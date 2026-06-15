Trump Begs Israel Not To Blow His Deal; Netanyahu Already Is

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Right, so Donald Trump has got himself an Iran deal.

A peace deal. A beautiful deal. A long and beautiful peace, he says, because of course he does, because if there is one thing the tangerine tyrant loves more than threatening to blow something up is announcing that he invented peace some 5 minutes later.

Lebanon can’t have got the memo they were included in this memorandum of understanding Trump is crowing about as if it’s a done and dusted deal – a memorandum of understanding is not a deal no matter how many media outlets present it as such, it is simply an acknowledgement by both sides over what the other side actually wants, not that there is necessarily an agreement there.

Smoke is still rising over Dahiyeh and Ghobeiry as Israel hasn’t let up one iota. Buildings are still being hit, streets strewn with fresh rubble, people fleeing, responders trying their best and that is of course the catch in Trump’s deal isn’t it?

And that is of course the catch in Trump’s deal and it was always going to be when he deigned to go over his boss Netanyahu’s head and do a ‘deal’ with Iran without him, such as that is.

It’s certainly not the headline he wants, he wants to tell the world he’s stopped another war even though he started it. He wants to talk about oil, about the markets, about Hormuz opening toll free, how he has saved the whole of civilisation via another all caps message on Truth Social.

But no matter how much he will also say Lebanon is part of the deal, Iran’s red line as that was, Israel will take no notice, because there’s never going to be any real pressure for them to do so. It will likely derail the ceasefire because Iran haven’t got one of their core demands. Israel are refusing to leave Lebanon, and all Trump can do is beg them not to blow his deal – well where is the incentive for Netanyahu? Israel is already standing there with a match in one hand and a ministerial statement in the other saying: make us Donnie if you dare before proceeding to hit Dahieh and Ghobeiry, eliciting something of a begging letter from Trump, taking to Truth Social to say:

‘This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP’

Note even he isn’t calling it a deal, but close to one, if only the mainstream media were not so simplistic.

No more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon.

Let’s not blow it.

That is Trump trying to put the fire extinguisher back on the wall while Netanyahu’s lot are already admiring the smoke damage.

And the thing about that line is, it does two jobs at once. It tells you Trump knows Israel could blow the deal, they’ll bend over backwards to, Netanyahu’s position depends on it and frankly when they’ve never been made to toe a single line ever in their lives, why should they take any notice of Trump warning them now? But it also goes to show he knows that there is no getting around Lebanon being a central issue here either.

So fundamentally we have Trump saying no more Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and Israel saying it is staying in Lebanon so you have to ask yourself in which case, well, what has Trump actually got then? Basically an acknowledgement from Iran over what he wants, but he’s given them the same message and that is pretty much it.

So there you have it, it’s not exactly a difficult story to understand is it? You do not need a PhD in diplomatic process. You do not need to be buried under thirteen think-tank PDFs and a Washington breakfast briefing to grasp the contradiction.

Trump says Lebanon is part of the deal and clearly Iran are never going to let that red line go. Netanyahu hits more suburbs of Beirut in a blatant act of trying to derail what little gain has been achieved and the message very much is that Israel will not be leaving. The two contradictions cannot be resolved.

What makes it worse for Netanyahu here though, is that this is now all on him. He’s alone on doing this, there is nobody else he can hide behind, even Trump is not on the same page as him, at least not right now, we know how he can have his collar tugged and who by of course.

But the contradiction is now visible for everyone to see. Trump currently is trying to sell peace, and he needs that, those midterms are looking like hell for him right now. Israel is insistent on continuing to make as much war as it takes to keep Netanyahu in power. That makes Netanyahu the biggest obstacle to Trump’s own deal, not Iran.

So in point of fact there is no deal to implement, the war is not over, displaced families cannot necessarily go home if they still have homes to return to.

And as if to nail the point down even harder, because he has a knack for doing so, Israel’s deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz, put out a statement of his own. According to an X post by i24’s Guy Azriel, he said:

‘Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy under which the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza - without any time limit - in order to protect Israel’s borders and communities from jihadist elements. The area will be cleared of local residents, and all terrorist infrastructure, both above and below ground - including homes in frontline villages that were used as terrorist outposts - will be demolished. This is the central lesson of October 7. Holding territory and maintaining security zones are among the IDF’s greatest achievements in the War of Revival, under the decisions and guidance of the political leadership. Therefore, we oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon, despite all existing pressures and those that may still come. Prime Minister Netanyahu made this clear to U.S. President Trump and other senior American officials, and I also made it clear yesterday to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The IDF supports this position from a professional security standpoint. If there are figures in the opposition who challenge this security doctrine and support an IDF withdrawal, they should stand up and say so openly, so that the public can judge between the competing positions. We will not compromise on Israel’s supreme security interests and the protection of our citizens, and we will not withdraw from the security zones. If Iran attacks Israel over events in Lebanon, we will strike it with full force and clearly demonstrate the gap in capabilities between us. We are committed only to our citizens and to the security of the State of Israel.’

