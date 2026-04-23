Trump Trashes US Alliances For Israel; Iran Barely Had To Try

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Right, so Donald Trump has chewed through a huge chunk of America’s defensive missile stocks faster than a beaver on ket and all for what? For Israel of course, and now the first bodies are starting to hit the floor in Washington as a result of it. John Phelan, the civilian head of the United States Navy, has walked out, though whether he walked or was pushed depends on which news outlet you’re looking at, at time of writing, but is he just the first crack now beginning to show? This dose after all land right on top of reports that roughly forty-five per cent of US Precision Strike Missiles are gone, around half the THAAD interceptors are gone, and nearly half the Patriot stock is gone as well. Never mind US offensive strategies, this is the defensive stuff. Those are the weapons the United States and its allies keep for the next war, the next strike, the next crisis, to protect themselves with, so Trump, far from being this great master strategist playing 5D chess, actually looks more like a man setting fire to his own house just to keep Benjamin Netanyahu warm.

And that is the rotten little core of it. This was all sold as strength. The big con of US military supremacy getting flexed for an ally. It was sold as security. It was sold as America doing what had to be done. What it looks like now is America burning through expensive defensive kit, that will take, if the war stops now, an estimated three to five years to replace and all for a war more and more people can see was driven by Israel’s needs, not any obvious direct threat to the American mainland, with allies getting jittery, Iran still refusing to play dead, and even establishment figures in the United States admitting this thing went in without full preparation or a clear intention and some are speaking out about it too.

That was Richard Haass, the former US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland and former President of the Council on Foreign Relations basically handing trump is arse in the most diplomatic language possible, essentially saying not only that the US has been left more vulnerable for the sake of Israel, but many other alliances too, but I’ll come back to that in a moment.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies have put the hard numbers on this now as well. Their assessment says the United States still has enough missiles to keep fighting Iran under any plausible scenario, but what they do lay out bluntly hits harder than any notion otherwise. In thirty-nine days of air and missile war against Iran before the ceasefire, US forces heavily used seven key munitions, more than half of the pre-war inventory may have gone on four of them, and rebuilding to pre-war levels will take one to four years in their view, three to five is the assessment made elsewhere and that’s before you even get to the question of what would be needed for the next war. The lead times stretch further when orders outrun production, so you are not looking at a nice neat restock and a cup of tea, you are looking at a years-long queue, even if things end now.

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, and unnamed Iranian officials then had the pleasure of publicly denying Trump’s claim that Iran had asked for a ceasefire. Trump posted that Iran’s “new regime president” had asked the United States for one. Iranian officials said no, that had not happened. Who do we believe? The Iranian regime, which we have all been told for years is the epitome of global evil, or a deranged orange liar? It’s not as hard a choice to make as some would like it to be really is it? Trump could threaten to blast Iran into oblivion, then talk about deals, then say he did not want to extend the ceasefire, then keep the blockade in place anyway, now extending the blockade indefinitely despite another ultimatum having come and gone – return of the taco - but none of that gave him what he needed most, which was a clean public picture of Iran bending the knee.

Ryan Crocker, the former US ambassador to Lebanon, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, then did something even more damaging because he said the quiet part in establishment English. Steve Inskeep asked him on WUNC what it said that Iran was still in a position to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed. Crocker said this was “one outcome of a conflict that we went into without full preparation or a clear intention”. He said Iran’s position might now be stronger than it was on 28 February. He said the regime had survived and had shown an ability to control the Strait of Hormuz against the most formidable air campaign seen in modern times. That is not coming from Press TV or another Iranian news outlet. That is not some regional firebrand screaming it from a rooftop whilst waving a flag. That is a former senior American diplomat saying the war was launched without full preparation or a clear intention and that Iran essentially still holds all the cards.

But the damage Trump has wrought on Israel’s behalf against Iran carries far greater cost. NATO has become part of the damage. I know break out your tiny violins, but still, this is yet another consequence for Trump he likely never saw coming and it hasn’t helped of course that in the lead up to this latest news, Trump was calling the rest of NATO “cowards” for not jumping on the pro Israel bandwagon that he did. He wanted major US allies to help secure shipping through Hormuz for him didn’t he? After the war was already underway. He had not consulted them beforehand. He wanted them in after the fact, when the bill and the risk were already obvious, the likes of Britain, France and other European states were not exactly queuing up to join a war Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had already set in motion. French president Emmanuel Macron said de-escalation and international law were the priority. NATO adjusted its mission in Iraq and relocated personnel to Europe. Trump answered by calling allies paper tigers and cowards. That is not alliance management. That is a public row with the very system American power has relied on for decades, not that Trump would have you believe that, but the rest of NATO has never called on the US to ever intercede in hostilities on their behalf, yet the US has, it invoked Article 5 of NATO, which has only ever happened once in its history, after 9/11 to go after Al Qaeda. The US has needed NATO where the other members never have. He’d do well to remember that, if he’s capable of holding anything in his head more than where his next Big Mac is coming from.

