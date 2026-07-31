Trump HUMILIATED as “Plenty” of Missiles Becomes $58.6BN Arms Emergency

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Right, so Donald Trump says America has plenty of missiles.

Plenty. Loads. More missiles than America could ever possibly use, or so says the man bombing Iran, threatening fresh strikes, exposing US bases across the Gulf and promising Patriots elsewhere, all while burning through the world’s most expensive air-defence equipment like a toddler let loose in a fireworks warehouse and piling on fresh escalation like it’s the last tray of roast potatoes at an all-you-can-eat carvery.

And yet, here comes the US Army, rolling out a seven-year Patriot contract worth up to $58.6bn, as if they’re buying missiles in bulk from the closest cash and carry. Lockheed Martin is being told to ramp up Patriots at three times the pace and THAADs at four times the pace, and Ukraine is now so frustrated with waiting for the American missile delivery van that it’s asking for the keys to the factory.

That is a suspicious amount of factories, money, and panic-buying for a country that claims to be drowning in missiles, isn’t it? It almost feels like the cupboard is less ‘overflowing with disposable arsenal’ and more ‘bare shelves with a single lonely tin of beans.’

This is less of another episode of ‘America’s Got No Missiles Left.’ This is more the part where the bill to replace them as fast as possible, which is never going to be fast enough, lands with a thud.

Up to $58.6bn. Seven years.

Now, before some aspiring legal eagle in the comments starts hyperventilating, Lockheed Martin hasn’t been handed a $58.6bn cheque to go wild at the missile market. That’s just the maximum shopping spree the Army could go on over seven years, provided Congress signs off on each batch.

Nor is every missile covered by this replacing one fired at Iran. Ukraine is in on the act too; Zelenskyy is stamping his tiny feet. So are other American allies, notably you can imagine those who had their assets stripped for the sake of Israel. So is the Pentagon’s desire to keep enough held back for the next war it hasn’t started yet, but with the way the US is run, it never seems to have long to wait.

But let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that this is just another day at the Pentagon office, either. The Army sprinted from a one-year, $4.7bn panic splurge to a seven-year, eleven-digit monstrosity because the original plan had all the credibility of Trump’s golf scorecard.

You don’t pull this stunt because the shelves are buckling under the weight of missile plenty. You do it because the current inventories are now as much use as a chocolate fireguard in a napalm factory, while Washington keeps writing IOUs for wars it cannot actually deliver.

So what do I mean by plenty then?

America has not reached zero missiles quite yet, but the alarm bells have been rung. There is no final Patriot missile sitting alone in a Pentagon basement while Pete Hegseth strokes it, tucks it in for the night and tells it nursery rhymes.

The problem is where the remaining missiles have to go.

Iran fires, so American bases across the Gulf need protecting. Ukraine is still under attack and wants more Patriots. Gulf governments want their oil fields, ports and power infrastructure covered. European states are waiting for deliveries. And US planners still want enough held back in case China moves against Taiwan. The result is a global queue for the same limited pool of interceptors, with every missile sent to one front leaving less protection available somewhere else.

One missile cannot do all of that. It cannot be over Bahrain, Kyiv and the western Pacific at the same time, however vigorously Trump waves his tiny hands at it.

So when Trump says America has enough, what he really means is that America has enough for the thing he wants to do today, provided nothing else goes badly wrong tomorrow. Let’s face it, his brain has never worked that far ahead, and it has far less capacity to do so now than ever before.

And this is not just Patriots we’re talking about either.

Lockheed is talking about pushing PAC-3 capacity – that’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3, what we think of when we say Patriot missile, towards three times its previous level and THAAD interceptors towards four times.

So that’s not a dainty ten per cent bump because demand is a bit ‘robust.’ Not an extra Saturday shift because procurement is hammering the on-switch. No, they’re trying to crank out missiles like they’re baking cookies for a bake sale run by lunatics on a sugar high. Both at once, and suddenly the Pentagon looks like it just discovered its air-defence cupboard is still stuck in 1987 and now the whole neighbourhood is fighting over the last tin of Spam.

The missiles are being fired now. The answer is a factory expansion that will continue to unfold for years to come. And there’s your problem.

Trump can announce money in seconds. He can announce factories before the site plans are finished. He can announce production before the machinery has been installed. He can announce victory before anyone else has agreed that the battle is over.

He’s hooked on declaring victory before the opening credits have even rolled, and at this point, it’s not a habit; it’s a full-blown terminal illness aside from whatever else he’s suffering from that plenty of others are pondering over.

But these interceptors still need specialist electronics, motors, seekers, testing, trained workers and suppliers capable of producing components to military standards. Those suppliers cannot simply be bullied into existence because Trump has opened his gob again.

Lockheed managed to cough up just over 600 PAC-3 MSE interceptors in 2025. MSE being Missile Segment Enhancement. That is the newer, longer-range, more manoeuvrable version Lockheed is trying to produce in much larger numbers. The dream is to crank that up to 2,000 a year, but not any time soon. That’s the target for the end of 2030, which means the expansion will drag on for most of the decade before the assembly line can even pretend to catch up on demand.

