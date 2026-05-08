Trump Fired On Iran To Own Hormuz — And Lost The Strait On Live Tracking

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Right, so the United States fired on an Iranian-flagged tanker called the HASNA in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM, that’s the US military’s Central Command - the bit of the Pentagon that runs the Middle East - issued a press release saying an F/A-18 launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln had used a 20mm cannon to disable the tanker’s rudder. CENTCOM said the HASNA was “no longer transiting to Iran.” That was the line. That was the message. That was what America wanted you to think had happened. And then the data showed up.

A maritime tracking outfit called TankerTrackers - they’re an open-source group that watches AIS signals, the automatic identification beacons that ships are supposed to broadcast - said three empty National Iranian Tanker Company vessels had crossed the US Navy’s blockade line, slipping through Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Two of them were then confirmed on satellite. The third, the HASNA itself, that same tanker America had supposedly stopped, then appeared on AIS off Shinas, Oman, about 470 kilometres west of the blockade line.

Now you have to understand what a naval blockade is supposed to be. It’s not a sign. It’s not a press release. A blockade is the military assertion that a stretch of water is closed, that ships entering or leaving a defined area will be intercepted, boarded, disabled or turned back, and that the navy doing the blockading has the assets, the political will and the operational reach to enforce that line. The whole point of disabling the HASNA’s rudder with cannon fire from a fighter jet was to make a public example. To say: this is what happens. This is the cost. Don’t try it sunshine or it’ll be you next. Then three Iranian tankers, including the example itself, ended up on the wrong side of the line America had just drawn and was what the shrivelled orange ballsack passing himself off as President of the US was saying don’t you dare cross. The cannon round bought Trump a headline for one day. And then the data made him look a total prat the next.

This was meant to be the moment of dominance. The strikes on Iranian military facilities, the destroyer transit through Hormuz with the USS Truxtun, the USS Rafael Peralta and the USS Mason, the whole operation framed by CENTCOM as “self-defence” against Iranian missiles, drones and small boats - the entire posture was built to communicate one thing. That America ran the strait. That the gate to a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil was still American property by virtue of American firepower. The HASNA strike was the receipt that was supposed to seal it. And Iran sent the receipt back marked return to sender.

Trump’s answer to all this is to pause something called Project Freedom. That was the operation Washington had launched to guide commercial shipping that had been stranded in the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz under US Navy escort. Project Freedom was the soft glove next to the blockade’s iron fist - the message being, we control the gate, but we’ll let the right people through. Al Jazeera reported that Trump halted the operation – newsflash, it failed totally, because the US is not running the Strait, Iran is - while insisting the blockade itself remained in effect. Two American announcements about Hormuz falling over inside the same week. The escort scheme paused. The blockade leaking. The strait now functioning, as it always does, on the terms of whoever is actually willing to enforce its closure, which on the available evidence still is not the United States.

But we also need to talk about three little words Trump said to Iran, and no it’s not I love you, I think he saves those words for Vladimir Putin. “one big glow” is what he said. Trump said in a press conference that if there was no ceasefire, people would see “one big glow coming out of Iran,” and that Iran had better sign fast. That phrase - a glow - is a euphemism for a nuclear strike isn’t it? He was saying, on camera, that he would use a nuclear weapon on a country of more than 92 million people if its government did not sign whatever document Washington wanted signed. That is the threat language of a man whose conventional options are no longer producing the outcome he was promising. You don’t reach for the nuclear line when the cannon rounds are still working do you? You reach for it when the cannon round you fired ends up parked on AIS 470 kilometres past where you said you’d stopped it.

The numbers behind the gate Trump tried to close here are not small ones either. The US Energy Information Administration, the federal agency inside the Department of Energy that produces America’s official oil data, said that in 2024 oil flow through Hormuz averaged 20 million barrels a day. That was about 20 per cent of global petroleum liquids consumption. More than a quarter of total global seaborne oil trade. About a fifth of all global LNG trade. The EIA also estimated that only 2.6 million barrels a day of Saudi and UAE pipeline capacity could be available to bypass Hormuz in a disruption. So the available workaround is about an eighth of normal. So the Strait of Hormuz isn’t a chokepoint, it’s the chokepoint. The International Energy Agency, which is the inter-governmental body in Paris that coordinates oil policy among the major industrialised nations, said the war had created the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, with Hormuz flows plunging from around 20 million barrels a day to a trickle. Gulf countries cut total oil production by at least 10 million barrels a day. IEA member countries agreed to release 400 million barrels of emergency reserves. Al Jazeera reported about 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf, sat on cargo ships that have nowhere to go.

