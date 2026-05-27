Trump Goes Begging to Netanyahu; Iran Trap Closes

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Right, so Donald Trump is doing his strange little victory lap about an Iran peace deal that he says is largely negotiated, the Strait of Hormuz reopening on his terms, frozen funds about to move, the whole region apparently lining up to thank him for ending a war he started. And while he is doing that, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has spent the last week threatening to flatten Beirut’s southern suburbs, pushing Israeli ground forces beyond the Yellow Line into southern Lebanon, hitting the Qaraoun reservoir area, and producing a finance minister who has reportedly said that for every explosive drone fired at Israel, ten buildings in Beirut should fall. Bezalel Smotrich, the man saying that, is not some fringe lunatic shouting from a hilltop. He sits in cabinet. He votes on budgets. He gets briefings. And what he has just done, with one ugly sentence, is take Trump’s deal and stick a bomb under it. Because Iran’s whole position right now, the position being relayed through figures such as Mohammad Marandi, the Iranian academic close to the Tehran negotiation team, and through Hezbollah’s political council member Ghaleb Abu Zeinab, is that Lebanon is part of the deal. An Israeli attack on Beirut or the Dahiyeh, the southern suburb that has functioned as Hezbollah’s political and operational heartland for decades, destroys the negotiation path. That is not commentary from people on the outside. That is the condition being placed on the table by people inside the room. Netanyahu’s coalition has just publicly volunteered to do the one thing that wrecks Trump’s whole settlement. Cracking diplomatic work from the gang in Tel Aviv. Really inspired stuff.

So let me walk you through how a Lebanon escalation, which on paper looks like a separate war on a separate border, has become the tripwire that could collapse the Iran deal. Because if you have been watching Trump do his peace breakthrough routine on every podium he can climb onto, this is the bit nobody on his side wants to explain. Iran has been telling the mediators, telling Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, telling everybody who will listen, that the first-stage memorandum, that is what they are calling it, not a final settlement, not a surrender, a memorandum, has to come with a ceasefire in Lebanon attached. Not as a side request. As a precondition. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, has already sent a message to Hezbollah’s secretary general Naim Qassem saying Iran will not abandon Hezbollah and that any agreement has to be tied to a ceasefire in Lebanon. So when Smotrich opens his mouth about Beirut, when Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister with a hobbyist’s enthusiasm for collective punishment, threatens to cut electricity to Lebanon and impose a security zone south of the Zahrani, when Israeli forces push five to ten kilometres past the agreed Yellow Line and Netanyahu stands in front of cameras saying Israel is operating with large forces and controlling areas inside Lebanese territory, they are not pressuring Hezbollah. They are pressuring the Iran deal. And Trump is the one whose pitch falls over if it breaks. Which I am sure he has noticed by now, although given his track record on noticing things, I would not bet on it.

This is where the panic in Washington starts making sense. Because Israeli Channel 12 has reportedly said the United States has privately warned Israel not to attack Beirut. Let that sit for a second. The most powerful country on Earth, the country that spent two years arming Israel through a genocide, the country whose secretary of state Marco Rubio just told the New York Post that the Iran deal might be a few days away and that Hormuz would reopen one way or the other, is now reduced to telling its own client state please, please don’t bomb the Lebanese capital, because the deal we are trying to sell will fall over if you do. That is not partnership. That is begging. That is Washington on the phone going hat in hand to Tel Aviv asking for a three-week favour. Trump’s entire peace narrative depends on Israel not being Israel for about three weeks. Just long enough for the document to be signed, the photo op staged, the lap of honour completed with whatever fast food chain is catering this disaster. And Netanyahu’s coalition cannot manage three weeks of restraint. Smotrich cannot manage three sentences of restraint. Ben-Gvir cannot manage three hours of restraint. The American president is publicly trying to sell a settlement, and his closest ally is publicly briefing destruction.

