Trump Struck Iran… Then Panic Took Over

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Right, so the tangerine toddler Donald Trump has managed the rather impressive feat of taking a helicopter incident near the Strait of Hormuz, using it as his excuse to hit Iran again, so much for claiming he wanted out of this mess, and then watching US-linked bases across Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan come under fire. Trump wanted a strong response, Trump ordered strikes on Iran, and Iran answered by pushing America’s regional military network straight into the firing line.

Bahrain and Kuwait reported air defences active, Jordan got pulled into the same story, and the immediate official line from those states was that attacks had been intercepted or repelled, with no immediate confirmed casualties or damage. So let’s get the first thing straight before anything else, because the headline is not that Trump looked tough as he would love it be. The headline is that Trump’s show of strength left US positions having to defend themselves, and that’s a rather different story, isn’t it?

Now, the Apache helicopter story. I touched on this yesterday, it was unclear why it came down at the time, but now it’s the route Trump took into this latest mess, so let’s deal with it properly. A US Army Apache went down near Hormuz, the two crew members were rescued, and Trump has now said Iran had shot it down. That claim is the bit he used to justify what came next, but the incident itself was nowhere near a neat, closed, settled fact when the response was being sold to everyone. The crash was under investigation, the cause was not immediately reported and if Iran had shot it down, you’d think there would have been hell up a lot sooner. Reporting around it included the possibility of a collision with an Iranian drone, with intent not cleanly established in the way Trump needed it to be for his simple war-president pose now, emphasis on the simple. He played it down at first, because of course he did, saying the pilots were fine and treating the whole thing as something short of a catastrophe, he had the Strait under control according to him didn’t he? Perhaps it was decided it was too embarrassing to blame Iran at first, but then the machinery around him turned it into a reason for strikes. So what changed? Another phone call with his boss Netanyahu maybe? We don’t know. But it’s quite the journey, that, going from not a big deal to bombing Iran on the back of an incident nobody had actually settled. There’s your first problem, and it sits squarely with the man who decided uncertainty was good enough for escalation.

So US Central Command then launched strikes on Iranian targets along Iran’s southern coast, near the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that has already become the pressure point in this entire US-Iran crisis. CENTCOM, for anyone unfamiliar, is the American military command responsible for US operations across the Middle East, and when it acts in this arena it is not some detached technical body floating about without politics attached to it. It acts under presidential authority, and on this occasion the strikes were presented as defensive, proportional and ordered in response to that Apache incident. The reported targets included Iranian air defence, radar and coastal military sites, and explosions were reported around southern Iranian locations connected to the Hormuz front. Basically, Washington hit Iran on the very coastline where every military move carries wider regional risk, because Hormuz is not just a place on a map, it’s the narrow passage that turns Gulf military action into shipping risk, oil risk, base risk and government panic. Trump struck a match right where all the dry grass was sitting if you will.

And before anyone in Washington reaches for the word proportional again, look at what those strikes actually hit.

Alongside targets such as Jask and Qeshm Island, the strikes also hit Sirik, a port town in Hormozgan province on that same southern coast, where two water reservoirs in the Bemani district were destroyed, a 500-cubic-metre tank and a 2,000-cubic-metre tank, the pair of them central to supplying drinking water across the area. The head of the Hormozgan water company, Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, said water distribution to every village in the district had been suspended, and state television quoted local water officials saying around 20,000 residents had lost access to safe drinking water, in temperatures currently running between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius. Civilian water infrastructure is protected under international law for a reason, and 20,000 people without safe drinking water in 50 degree heat are not a radar station or a missile site are they? This is a war crime and in fact it is arguably an act of genocide having been committed by US forces since it falls under the remit of deliberately imposing conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction, such as withholding vital resources like water. Iran’s consulate in Mumbai called the targeting of civilian water infrastructure a serious humanitarian concern, and whatever Washington eventually offers by way of explanation, the political fact is already set. Trump’s defensive, proportional response as he put it, is now being reported around the world alongside reports of destroyed drinking water infrastructure, and there is no Pentagon phrasebook entry that makes that read well, is there?

