Trump Boxed In By Iran; His Fleet Move Makes It Worse

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Right, so the tangerine toddler Donald Trump has sent the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group into the Iran crisis now with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard, so are we looking at that land invasion of Iran happening yet after all? The stalemate of his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is not seeking Iran budge, just price rises across the entire world, so has his desperation peaked or has he just forgotten to call them back again, frankly I could believe either. USS Boxer, USS Portland and USS Comstock are not just grey floating props for another White House muscle flex for Iran to laugh at. They are amphibious ships carrying Marines, aircraft, landing craft, command staff and the gear you move when you want the option of putting people ashore basically, so what would they be for really? The Boxer is currently in the Sulu Sea having left Guam in the last few days, so we haven’t got US Marines off the Iranian coast quite yet, but they are en route. Trump wanted Iran frightened from a distance, Iran has not given him the submission he wanted, so now the gears have been stepped up again all at US public expense of course, adding yet another expensive ways to make his Middle East mess even bigger, now with added landing ships.

It’s not like the US hasn’t already been making a total pigs ear of their blockade enough already of course.

The USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel M/V Touska in the north Arabian Sea while it was moving at 17 knots towards Bandar Abbas, issued repeated warnings, waited through a six-hour refusal, ordered the engine room cleared, then fired several rounds from a five-inch gun into the engine room to disable the ship. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit then boarded the vessel, and the ship remains in US custody.

US Marines have also boarded M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea after it was suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of their blockade, then released it after a search confirmed its voyage did not include an Iranian port call at all! They stopped the wrong ship! Their blundering incompetence is forcing commercial shipping now to prove where it is not going, which is just the most Trump thing ever. The Cheeto dusted chump can call that pressure if he likes, because he will, the man would call a brick through your window a ventilation strategy if he thought it made him sound clever. But the material condition is commercial shipping regardless of where it is going it seems, coming in for armed search. I wonder if the maritime insurers cover against US idiocy?

But then Trump has been beefing up his carrier groups in the area at th same time this amphibious group is on the way. The George H.W. Bush has now joined the Gerald R. Ford and the Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East, and US Central Command has put the combined carrier presence now at more than 200 aircraft and 15,000 sailors and Marines. Abraham Lincoln has been operating in the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Epstein Files, though they prefer Epic Fury. Gerald R. Ford has been operating in the Red Sea. George H.W. Bush has been operating in the Arabian Sea area of responsibility, joining the naval buildup in the US Fifth Fleet region.

But the USS Boxer carries the part of the story the carriers do not. A carrier can bomb, patrol, strike and intimidate from the sea, but an Amphibious Ready Group is built around the possibility of moving Marines, aircraft and landing craft from sea towards land. The Boxer group has been described as around 2,500 Marines, with roughly 4,000 personnel in total when sailors are included. That is still not an invasion army, so no, this is not Iraq 2003 with a better view of the water. It is more slippery than that and in some ways easier to sell. A full invasion sounds huge, mad and hard to hide. A raid, seizure, evacuation, port move, island operation – Kharg Island perhaps? Or short landing can be sold as limited, temporary, technical and very serious by people who have spent their careers polishing turds until they look less guilty.

A Marine Expeditionary Unit is a self-contained crisis force with command, ground, aviation and logistics elements, not a decorative uniformed backdrop for a president who thinks maps are something other people explain to him with big coloured arrows. Its own official description gives the game away without needing an interpreter. It lists ground combat built around an infantry battalion, aviation with helicopters and attack aircraft, logistics for medical support, transport, maintenance and landing, and missions including amphibious raids, amphibious assaults, airfield seizure, port seizure and seizure or recovery of offshore energy facilities. That is why the landing-ship story cannot be brushed away as just another diplomatic signal. The US does not need an Amphibious Ready Group to write a strongly worded letter. It needs one when it wants the President to have options that includes raiding, boarding, evacuating, seizing and landing. Trump can put it there at public expense just so he can wave his willy around and say I might land, I might invade, but none of us can second guess a lunatic can we?

