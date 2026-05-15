The UAE Helped Attack Iran And Almost Got Away With It - Guess Who Blew The Cover

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu’s own office has just put out a statement boasting that he made a secret wartime visit to the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli war on Iran currently in stalemate over access to and from the Strait of Hormuz, and claims he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, more easily referred to as MBZ, in person. His office called it a historic breakthrough in Israel-UAE relations and the UAE government denied it shortly afterwards, through its official state channel, denied the visit happened, denied receiving any Israeli military delegation, and insisted that its relationship with Israel is the public one set out under the Abraham Accords and nothing else. Two governments. Same event. Opposite stories. One of them is lying, and the receipts coming out behind Netanyahu’s boast point in one direction.

This is the moment Abu Dhabi did not want. The UAE has spent years selling its relationship with Israel as the polite, above-board version of normalisation. Signed in Washington in September 2020, the Abraham Accords were marketed as a tidy diplomatic arrangement: embassies, tourism, business deals, a few photo opportunities, all out in the open. That was the public package. What it was not supposed to include, at least not in any way Abu Dhabi could admit to, was a sitting Israeli prime minister flying in during a very hot war on Iran, being met on the tarmac by the head of state, and driven personally to the palace for a meeting of several hours. Because the second you admit to that, the Accords stop looking like a diplomatic framework and start looking like operational cover instead.

And that is exactly what Netanyahu’s office has just dragged into public view. The Israeli account, supported by source-based reporting, places Netanyahu and MBZ in Al Ain on March 26, in a meeting that ran for several hours. Then Ziv Agmon, a former Netanyahu spokesman and aide, went further. Agmon said publicly that he accompanied Netanyahu on the trip, that MBZ personally welcomed the Israeli prime minister at the aircraft, and that the Emirati president drove Netanyahu from the plane to the palace himself. That is not the language of a denial holding is it? That is the language of a denial buckling while the person who says he was in the car says too much.

The Emiratis know it. According to Israeli reporting, the UAE lodged a formal diplomatic protest over the leak, delivered by UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja directly to Israeli National Security Council officials. Israeli reporting describes Emirati officials as very angry. Now think about what that protest actually is. Even if Abu Dhabi insists the visit did not happen, the protest shows the claim itself was treated as diplomatically explosive. You do not lodge that kind of complaint over harmless noise. You lodge it because the Israeli side has put something on the record that damages the line you need to hold. Abu Dhabi is denying the visit in public while reacting like the leak itself has caused real diplomatic damage.

And once you start pulling at the visit, the rest of the architecture comes with it. As I covered the other day, further reporting placed Mossad chief David Barnea in the UAE during the war to coordinate military actions, while separate reporting said Israel had supplied Iron Dome systems and personnel to operate them on Emirati soil. The US ambassador to Israel then confirmed publicly that Israel sent those batteries and personnel. So this is not background diplomacy. It is Israeli intelligence coordination, Israeli weapons, and Israeli personnel inside a country still insisting its relationship with Israel begins and ends with the Accords.

In addition to that, a major report said the UAE itself carried out covert strikes against Iran, including on the Lavan Island refinery. So Abu Dhabi’s problem is no longer just one alleged visit. Its public line of neutral Gulf host is now being contradicted by reports of intelligence coordination, Israeli air defences, Israeli personnel, and alleged Emirati strikes, all at the same time.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said publicly that Netanyahu had simply revealed in public what Iranian security services had already conveyed to Iran’s own leadership in private. In other words, Tehran already knew. Netanyahu just gave them the corroborating quote on Israeli letterhead. Araghchi called collusion with Israel unforgivable and said that those colluding with Israel would be held to account. At the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, he then went directly at the UAE, accusing Abu Dhabi of direct involvement in aggression against Iran, and listing what that involvement looked like in operational terms: bases, airspace, territory, facilities, and intelligence, all put at the disposal of the United States and Israel during the war. Araghchi then reminded the UAE that Iran’s retaliatory strikes had specifically targeted US military bases and US military facilities inside the UAE, not the UAE itself. The unspoken second half of that sentence is the bit Abu Dhabi will be reading carefully. He also told the UAE plainly that its alliance with Israel had not protected it.

Then Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi went one step further. Gharibabadi said the UAE is an aggressor, not merely a supporter of aggression. He then named the paper trail. According to Gharibabadi, Iran has sent more than 120 diplomatic notes, totalling more than 500 pages, to the United Nations Security Council, documenting every fighter jet that took off from UAE territory during the war on Iran by time, date and flight path. Whether or not every line of that documentation will survive scrutiny, the political effect of the claim is already doing its work. Iran has spent months building a file. Netanyahu’s office just authenticated the cover sheet.

