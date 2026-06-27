Trump Blows His Iran Ceasefire; Then The Money Trail Exposed This

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Donald Trump’s Iran ceasefire has now reached the completely normal and peaceful stage where the United States bombs Iran again.

Not metaphorically. Not in sanctions language. Not with one of those anaemic State Department statements where everyone pretends “deep concern” is a policy. Actually bombs it.

A target screen. A blast. Smoke. And “Unclassified” stamped across the top of it.

This is the deal, apparently. This is the peace framework. Paperwork in one hand, airstrikes in the other, and the rest of us meant to sit here nodding along as though a ceasefire with bombing footage attached is a diplomatic breakthrough.

So let’s not let them walk us into their nonsense version of events here. This is not “tensions in the region.” That phrase does so much washing-up for empire, doesn’t it? Tensions. As if missiles turn tense all by themselves. As if Hormuz woke up in a mood. As if nobody put a target on a screen and pressed the button.

What we are actually watching is Trump’s Iran deal meeting its inevitable conclusion given the state of Lebanon and Iran’s red lines over it, and Trump’s insistence that the Strait of Hormuz is international waters.

So the US says it is responding. It says Iran went after commercial shipping. It says the targets were Iranian military infrastructure, coastal radar, missile and drone sites, with Hormuz sitting underneath the whole thing as the pressure point.

And listen to how calmly all of that gets laid out. Coastal radar on the target list. Missile sites on the target list. A shipping incident turned into the road back to direct American strikes, even as they are as we know running out of stuff to fire at Iran, with the whole lot wrapped in ceasefire language, as if a bow on a hand grenade makes it a birthday present.

This a move whereby they are not telling you openly that the framework has failed. They are telling you the framework is being enforced – by them, because Iran is boo hiss, the villain of the piece. And those are two completely different stories.

Say it failed, and Trump owns the collapse. Don’t laugh, bear with me. Say it is being enforced, and Trump gets to pretend the bombing was always part of the order he built. Very tidy. Very Washington. Set fire to the curtains, then tell everyone you are improving the ventilation.

And then JD Vance wanders on and says the quiet bit with a completely straight face.

Pick up the phone, he says. If Iran has a disagreement about how the MoU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence.

So there is your customer service department. Press one for disputes about implementation. Press two if you would like your coastal radar introduced to American high explosive.

But that line gives away more than he meant it to, he’s not the sharpest tool in the garden shed. The whole thing is dressed up as a contract between equals, and it does not behave like one for a second. Washington writes the rules, Washington reads the rules, Washington decides when you have broken the rules, and then Washington bombs you while explaining that this, right here, proves the rules are working.

That is not a peace deal in any shape or form. It is a leash with a letterhead.

And you can pile on all the MoU language you like. Memorandum of Understanding. Very nice. Very grown-up. Lovely little phrase. But once the memorandum arrives with the target screen attached and something going boom on it, the understanding should become obvious to everybody. Do as Washington says, or Washington starts filing its airstrikes under “enforcement.”

And there is the other half of it. Iranian media saying the response will be swift and decisive and the political meaning is hard to miss. This has not calmed anything down. It has not made Hormuz any safer. It has not taken the heat out of a single thing.

The US says enforcement. Iran says response. Vance says pick up the phone. CENTCOM hands out strike footage. And somewhere in the middle of all that, Trump wants a round of applause for peace. He’s ended another war by launching missiles at Iran…again.

Same old routine. Boast of victory before the costs get counted. Tell the markets to cheer before the people across the table have so much as agreed to the terms. A pile of Oval Office waffle slapped over the scorch marks.

And that would be plenty on its own. The deal cracking on its first serious test, the strike footage giving the game away, Hormuz sitting there like a loaded spring. But it gets stranger than that.

Because Trump does not just want a war story out of this. He wants a farm story as well.

War and soybeans.

One minute it is coastal radar and the Strait of Hormuz. The next, Trump is turning Iranian assets into a shopping list for American farmers. Wheat. Soybeans. Corn. A new market, he calls it, as though West Asia is an aisle in a Midwestern farm shop and Iran’s money is sitting on the shelf waiting to be run through the till.

