Trump Blocks Netanyahu’s Beirut Strike - And Israel Is Fuming

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has just been told no by the one man on earth he was certain would never say it to him. He couldn’t afford to surely? Not a soft no, not a diplomatic cough into the sleeve, not one of those meaningless little Washington noises that gets dressed up as pressure while Israel carries on exactly as it pleases. Donald Trump has gone public to announce there will be no Israeli troops going into Beirut, that any already on their way have been turned round, and the reporting coming out of both Washington and Israel has him losing his rag down the phone and calling Netanyahu, and this is the word that’s stuck, crazy. This is the man who’s spent the whole war holding Israel’s coat, nodding along to every last thing it fancied doing, giving it the weapons, the cover, the vetoes, the excuses, the language, the diplomatic padding, the whole imperial travel cushion, and even he has reached across the Atlantic and hauled Netanyahu back by the collar now. Some of his ministers however, of course had to lay it on that bit thicker though.

Ben Gvir there, he’ll have gone a shade of beetroot over this never mind thanking Trump, so there’s a happy little thought to have free of charge at any rate. The Prime Minister of Israel pointed his air force at the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Dahieh, made the threat in public, let his own ministers swagger about it, and got told to sit down and behave, in public, with the convoy already rolling. This literally never happens. Not like this. Not with Israel. Not with Netanyahu, who has built an entire career on knowing Washington will eventually swallow whatever he shoves in its mouth.

But here’s the bit that turns your stomach. While Trump was out there announcing the shooting was over, very productive call, everyone can relax now, the grown-ups have had a chat, a strike came down right beside the Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, on the southern Lebanese coast. Lebanon’s national news agency says it hit a building and the car park by an intersection next to the hospital. The health ministry put the footage out themselves: rubble over the floor, ceilings hanging down, blood, glass everywhere, smoke pouring off the car park next door. The intensive care unit lost its power. Not a corridor light flickering in some cinematic little metaphor, the ICU, the place where people are kept alive because machines are doing work their bodies can’t do on their own. Local reporting put the dead at five or six in those first hours and the wounded past twenty, and the Israeli military’s grand response to all of it was that it had hit Hezbollah infrastructure somewhere in the Tyre area, and that the matter of a hospital being wrecked was, well that was under review. Under review. The lights are out in the ICU and they’re reviewing whether anything occurred at all. People are being pulled through broken glass and they’re reviewing the paperwork. That’s the moral level these people operate on: the blast arrives instantly, the accountability goes off into committee. Hardly the first hospital they’ve hit though is it?

So you’ve got the two things landing in the same hour. Trump selling calm, Lebanon counting bodies. The peace deal going up on Truth Social while the smoke’s still coming off a hospital ward. A president congratulating himself on stopping the shooting while Lebanese families are looking at the wreckage and wondering whether their relatives survived the bit of shooting that apparently didn’t count. I don’t need to spell that out for you, do I? That is the whole fraud in miniature. The announcement is for the cameras. The damage is for Lebanon. The credit is for Trump. The consequences are for everyone else.

Now, before anybody comes over all misty-eyed about Trump the peacemaker here, let’s not. Nobody in this whole sorry story has grown a conscience overnight, least of all the tangerine toddler in chief. Trump hasn’t woken up with a sudden affection for Lebanese sovereignty. Washington hasn’t discovered international law in a drawer it suddenly found a key to. Israel didn’t get reined in because a hospital got hit, because if hospitals were enough to move these people, this entire region would look very different by now. Gaza would still be intact of one and people like Hussam Abu Safieh wouldn’t be facing degradation and torture in an Israeli gulag somewhere for saving little kiddies. Israel got reined in for one reason only Iran has made Lebanon too expensive to bomb. That’s the part all the clean little diplomatic summaries try to sand down, because once you say it plainly, the power map looks very different. Netanyahu didn’t run into morality. He ran into cost. And the cost was no longer just Lebanese lives, because those have been discounted by Washington and Tel Aviv for decades. The cost had become Trump’s deal, Trump’s oil problem, Trump’s victory lap, Trump’s reputation as the dealmaker, Trump’s boast that he had brought the great fire under control after helping start it.