Ryan Crocker said more than that as well, though it wasn’t just other NATO states he brought up. He said Gulf allies were already “pretty shaky”, not knowing where the campaign was going or how it would end for them. Again, I understand the sentiment for breaking out the tiny violins once more, but it’s yet another problem for Trump and the US who promised to keep them safe with that US military umbrella, that is now only covering Israel. He said this was “a moment of great jeopardy” for NATO because allies had not been consulted in advance and were then called upon to step up once hostilities were underway. Now as much as the last few minutes might have made the United States sound like little more than a weapons depot, it is not just a pile of missiles. It is an alliance machine, a command machine, a logistics machine, an arms-supply machine, a promise machine. Trump has managed to now shred several of those all at once because every Patriot or THAAD fired here is a Patriot or THAAD not sitting in reserve for someone else, and the

CSIS says diminished inventories will affect supply to the likes Ukraine and other allies and partners in the same queue for these munitions, coming back to that earlier point about other alliances having been left vulnerable.

Volodymyr Zelensky has said a longer Iran war creates greater risk for Ukraine in securing US-made anti-missile systems because Patriot production is limited and a longer war in the Middle East means more demand landing on the same constrained pipeline. Perhaps he should have thought about that before siding with Israel over it. Ukraine gets those systems through NATO’s PURL mechanism, where member states finance the purchases, so when Washington burns through missile stocks in one war, it starts working its way down the same supply chain other allies are relying on for survival.

Estonia is another front recently hitting the news for the same reason, but they’re a couple pages ahead here, because in their case the queue for said mentions has already become a stoppage. Hanno Pevkur, Estonia’s defence minister, has said Pete Hegseth, Whisky Pete told him the United States was suspending arms deliveries to Estonia while the Iran war continues, with the immediate problem centred on HIMARS ammunition and Javelin missiles. So that is a NATO-border state being told that the war Trump chose to back in the Gulf is now interfering with weapons flows into the Baltic region. Estonia sits on NATO’s eastern flank facing Russia, just as Ukraine are facing Russia, so once deliveries there start getting held up because the United States is chewing through stock and reprioritising Israel, even over Russia, the message to every ally is brutally simple now: if Israel’s war needs the kit, it doesn’t matter how badly you need that kit, you aren’t as important. Israel First.

So when Trump calls NATO allies cowards, keep all of this in mind too. Do not let that pass as one of his usual stupid little tantrums. He is insulting countries he expects to trust American protection while helping create the exact shortages and delays that removes that protection. He wants the political obedience of an alliance leader while draining the material basis on which that alliance depends. That is the part worth spelling out because it stops this being just a row over tone or manners. NATO allies were not simply refusing to indulge Trump. They were looking at a war they had not approved, a choke point they were now being asked to police, a missile pipeline already under strain, and a White House treating allied concern like cowardice while the delivery problem they were creating was just getting going.

John Phelan’s removal then drops straight into that mess. Phelan was the civilian head of the Navy. The Pentagon announced that he was departing the administration effective immediately.

At time of writing no reason has been given, but given it is already being reported, it can widely be seen as a crack in the shell, especially since this came while the US navy was imposing a blockade on Iranian ports and targeting ships linked to Tehran during a tenuous ceasefire, causing significant military tension and economic harm globally, and that Phelan was the first head of a military service to depart during Trump’s second term. That does not prove he walked out because he fancied no more part in this farce. But it does not need to either. A top Navy figure going out the door in the middle of this, with no reason given, leaves the same picture everybody can already see, blockade operations, the fallout and all of a sudden a big fat vacancy appeared.

Whiskey Pete makes the wider speculation all the worse. Claims have been made that Phelan is the latest in a series of shakeups at Defence after Hegseth fired the Army’s top uniformed officer Randy George and other senior defence leaders. Jack Reed, the senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, talking about instability and dysfunction at the Pentagon, but what do you expect when your main qualification to the job is how far up Trump’s orange posterior you can crawl up. Put that next to a war that has chewed through expensive missile stocks and left the Navy policing a blockade in the Gulf, now for even longer as Taco Trump strikes again, and the word professionalism goes out the window.

Tehran has then of course had the easiest propaganda opportunity in the world because Trump has handed it to them. Iranian officials did not need to convince anybody that the United States had joined the war for Israel’s sake and no other reason, because Trump’s own words and deeds have confirmed that for them. Iranian officials did not need to make up that he wanted a ceasefire narrative on his terms only. He posted it. They only had to say no, publicly, and just let the contradiction sit there. Iranian officials rejecting his claim that they had requested a ceasefire. The critics calling him Taco – Trump Always Chickens Out - were not inventing a pattern out of nowhere, it stands up to scrutiny and the AI wizards in Iran have had endless amounts of fun at Trump’s expense over it too.

