. The dolphins are not the threat. The threat is that the same political atmosphere throwing around suicide-dolphin nonsense also has destroyers, drones and 15,000 US service members tied to a live red line in Hormuz.

So Donald Trump has ended up making three bad choices, the worst choices ever. None of them look like the victory lap he wants. If he pushes Project Freedom through without Iranian coordination, he risks making the rescue mission the excuse for a renewed war. This would trigger it again. If he coordinates with Iran, he admits Iran’s permission now matters in the Strait, as we all know already that it does. If he backs away and lets diplomacy do its job first, he has to swallow the fact that Iran’s blockade pressure, toll system, ship warnings and peace sequencing have forced Washington to answer the question it wanted to avoid. The pirate boast, the arms sales, the War Powers dodge, the Pakistani mediation and the suicide dolphin dumbassery all feed the same conclusion. Trump is not rescuing ships from Iran. He is trying to rescue American control from the fact Iran has found a pressure point that works, and the thing he calls Project Freedom may be the thing that proves he has run out of room and actually ends up restarting this war.

And to that end, breaking news has come in as I was writing this, and if the early reports hold, Project Freedom has already run straight into the reality Iran warned about. Iranian media, citing local sources, is reporting that a US warship trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz was turned back near Jask Island after ignoring Iranian warnings, and that two missiles struck it while it was sailing off Iran’s coast. No tidy humanitarian corridor, no clean little rescue route, no freedom-of-navigation victory lap. Trump called it Project Freedom, but the first reported live test of that idea is a US warship already having been hit by Iran and the ceasefire now resembles something like a cracked floorboard.

SOURCES:

CENTCOM: U.S. Military Supports Launch of Project Freedom in Strait of Hormuz

OFAC: Sanctions Risks of Iranian Demands for Strait of Hormuz Passage; 1249. Are ‘toll’ payments to Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz authorized?

US CODE: 50 U.S. Code § 1544 - Congressional action

NIWC PACIFIC: Marine Mammal Program

ANADOLU AGENCY: Trump says US to help escort neutral ships out of Strait of Hormuz starting Monday; Hormuz ship traffic remains limited as only 9 vessels went through passage in last 24 hours; Iran sets one-month deadline for US to end naval blockade, wars in Iran, Lebanon; Iran military official warns renewed conflict with US ‘likely:’ Report; US approves possible military sales to Qatar, Kuwait, UAE; US approves possible sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System to Israel

THE CRADLE: US threatens sanctions on ships paying for Hormuz passage as Trump celebrates high-seas piracy; Iran sets one-month deadline for end to US-Israeli war, blockade: Report

IRNA: Exclusive | Stopping US–Israeli war on Iran and establishing peace is Pakistan’s priority: Top senator

PRESS TV: 35 days on, US war goals unmet as Iranian retaliation imposes heavy military, economic costs

AL JAZEERA: Trump says US Navy acting ‘like pirates’ to enforce Iran blockade; Iran warns US to stay out of Hormuz after Trump says US will ‘guide’ ships; US approves $8.6bn in arms sales to Middle East allies

CNN: The Source with Kaitlan Collins (1st May 2026)