Capacity is the problem that Trump cannot shout his way around.

It means Lockheed is crossing its fingers that by the end of the decade, it might finally be able to churn out that many in a year.

Meanwhile, the war is happening now. The missiles are being used now. The bases need defending now.

Trump’s timetable is ‘right now, please.’ The factory’s timetable is ‘ask again in 2030.’

And while America is trying to expand its own production line, Ukraine has effectively looked at the queue and asked for the keys to the workshop.

Zelensky is not only asking for more Patriot missiles. He wants Ukraine to be licensed to manufacture them as well.

That tells you something rather important.

The customer isn’t just asking when the next box will show up. The customer wants to build the thing themselves because waiting for the American missile fairy to deliver is now riskier than dodging Vladimir Putin.

Trump, naturally, presents this as another marvellous breakthrough. Permission granted. Knowledge shared. Everyone applauds. Problem solved.

Except a licence isn’t a missile. A signed bit of paper doesn’t shoot anything down. A grinning photo-op in the White House doesn’t conjure up a factory, a workforce, or a supply chain out of thin air, especially not in a country being blown to bits by Russia and yet Zelenskyy found himself capable of strikes on Iran in the Caspian Sea for the sake of the US and Israel. Let’s mix the two wars together; that won’t start WW3, will it?

But is Ukraine capable or even a safe place to build them? Would such a factory not just be another target for Putin, to either bomb or try and seize too?

Ukraine might eventually manage to build them. They’ve been quick with drones and other battlefield gizmos, haven’t they? But Patriot isn’t a garden shed project. You can’t just grab a wrench, sweep up, and knock out a missile before your tea gets cold.

The supply chain is complicated. The technology is closely controlled. The facilities have to be protected. The parts are already in demand elsewhere.

The Ukraine aspect to this story is interesting because it shows how crowded the queue has become.

But the central problem is bigger than that. The central problem is Trump’s desire to escalate faster than America can replace the systems needed to contain the response. So much for being the no-more-wars President. That means more pressure on the remaining stockpile, more exposed US bases, allies waiting longer for deliveries, Ukraine competing with the Gulf and Europe for the same interceptors, and planners being forced to gamble over which threat gets covered and which one is left hanging. Every fresh strike may look decisive for one night. But the consequence is years of weaker protection, higher costs and less room for Washington to cope when the next crisis arrives.

Bomb Iran. Protect the Gulf bases. Keep Ukraine supplied. Reassure Europe. Save enough for Taiwan. Promise everybody that America has plenty.

Individually, each promise can sound manageable. That is how the sales pitch works. Enough for Iran. Enough for Ukraine. Enough for the allies. Enough held back for later.

Add them together, and suddenly the Army needs seven years and up to $58.6bn though.

Funny how the maths goes from flag-waving to white-flag-waving the moment you stack it all up isn’t it?

Of course, nobody in Washington will describe this as America scrambling to catch up.

The Pentagon will call it ‘resilience.’ Lockheed will call it ‘investment.’ Politicians will call it ‘jobs.’ Someone at a podium will chant ‘modernisation’ like they’re casting a spell and hope nobody notices the bill is the size of a small country’s GDP.

New factories. New tooling. More workers. More automation. More public money.

But rebuilding on this scale doesn’t prove there was never a problem. The fact they’re rebuilding is the smoking gun, still hot and aimed squarely at the Pentagon’s own foot.

Every missile fired creates another expensive replacement order. Every new war adds another customer. Every shortage strengthens the case for longer contracts and more public money flowing into the companies paid to address it.

The missile protects the base. The replacement cycle protects the business.

What a racket. Modern capitalism at its finest: cash in on the crisis, then cash in again fixing the mess you just made.

Patriot capacity gets pushed towards three times its old level. THAAD capacity towards four times. Ukraine asking to manufacture the missiles itself because of the production timeline and full Patriot capacity not expected until the end of 2030.

These are not separate announcements that just happened to arrive at the same time. They are all answers to the same problem.

Washington has made more military commitments than its production system can support, and now taxpayers are being handed the bill to rebuild the system around those new commitments. Trump strikes the average American pocket yet again.

And so Trump can say “plenty” as much as he likes. He can order another attack in minutes. He can tell the world America is ready for anything before the first smoke plume has cleared.

But he cannot order a Patriot interceptor into existence. He cannot shout a factory into operating three shifts. He cannot sign a production licence and have missiles roll off a Ukrainian line the following morning.

Iran did not create every part of this shortage. Ukraine and allied demand were already pulling hard on the same supply. But Iran has forced America to use the systems, defend the bases and confront the cost of replacing what this war consumes, all in a war America itself started, though, lest we forget.

Trump is discovering his wars may well sprint in hours, but his factories crawl in years, and the gap between those two simple facts is now wide enough to swallow his ego, whatever that thing on his head that passes for hair is, and most of Mar-a-Lago as well.

For more on the goings on in the Middle East right now as you’ll never be told elsewhere, least of all by the mainstream media and certainly not with this much sarcasm, do stick with the channel; plenty more coverage to be found, such as this story right here.

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