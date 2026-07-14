This Saudi Iran Strike Might Be The Stupidest Move They’ve Ever Made

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Right, so Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have struck the runway at Sanaa International Airport because they wanted to stop an Iranian aircraft landing there.

That was the official justification.

The internationally recognised Yemeni government said the flight had entered Yemeni airspace without its permission, that Ansarallah, the Houthis were trying to establish direct Iranian flights into territory they control, and that this was a violation of Yemeni sovereignty.

So they bombed the runway.

Very decisive.

Very muscular.

Very “we are absolutely in charge here”, provided you ignore the awkward detail that Sanaa itself is not actually under their control and the aircraft had already crossed into Yemen before anybody started congratulating themselves.

The plane was a Mahan Air aircraft coming from Iran, reportedly carrying an Ansarallah delegation back into Yemen. The Saudi-backed government wanted it stopped from landing at Sanaa. That was the point of the strike. Not to send a vague warning. Not to make the arrivals board look untidy. To stop that aircraft entering through a Houthi-controlled airport.

And yes, they did stop it landing at Sanaa.

For about five minutes, that probably looked rather clever.

Then the pilot diverted roughly 150 kilometres down the coast and landed at Hodeidah instead.

The plane arrived.

The passengers got off.

The delegation entered Yemen, back in Houthi controlled territory.

So the grand operation to stop the Iranian flight had managed to change the airport code.

That was it.

They had bombed an international runway, their own runway essentially, escalated a conflict that had been largely quiet for the last 4 years, a conflict the region could very much do without kicking off again given everything else going on right now and the aircraft they were trying to stop simply landed somewhere else, so the whole debacle was a big fat flop, speaking of, I’ll come onto Trump’s role in all this in a minute.

But the failure did not stay at Hodeidah after the plane disembarked, that was simply the trigger.

A few hours later, Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree announced that missiles and drones had been launched towards Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia in response to the attack on Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted the incoming missiles. But footage from Abha airport, shows a blast tearing through the terminal area while people were still there and the terminal itself being on fire from the outside. So whatever Saudi air defences intercepted, it seems they did not stop everything reaching the airport, the footage is readily available if you search Abha airport, there were people present hence my not showing it here.

It makes the Saudi consequence much more immediate. They bombed Sanaa airport via their proxies in the Yemeni goverment to stop one aircraft landing, failed to stop the aircraft entering Yemen, and within hours an airport on Saudi territory had been struck in return, because as we should all know by now, the Houthis don’t mess about.

Four years without a claimed direct Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, and they threw it away over a plane that landed anyway.

The point is that Saudi territory was being targeted again.

For roughly four years, since the de-escalation that began in 2022, Ansarallah had not claimed a direct attack on Saudi Arabia.

That period was not a peace treaty. It was not some grand reconciliation. It was simply the closest thing Riyadh had managed to get to a pause after years of airports, oil facilities, pipelines and cities being put within Houthi range.

And now, over one Iranian aircraft that they failed to stop anyway, Saudi Arabia has placed itself back on that target map.

One plane was diverted, and the Saudis may have thrown away the one thing they had actually managed to gain from that war: a bit of breathing room.

But then alas we have to come to the citrus skinned satsuma that passes for the POTUS, Donald Trump.

Pro Israel outlet Axios has reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked Trump for American backing before the operation and received it, so this got the nod from Little Donnie, a man already struggling with the way his Middle East warfare is panning out, now assenting to an operation that could let the one group that has largely stayed out of everything lately, the Houthis, back in. Now that Axios claim remains attributed reporting based on unnamed US officials. Neither the White House nor the Saudi government has publicly confirmed the central claim.

But if that report is right, then Trump reportedly gave the nod to an operation whose immediate objective failed almost at once and carries some catastrophic potential consequences all of its own.

This was utter failure.

A Saudi-backed strike aimed at stopping an Iranian aircraft, which failed to stop the aircraft, brought Yemeni missiles back towards Saudi territory and may have reopened the very conflict Riyadh had spent four years trying to escape.

It’s a bit like smashing up the front door to stop someone entering your house, only for them to stroll in through the kitchen while you’re outside congratulating yourself.

But here’s the justification they gave.