The Pentagon has, we know, been preparing ground-operation options all while the White House has tried to keep the language wrapped in plausible deniability. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has said preparation does not mean Trump has made a decision, and that the Pentagon’s job is to give the commander in chief maximum optionality. That phrase is doing a lot of work, isn’t it, maximum optionality, as if the problem is a restaurant menu and not the possibility of Marines being placed where Iranian missiles and drones can reach them. Independent anti-war reporting has described planning for operations short of full-scale invasion, including raids involving special operations forces and conventional troops against islands or strategic coastal areas, with Kharg Island, coastal weapons sites and Iranian port or oil infrastructure all discussed in that planning frame. So the honest version is not invasion panic yet. But it’s not nothing either. It is giving Trump the choice.

And Kharg Island especially brings that fantasy of a neat limited operation into contact with the ugly bits tht Washington cannot brief away. Regional reporting has said Trump resisted sending troops to seize the island after being warned that US forces could become exposed targets, with the phrase “sitting ducks” having been used. But he’s not known for patience and Iran isn’t budging. Kharg is not just a dot on a map that some cable-news colonel can circle with a fat marker and pontificate to himself as if he’s playing a game of Risk. It sits close enough to Iran for any landing force to face a series of brutal questions once there: how do you hold it, supply it, extract from it, protect the ships around it, and stop the other side from deciding that your limited move is not so limited at all? The whole sales pitch depends on Iran behaving like the junior partner in America’s escalation plan, politely accepting the boundaries Washington writes for a war Washington started widening. That assumption will put troops under Iranian fire and anyone saying the US can win there is frankly a maniac.

Washington can call the next step, whatever it might be, limited, but Iran is not legally, militarily or politically obliged to clap along with the wording. A blockade can be called enforcement. A boarding can be called inspection. A landing can be called a raid. An island move can be called temporary. A port operation can be called securing a chokepoint. The language is clean because the people writing it know the action is dirty, and there is always some official phrase ready to make coercion sound like a filing requirement. The weak point is not whether the US can hurt Iran, it is whether hurting Iran still forces the result Trump wants, because punishment and control are not the same thing once the other side has the ability to make American ships, bases, Gulf partners and personnel pay the price. Trump can choose an action, but he cannot choose American boundaries around an Iranian response.

A potential fourth carrier group being deployed is being mooted as well now. The Dwight D. Eisenhower has completed sea trials after a 15-month planned maintenance period, which makes it available now where it wasn’t before.

But while the landing ships do not prove a full ground invasion is coming, they prove the next layer of force is being kept close enough to use while the blockade has already gone live and three carrier strike groups have turned the region into a giant warning sign with propellers attached. But all his fleet move does is make matters worse. It does not turn pressure into control. It turns failed intimidation into exposed escalation, and every mile closer to Iran puts more of Trump’s own machinery within range of paying a price because only a fool would count Iran out after everything we’ve seen.

SOURCES:

CENTCOM: U.S. Forces Disable Vessel Attempting to Enter Iranian Port, Violate Blockade; Marines board M/V Blue Star III

USNI NEWS: USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April, 27 2026; Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Deploy from California

ANADOLU AGENCY: US deploying additional warships, Marines to Middle East: Report; US Marines board, release vessel in Arabian Sea amid Iran blockade

ANTIWAR.COM: Thousands More Marines Headed To Middle East as Trump Considers Ground Operations in Iran; Report: Pentagon Prepares for ‘Weeks’ of Ground Operations in Iran

PRESS TV: Trump feared US troops would become ‘sitting ducks’ if they invaded Iran’s Kharg island: Report

BREAKING DEFENSE: Three carriers operate in Middle East for first time since 2003: CENTCOM

THE WAR ZONE: USS Boxer The Second Amphibious Assault Ship Now Heading To Middle East (Updated)

DVIDS: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) Completes Sea Trials following 15-month Planned Incremental Availability Period