Trump Said He’d Hit Iran Hard - Iran Sent This Back IN PIECES!

Right, so Trump says America hit Iran “very hard”. NATO’s Mark Rutte, a man who sold out his last ounce of dignity along with his spine for a seat right next to Little Donnie says it was “absolutely necessary,” because of course of he did. US Central Command, CENTCOM, says it was all about protecting commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners.

And then because they tempted fate too much, the inevitable balls up happened.

A fishing pier on fire. Fishermen reported dead. A railway bridge hit miles inland. American bases coming under fire in return, because Iran was never going to let that go. And then Iran releasing footage of one of now precious few American Reaper drones dropping out of the sky in bits.

Safe. Controlled. Necessary.

You can pick whichever US backed claim you like. The pictures don’t seem especially interested in playing ball.

Now, before anybody tries to turn this into “Iran attacked shipping, so America had to respond”, let’s put the order of events back where it belongs.

Washington started this war. The disruption in the Strait followed from that. Iran has struck vessels that deviated from the routes and instructions it had laid down – the Strait is their sovereign waters, they control the traffic - but that is not some clean, standalone justification America can point to while pretending everything began there. Every road leads back to the same place: the United States opened the conflict, widened it, all for Israel lest we forget, and is now using the consequences of its own escalation as permission for even more escalation.

They started the confrontation, created the conditions, and now want credit for responding to them. That is not defence. It is an alibi written after the fact.

But here’s the problem.

A real attack on a ship doesn’t make everything else on the map fair game. It isn’t a voucher for one free bombing campaign, redeemable against railways, ports and whichever fishing dock happens to be nearby.

And once the people supposedly protecting “innocent mariners” have killed men working from a fishing pier, from fishing boats, “innocent mariners” as they would also be, the slogan starts to look a little threadbare.

But Trump, naturally, had a rather simpler explanation. He hit them hard.

That was it. That was the entire strategic assessment.

Very hard.

Trump talks about war the way a toddler talks about hitting a saucepan with a wooden spoon. Loud means successful. Broken means won. Anything that comes flying back across the room afterwards is apparently somebody else’s fault. Are they worthy of a deal? I don’t know if I can trust them. Yeah OK.

What did America hit? How long did it stay damaged? 20 for every one of theirs but 20 what? What did the attack achieve? Did shipping become safer?

Well then Mark Rutte appeared to put a tie around the whole thing and make it sound respectable.

“Absolutely necessary.”

Of course it was. You can practically see Trump wearing him like a glove puppet.

That phrase has done an astonishing amount of work over the years. Bomb a country, call it necessary. Flatten infrastructure, call it regrettable. Kill civilians, promise a review. By the time anybody asks what the target actually was, everyone has moved on to the next podium.

Now, Rutte’s role is not to explain the fishing pier incident. His job is to repeat Trump’s talking points in a calmer voice and make them sound like settled fact.

Iran was supposedly racing towards a nuclear weapon. Freedom of navigation through Hormuz was supposedly under threat. Iran had supposedly broken the memorandum. All very grave. All very convenient.

Except Hormuz runs through Iranian and Omani territorial waters, not some lawless strip of sea owned by Washington and freedom of navigation through it was therefore a privilege which Trump blew up for Israel. And the MoU was not broken first by Iran. It was the United States that tore up the arrangement and resumed the attacks.

Rutte is not clarifying the record. He is sanding down Trump’s version of it and taking us for fools.

It isn’t an explanation. It’s NATO nodding along while Trump rewrites the sequence of events.

War always looks terribly precise when the people being hit have been reduced to grey and grainy pixels. You’d think with all the cash in US defence, they’d have better cameras for this sort of thing wouldn’t you? Or is that the point?

This is Kuhestak, in Sirik County.

A fishing dock.

Boats, nets, engines, harbour structures. You know, the ordinary equipment people use to earn a living from the sea.

Local authorities say three fishermen were killed and fifteen people injured.

Fishermen.

Not missile crews. Not command staff. Not men crouched behind an anti-ship battery pretending to mend a net. Fishermen at the workplace America struck while claiming it was protecting mariners.

There may yet be a military explanation for that pier. If there is, Washington should provide it. Name the target. Show what was there. Explain why the intelligence was current and why the strike could not wait.

Because “trust us, there was probably something military nearby” in a fishing hut, or on a boat, when you claim to be protecting mariners isn’t going to wash.

Especially now.

