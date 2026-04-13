Trump In MAJOR Trouble; Creating the Exact Crisis He Blamed Iran For

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Right, so Donald Trump has announced that the United States Navy will blockade the Strait of Hormuz, the same guy who has attacked Iran for apparently blocking it is now going to do so himself, because if you thought he was stupid before, you were giving him too much credit.

Stop the ships that have paid Iran to pass through Hormuz and attack Iranian forces if they interfere. That is the American president putting a naval move on the record after talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without a deal of course, because he sent JD Vance and his corpse-like son in law and so inept at diplomacy were they, that they apparently had the Iranian delegation on the verge of fits of laughter. The Strait of Hormuz is of course the narrow sea route between Iran and Oman through which a huge share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas has to pass. So when Trump says he is going to “reopen” it by force, when he’s the idiot who got it restricted to begin with, what he is actually doing is threatening to turn one of the most sensitive trade arteries on earth into an American enforcement zone and basically daring Iran to turn the Strait into the world’s biggest live action example of the PC game Minesweeper. Nobody has forced him into this epic act of stupidity, he’s done all of this in his own words, in public, under his own name. Honestly, if brains were lard he couldn’t grease a pan, because that leaves him attached to the next stage of disruption now certain to come, oil prices already on the rise once more.

JD Vance, Donald Trump’s vice president, had of course walked out of negotiations in Islamabad after the American side and the Iranian side failed to agree on three linked points apparently: Iran’s nuclear programme, Lebanon, and control of the Strait itself. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s parliament and the senior Iranian political figure leading Tehran’s side in the talks, said the American side had failed to build trust and had not accepted Iran’s position on the key disputes, despite those being the reason Iran agreed to the talks to begin with, the US claiming to have accepted those points.

Instead Washington walked in like the war was won, represented by people apparently so dense they could give lead a run for its money and who unilaterally had decided they wanted movement on nuclear weapons, which is a non issue with Iran; movement on Lebanon to get out of that being part of the deal as Israel continues to blow the place up and seize more land, and movement on Hormuz in a direction that left the United States setting the operational picture from hereon in. Tehran did not accept that. They were never going to. So the blockade is not the start of the story. The blockade is the American answer to a negotiation that turned out to be more about imposition from the side that has already lost and refuses to accept the fact.

Iran has not been running a simple shut gate in the Strait either, and that why Trump looks every inch an utter idiot. Tehran has already been allowing some civilian shipping through under Iranian control, Iranian conditions and Iranian discretion. Pakistani vessels have secured passage. Indian vessels have secured passage. Malaysian vessels have secured passage. Iranian officials have also discussed transit fees and a controlled routing system under their own authority. That is not some noble free-trade scheme. It is coercive, transactional and entirely about power, but it is also a position that would never have been put on the table if they hadn’t been attacked. So when Trump says he is “opening” Hormuz, he is not describing reality at all. He is trying to replace an Iranian-controlled passage system with an American-controlled passage system and then dress that up as freedom. That is why Trump deserves to be laughed at, deserves to be mocked and ridiculed, because his lie is so crude. He is not opening anything. He is trying to decide who gets to close it and thinks it should be him, God complex as he has.

Speaking of crude though, oil has then reacted exactly as you would expect once the orange oaf decides to wave a naval threat again through that same stretch of water, too stupid to have learned the first time, too petty to accept he’s beaten. Prices have jumped back above one hundred dollars a barrel. Analysts have warned of much worse if the confrontation widens. And so it shows we ordinary folk observing these goings on are not the only people who think Trump is an idiot. The markets do not hear “order restored”. They hear here he goes again, They hear what is wrong with this insane idiot. The y hear higher risk, harder insurance premiums, interrupted cargoes, and the possibility that a route which Trump had already put under stress once, was about to do it again, because he is too hard of learning. Trump can bluster all he likes about being “locked and loaded”. But a shipping company still has to decide whether to send a tanker into a waterway where one side says it will seize traffic and the other says no Gulf port should assume itself safe if Iranian ports are put under siege.

Iran’s armed forces then answered the American move by saying restrictions on vessels in international waters would be illegal and would amount to piracy. Well they aren’t wrong are they? Pay the toll, set sail and then get detained by the US? Sounds like piracy to me, though Trump is less Jack Sparrow and more Captain Pugwash. Iranian officials then widened the warning by saying that if the security of Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Arabian Sea was threatened, no port in those waters should assume itself secure. Well that pushes the story beyond the Strait itself and into terminals, coastal infrastructure, loading points and every state around the Gulf that has grown used to American power being presented as the thing that calms a crisis rather than the thing that enlarges it. Well, they’re learning otherwise now aren’t they! Trump is trying to make this look like a one-point act of will – his will - at a narrow chokepoint. Tehran is of course the one with the real positioning and the clout, the ones holding all the cards and who can genuinely apply pressure further if Trump forces their hands. They never precipitate, they always respond though.