That is Trump saying “don’t blow it” and Israel saying “we brought a demolition crew.”

We will not withdraw from the security zones. We oppose an IDF withdrawal from Lebanon. Without any time limit. The central lesson from October 7th even, so they’re even tying all of this to that now.

A security zone is what you call occupation when you want Western politicians to nod along without picturing the families who cannot get back, the homes that get flattened, the fields that become inaccessible, and the roads that become military corridors. Normal life for ordinary people chopped to bits because a foreign state is whinging about it’s own security that always seems to be bought and paid for off the backs of other nations.

That is the reality under the press release.

Trump can say peace. Netanyahu and Katz can say we won’t go. But displaced Lebanese people are not living inside Trump’s world. They are living inside the consequences of Israel’s refusal to leave, so where is the enforcement of this deal you are hoping to get here then?

On paper, Lebanon is included, but on the ground, people are still hesitating. They’re hopeful, who wouldn’t be? But they aren’t convinced.

And politically, this is a mess for Netanyahu in a way he cannot simply bomb his way out of.

Because Netanyahu’s whole game has been to keep these fronts open while squealing about how necessary all of it is. Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran - always another front, always another threat, always another reason why Israel must be allowed to carry on doing what it is doing, just even harder and for longer and of course with a bigger and bigger US cheque to pay for it all.

But Trump’s deal has created a problem for him nevertheless.

Not because Trump has suddenly become an anti-war statesman. This is still the man who can threaten an oil hub over breakfast and announce world peace by lunch.

But even Trump understands that if Israel keeps hitting Lebanon, the deal becomes ridiculous. If Israel says no withdrawal, the deal becomes contested before it starts. If Netanyahu keeps Lebanon as an open military conflict, then Trump’s peace claim becomes hostage to the very ally he has spent years indulging.

Israel’s freedom of action is now the thing that could wreck Trump’s deal. So what will he do about that? Is there anything he’s capable of doing or will he just roll over on Iran and go back to bombing? Certainly Iran wouldn’t be surprised if he did.

It is a test of Trump’s own words now and it’s his ally testing him and undermining him in the process.

Every Israeli refusal to withdraw and every inaction from Trump in response to that is not just an Israeli policy position.

It is the catch in Trump’s deal, so come on oh great dealmaker, get out of this one.

Iran of course are going to capitalise on things as they stand – they got Lebanon included in the deal, they got the US to agree to that demand, or at the very least acknowledge it, we are still only talking about a memorandum of understanding of course and the specifics of that are being kept vague by Team Trump as well, which you need to bear in mind. And yet they are happy to go on TV and talk about being the victors and actually even if the deal falls apart yet they don’t lose anything. It’s Trump’s side with Israel attached that will go to pieces and drag this down with them, Iran will remain looking like the only adults in the room.

And so when Trump stands there trying to sell this as his Iran deal now, the question we should all be asking in response to that is: fine, show us the details about the Lebanon bit. How is that going to be implemented given what Israel is saying and doing?

Because that is where the fraud in all of this is.

Not in the market reaction. Not in the celebratory social media post. In Lebanon. In the places Israel says it won’t leave. In the security zones Israel Katz says they are staying in. In the neighbourhoods where smoke was rising while Trump was asking everyone that mattered in Israel not to blow his deal.

And this is where the consequences for Netanyahu land too.

He wanted Lebanon to remain an Israeli front. Something Israel could strike, occupy, demolish and police as suits them.

But if Lebanon is included in Trump’s deal, Israel has to stop. If Israel refuses to stop, Trump’s deal is more of a nonsense than it already is, an MoU is not a deal after all. And if Trump cannot make Israel stop, then the man who boasts about peace has simply exposed the real hierarchy of his own foreign policy: What Israel says is what goes. Israel First.

Of course Israel is still very much having problems in Lebanon, its hardly going all their way, Hezbollah just having cost them a sweet $10M in one fell swoop, in what is a first for them, so check out more on that story here.

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