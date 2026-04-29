Trump And Israel Get Humiliated; Iran Didn’t Need To Lift A Finger

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Right, so Trump and Israel wanted Iran cornered, and instead ships going through the Strait of Hormuz are now being told to deal with Iran before they move and that isn’t coming from Iran either, so that is the humiliation here. Iran has not had to give Donald Trump the big clean retaliation picture he very badly wants, no dramatic missile launch into a tanker, no propaganda clips for the White House, no neat “look what Tehran did” moment for the usual parade of grave-faced officials and very serious people paid to pretend American escalation is remotely akin to adult supervision. With Trump in charge its more like a nursery after the teacher has locked herself in a cupboard with a packet of cigarettes. So what is the craic then Damo? Well, in a massive embarrassment to Trump certainly and Israel by association, Global maritime insurers are now adding clauses requiring shipowners to contact Iranian authorities prior to attempting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Ibn other words, insurers are making contact with Iranian authorities contingent upon and vessel attempting to pass through the Strait and that really does say everything about who is really in control. Iran has won the battle of the blockade without firing a shot. Dylan Mortimer, the UK marine war leader at Marsh, one of the biggest insurers brokers in the world has put all this in the bluntest possible terms. America can shout about control, Israel can demand pressure, Trump can do his usual frothing-mouthed chest-beating routine like a man trying to intimidate a cash machine, but the ships still need cover, the cover still needs confidence, and the confidence now has Iran written into the insurance policies covering that route.

Iran’s Defence Council put the first version of this position on the table in back in March when it said non-hostile vessels could pass through the Strait only through coordination with Iranian officials. The Strait has never been closed therefore and the insurers are now making that clear too, otherwise why rewrite their policies? So the point now is that the claim has not stayed as a speech from Tehran. It has moved into commercial behaviour. Ships wanting to transit are being directed through a northern route closer to Iran’s coast, insurers are requiring contact with Iranian authorities, and the certification being discussed covers the whole threat picture around missiles, drones, seizure and safe passage. Trump wanted Iran treated like the isolated problem that only he could deal with, but the insurers have basically said ignore that orange wombat, we’ve got business to protect, this is how we do that.

Now Donald Trump of course has tried to sell a very different story, pressure as control, which is very much his standard method, say these things out loud, surround it with military flex in the form of his blockade, legalised piracy as that has become as his forces seize tankers and detain them – not Iran - and hope nobody checks the bill and who is racking it up, because the problem with the Strait of Hormuz is that that bill gets checked by people who do not care how much the orange oaf sounds off. Shipowners care whether their ship moves. Masters care whether the crew survives. Charterers care whether the cargo arrives. Insurers care whether they are about to eat a loss large enough to make the spreadsheet scream for its mother. A carrier group can look very impressive on television – and Trump is now sending a fourth one of those incidentally, because nothing defines insanity quite like doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, but it does not replace insurance cover, it does not calm a crew stuck in an area of high war-risk, and it does not make underwriters forget that Iran, not the US, not Israel, is the coastal state with the capacity to make that passage impossible. The US Navy can sit there all it likes, but the ship still needs cover, and the cover now depends on Iran being dealt with and nobody else.

Lloyd’s of London have given the game away here too. War cover did not disappear. The market was still saying ships could be insured, with 88 per cent of surveyed marine war insurers still willing to take on international war risk, and more than 90 per cent still willing to cover cargo. But cover existing on paper is not the same as ships actually moving. Owners, captains and charterers were still looking at the Strait and deciding the risk to the vessel and crew was too high. Around 20,000 crew were affected, at least 11 people have already been killed, fuel and supplies were running down, rescue options were uncertain, safe ports were in question, and chemical tankers were burning through the stabilisers needed to keep their cargo safe. So America can call this a controlled blockade all it likes, but ships are still stuck, crews are still exposed, and insurers are still treating the passage as a war-risk problem that has to be negotiated with Iran over. So they are anything but in control here.

Lloyd’s List intelligence has also shown how thin the traffic had become. From the start of March to late March, cargo vessels over 10,000 deadweight tonnes made only 111 recorded transits through the Strait, 78 heading east out of the Persian Gulf and 33 heading west into it, with some ships possibly moving with their tracking switched off of course, the Iranian shadow fleet and all of that sort of thing. But that is not normal global trade quietly waiting for Washington to sort everything out is it? That is a major route under stress. The ships still moving were bulk carriers, crude tankers, container ships, product tankers and gas carriers, so this was not some little niche problem tucked away on a shipping desk. It was oil, gas, cargo, food, industry and supply chains all being squeezed through the same risk corridor. And the most damaging detail for Trump is that more than 60 per cent of the remaining traffic either had an Iran link or had negotiated consent from Iran to pass.

