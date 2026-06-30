Right, so The Canary has just been debanked and this is something that should raise immediate alarm bells with all of us.

An independent media outlet has just had its banking services withdrawn. A fundraiser is now being launched to help keep it going, and I’m covering this because when an independent media organisation is financially cut off like this, we are looking at something much bigger than one outlet having a bad week with a bank, because we’ve seen too much of this going on, certainly at individual levels, but this is a whole other ball game and as independent media as well, this could literally happen to any of us, hence the importance of those who support us and as such we support each other too.

Obviously, facts matter here. The appeal process depends on them being known, but the democratic issue, much easier to talk about at this early stage ought to be obvious already.

Debanking means a bank or payment provider withdraws financial services from you. That can mean an account closed. It can mean payments blocked. It can mean access disrupted. It can mean donation routes interrupted. It can mean the basic financial plumbing of an organisation suddenly stops working properly. Think what it would mean to you to find yourself in a position where you had no access to money. What would you do?

And for a media outlet, that is the same only amplified. That is survival.

The Canary is not just a website existing on good intentions and righteous fury. It has costs. It has people. It has bills. It has systems. It has hosting, software, email services, legal costs, tax, contributor payments, operational costs, all the stuff that allows genuine journalism to appear in front of readers every day, that mainstream outlets with their billionaire backers needn’t bat an eyelid out as they fill our minds with trash.

A media outlet does not only need the right to publish. It needs the means to publish. It needs to receive support from readers. It needs to move money. It needs to pay for the infrastructure that keeps the work alive. Strip that away and you do not need to ban the journalism you don’t like to silence it. You just make publishing harder, riskier and more expensive until the outlet starts choking and let’s face it, this would hardly be the first time The Canary has been targeted. Morgan McSweeney failed before, this could be the second try.

This is not about whether everyone agrees with every word The Canary has ever published. Press freedom does not mean “freedom for outlets I personally enjoy.” That’s not a principle, that’s a playlist.

The test is whether an independent media outlet should be able to operate without having its basic financial access pulled out from under it.

The Canary has spent years covering the stories much of the establishment would rather were left alone: protest, Palestine, poverty, disability rights, racism, climate breakdown, state power, corporate power, and the political class. It has done that without the safety net of billionaire ownership, corporate advertising comfort, or any other establishment cushion that catches so much of the mainstream press whenever it trips over its own shoelaces.

Reader-funded independent media is different.

It survives because people choose to support it. That is its strength, because it answers to readers rather than owners and advertisers. But it is also its vulnerability, because if the route between those readers and that outlet is disrupted, the whole model is put under pressure.

That is what this fundraiser is about.

This is not charity therefore. This is a countermeasure. The Canary says it has been debanked, so supporters now have to make sure the financial pressure does not do what censorship would love to do: weaken, exhaust and silence independent journalism without anyone ever having to admit that is what is happening.

And that is what makes this so dangerous, because censorship does not always arrive as a ban. It does not always arrive with a minister at a podium saying, “You may not publish.” It does not always arrive with police at the door or a law passed in parliament.

Sometimes it arrives as an account closure.

And the effect can still be brutal.

Because if a media outlet cannot reliably bank, it cannot reliably function. If it cannot reliably receive support, it cannot reliably plan. If it cannot reliably pay its costs, it cannot reliably publish. And if that can happen to The Canary, then people need to understand exactly what is at stake.

This is practical and material and immediate.

Can The Canary keep publishing?

Can it receive the support people want to give it?

Can an independent media outlet survive when the basic infrastructure it depends on is withdrawn?

That is why the fundraiser matters. That is why this needs noise and a Twitterstorm is coming later today. That is why this cannot be allowed to drift past as a private banking inconvenience, because it is not private when the target is a media outlet. It is a public interest issue.

The Canary has been debanked. It is asking for support. It is asking for our help having dared to keep us informed, so the question now for everybody watching this is brutally simple: are we going to let independent media be squeezed through the financial back door because they dare to challenge power, because that is what this looks like doesn’t it? And if we let it happen here, where will that end?

You don’t have to formally ban a media outlet to weaken it.

You can just make it harder to survive.

So please support The Canary’s fundraiser. Share their statement. Ask questions. Demand transparency. Do not let this disappear quietly.

Because if independent media is going to be financially squeezed, the answer has to be public solidarity moving in the other direction.

100% solidarity to my comrades at the Canary, support link is below. Cheers folks.