So here’s the short version of how we ended up here for those who need it. End of February, the United States and Israel start a war on Iran. Months of the thing. Thousands dead, the bulk of them in Iran and Lebanon, thirteen American service members in the ground too, and the Strait of Hormuz, that narrow neck of water between Iran and Oman where about a fifth of the world’s oil has to squeeze through, shut more or less solid, with petrol prices climbing in everybody’s country as a result. That is not some faraway blue line on a map. That is the artery that turns a regional war into something every household starts paying for, one tank of fuel, one food delivery, one heating bill, one shipping cost at a time. A ceasefire gets cobbled together in April. Iran’s line from minute one has been that the ceasefire covers the lot, every front, Lebanon very much included, Gaza included, the whole network of fronts that Washington and Tel Aviv prefer to discuss separately when separation suits them. Iran is having none of that and they’ve got all the leverage. Israel’s line has been that the ceasefire means whatever’s handy that particular week and Lebanon doesn’t count. You can guess which reading Netanyahu went with, because if Israel can carve up a ceasefire into little legal snack boxes, it will always eat the bit that lets it keep bombing.

And this is where Tehran showed everyone exactly where the off-switch is. On Monday, Iran’s negotiating team put word out through Tasnim, which is the news agency wired into the Revolutionary Guard, that it was suspending all the indirect talks with Washington, the messages that get carried back and forth through go-betweens, until Israel stops hitting Lebanon and Gaza and pulls back. And they didn’t just flounce off in a huff. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, came straight out and said a ceasefire on all fronts means all fronts, that breaking it in Lebanon breaks it everywhere, and that Washington and Israel can own whatever comes next. That matters because it cuts straight through the little trick Israel and America were trying to play. They wanted Lebanon treated as a side room. Iran kicked the door open and said, no, it’s the same building. You don’t get to call one floor quiet while setting fire to the one underneath.

Then came the part that actually moved money. Iran and what it calls the Axis of Resistance announced they’d go for shutting Hormuz completely and start throttling the Bab al-Mandab strait down by the Red Sea while they were at it. Oil jumped more than six dollars a barrel on that Tasnim report on its own. That is not the sound of a country turning out its pockets at the table. That is not a defeated state begging for a pathway back into polite company. That is a country sitting on the one tap the global economy cannot plumb its way around, telling Washington that the price of Netanyahu’s little adventure in Lebanon is the deal Trump’s staked his entire victory lap on. That’s the bit that makes the phone call make sense. Not Trump suddenly deciding Beirut looks lovely this time of year. Not Netanyahu being gently corrected by a friend. A market shock, a blocked strait, a half-built deal, and Iran saying, touch Lebanon again and the whole thing comes apart in your hands.

So Trump flinched, and not because anyone in that White House lost a wink of sleep over Lebanese lives. He’s been telling anyone who’ll hold still that he’s days off an agreement to reopen Hormuz and stretch the Iran ceasefire out, that he just needs a few more points and he’ll put his name to it. We all know how much he loves doing that. He’s been draining America’s strategic petroleum reserve to paper over the closed strait. He needs this win badly, before America really feels the pinch. He needs the pump price to behave. He needs the markets to believe he knows where the steering wheel is. He needs the papers to say deal, not disaster. And Iran knows it. So the moment Netanyahu and his defence minister Israel Katz said they were putting the Israeli air force over Beirut, Trump’s problem wasn’t a moral one, don’t be silly, he doesn’t have any. His problem was that flattening Beirut would blow his Iran deal sky high, because Iran had just made flattening Beirut the trigger that does it. Marco Rubio, his Secretary of State, had reportedly floated the swap that was holding the whole thing upright: Israel parks the Beirut strike, Hezbollah parks its attacks. Qatar was on the phones all weekend apparently over it, messaging to and fro. And when Trump finally got Netanyahu on the line, under all the shouting we’ve heard about ,the expletives laden slanging match it allegedly was, the message was about four words long. Don’t torch my deal.

So Netanyahu doesn’t get stopped because Lebanon has a right not to be bombed. He gets stopped because Lebanon has become attached to something Washington does actually about. That is the hinge in this whole story that mainstream media skip over in favour of the swear words angle. Lebanese lives by themselves were negotiable. Lebanese hospitals by themselves didn’t matter. Lebanese sovereignty by itself was just background noise. But Lebanese escalation attached to Hormuz, attached to the oil, attached to Trump’s deal, attached to America’s domestic price problem, suddenly becomes urgent. Suddenly there are phone calls. Suddenly there are statements. Suddenly the convoy has to turn round. That is how empire values life. Not by the person, not by the ward, not by the city, but by what else breaks when the bomb lands. Life is cheap, but don’t lose the oil.