It is erasy to frame Trump as reckless, or volatile, or unstable, as if those are just the personality traits of a colourful uncle after too much brandy at Christmas. The harder point is that he has confused escalation with strategy. He can still order strikes. He can still burn missiles. He can still lash out at allies. He can still blockade ports. None of that answers the question of what the war was supposed to produce that was actually achievable on the terms he set.

American power after the Second World War has relied on a very simple boast, that has been dressed up in a hundred smart suits. The boast is that Washington can arm allies, deter enemies, keep trade open, overmatch the next challenger whoever they are, and still have plenty left for whatever crisis comes after that. The patriots and the THAAD’s and every other missile here matters most here, because they drag that boast out of the realm of bluster and into the realm of basic arithmetic. CSIS is not saying the United States cannot fight. It is saying the United States has enough to keep fighting this war – well for how long? But that the real damage lies in what comes after. The next war, because with America there always is one. It means the injury trump has inflicted on his own country by going all in for Israel is structural. It means Trump has not just spent weapons. He has spent future options, delivery slots, replacement time, alliances and a shedload of goodwill.

American allies are then left with two rather unpleasant thoughts at the same time. The first is that their own requests, deliveries and timelines can be bumped down the list if Washington decides Israel needs the interceptors more. Putting your defences faith in the US was a folly therefore and that’s a hard lesson that needs learning. Iran has proven self sufficiency can and does work, though their geography, the Strait of Hormuz, offers them an awful lot of leverage too which shouldn’t be ignored. Alliances are beneficial too, but the right ones. The second is that the White House might drag them toward a war they did not choose and then insult them in public for declining to march in after the fact. Trump calling NATO allies “cowards” was not a side show. It was the alliance part of the story said out loud. The United States was asking others to help tidy up a confrontation they had not approved and had not been consulted on, while the stockpile cost of that confrontation was already being socialised across the same alliance system, a public insult and a queue for Patriots.

So is this an existential crisis for the US now? Well it sounds big until you spell out what American power actually rests on. It rests on military overmatch, yes. It also rests on the belief that the United States can still be the arsenal, the backstop, the guarantor, the organiser, the adult in the room even when it is led by an orange man-baby kicking off because he’s soiled himself. When he starts burning through the munitions that underpin that image, starts fighting a war that looks more like Israel’s urgent need than America’s, starts quarrelling with allies in the middle of it, starts pushing out service chiefs and civilian heads while the blockade continues, and the crisis is pretty much laid bare.

Donald Trump has therefore not simply made a bad choice. He has made several future choices worse. He has made it harder to pretend the United States can spend force for Israel and keep all its own buffers intact. He has made it harder to tell allies their place in the queue is secure. He has made it harder to posture as the man who frightens adversaries into obedience when Iran has publicly denied that nonsense altogether and still sits there in the same region, still defiant, still tied to the choke point that spooked the oil market in the first place, now getting the jitters again. He has made it easier for people inside the US establishment to say, in plain terms, that the war lacked full preparation and clear intention. He has made it easier to see the next fight arriving before the restock does and what does that mean for the US?

That is where the fallout starts. It always starts with a numbers game. It starts with the numbers becoming public knowledge. It starts with allies knowing those numbers too. It starts with the Pentagon announcing that the civilian head of the Navy is gone effective immediately in the middle of a war-strained maritime mission. It starts with Trump’s own words, because he has threatened, boasted, denied, insulted and postured his way into a record that no amount of later cleanup can tidy back up into anything remotely resembling coherence. It starts with the fact that America has not been made safer in any simple direct way that matches the bill already run up in its name. It starts with a president who has spent American defensive depth for Israel’s security and left everybody else to think about the next stockpile, the next demand, the next queue, and the next war. If it was any other nation than the US, you could quite conceivably perhaps call it treason.

SOURCES:

CSIS: Last Rounds? Status of Key Munitions at the Iran War Ceasefire

ANADOLU AGENCY: US may run out of missiles if another war breaks out: Report

WUNC NEWS: Former ambassador on the whether the Iran ceasefire will hold and next steps

USNI NEWS: Navy Secretary John Phelan Leaving Trump Administration; Hung Cao Serving as Acting Secretary

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Breaking: US rocked as Trump’s top navy official quits

AL JAZEERA: Cowards’: Trump slams NATO over lack of support in US–Israel war on Iran; Iran denies Trump’s claim Iranian president requested ceasefire; Trump says he opposes extending Iran ceasefire amid talks uncertainty