The mechanics of why Lebanon matters this much are not complicated, but Trump’s people would prefer you not to think about them too hard. The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow stretch of water between Iran and Oman through which roughly a third of the world’s seaborne oil traffic passes every day. Iran restricted that route after the US-Israeli assault earlier this year, and the entire architecture of Trump’s pitch rests on reopening it. Rubio says it will reopen one way or the other, which is the kind of line you produce when you have no actual lever to make it happen and you are hoping nobody asks how. The IRGC, through Iranian state outlets, has been claiming that twenty-five ships crossed Hormuz under Iranian permission and coordination. That is not Iran losing the route. That is Iran demonstrating that the route runs through Tehran’s say-so. Trump wants to walk to a podium and announce that ships are moving. Iran is letting ships move on Iran’s terms. The deal Trump is selling is supposed to convert that informal Iranian control into a formal agreement, with frozen Iranian assets, reportedly somewhere between twelve and twenty-four billion dollars depending on whose figures you use, released as part of the settlement. None of that happens if Lebanon catches fire. None of that happens if Hezbollah’s political council decides the negotiation path is dead. And the man with his finger on whether the negotiation path is dead is, right now, the Israeli finance minister tweeting about Beirut becoming Khan Younis. The job title is finance minister. The job he is doing is detonator.

Now you might be wondering why Iran has positioned Lebanon this way. Why tie the Iran deal to a Lebanese ceasefire? Why fold Hezbollah into the negotiation? And the answer is brutally simple. Because Israel does not stop. Because every Iran deal Israel has ever encountered, Israel has spent the subsequent months and years trying to sabotage, undermine, or detonate. Iran negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the JCPOA, with Obama in 2015. Trump tore up American participation in it in 2018 specifically because Netanyahu wanted him to. Iran has learned, the hard way, that any Iran-only deal is a deal with a built-in expiry date determined by Israeli political calculation. So this time, Iran has linked the survival of the deal to the survival of Lebanon. Touch Beirut and the whole thing goes. Touch Dahiyeh and the negotiation path is gone. That is leverage built on a very simple reading of recent history: do not let the Americans sign anything that lets Israel decide when the deal ends. And it is leverage that Israel’s own coalition is now publicly volunteering to test, because Smotrich and Ben-Gvir cannot help themselves, and Netanyahu cannot, or will not, rein them in.

Let me give you the receipts on what Israel has actually been doing while Trump has been selling peace. Reuters reporting from late May has Israel launching over 120 strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region. At least 31 people are dead. Forty have been wounded. Israeli ground forces have pushed beyond the so-called Yellow Line, the five to ten kilometre buffer zone agreed under the previous ceasefire, and Netanyahu has said publicly that Israel is operating with large forces and controlling areas inside Lebanon. There have been at least three strikes near the Qaraoun reservoir, the largest body of water in Lebanon, with a capacity of around 220 million cubic metres. They have not destroyed it yet, but they have put strikes around it, which in Israeli operational language means they have ranged the target. Ben-Gvir has threatened to cut electricity supplies to Lebanon and demanded a security zone south of the Zahrani river. And Smotrich has gone furthest of all, with the genuinely impressive achievement of saying the most genocidal thing in cabinet that week, which on current form is no small thing. He has reportedly said that for every explosive drone fired at Israel, ten buildings should fall in Beirut. That is the finance minister of a state currently asking the United States to credit it as a responsible negotiating partner, publicly demanding the proportional flattening of a foreign capital city. Lovely man. Cracking diplomat. You can absolutely see why Trump thinks this will all be tied up by Tuesday.