Don’t take this climbdown for obedience, mind. Netanyahu didn’t go quietly into anything. His own office made a point of putting it about that he’d told Trump to his face Israel would hit Beirut if Hezbollah didn’t stop firing. He set his condition. He drew his line out in the open, made a proper show of being the big man who decides when a capital city gets it. And then the strike got pulled anyway, convoy turned round, Trump on the record saying nobody was going in and the ones already moving had been recalled. The entire point of reaching for Beirut was to look like the one deciding where the bombs fall. What he got was a public record of himself drawing a red line and watching his own patron lick his orange thumb and wipe it off. Every threat the man makes after this drags the memory of that one along behind it. Every time he pounds the lectern now, somebody in the room knows the line can be erased if the price is high enough in Washington.

And that is the bit that will sting him, because Netanyahu’s whole politics is built on the image of inevitability. He threatens, the region braces. He bombs, Washington explains. He escalates, diplomats scramble to call it self-defence. The machine exists to make his choices look like facts of nature. And then, for once, the machinery jammed in public. He threatened Beirut and had to watch Trump announce that Israeli troops were not going in. He tried to perform control and revealed a permission structure. He tried to make Hezbollah and Lebanon see that Beirut was on the table, and instead Tehran made Washington see that Trump’s deal was on the table too. That’s not a clean defeat, not yet. Israel is still bombing, Lebanon is still bleeding, and nobody should confuse restraint on one target with restraint as policy. But politically, that moment matters. Because once the public sees the handbrake exists, it becomes much harder to pretend the car was driverless.

And then there’s the small matter of the gap between what Trump announced and what the night actually did. Trump posts that he’s squared it with both sides, that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to knock it off, troops turned back, everybody signed up to stop the cross-border stuff. Lovely. Held for about two hours, if that. Then Netanyahu’s office quietly lets it be known that Israel will carry right on hitting southern Lebanon as planned, the air force keeps flying, Lebanese media’s reporting fresh Israeli strikes, and Hezbollah’s still putting drones into northern Israel through the small hours, one of them killing an Israeli military doctor. So Trump’s grand ceasefire lasted roughly as long as it takes to read the announcement of it. Israel agreed to skip Beirut. Israel agreed to nothing else. Netanyahu won’t be pushed that far, especially by a US President he knows is beholden to significant Israel Lobby leverage. Netanyahu knows he’s the tail that wags the American dog. The headline said peace and Israeli actions in southern Lebanon said get stuffed, and the hospital in Tyre, Jabal Amel Hospital said it loudest of the lot.

Without that hospital strike, this story could be packaged as one of those palace spats between two men who deserve each other, Trump shouting, Netanyahu sulking, Washington leaking, Tel Aviv spinning, all of them measuring their own egos as they wave their willies around. But the hospital drags the story back down to earth. It says, no, this is what their argument is made of. This is what a partial ceasefire looks like when the fine print is written in blast damage. This is what it means when Israel says Beirut might be spared but southern Lebanon remains available. A strike near a hospital. Broken glass. Dead and wounded. An ICU without power. A military statement saying infrastructure, area, review.

You want to know how much Trump actually cares about the diplomacy he keeps pinning medals on himself for? When Iranian state media floated that Tehran might walk away from the talks over Lebanon, some reporter caught him on his mobile and Trump said he didn’t care if the talks were dead, that he honestly, really, couldn’t care less. Couldn’t care less. This is the master statesman supposedly holding the Middle East together with his bare hands. One minute the deal’s the greatest thing since they put the holes in Polo mints, the next he couldn’t give a toss if it falls over, and somewhere between the two he’s screaming down a phone at Netanyahu and quietly bleeding the national oil reserve to keep the pumps running. There’s your steady hand on the tiller, folks. The man who poured the petrol and struck the match back in February, taking a bow for finding the fire exit, while cheerfully mentioning he doesn’t much mind if it turns out to be locked.

And the Rubio bit tells you the quality of the thing they were trying to sell. Israel doesn’t bomb Beirut, Hezbollah stops firing into northern Israel. That’s the shiny bit of the swap. But what happens to southern Lebanon? What happens to the villages, the roads, the hospitals, the people living under the bit of the arrangement Israel still reserves the right to hit? That’s where the partial formula falls apart morally and politically. It asks Lebanon to accept a ceasefire that protects the place Israel most loudly threatened while leaving Israel room to keep the rest of the country under pressure. Hezbollah, rejected that trap and pushed for a comprehensive ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal. You don’t have to be a supporter of anyone to understand the logic there. A ceasefire that only restrains the bomb the Americans are currently worried about is not peace. It’s target management.

