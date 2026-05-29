TRUMP Just Made a HUGE Mistake with Iran!

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Right, so Trump did not threaten Iran last week. He threatened Oman. That is the tell. Not the bluster, not the sanctions announcement, not the press conference posturing, but the specific, deranged choice of target. When the man who spent months selling himself as the dealmaker who was going to force Tehran to its knees ends up pointing his finger at the Gulf state that has been quietly shuttling messages between Washington and the Iranians, something has gone badly wrong inside the deal, badly enough that he could not keep his fears off camera.

So Oman, now apparently going from mediator to potential target according to the tangerine tyrant because there’s no pause in the middle apparently. Bit extreme isn’t it? Oman is a small, wealthy sultanate on the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula that shares a coastline with the Strait of Hormuz, and it has maintained a carefully neutral diplomatic position for decades that makes it useful to everyone and threatening to nobody, which you would think is exactly what you want from the country running your back channel when you are trying to close a deal. It has been the go-between for Iran and the United States for years, most notably during the talks that produced the 2015 nuclear deal. The JCPOA. In this round, following the US-Israeli military assault on Iran, Oman is at the centre of the mediation process again, the channel Washington needs functioning if any agreement is going to land. But of course as you’ve just seen, Trump was asked about reports of an Iran-Oman shipping framework being negotiated for the strait, and rather than deny it or wave it away, he said Oman would “behave” or the United States would “have to blow them up.” He then added that no one would control the Strait of Hormuz and that it should remain open. About a country, do keep up, that he is relying on to close the deal he keeps claiming is almost done. That is the opening move of a man whose deal is behaving exactly like he promised it would not.

Now. The Strait of Hormuz - we all know what it is by now surely? Not exactly a footnote. The waterway turned maritime dispute that Iran has made into a global economic lever, and Iran is on one side of it with its coast, its navy, and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Washington has been trying to describe the strait as international waters that no single country can administer, which is a lovely position to hold if you are not the country whose entire coastline it runs along. Oman of course forming the opposite coastline. But Iran has spent the period since the assault making clear it does not accept that, and actually they are right - the Strait is not international waters, Trump is wrong, nothing new there, and they have been acting accordingly.

Ali Akbar Velayati is the senior foreign policy adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a man at the centre of Iranian foreign policy for decades, and he has said plainly that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s real and objective guarantee in any future agreement. His exact words are worth hearing. Papers and signatures are not enough. Geography is the final judge of paper treaties. He is not speaking loosely. He is describing the Iranian negotiating logic precisely. Whatever Washington signs, whatever document Trump waves at a press conference, Iran holds a 33-kilometre neck of water that a fifth of the world’s oil moves through, and that physical fact survives every US presidential mood swing. The 2015 JCPOA, the nuclear agreement Obama’s administration negotiated and Trump tore up in 2018 because the previous president’s name was on it, is the standing lesson there. A signed document with the United States is worth exactly what the next US administration decides it is worth. Geography does not reverse course depending on who the US President is, and Velayati knows it.

Ali Bagheri Kani is Iran’s deputy foreign minister and the lead Iranian negotiator in this round, and he has confirmed that Iran and Oman are actively negotiating a new maritime transit framework for Hormuz, and that whatever comes out of it will not be a return to the pre-war arrangement. He said that explicitly. Transit conditions will be different from before the war. Well, yes. The United States launched a military assault, blockaded Iranian shipping, and froze Iranian assets, so Iran is now saying the price of reopening the route includes the blockade being lifted, the frozen assets being released, and the rules of Hormuz left under Iranian authority, which is the authority that actually sits on the Iranian coast, so who else exactly were you expecting to be in charge. Bagheri Kani also said that enriched uranium stockpiles are not on the agenda of the current negotiations. Trump has been saying publicly that uranium removal is mandatory. Those two positions are in completely different buildings, and one of them is backed by the coastline the other side has to sail past - if it dares fancying a go.

Washington’s response to the Iran-Oman transit framework was to sanction it. Because of course it was! The US Treasury, under Secretary Scott Bessent, designated Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the body Iran set up to administer transit through Hormuz, and issued a formal warning to international shippers against paying any toll or fee under Iranian maritime administration of the strait. Read that again slowly. The United States government issued a federal sanctions designation against a shipping authority and warned the global shipping industry not to comply with Iranian transit procedures. That was meant to kill the mechanism before it could get established. What it actually did was confirm, in a federal press release, that the mechanism exists, that it is operational enough to need a sanctions designation, and that Washington is frightened enough of it to put it in writing. You do not sanction things that are not working, do you? Watch the price of oil spike again I daresay if shipping complies. The Treasury announcement is the receipt Iran did not even have to ask for.