That is the price tag on the gate Trump said he was holding shut. That is the size of the consequence riding on whether his blockade actually blockades. And the consequence has now arrived because the blockade does not. Twenty thousand human beings are sitting on stranded vessels because the man who promised to manage Hormuz has managed nothing except a single disabled rudder, on a single tanker, that turned up later on the wrong side of the line he claims to be holding, so not so disabled after all it seems.

I’ll come back to the seafarers again in a moment, because they matter for another reason too, but first the question of who is actually setting terms now. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said normal passage through Hormuz depends on three things: a permanent cessation of the war, the lifting of the blockade and the lifting of unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran. Iran has imposed strict control over Hormuz since the war began. The Strait of Hormuz is not international water, half of it is theirs, half belongs to Oman. It is also now being reported that Iran has rejected a draft UN resolution co-sponsored by the United States and Bahrain on Hormuz, calling it one-sided and saying it legitimised US actions. So the diplomatic posture matches the operational posture now. America turns up to the United Nations Security Council to get a resolution that backs its line, and Iran knocks it back. America says the blockade holds, and yet three Iranian tankers have sailed through it. America says it’s choosing who passes via Project Freedom, and Project Freedom gets paused because Iran has proved it cannot work.

The conditions Araghchi has set are worth dwelling on, because of what they reveal about who’s writing the terms. Permanent ceasefire - Iran wants the war over, not paused. Blockade lifted - Iran wants the strait open, not managed by Washington. Sanctions lifted - Iran wants the economic noose off, not loosened. These are not the demands of a country boxed in. These are the demands of a country that has decided it has the leverage to dictate, because it controls the geography that the world’s oil traffic flows through. And they’re right, they do. The geography hasn’t changed. What has changed is that America has demonstrated, in public, in the data, with three empty tankers as floating proof, that it cannot stop ships sailing through what they claim they have blocked.

And here is where another tanker comes in. While Project Freedom was being paused and the blockade was leaking, Iran’s navy seized a vessel called the OCEAN KOI in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure was carried out under a resolution from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a judicial order, with the ship guided to Iran’s southern coast and handed over to the courts. Press TV said it was seized over alleged violations and what Tehran described as attempts to disrupt Iranian oil exports. Al Jazeera reported state TV had released video of Iranian forces boarding and detaining the ship, citing Marine Tracker as saying the vessel was Barbados-registered. So while America was telling ships where they could not go and watching Iranian tankers go there anyway, Iran was telling ships where they could and couldn’t go and watching its own naval forces enforce that. The blockade has only ever been enforced by one side, Iran, and proving it just adds to Trump’s humiliation yet further.

Picture the contrast for a second. American F/A-18 jets fly off the USS Abraham Lincoln, fire 20mm cannon rounds into a rudder, issue a CENTCOM press release, and the ship turns up later on somewhere it shouldn’t have been able to get to. Iranian boarding teams climb onto a tanker, sail it to an Iranian port, drop it off with a judge. America’s enforcement is a headline that gets disproved by the data. Iran’s enforcement is a hull on a beach with a court hearing pending. One of those is working as advertised, the other is mugging you off.

Then there’s the matter of who is sitting where. CENTCOM’s own press release named the three destroyers - the USS Truxtun, the USS Rafael Peralta and the USS Mason - as the warships transiting Hormuz when, according to CENTCOM, they were attacked by Iranian missiles, drones and small boats. CENTCOM said no US assets were struck, but then they would. Press TV, citing Iranian military statements, said Iran had struck US destroyers after US forces attacked Iranian oil tankers and port and coastal areas – Jask Island, Fujairah-facing waters in the UAE, Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island. The IRGC Navy claimed three US destroyers had left or fled the strait area after Iranian fire. So again we have two governments, two stories about the same engagement, neither story independently confirmed in the open-source record at time of writing. But you don’t need to settle which side took which hit to read the operational outcome do you? The destroyers entered. There was a fight. The US then paused Project Freedom. Iran then continued running tankers through. So whatever happened in the engagement itself, the side that was supposed to be projecting dominance is the side that ended up running away.