And in light of plausible escalation that Trump could drive here, the big fear is that this idiot not only gets the Hormuz Strait sealed through his own stupidity, but the Bab-el Mandeb Strait too, the southern gate between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Yemen’s Ansarallah movement has been biding its time for all of this time, the Houthis as they are better known in the West of course. Senior Ansarallah figures have already said that all options remain under consideration, including closing Bab el-Mandeb to vessels belonging to countries involved in aggression against Iran and its allies. So Trump is not playing with just one trade route involving oil and gas in isolation. He is playing with another that widens the scope of goods blocked and delayed far further as we’ve already seen the Houthis well aware of and well capable of implementing. So the United States can escalate hard at Hormuz and still find itself facing another round of disruption, potentially far worse disruption than we’re already experiencing, if Yemen resumes large-scale pressure on Red Sea traffic. Washington can send more force. But Iran and its allies can spread the risk further than Washington can tidy it up. They hold the cards here. One chokepoint under naval threat is already bad enough. Two at once starts pulling everything from the Gulf towards Suez back into the same miserable argument about who has to absorb the cost of Trump’s incredulous stupidity.

Certainly we here in the UK are copping it as much as anyone else. Keir Starmer is still trying to play both sides it seems, we’re not involved, we’re not getting involved, and yet we still seem to be very much involved, but he might have just let something slip too.

He says Britain will not support Trump’s blockade. He also says reopening Hormuz is “our job” as part of a 30 nation alliance. Well those two things don’t sit side by side and make sense do they? They do not cancel each other out. But they do sit beside each other when the truth is this Starmer line is not non-involvement. Starmer is responding to Trump’s blockade announcement and to the wider US-Iran war that has already pulled British assets and British base politics into the picture, the bombs being loaded onto US bombers on UK soil as we’ve already seen. So when he talks about reopening the Strait, he is not speaking as a bystander reading out concern from a nice safe distance. He is speaking as the head of a state already discussing maritime options, already tied to Trump’s posture in the region, and is already trying to separate legal presentation from operational reality. That is why his ongoing denials matter. A man does not rush out to say he is not part of something unless reality is already sticking and he certainly appears to still be saying how high every time Trump tells him to jump.

But Trump’s own administration has also already shown that it panics when Hormuz disruption starts biting hard enough, yet still not a spine between them to stop him doing it all again and perhaps triggering even worse. It also nails on the brain-dead decision making they are letting trump get away with, when we saw how he had to mitigate matters last time, yet here we go again. Washington issued a temporary waiver last month over Hormuz disruption, allowing Iranian oil already at sea to be sold in order to ease prices. It also moved towards easing certain Russian oil restrictions as the wider war shock fed through markets. Iran and Russia actually benefited from it. We already know this is anything but a coherent strategy and yet it seems doomed to be repeated. They already showed that once supply disruption starts hurting badly enough, sanctions get shoved aside and extra barrels are suddenly welcome after all no matter who they are from. They already showed that market stability matters more to them than ideological consistency when the numbers start moving in the wrong direction, yet Trump has now chosen the one move most likely to make the same price and supply pressure worse again. So the contradiction stops being something hidden in policy detail and becomes embarrassingly simple. The same administration that relaxed things when the market screamed has now picked the same policy again that gives the market a reason to scream all over again.

Donald Trump has therefore trapped himself not because Iran has performed a masterstroke he never saw coming, but because he has made himself the sole owner of a problem he cannot solve by shouting at it. He cannot order insurers to cover a war zone. He cannot order cargoes to ignore risk to goods and vessels and crews. He cannot order allies to stop wriggling away from his insanity. He cannot order Iran to stop escalating because it’s unfair. He cannot order the Houthis to stay quiet if he repeats the same mistake expecting a different outcome. He cannot even hide the contradiction inside his own policy record, because he’s doing the same thing over again, and so the same old waivers are there, the failed talks are there, the blockade statements are there, and the market reaction is there. He wanted to look like the man who would force Hormuz back into line and failed. And despite the fact that made him the man now politically attached to every delay, every price spike, every threat to ports, every allied disclaimer and every widening of a trade crisis he claims to be fixing, he fancies another go.

So what will follow will be depressingly familiar, just on an even bigger scale than before perhaps. Is that the only way to stop Trump trying this same failure for a third time after all? Well whatever happens this time, Trump has made his move. For a guy who loves to slap his name on everything, make sure he has to slap it all over the fallout of this too.

SOURCES:

AL JAZEERA: Trump orders Hormuz blockade after US-Iran peace talks end; US blockade of Iran would worsen global energy crisis, analysts say; Iran’s army says US plans to blockade Hormuz amounts to piracy; Iran war live: US military says it will block Iranian traffic in Hormuz Strait; Iran war updates: Trump says US to block Hormuz, IRGC responds

THE NEW ARAB: US-Iran talks failed over Hormuz, Lebanon and nuclear programme; Iran, US fail to reach agreement after marathon talks in Pakistan; Iran says will keep control of Hormuz amid ‘illegal’ US blockade; Iran leaders say ‘couldn’t trust US’ at failed Islamabad talks

PRESS TV: Iran hints at huge pending pressure on enemies after Yemen threatens to close Bab el-Mandeb Strait; Bab el-Mandeb joins Hormuz as pillars of global economic power; Advisor to Leader warns US of major global energy disruptions in case of ‘foolish’ move