And then there is Lindsey Graham again. Republican senator from South Carolina, one of Washington’s most dependable voices for Israeli escalation, a man who has rarely missed an opportunity to find a new reason the United States should be angrier and more militarily committed to whatever Israel wants at any given moment, so quite the authority on strategic restraint.

Graham warned that if the deal rests on the idea that Iran can threaten Hormuz and still holds the capability to damage Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran gets perceived as a dominant regional force requiring a diplomatic solution, and that, in his words, would be a nightmare for Israel. Oh dear, how sad, never mind. He also said that if those perceptions are accurate, one has to wonder why the war started in the first place. That line is doing a lot of work, is it not? He is admitting, on the record, in public, that the war was supposed to erase Iran’s regional leverage, and that the deal being discussed prices that leverage back in. He is not warning that American interests are at risk. He is warning that Israel’s preferred outcome, Iran diminished, Hormuz normalised, the nuclear file forced open, is not what the agreement delivers. Graham has therefore told you exactly what this war was for and exactly why the reported deal is a problem for the people who wanted it fought.

Trump’s public version of all this is exactly what you would expect from a man who needs a victory announcement before the details arrive to complicate it. He says no one will control the Strait of Hormuz. He says it should remain open. He says the deal is largely done. He has been saying uranium removal is mandatory. What the Iranian side is actually saying is that transit will not revert to pre-war conditions, the new framework is being negotiated with Oman, uranium is not in the current round, and the blockade must be lifted before the next stage begins. Those two accounts are not a negotiating gap. They are two different descriptions of what is literally happening, and one of them comes with a federal sanctions designation of the other side’s transit authority and a threat to bomb the mediator. Coincidentally, of course, it is also the side that is lying.

The instinct behind the Oman threat is not random and it is worth understanding. Oman sits on the Musandam Peninsula, which juts into the strait from the south. If Iran and Oman formalise a joint maritime framework, Iran administering from its coast and Oman from its exclave, the strait is administered from both sides at once, and the US claim that it is ungoverned international waters Washington can simply declare open is gone. Trump threatening Oman is Trump trying to stop that formalisation before it removes the one option he needs, the option of saying Hormuz is open because America said so. He needs Oman to stay out of the Iranian framework. Oman, which has its own coast, its own economic interests in Gulf stability, and its own long-standing policy of not making enemies, has not indicated it will comply with that demand. Trump responded by threatening to blow it up, which is quite a posture toward the country running your mediation channel, do you not think?

The Graham admission, the Treasury sanctions designation, the Oman threat, and yet another Iranian statement making clear that uranium is not on the current agenda all arrive in the same week, and they all point at the same gap. The war was sold as a way to break Iran’s leverage and force a settlement on Washington’s terms. The reported deal, as described by Iranian officials and confirmed sideways by Washington’s own panicked responses, does not break Iran’s leverage. It prices Iran’s leverage into the settlement. Hormuz stays under Iranian administration. The blockade must lift. The assets must be released. Uranium comes later, if at all. If matters get that far, if Israel allows it, let’s be honest. And the country Trump threatened to bomb to keep the mediator out of the framework is the same country sitting at the table where the framework is being negotiated.

Trump can call it peace. Netanyahu, who wanted this war to leave Iran broken, Hezbollah disarmed, and Lebanon open to Israeli operations without consequence, can call it a disaster, and by his standards it is. Lindsey Graham can whine on X that Iran will look too powerful if America negotiates with it. But the thing that makes this so perfectly compact is that the war was supposed to make the leverage disappear, and instead it proved the leverage is real and working. The Strait of Hormuz carried 20 per cent of the world’s oil before the assault. It carries 20 per cent of the world’s oil now if you take it from a capacity point of view. Iran has built a formal administrative authority over it, had that authority sanctioned into a federal document by Washington, turned back a tanker, negotiated a framework with the country on the other side of the water, and told Washington that uranium and the pre-war arrangement are both off the table in this round. Trump went to the Gulf to reopen a strait on his terms. Iran said it opens on Iran’s terms, or not at all. He went to the Gulf to collect a surrender and walked out threatening the mediator, which is what panic looks like when it cannot find a podium to hide behind.

SOURCES

AL JAZEERA: Trump appears to threaten Oman with bombing over Strait of Hormuz impasse; Trump says no one will control Strait of Hormuz

PRESS TV: Iran-Ali Bagheri Kani-SNSC-Oman-Russia-Strait of Hormuz-US war-Trump; Leader’s advisor: Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s real guarantee in any future agreement; Iran forces American tanker back at Strait of Hormuz; ‘Stern warning’: IRGC announces retaliatory attack on US base following American aggression

ANADOLU AGENCY: Trump says Oman will ‘behave,’ or will be attacked by US; US carries out new airstrikes in southern Iran: Official

US DEPT OF TREASURY: Economic Fury Targets Iranian Maritime Extortion