Iran has played this more carefully than the people desperate to cast it as reckless would like to admit. Ali Bahreini, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said Tehran had agreed to safe passage for vessels carrying humanitarian goods, with operational arrangements to be finalised in coordination with the UN. Iran’s foreign ministry position has been that vessels not linked to aggressor parties may pass under regulations set by authorised bodies inside the Islamic Republic, while vessels belonging to or associated with aggressor parties are blocked from misusing the waterway for hostile objectives. That distinction matters because it denies Trump the easiest propaganda frame. Iran is not having to close everything, hit everything, or make everything burn for the world to understand that the Strait has become conditional. It can keep a humanitarian lane alive, hold a hostile-lane restriction in place, and leave Washington owning the wider pressure crisis, because they are the only ones functionally blockading anything.

Trump’s blockade has therefore given Iran a gift that no Iranian missile was needed to deliver. A missile gives Washington a clip. A blockade gives the world an invoice that everyone somewhere along the line will end up paying. The global economy does not need an Iranian fireball to feel the danger when the route carrying nearly 20 million barrels a day of oil last year has ships hesitating, insurers repricing, cargoes delayed and importers checking how exposed they are. Nearly 15 million barrels a day of crude, close to 34 per cent of global crude trade, passed through the Strait in 2025, and nearly 20 million barrels a day of oil overall used that route. Alternative crude export capacity outside the Gulf sits at only about 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels a day through Saudi and UAE routes, and those workarounds have not been tested at anything like the scale needed to replace the Strait. Trump wanted leverage against Iran, and the route he has destabilised supplies the leverage against everybody else.

The economic damage does not stay in the Strait. It moves into bills, fuel, food and farming that we will all end up paying more for as costs get passed on. The World Bank is forecasting average energy prices to rise by 24 per cent in 2026, Brent crude to average 86 dollars a barrel this year, and overall commodity prices to rise by 16 per cent. Fertiliser is even worse, with prices forecast to rise 31 per cent and urea up 60 per cent, because nitrogen fertiliser depends heavily on natural gas, and this crisis hits the gas – the LNG markets of the UAE and Qatar - the shipping and the cost of moving it all at the same time. That is farmers paying more, food costing more, poorer countries getting squeezed harder proportionally, and up to 45 million more people being pushed into acute food insecurity this year. Trump and Israel set out to make Iran pay, but it’s literally everyone else instead

Cem Gürdeniz, a retired Turkish Rear Admiral and the strategist associated with Turkey’s Blue Homeland doctrine, has pushed the wider reading of this crisis very bluntly. He argues that Washington’s blockade is exposing the limits of US naval power, pushing the world towards a systemic economic breakdown, and showing that the US no longer produces security or consent in the way it claims. His reading is that Iran has used the Strait more effectively than a nuclear weapon because a full closure would hit the whole world, while controlled passage forces everyone to treat the waterway as a strategic instrument instead. You can easily see why that point bites. The United States built a great deal of its post-1970s power around oil flows, dollar settlement, naval dominance and Gulf dependency, and Trump has managed to make that whole arrangement look less like protection and more like a surcharge now.

The US can throw all the military performance it likes at this, but the problem does not go away because the ships still have to move through the danger. Aircraft carriers, bombers, escorts, mine-hunting, briefings, threats, all of it looks very impressive on a screen, right up until the insurer still wants to know whether Iran has been dealt with before the voyage starts. Mine-clearing is not some quick tidy-up job either. It is slow, dangerous work, because mines do not disappear just because Donald Trump wants a victory graphic and besides, the US only has 4 of them left after it decommissioned all the rest last year. He can promise to open the Strait, close the Strait, control the Strait, triple this, order that, and probably congratulate himself before anyone has checked whether any of it adds up or he decides to build another ballroom, but the crew still has to sail through it, the owner still needs cover, and the insurer still has to price in the risk. That leaves the route carrying the cost of the war Trump and Israel have helped create.

Israel’s part in this is not a side issue either. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government wanted Iran weakened, contained, punished and presented to the world as the great danger in the region, because Israel always wants its wars treated as everybody else’s security problem. But this pressure campaign has helped produce the opposite picture. Iran has not been pushed out of the equation. Iran has been pushed further into the practical reality of the everyday use of the Strait. Israel can get Washington to do a lot of its dirty work, because that has been the relationship for a very long time, but it cannot make these basic facts go away. Iran sits beside that waterway, Iran has the means to make passage dangerous, and now Iran is appearing in the conditions ships have to satisfy before they move.