Because while Trump was congratulating himself over this latest target list, despite once again seemingly having struck something that is ostensibly nothing of the sort, new reporting was dragging his last massive Iranian balls up back into the news

You see, CNN reports that senior American commanders approved strikes using intelligence that their own systems had flagged as badly out of date. In one case, information around a decade old had not been properly rechecked.

A decade.

That’s not intelligence. That’s dragging a dusty box of papers out of the attic and declaring it current.

Somewhere in the targeting chain, warnings were raised. The data needed checking. The rush continued anyway. And it was the Minab school full of little girls on the first day of the Iran War back in February, that was hit.

More than 150 people killed, including around 120 children, according to Amnesty International.

Now, we do not know that Sirik happened through the same failure. We cannot honestly say that yet.

But after Minab, Washington has lost the right to respond to every civilian strike with a shrug and the word “precision”. Precision is not something you declare after the bomb lands. It is something you prove before you drop it.

Was the target checked? When? Against what? Who signed it off? What changed between the intelligence report and the missile launch?

These are not awkward technicalities. They are the difference between striking a military site and killing children in a school, or fishermen at a pier.

And the civilian target list did not stop at the coast.

It wandered inland and found a railway bridge too, but this time Iran had the last laugh.

A railway.

Not a patrol boat. Not coastal radar. Not a missile launcher cunningly disguised as several miles of track.

A railway carrying passengers and freight, tied into wider routes through Central Asia. Iranian links to China and Russia, and the US can’t have that of course.

Suddenly the mission to protect shipping is bombing transport infrastructure nowhere near a ship.

This is what happens when the justification stays narrow but the target list keeps getting ambitious. The press release is still talking about Hormuz while the missiles have already gone sightseeing.

And having decided that Iran’s railway network absolutely needed a taste of American power, Washington managed to keep one damaged line out of action for almost long enough to inconvenience breakfast.

Iranian railway crews then worked through the damage, rebuilt one of the two affected tracks and had trains moving again in under fifteen hours, while repairs continued on the second. How long do railways works take here again? You’ll need a bigger bomb it seems. So Washington expanded its war into the rail network, disrupted civilian journeys, and achieved a result that local workers were already undoing before the next day was properly under way.

But Iran were also going to answer militarily and they continued in their customary fashion across the Gulf, at those US military bases. You can imagine how much the UAE or Qatar or Kuwait would kick off if their railways or fishermen were hit can’t you?

But look at the targets Iran did choose.

Airbases. Command facilities. Air defences. Fuel infrastructure. The Fifth Fleet area.

Military targets.

Sure, there is the shipping that they have targeted on top of that too, but in this exchange, Washington supplied the pictures of a burning fishing dock and a broken railway, while Iran supplied pictures and claims centred on American military assets.

Trump handed Tehran a comparison that is indefensible despite Mark Rutte’s best efforts to justify it. Iran did not have to invent a damn thing.

And then Iran released this.

Iran says that was an American MQ-9 Reaper brought down over Bushehr.

They cost in excess of $30M apiece and frankly might be worth more than that these days, since they are no longer in production, with a new model coming out, allegedly now in production, but in true capitalist fashion, apparently only for foreign markets right now, not for the US itself, which has left the US attempting to buy those they’ve sold abroad back from allies. There are fewer than around 200 of these things left on the planet, and Iran has now brought down 30 of them thusfar.

Trump says he hit Iran hard. Iran responds by showing an American military drone falling from the sky and burning on the ground.

Sent back in pieces.

Not quite the victory parcel Washington ordered.

So where does that leave Trump’s great shipping-protection operation?

The fishermen at Sirik were not protected.

The railway passengers were not protected.

Commercial shipping was not suddenly made safe.

American bases across the Gulf were pulled further into the firing line, and Iran got to parade what it says was another American Reaper burning on the ground.

Trump says he hit Iran very hard. NATO says it was absolutely necessary. CENTCOM says it was protecting innocent civilian mariners.

And Washington still has not publicly explained what precise military necessity it found on that fishing pier.

After the Minab school strike, “trust us” is not enough. Frankly, it was never enough, but with the latest revelations on that now, that is even more so the case.

The operation was sold as protection. What it produced was dead fishermen, damaged transport infrastructure, wider retaliation and one railway line back in service before the boast had even finished doing the rounds

You call this safe President Demented McCankles?

Because from here, it looks less like protection and more like a target list that escaped adult supervision.

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