And here is where Trump’s vanity collides with the actual document Iran is offering. Trump wants a nuclear surrender he can wave at a press conference. He wants enriched uranium handed over, immediate restrictions, the works. Iran has reportedly told the mediators the nuclear file is for a later stage. The first-stage memorandum is about ending the war, lifting the American naval blockade, releasing the frozen assets, reopening Hormuz under Iranian-managed terms, and securing a ceasefire in Lebanon. The nuclear talks come later, once Washington has demonstrated it can actually deliver on stage one. So Trump is in the awkward position of having promised the prize, the uranium, the surrender, while Iran is saying the prize is not even in the room yet. He is essentially trying to sell a starter while pretending it is the main course, and hoping nobody at the table asks where the rest of the meal is. And meanwhile, Netanyahu, through his cabinet, is making sure that even the starter gets knocked off the table. Because if Beirut gets hit, the Lebanese ceasefire clause is dead, Iran walks, Hezbollah opens up again, and Trump is left standing in front of cameras explaining how the deal he said was largely negotiated is not actually negotiated at all.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator who has functioned for years as Washington’s most enthusiastic Israeli escalation salesman, has already started the cover-up rhetoric. He has complained publicly that if a deal rests on the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to threaten Hormuz, then Iran will be perceived as a dominant regional force requiring a diplomatic solution, and that would be, in his words, a nightmare for Israel. That is Graham saying the quiet part out loud, in the tone of a man who has only just realised the war he cheered for might have consequences for the side he was cheering. The problem with the deal, from the Israeli lobby’s perspective, is not that it is a bad deal. The problem is that it recognises Iran has leverage. The whole war, the whole strikes campaign, the whole let’s-bomb-Iran-and-make-them-grateful theory, was supposed to erase that leverage. Instead, the leverage is now sitting in the draft document Trump is trying to sell as victory. Hormuz still runs through Iranian permission. Hezbollah still functions. The uranium is still in Iran. The frozen funds are still being negotiated for release. And now Lebanon has been folded in as part of the price. Iran has not lost anything in this war that matters strategically. Israel has not won anything in this war that lasts. And Trump is trying to sell the gap as a triumph, which, even by Trump’s standards of selling things he does not own, is ambitious.

So the actual political position Netanyahu is in, the position his own coalition has manoeuvred him into, is genuinely awful for him. If he attacks Beirut to satisfy Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, he detonates Trump’s deal and becomes, in the American president’s eyes, the man who wrecked the lap of honour. If he does not attack Beirut, his far-right ministers throw a tantrum and the coalition becomes unstable. If he accepts a Lebanese ceasefire as part of the Iran deal, he accepts that Hezbollah survives this war intact and that the Lebanon front is closed by international agreement rather than by Israeli military victory, which is the opposite of everything the Israeli campaign was supposed to achieve. If he tries to demand immediate nuclear concessions from Iran, he runs into a draft structure that has already pushed the nuclear issue into a later stage. And if he leans on Washington to back him, Trump has already publicly said Netanyahu will do whatever Trump tells him to do, which lands as both a humiliation for Netanyahu and a lie, because the entire reason this deal is in trouble is that Netanyahu’s ministers are very obviously not doing what Trump tells them to do. But sure Donny, you keep telling yourself that. You are clearly in charge.

The Pakistani mediation track makes this even worse for Tel Aviv. Field Marshal Asim Munir has been meeting Iranian officials in Tehran, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offering to host further talks. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has met Munir and warned that Iran will not retreat from its rights and that renewed hostilities will bring harsher consequences for the United States. Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi have been directly involved. This is a serious regional mediation process, not some quiet backchannel that Washington can ignore or deny. And the fact that it is running through Islamabad rather than through Washington’s preferred Gulf channels tells you something about how much trust Iran has in any American-only framework. Iran is making sure the deal has witnesses. Iran is making sure the deal has guarantors. Iran is making sure that if Trump or Netanyahu try to reinterpret the terms in three months’ time, there is a regional record of what was actually agreed. That is the behaviour of a state that has learned, from JCPOA, exactly how American Iran policy works once the cameras leave.