Gulf states will be watching that with a great deal more interest than any of the public statements will admit as well. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq all live with the basic fact that the US security umbrella comes with US wars attached to it, something that if it hadn’t dawned on them before, they certainly know to be true now. That arrangement may still be useful to their rulers, but it becomes less comfortable when US protection helps produce the same disruption it claims to prevent. Qatar and the UAE have LNG exposure sitting directly inside this route and that associated issue with fertilisers. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have alternative crude pipeline capacity, but not enough spare capacity to render Hormuz irrelevant. Asian buyers need volumes. European buyers need LNG stability. Gulf monarchies need the route to work without every Trump escalation turning into another premium, delay, restriction or diplomatic panic. Well you made your beds guys.

Iran’s restraint therefore has to be read as part of the pressure picture, not as a sign that Tehran is simply out of options. Iran benefits from avoiding the clean retaliation Trump and Israel would love right now, while Trump’s pressure campaign creates all the commercial consequences. A spectacular Iranian strike would give Washington and Tel Aviv the picture they want: Iranian aggression, Iranian danger, Iranian responsibility, all packaged for Western screens by media people who can turn a blockade into self-defence before their first coffee. Controlled passage, insurer caution and shipping paralysis produce a much worse problem for them. The world can see the US and Israel pushing the crisis, while the practical answer to safe movement still runs through Iran. The absence of a single shot having to be fired to achieve this becomes part of the humiliation because the consequences arrive instead through insurance clauses, routes, crews, premiums and cargoes.

Marsh’s own public guidance on supply chains shows how quickly the new normal becomes a management problem rather than a press release. Companies are being told to use real-time intelligence, reassess marine and cargo cover, understand war-risk pricing volatility, diversify routes and build resilience before disruptions escalate. That is dry corporate language, obviously, the sort of prose that sounds like it was written by a committee trying not to alarm a printer. But buried inside it is the admission Trump cannot shout away. Businesses are being told to plan around the crisis, not trust that the US has made the crisis go away, because they’ve done the opposite, they are making it worse. The insurance market is not writing poetry about resistance. It is telling customers to review exposure, route planning and cover.

The United Nations trade body has put the same pressure into global supply language too, saying the military escalation has disrupted shipping flows through the Strait and that the ripples extend into energy markets, maritime transport and supply chains. That is the bit the mainstream frame keeps trying to dodge by pointing at Iran as the danger waiting in the corner. The danger is already moving through the system because Trump and Israel have made escalation the operating condition. Iran has leverage, yes, and Iran is using that leverage. But Washington is the one still claiming to be the global manager, the route opener, the security provider, the guarantor of order. When the guarantor literally becomes part of the risk assessment, every client of that guarantee has a reason to check the exit.

Donald Trump thought he had Iran cornered because he still thinks pressure is the same thing as power. He could not have been more wrong, because power is not just the ability to frighten people, it is the ability to make them behave as though your protection works. Trump and Israel have shown that they can hurt, threaten, block, escalate and destabilise, all very familiar talents from people who confuse force with strategy. Iran has shown it can sit on the Strait, ration the risk, force commercial recognition and avoid handing Trump the easy war propaganda he craves, that he’s now desperate for as this war becomes ever more unpopular and without a clean way out for him. The ships are not moving because Washington sounds confident. They are moving, or not moving, through a market that now asks where Iran fits into their journeys and that is why Trump is stuffed.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: Passage through Strait of Hormuz possible only through coordination with Iran: Defense Council; Iran agrees to safe passage of aid vessels through Strait of Hormuz; Iran can sustain Strait of Hormuz closure for years, will cut US military logistics: Official

LLOYD’S MARKET ASSOCIATION: Safety concerns, not insurance availability, driving reduced vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz

UN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT: Strait of Hormuz disruptions: Implications for global trade and development

WORLD BANK: Middle East War to Spark Biggest Energy Price Surge in Four Years; Commodity Markets Outlook -- April 2026

MARSH: Strait of Hormuz shipping disruption: Three ways to build supply-chain resilience

AL JAZEERA: When will Strait of Hormuz be ‘safe’ for commercial shipping again?

THE CRADLE: Turkish naval strategist warns US blockade risks global economic collapse

AP: US says it’s clearing Iranian mines in effort to open the Strait of Hormuz