This is not Trump being daft for a laugh, he rarely says anything funny on purpose, he’s just stupid. It is the shape of the whole arrangement falling out of his mouth because he can’t not let it slip.

Abroad, the framework gets enforced with threats and airstrikes. At home, the same framework gets sold as a win for the American farmer now. Look at me, he gets to say. I got the Iranians under control, I kept the strait moving, I protected the deal, and I found you a new buyer for your wheat and your corn.

Foreign policy run like a supermarket voucher. Who knew Trump’s couponing game was so strong? Bomb them to keep the deal standing, then sell the deal as a grocery run, the whole thing tarted up like a campaign stop in Iowa.

Except there is a problem, as you guessed there would be, because this man is so solidly hard of thinking and it is a fair-sized one. The money he is spending in his head is Iranian money.

And Iran shuts it down flat.

There is the contradiction. Trump sells it as a new market. Iran says only Iran decides what happens to Iranian funds. Trump talks as if Washington can route that money straight through American agriculture. Iran says, no, that is ours.

So let’s be precise about what this is, so we’re all clear. It is not that Iran signed up to some soybean clause. Nobody has shown that. It is that Trump tried to dress unfrozen Iranian assets up as a domestic win for US farming, and Iran came out in public and rejected the idea that anyone else gets a say in how those assets get used.

Which makes the whole thing look even grubbier, doesn’t it?

The deal gets sold as de-escalation. Then the strike footage turns up. Then Vance calls the bombing enforcement. Then Iran warns of a response. Then Trump tries to turn Iranian frozen assets into a pitch to farmers. Then Iran tells him to get his hands off it.

Not exactly world class diplomacy this is it? It is a shopping trolley with a bu**ered wheel being shoved through a minefield by a man yelling about how beautifully it steers.

So what is actually left once you stop listening to this pitch then?

Well, Trump needs this thing to do three jobs that go together like oil and water. He needs the cameras to see peace. He needs Tehran to feel the opposite. And underneath all of it, he needs the people back home thinking he has just prised open a new market for their grain.

And every piece of it pulls against the next. The gun-camera footage makes a liar of the peace boast. Vance saying the quiet part out loud makes a liar of the diplomacy. Iran promising a response makes a liar of the claim that anything in the strait has stabilised. And the farm-shop pitch, capped off by Iran telling him to keep his hands off their money, sees off whatever was left of the negotiation side of this story.

So what survives all that?

A ceasefire that needs bombs to keep it upright. A MoU that apparently ships with target coordinates. A money trail Trump tried to turn into wheat, corn and soybeans. And an Iranian official asking, in so many words, who exactly handed you permission to spend our money.

Run it back. The gun-camera blast. Vance promising violence for violence. Iran promising swift and decisive. The farm-shop sales patter. The Iranian money the whole pitch leans on. And Tehran saying no to the lot of it.

Repeat that last line again - And Tehran saying no to the lot of it. That’s the deal! That is what it is now. A blast mark on a screen, a threat got up as customer service, a shopping list of American crops, and an Iranian official saying no to it all.

Trump wants to bomb under a ceasefire and still call it peace. He wants to spend Iran’s own money and still call it a win for the American farmer. And the real trick, the one he keeps reaching for, is passing coercion off as order, order off as commerce, and commerce off as diplomacy.

There is not enough bunting in the world to make that look remotely successful.

The MoU is cracking because it is already producing the very thing it was meant to prevent. The money trail is little more than theft now because Trump is trying to launder Iranian funds into a domestic sales pitch. And the farmer line is the tell, because it shows you exactly what this deal is once it collapses into talk of corn and soybeans.

Bomb the place. Call it peace. Then go hunting for someone to send the bill to, in this case Iran with withheld frozen funds.

Trump’s war ending deal, his MoU has, by his own hand, been reduced to little more than slapping a cheap sticking plaster on a severed artery, with soybeans stapled to the invoice.

As for Israel in all of this, well surely the must be involved somewhere right? Well perhaps they’re too busy raiding little girls’ schools, or even breaking into schools with a saw! What deranged individual would do such a thing? The Chair of the Knesset education committee as it happens, find out more about that story here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working class people and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.