The Joint Maritime Information Centre and the UK Maritime Trade Operations - the British naval body that issues advisories to commercial shipping in the region - kept the maritime security threat level for the Strait of Hormuz at CRITICAL. Their advisory note said vessels should expect increased naval presence, enhanced force-protection postures, possible VHF hailing, congestion near anchorage areas. Traffic through the strait, they said, remained significantly reduced, and blockade enforcement activity was ongoing. Now translate that out of advisory-speak. Commercial shipping isn’t moving the way it normally moves. Sailors are being hailed on the radio by warships that aren’t always identifying themselves clearly. There are jams of vessels at anchor because nobody’s sure when the next escalation hits. That is the operating environment Trump’s blockade has produced, that he claims is control. That’s not control. That’s a s**tshow.

Twenty thousand seafarers stranded in the Gulf, according to Al Jazeera. Twenty thousand human beings sat on cargo ships, container vessels, tankers, bulk carriers - sat on contracts they signed months ago to move goods from one place to another, now sat outside those places, unable to dock, unable to leave, watching the news, watching the AIS, waiting for the navies to decide whether the gate is closed or open today. Some of them are running low on fresh water and food. Most are far from home. None of them are American servicemen. They are mostly Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, with smaller numbers from across the developing world, doing the long-haul shipping work that keeps the global economy moving. They are the human cost of a blockade that does not enforce, attached to a war that does not end, run by an administration that doesn’t know it’s arse from its elbow.

There’s a final layer to this, and it’s the one most people don’t see, because it’s not about ships. It’s about phones. Stars and Stripes, the US military’s own newspaper, reported that an Iran-linked cyber group called Handala had claimed to have published the personal details of 2,379 US Marines stationed in the Persian Gulf. SecurityWeek, a cybersecurity industry publication, reported that the same Handala group had targeted US service members in Bahrain with WhatsApp messages claiming they were under surveillance and would be targeted with drones and missiles. Now I have not found independent open-source confirmation that Handala’s newest claim - that updated coordinates of US Navy gathering points have been transferred to missile and drone units - actually means what Handala says it means. But the earlier ones are sitting in American defence-industry coverage. What you’re looking at therefore, is a war where the people America sends to the Gulf are getting WhatsApp messages from an actor claiming to know where they are currently based, while the warships America sends to Hormuz are watching Iranian tankers cross their supposed blockade lines on satellite.

We’ve seen this kind of overreach before. When the US went into Iraq in 2003 to find weapons of mass destruction that weren’t there, the cover story collapsed, and what was left was a regime-change project that destabilised the region for two decades. When Israel went into Lebanon in 2006 to break Hezbollah, the operation produced a Hezbollah that was bigger, better armed and more politically embedded than the one before. When the US backed Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen, the Houthis ended up firing missiles at Saudi oil installations. The pattern is consistent. Western and Western-backed military projects in the region announce their objectives, fail to achieve them, and leave behind opponents stronger than the ones they started with. The Hormuz operation is now sitting inside that pattern.

And we should be honest about whose pattern it actually is. America did not wake up one morning and decide on its own that Iran needed to be confronted in the Strait of Hormuz. This war runs through Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has spent years lobbying Washington to take the harder line on Tehran, and the strikes that began this whole sequence - the strikes Iran has been firing back over since - were carried out in service of an Israeli security doctrine that treats Iran as the head of every regional snake. Trump is not running this campaign as an American strategist weighing American interests. He is running it as the man who promised Netanyahu that Washington would finish what Israel started. The fingerprints are all over the operation. It is Israel’s regional war ambitions, fought with American firepower, paid for in American credibility, and now exposed by Iranian tankers crossing American blockade lines while the rest of us are told this is about defending freedom of navigation. The dog is the United States. The tail is Israel. And the tail has been wagging this particular dog for a very long time.

Trump entered to prove America’s grip on the strait. He is leaving - or trying to leave, via paused operations and a ceasefire he insists is alive - with a strait whose terms are being set in Tehran. He is also leaving with the cover story stripped, because the longer the operation has run the harder it has become to pretend this was ever about American interests rather than about Israeli ones. America’s blockade has not held the gate. America’s threats have not produced the signature. America’s ceasefire is being kept alive on Iranian sufferance. And the country whose security calculation drove this whole adventure - Israel - has, like every previous time it has tried to settle a regional question by force, ended up watching its preferred ally take the public humiliation while the strategic situation it wanted to fix gets worse, not better.