Iran’s response was not to accept the American story that the US had struck defensively and everyone else should simply absorb it. Iranian military and official lines framed the retaliation as a response to US aggression. Iran said US-linked positions and bases in the region had been targeted, including in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, and you only need a moment with each of those names to see why that list stings. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, Washington’s major naval hub in the Gulf. Kuwait has spent years serving as a logistics and airbase platform for American operations across the region, those sites having been targeted again over the course of the last week and Jordan’s US military positioning has become part of the wider regional air and missile defence network, basically acting as a further shield for Israel.

Kuwait and Bahrain said attacks were repelled or intercepted, Jordan was named in the same retaliation cycle, and the important caution, no immediate confirmed casualties or damage have been reported at time of writing fortunately. But that doesn’t rescue Trump from the political consequences here, because a base does not need to be levelled for the base network to have been dragged into the war. A missile or drone does not need to destroy a hangar for the country hosting that base to realise it has been made part of US escalation again.

Trump’s decision made Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan part of the operational consequence. A president who claims he is managing escalation does not get to shrug when his response turns a helicopter incident into air raid alerts and regional base defences. What the region handed him instead was sirens, interceptors and governments trying to keep a lid on panic. So now he gets to explain why American positions had to go on defence after his attack. Good luck with that one.

But the biggest absurdity in all of this is that Trump has kept trying to speak as if peace is somewhere close by while his own military choices keep shoving the situation further away from it. You cannot sell yourself as the man about to land a deal while ordering strikes that immediately pull US-linked positions back into the firing line. Say talks are alive if you like, say diplomacy remains possible, say you don’t want a wider war, but missiles and drones have a nasty habit of refusing to behave like campaign slogans. The Iranians have their own interests, their own messaging, their own deterrence logic, and they are not treating Trump’s strike as a little administrative correction to the regional order. They push back every time, never starting the fight, but always going toe to toe. They are treating it as aggression answered by retaliation. And Trump’s problem is that once the other side fires back at the infrastructure you use to project power, the story stops being “I responded” and becomes “what did your response just put at risk?”

The Apache trigger also leaves Trump in a narrower lane than he would like. If the crash had been undisputed, deliberate and clearly attributable in the strongest possible terms, he would still have had to justify the scale and timing of a direct strike on Iran. With the incident contested, the recklessness speaks loudest of all, it gets a lot harder to wash off. A president has access to intelligence, even if he lacks any personally. He has access to briefings, military lawyers, commanders and options short of immediate strikes. He is not a bloke in a pub shouting at a television, though sometimes the distinction does appear to be more constitutional than practical. He could have waited for the investigation to settle the cause. He could have treated the safe rescue of the pilots as the reason not to sprint into another round of military action, kept the door open for de-escalation, issued a formal warning and banked the moral high ground. Instead he took the incident and converted it into a strike, and now the consequences sit right across the US base network. And the question we all have as observers is did he do that all on his own, or was he nudged by a certain Zionist state with a barking mad PM who is totally out of his gourd?

But Iran’s warning to foreign forces in the region fits into a wider message that Washington has been trying very hard not to hear. The United States has built a regional military system that lets it threaten, strike, blockade, patrol, intercept and pressure from other people’s territory and of course that system relies on host states absorbing the risk while Washington claims the authority to act. The US’ pathetic claims to be acting in self defence is ridiculous when the US is half a world away, it means its precious bases, but not the host states or the people living there supposedly under that US umbrella of protection. That umbrella has a nasty habit of never opening unless your name is Israel. It means the likes of Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan are not just points on a big fat map of the Middle East. They are countries whose territory becomes part of the military equation when US assets are used in or near them, and once Iran decides the base network is a legitimate retaliation channel, those governments inherit the danger attached to American decisions and their professed self defensive actions. So Trump’s strike did not just test Iran. It tested the willingness of regional states to keep on carrying the risk yet again of US force projection when they get no protection and the retaliation keeps coming back in their direction.

And the United States loses something more subtle than a damaged building when its bases come under fire. It loses the assumption that its regional presence is a one-way threat. For years, American bases in the Middle East have functioned as the background hardware of US policy, the planes, the radar, the logistics, the naval command, the missile defence, the staging areas, the command networks, all of it treated as the immovable fact behind every American warning. Iran’s response puts a different condition on that hardware. If the US uses the region as a platform to hit Iran, Iran can turn that platform into part of the battlefield. Lots of little targets for them that they hit with deadly accuracy over and over every time they get struck first.