This was meant to be a controlled, deliberate sovereignty operation.

Very precise.

Very firm.

Very serious.

Except there’s a fairly obvious test for whether an operation has worked, and it isn’t how stern the spokesman looked while explaining it.

Did it stop the aircraft entering Yemen?

No.

So you failed then.

You targeted your own runway. The runway got hit, but the objective wasn’t achieved.

They failed. The plane landed.

Not turning around.

Not heading back to Iran.

Not disappearing because somebody in Riyadh had issued a strongly worded letter.

So the entire military operation achieved what, exactly?

A change of airport.

A very expensive diversion notice, delivered by explosives.

The delegation still arrived. The plane still entered Yemen. Whatever political message Saudi Arabia and its allies thought they were sending was immediately undercut by the sight of the aircraft taxiing in somewhere else.

The stated aim was to stop the aircraft entering Yemen.

And it entered Yemen.

And the problem for Saudi Arabia is that this failure didn’t stay at Hodeidah.

Because Ansarallah responded.

Not with another complaint.

Not with a statement about aviation rules.

With missiles and drones.

The Saudis had spent years trying to quiet this front down, trying to reduce the attacks, trying to edge away from a war that had become a bloody, expensive embarrassment.

Then they backed a strike to stop one aircraft and the aircraft got through.

Then the missiles came back.

It is not a complicated chain of events.

It’s just an unbelievably stupid one.

And this is where the consequences for Saudi Arabia start piling up.

Abha airport is back on the target list.

Saudi airspace has been threatened.

Airlines are being warned.

The kingdom’s ports, pipelines, oil facilities and cities are suddenly part of the calculation again.

But then there’s the wider problem as a consequence of all of this.

Saudi Arabia doesn’t sit in some lovely sealed diplomatic bubble where Yemen can explode and nothing touches it.

It has airports near the border.

It has oil facilities.

Ports.

Pipelines.

Desalination plants.

Cities.

It has an economy built around the idea that shipping, energy exports and aviation can operate without every regional tantrum turning into a security crisis.

That confidence is fragile.

Always has been. The Strait of Hormuz affecting it’s oil exports right now expose that, as we’ve seen for months now on and off.

Ansarallah has warned airlines about Saudi airspace.

Airlines and insurers don’t wait for a crater on the runway before they start asking awkward questions.

They look at risk.

They look at whether attacks are becoming more likely.

They look at whether the people supposedly in charge have any idea what comes next.

But then there’s an even bigger potential problem now, because then there’s Bab al-Mandab.

That narrow route at the southern end of the Red Sea.

It isn’t closed. It has remained open throughout the warfare going on between the US and Iran. The Houthis have kept out of that fight.

But now they’ve been attacked by the Saudis. Now they’ve been attacked by the Saudi’s allegedly with Trump’s sign off. if you’ve already got Hormuz under pressure to the east, and then you help reignite a war right beside that Red Sea route to the west and dare the Houthis in which case to shut that down too as they have done in protest with Israel’s attacks on Gaza previously, you’re not managing a crisis.

You’re adding to it and then some.

One shipping choke point in trouble was apparently not enough.

So now Saudi Arabia risks sitting between two.

And if Ansarallah decides the answer is not merely another strike on Abha, but shutting shipping through Bab el-Mandeb as well, then this stops being a Saudi border problem and becomes a full-blown global trade seizure.

Because look at the map. Hormuz is the eastern exit from the Gulf. Bab el-Mandeb is the southern entrance to the Red Sea and the route up towards Suez. Shut Hormuz and you choke off the main route used by Gulf oil and gas exports. Shut Bab el-Mandeb at the same time and you hit the route carrying ships between Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Two narrow waterways. Two enormous pressure points. Both squeezed at once.

Hormuz normally carries roughly a fifth of the world’s petroleum liquids and around a quarter of all oil traded by sea. Bab el-Mandeb was carrying more than five million barrels of oil a day by early 2026, on top of container ships, manufactured goods, food, fuel and raw materials moving towards Suez.