The “one big glow” threat sits inside this same problem. When you have to threaten to vaporise a country to get them to sign a piece of paper, you have already conceded that the conventional pressure isn’t working. You’re in the territory where the only stick big enough is the one you can’t actually use without ending the world. Trump said negotiations were still underway. He said Iran had better sign fast. Iran’s answer was to seize the OCEAN KOI, run three tankers through the blockade, set three conditions for normal passage, reject the UN draft resolution, and let Press TV report all of it. That’s not a country signing fast. That’s a country that knows it’s in control and is laughing all the way until Trump taco’s again.

The “ceasefire” Trump keeps invoking is doing political work he hasn’t earned. A ceasefire is supposed to be a mutual pause. What he’s describing sounds more like a unilateral attempt to freeze the situation in place after the parts that were supposed to go his way stopped going his way. You cannot announce a ceasefire and threaten “one big glow” in the same week and expect either statement to retain any meaning. The threat undermines the ceasefire. The ceasefire undermines the threat. What you’re left with is a man flailing between coercion and conciliation, with neither working, while the people who actually run the strait - Tehran, the IRGC Navy, the Iranian foreign ministry - set their own pace.

Iran has imposed strict control over Hormuz since the war began. America entered the strait to challenge that control. America fired on a tanker to demonstrate that control was contested. Iran continued running tankers, continued seizing tankers, continued setting conditions. The contest has been held. The result is on AIS. The result is in the JMIC advisory. The result is in the 20,000 seafarers waiting for someone to decide whether their ships can move. The result is in the IEA’s largest supply disruption in oil market history, in the 400 million emergency barrels released, in the 10 million barrels a day cut from Gulf production. The result is in the fact that the only country whose enforcement is materially holding in the strait right now is the country America said it had blockaded.

So here we are. Donald Trump fired on an Iranian tanker to prove that America still owned the gate to a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil. The cannon round disabled the rudder. The tanker reappeared on the wrong side of the line. Three more Iranian tankers crossed the blockade behind it. The operation Washington launched to escort stranded shipping through the strait got paused. The threat Trump made to compel a signature has gone nuclear in the language. The country he was threatening seized a tanker, set its own conditions for the strait’s reopening and rejected the resolution his diplomats co-sponsored. The world’s biggest oil chokepoint is now operating on terms written in Tehran, enforced by the IRGC Navy, signalled to the world by an Iranian foreign minister listing his demands. Trump bombed to own the Strait of Hormuz and lost it instead, gained nothing except abject humiliation. The tracking proves it, the seafarers are paying for it, and the only person still pretending the blockade holds is the orange fool who started it.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: Iran Navy repels US destroyers from Strait of Hormuz as Tehran warns ‘bared fangs, not a smile; US destroyers flee Strait of Hormuz amid massive Iranian missile, drone barrage: IRGC Navy; Iran rejects US-Bahrain one-sided draft resolution on Strait of Hormuz; Iran Navy seizes oil tanker Ocean Koi off Oman over violations

TASNIM NEWS: Iranian Navy seizes violating oil tanker in Sea of Oman

ANADOLU AGENCY: 3 empty Iranian tankers breach US blockade line: maritime tracker

AL JAZEERA: French container ship struck in latest escalation at Strait of Hormuz; Iran says it has seized oil tanker over attempts to disrupt its oil exports; As US and Iran weigh peace deal, stranded seafarers wait in limbo

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Iranian media says air defences down drones; military reports strikes

IRAN INTERNATIONAL: Trump warns of ‘one big glow’ over Iran without ceasefire

UKMTO: JMIC Advisory Note 004-26: Strait of Hormuz threat assessment; Update 041: JMIC Advisory Note 05 May

STARS AND STRIPES: Handala hack: Iran-linked group claims data on US Marines in Bahrain

SECURITY WEEK: Iranian cyber group Handala targets US troops in Bahrain

US EIA: Oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 20 million barrels per day in 2024

IEA: Oil Market Report, March 2026

CENTCOM: CENTCOM protects US warships transiting Strait of Hormuz; US forces disable vessel in Gulf of Oman attempting to violate blockade