So where does that leave Netanyahu? Boxed in whichever way he turns, is where. If he goes ahead and hits Beirut hard enough to actually break Hezbollah, he’s the man who detonated Trump’s Iran deal, and he gets to wear that while the international isolation Trump warned him about comes down on his head, along with whatever repercussions Iran metes out. If he holds off, he’s just accepted that Washington and Tehran between them get to draw the line round what Israel’s allowed to do, which is the precise loss of freedom this entire war was supposed to put a stop to and he’ll have Itamar Ben Gvir looking around for the nearest camera to scream and shout into. And if he keeps grinding away in the south, which he is, he keeps Iran’s excuse alive and the Hormuz threat cocked, because Araghchi’s already said every strike in Lebanon is a strike on the ceasefire everywhere. There’s no version of this where Netanyahu pockets his strike and keeps his patron sweet at the same time. The sums don’t work, and every day the south keeps burning they work a little less.

But notice the cruelty of the position he has made for himself too. Netanyahu wanted escalation to look like control. He wanted Beirut on the menu because capitals carry symbolism, and because threatening Dahieh is meant to tell Hezbollah that nowhere it values is safe. But the second he made that threat public, it became a test of who could stop him. If nobody did, he gets his performance of power. If somebody did, he gets exposed. Trump did, because Iran forced the cost onto something Trump cared about. And now Netanyahu has to keep pretending he remains the only man in the room with a hand on the situation while everyone has just watched another hand shove his away. That is the worst kind of political humiliation for him, because it doesn’t just say one strike was blocked. It says the premise was false. Israel’s freedom of action was not freedom. It was permission with conditions.

Twenty-six years. That’s how far back you’ve got to go to find Israel shoving this deep into Lebanon, the kind of push that’s meant to settle the argument for a generation, end with the enemy in bits and the maps redrawn in your favour. Instead Hezbollah’s still lobbing drones over the fence on the very night Trump’s declaring the whole thing wrapped up with a ribbon on it. Iran’s missiles are sitting there untouched, its hand on the Hormuz tap steadier than it was before the war kicked off, and the one thing this entire campaign was built to wipe out, Iran’s leverage over Washington, is now parked in the middle of every negotiation as the reason Trump can’t take Netanyahu off the lead. The fifth of the world’s oil that used to run through that strait still isn’t running like it did. The war sold to the world as the way to shrink Iran and make it easier to push around has left Washington sat there talking about Iranian conditions, blocked assets, lifting its own blockade, and an Israel that’s just been told where it can and can’t drop its bombs.

That is not the shape of victory. That is the shape of a war machine discovering the enemy has built pressure points all over the floor. Iran is undoubtedly winning across the board. You can still bomb. You can still kill. You can still threaten. Israel has proved, again and again, that it can do all three with almost no moral hesitation and with a diplomatic shield most states on earth could only dream of. But power is not just the ability to do damage. Power is the ability to do damage without paying a price you cannot afford. But the price just changed. Beirut stopped being just another target on Israel’s escalation ladder and became the switch Iran could use to put Trump’s deal, oil prices and Washington’s credibility under the same knife. That is why the shouting mattered, not just that there was a shouting match. That is why the convoy mattered. That is why the hospital mattered. One showed the restraint. One showed the lie. One showed the cost.

And what we’re left with right now is a hospital in Tyre with its wards in bits and its intensive care unit gone dark, and an army that can’t manage anything braver than reviewing whether that happened. A ceasefire announced and contradicted before the day was even out. An Iran that suspended the talks, threatened the most important stretch of water on the planet, and watched the markets jump on nothing more than its say-so. And a Prime Minister who reached for Beirut to prove he was still the one calling the shots, and found out, in front of the entire world, that he isn’t. Netanyahu didn’t get checked because Trump found a conscience down the back of the sofa. He got checked because Iran made Lebanon cost more than Trump was willing to pay. And the second he reached for that threat to look powerful, he proved he isn’t as big and clever as he thought.

NAHARNET: Israeli strike damages hospital in city of Tyre

AL JAZEERA: Israeli strike damages hospital in southern Lebanon; Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt hostilities, Lebanon invasion

VOICE OF EMIRATES: 5 Killed in Initial Toll of Airstrike on the Vicinity of Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre; Power Outage in Jabal Amel Hospital ICU in Tyre Following an Israeli Airstrike

EURONEWS: Tehran suspended negotiations via mediators with US, Iranian media says

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Trump announces fresh Lebanon truce as Netanyahu appears to call off Beirut strikes