So what happens if both routes are effectively taken out? Tankers cannot simply indicate left and use the scenic route. Gulf producers lose their main maritime exit. Ships avoiding the Red Sea have to go thousands of miles around the Cape of Good Hope. Journeys take longer. Ships burn more fuel. Crews cost more. Insurance goes up. Ports become congested because vessels and containers are arriving days or weeks out of sequence. And every extra cost gets quietly stapled onto the price of whatever is inside the ship. UN trade officials have already documented how Red Sea diversions increase fuel use, wages, insurance costs and demand for available vessels. That was with one route under pressure, not both ends of the region being strangled together.

Oil prices rise. Petrol and diesel follow. Aviation fuel follows. Food transport costs rise. Fertiliser becomes dearer. Plastics, chemicals and manufactured goods all become more expensive because energy and shipping sit underneath almost everything the global economy moves. Factories waiting for components start slowing production. Retailers wait longer for stock. Countries already struggling to afford fuel and food get hit first and hardest, because of course they do. The richest states can bid against one another for whatever cargoes remain available. Everyone else gets the invoice.

Saudi Arabia does have an east-west pipeline capable of moving some crude from the Gulf coast to the Red Sea, which is supposed to give it a way around Hormuz. But if Bab el-Mandeb is unsafe or closed as well, that escape route becomes a lot less useful, particularly for cargoes heading towards Asian markets, which would then have to head all the way around Africa to get back towards Asia. Riyadh could move some oil towards Europe through Suez, capacity and security permitting, but it cannot magically replace every tanker route, every export market and every lost barrel with one pipeline and a hopeful press release.

And this is where the stupidity of that runway strike becomes almost difficult to measure. Saudi Arabia has already watched a disruption at Hormuz tear through energy markets. The IEA described that shock as the largest oil-supply disruption in history, with flows collapsing from around twenty million barrels a day to fewer than three million during the worst months.

So what did Riyadh apparently decide to do while that crisis was still fresh? Help provoke the armed movement sitting beside the other major shipping route.

Brilliant.

One chokepoint already causing global damage, so naturally go and rattle the people capable of threatening another one. It is like discovering the front door is jammed and responding by setting fire to the back door.

If Bab el-Mandeb goes with Hormuz, Saudi Arabia is not looking at an embarrassing failed attempt to stop one aircraft. It is looking at oil exports trapped, shipping diverted, insurance soaring, airlines and ports facing renewed danger because now they’ll have a fight on their hands with the Houthis again, who will have every reason to shut Bab-el-Mandeb and close that Saudi plan B pipeline option off from Asia, and the world economy being forced to price two regional blockades at once, in the same place.

All because they bombed a runway to stop a plane that landed somewhere else anyway.

And as such we have to get back to Trump.

Did he or didn’t he give the Saudi’s his assent to do this, because if yes, what comes next is on him too. Hormuz being shut isn’t enough, he has to risk the Red Sea too, but then the demented fool, thinks he controls Hormuz and is going to start charging 20% tolls for passage, on the likes of Saudi Arabia. What an ally!

But Saudi Arabia cannot wriggle out of this by pointing at the Yemeni government and pretending it was all somebody else’s idea.

The Saudi-backed government issued the statement.

Fine.

But Saudi Arabia is the patron.

The military power.

The political sponsor.

The one whose security was immediately affected by the response.

And if Axios is right, MBS was not sitting there helplessly watching this unfold.

He reportedly sought American backing beforehand.

So no, this is not some completely independent Yemeni operation that accidentally happened to land Saudi Arabia back under missile threat.

Saudi Arabia had spent years trying to reduce direct attacks from Yemen.

It had bought itself a measure of calm.

Not peace.

Not a final settlement.

But calm.

And then it helped turn one disputed flight into a military strike.

The strike didn’t stop the plane.

But it did invite missile fire back on themselves.

If this was meant to demonstrate control, it demonstrated the polar opposite.

If it was meant to contain Iran, it gave Iran and Ansarallah a very public example of Saudi pressure failing.

And if Trump backed it, then he may have helped turn one bad decision at one airport into a much bigger problem for Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea and frankly the rest of the planet – every state reliant on good coming from or passing through that region.

All over one plane that they didn’t stop.

As far as Middle East balls ups go, this one is a belter.

For more on that Trump toll booth tosspottery that’s he’s been emanating in the last 24 hours, get more on that story right here, along with more Middle East coverage you won’t get from the mainstream.

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