For example, let’s take Bahrain. The US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain is a major American naval command, and that makes it an attractive target in this story. And while Bahrain and other local officials reported defensive action and no immediate verified damage of the kind some headlines would love to imply, something got here.

You don’t need to pretend the biggest claim is proven when the smaller proven point is already damning enough. Trump escalated, and US-linked positions across three countries came under fire. That on its own should be doing all the talking. That said, I’ve still a bit more to say.

But the reason that smaller proven point is enough is that deterrence is not only measured in rubble, it’s measured in what options get removed. Trump wanted to show Iran that America could hit back hard and still control the tempo. Iran’s response took that away. If every US strike risks bringing Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan into the interception cycle, then the next strike is no longer just a question of what the Pentagon wants to hit. It becomes a question of what regional hosts are willing to live with, how much air defence they need to burn through, what risk civilian populations are being told to shelter under, and how quickly the energy and shipping markets start pricing in a wider crisis. Trump cannot reduce all of that to a macho line about strength without making himself look even more ridiculous than usual. The big strong man has created a problem that other governments now have to manage.

Now, the political humiliation for Trump is not that Iran has magically defeated the United States. That is not the claim, and it does not need to be the claim. The humiliation is that Trump’s choice has produced a visible loss of control. He wanted a response to a helicopter incident and got a wider military exchange instead. The framing was supposed to be America reacting to unjustified aggression, and now the job is explaining why Iran’s retaliation put US positions in multiple countries at the heart of the immediate story. All that talk of peace, the war as a problem he could close whenever it suited him, currently has to share a sentence with Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the US bases they host coming under fire.

Trump could have held the line after the Apache crew were rescued. He could have waited for the investigation, used the incident to pressure Iran diplomatically without ordering strikes along a coastline already wired into a regional war system, and kept America’s base network out of the centre of the retaliation cycle. Those options existed before the strike, but they are narrower now. Once Iran fires back at US-linked positions, every next step carries extra cost doesn’t it? Because doing nothing looks weak to the war machine, striking again risks more danger, and calling it all under control sounds daft when the same governments hosting or shielding American assets are activating defences and people rush to shelter as the sirens go off. Trump has created a set of bad choices with his name stamped all over them and for once it’s the sort of thing the day-glo narcissist doesn’t want his name attached to.

Empires like to treat other countries as platforms until the platforms become targets. They call the bases defensive, then launch offensive operations from them as Trump has just done. They call strikes proportional, then complain when retaliation refuses to stay neatly confined to the place they bombed, and they tell the public that force brings control while asking that same public to ignore the sirens, the interceptions, the warnings and the wider military footprint suddenly coming under pressure. Trump is not an exception to that logic. He is one of its loudest salesmen, a man who mistakes escalation for control and then acts surprised when the other side can also count bases on a map as well. The panic is not a mystery. The panic is the system doing exactly what reckless force makes it do.

Trump struck Iran, and the answer came back through the very network America uses to threaten Iran in the first place, and that is the nightmare for him. Not because every claim from every side is automatically true, and not because the US military has suddenly vanished or Iran has ended the argument in one night, but because Trump’s move has exposed the cost to him and the US behind his own posturing. The Apache gave him a pretext and the strike gave him a pose. But the retaliation came after, and that handed him a bill. US-linked bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan came under fire, local defences had to respond, and the combover crybaby was left holding a map that no longer behaved in the way his tantrums demand.

ECONOMIC TIMES: No ceasefire in sight: US bombs Iranian sites, IRGC hits back with missiles on American bases across Gulf

TIMES OF INDIA: US launches strikes on Iran after Trump vows response to downed helicopter near Hormuz; Tehran vows retaliation - top developments

AL JAZEERA: he ‘Fourth Successor’: Iran’s plan for a long war with the US and Israel; No end in sight as US-Israeli war on Iran enters second month; Did Israel miscalculate in launching the war on Iran?; Apache down, fighting up: What the latest US-Iran attacks mean

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Iran targets US bases across the Middle East after strikes near Hormuz