What Smotrich has done, with his ten-buildings-for-every-drone line, is hand Iran the perfect pretext to walk away from any deal it does not like the look of. He has put on the public record that the most senior figures in Israel’s cabinet are openly demanding the destruction of Beirut. That language does not survive contact with a negotiation. It cannot. Iran can now point to that quote in any future round and ask the mediators: is this the coalition you are asking us to sign a settlement with? Is this the government you say will honour a Lebanese ceasefire? Marandi has already publicly linked Lebanon and Hormuz. Abu Zeinab has already stated that an attack on Beirut or Dahiyeh destroys the negotiation path. Iran has spent the last fortnight building a paper trail that reads: if Israel cannot restrain itself in Lebanon, Iran has no obligation to restrain itself anywhere. And Smotrich, with one ugly sentence, has volunteered Israel as the actor most likely to detonate the entire structure. He has not just torpedoed the deal. He has filmed himself loading the torpedo, posted it on the Knesset’s social media, and is wondering aloud why his colleagues look so worried.

Trump’s response to all this has been the usual mixture of public bluster and private flailing. He has claimed the deal is largely negotiated. He has claimed Hormuz is reopening. He has claimed Netanyahu will do what he is told. Rubio has been deployed to tell American media that the deal might be a few days away. The atmosphere being created is one of imminent breakthrough. But the actual reporting, from the Washington Post, from the Guardian, from regional outlets like Al-Mayadeen and Tasnim, paints a very different picture. The Lebanon ceasefire that was supposed to be quietly extended is faltering. Israeli operations are expanding. Iran is making the survival of the deal conditional on Lebanon. Washington is reportedly begging Israel privately not to attack Beirut. The frozen assets question has not been resolved. The nuclear file has not been resolved. Hormuz has not been resolved beyond Iranian assurances about ship volume. Trump is selling certainty about a document that is, in reality, hostage to whatever Netanyahu’s coalition does next. Which is to say: not certain at all, by any reasonable definition of the word.

And here is the bit that will properly hurt the man’s ego, if it can fit past the orange foundation and the wig. He does not actually control the timeline. Smotrich does. Ben-Gvir does. Whichever Israeli air force commander gets the next operational order does. The deal that was supposed to be Trump’s signature foreign policy win can be detonated by a single Israeli strike on a Beirut apartment block. The blockade-relief clause, the asset-release mechanism, the Lebanese ceasefire, the Hormuz arrangement, all of it sits inside a structure that one Smotrich-approved bombing run can collapse. Trump has spent his career thinking he was the dealmaker, the man with leverage, the man other leaders bent the knee to. And now he is publicly hostage to a hard-right Israeli coalition that has already demonstrated, repeatedly, that it cannot stop itself from doing the maximally provocative thing. Netanyahu has, intentionally or not, turned Lebanon into the lever Iran uses to keep America at the negotiating table on Iranian terms. The lever exists because Netanyahu’s ministers built it. And Trump cannot take it away without admitting that the deal he has been bragging about runs through Beirut rather than Tehran.

So this is where it lands. Trump went looking for a peace deal he could call a surrender. Iran offered a memorandum he could call a peace deal. Netanyahu’s coalition is publicly threatening the one act that wrecks the memorandum. The United States is reportedly begging Israel not to do it. Iran has made Lebanon the price of the whole arrangement. The lap of honour, the press conference, the Big Mac at the finish line, all of it now depends on Smotrich keeping his mouth shut for long enough to let the document be signed. And Smotrich cannot keep his mouth shut. That is not a prediction. That is a public record. The Iran deal Trump has been selling is dead on arrival the moment Israeli ordnance lands on Dahiyeh, and the men sitting in Netanyahu’s cabinet have spent the last week telling everyone who will listen that the ordnance is on its way. Trump went looking for a victory. Netanyahu’s government is about to hand him a crater, and call it diplomacy.

SOURCES:

SFG MEDIA: Israel’s Finance Minister Proposed Destroying 10 Buildings in Beirut for Every Hezbollah FPV Drone Used Against the Israeli Army

LBCI LEBANON: Israeli Channel 12: US urged Israel not to strike Beirut buildings

PRESS TV: IRGC Navy: 25 ships transited Strait of Hormuz in past 24 hours under its protection

REUTERS: Israel expands ground operation beyond Yellow Line in south Lebanon clashes

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