Look at what happens to the diplomatic floor underneath the UAE once you stack all of this. The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting ended in open clashes between Iran and the UAE, and the bloc could not produce a joint statement. It closed with a chair statement instead, a downgrade that means the host could not get the membership to sign onto a common position because the divisions over the war, including the Iran-Gulf split, were too wide. That is not a procedural footnote. BRICS is the forum the UAE itself joined to signal that it was not just a Western client state, that it had options, that it sat across multiple alliances. Walking out of that forum unable to even produce a joint statement, with Iran publicly accusing you of being an aggressor and the room unable to land on a common line, is the diplomatic cost of the cover story being blown.

And the Gulf is not calming down while this argument runs. On May 14, the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre reported that a vessel was boarded near Fujairah, on the UAE’s east coast, and was being directed toward Iranian waters. Now, attribution there is not settled at time of writing, but what that does prove is that the operational space around the UAE is heating up, that the assumption of Emirati waters as a safe transit corridor is being tested in real time, and that the political cover Abu Dhabi spent years building is no longer doing the work it was supposed to do.

Now, you ask yourself a fair question. Why would Netanyahu’s office boast about a secret wartime visit if the political cost lands on a Gulf partner Israel claims to value? You can read that two ways, and only one of them requires any inference. The factual reading is pretty straightforward: Netanyahu’s office wanted to claim a diplomatic trophy, presented the visit as a historic breakthrough, and either did not weigh the cost to Abu Dhabi or did not care. The inference reading is that the Israeli prime minister, cornered domestically and internationally, needed to show he was not isolated, that Gulf monarchies were still in business with him during a war he is losing the global argument on. What is not inference is the consequence. Once Israel said it out loud, the UAE could no longer hold the diplomatic line.

It is worth noting how the framing of all this is being managed in the lousy mainstream Western press, because the pattern sadly is very recognisable. A recent American television episode of 60 minutes, where the senior editor, the rabidly Zionist Bari Weiss reportedly let Netanyahu’s office choose between two interviewers ahead of a major interview, tells you the soft architecture of how these stories get smoothed out. That isn’t holding people to account, that’s pandering and pampering them. When the Israeli prime minister’s office gets to choose the interviewer at one of America’s flagship news programmes, the version of the visit-and-coordination story that reaches a mainstream Western audience is not going to be the version that lands on Abu Dhabi with full weight. Which is why the harder edges of this story sit in Israeli outlets that report on Netanyahu domestically, in Iranian state media that has every reason to push the Emirati exposure, in regional outlets, and in the diplomatic protest the UAE itself has reportedly lodged.

So stack what is actually on the record. Netanyahu’s office, on the record, says the visit happened and calls it a breakthrough. Ziv Agmon, on the record, says he was there and that MBZ collected Netanyahu from the aircraft personally. Reporting places the meeting in Al Ain on March 26 for several hours. Further reporting says Mossad chief David Barnea made at least two wartime trips to the UAE to coordinate military actions. The US ambassador, on the record, confirms Israeli Iron Dome systems and personnel deployed inside the UAE during the war. Iran’s national oil company, on the record, confirms an attack on Lavan Island on April 8. Iran’s foreign minister, on the record, accuses the UAE of contributing bases, airspace, territory, facilities and intelligence. Iran’s deputy foreign minister, on the record, names a documented file of more than 120 diplomatic notes and over 500 pages submitted to the UN Security Council. The UAE, on the record, denies all of it, and at the same time is reported to have delivered a formal diplomatic protest through its ambassador.

You do not need to take a position on every disputed line in that record to read the political consequence. The position the UAE built in public, the Abraham Accords as the full and visible extent of its relationship with Israel, is no longer the position it occupies. Its allies are saying so. Its adversaries are saying so. Its own reported diplomatic protest, in which it complains about being exposed, is saying so. The framework Abu Dhabi sold to the wider Arab world, the framing of itself as a sober, transactional Gulf state whose Israel relationship was strictly above board, has been pulled out from under it by the very partner it was protecting.

And here is the part that does not unwind. Once your wartime cooperation with a state currently under international scrutiny for its conduct in Gaza is publicly attached to your name, you cannot put it back in the box. The UAE can deny the visit as much as it likes. Its official state channel can run the denial on a loop. But the protest has reportedly been filed, the former aide has already talked, Israeli reporting has already named the date and the city, the US ambassador has already confirmed the deployments, Iran has already named the bases, BRICS has already failed to produce a joint statement, and the Lavan Island refinery has already been hit. The cover story does not survive that volume of corroborating detail, not because any one source closes the case, but because the public position the UAE needs to hold requires every one of them to be wrong simultaneously. And that is too much of an ask.

Abu Dhabi tried to run two relationships in parallel: a public, polite, Accords-shaped one for the cameras, and a wartime, operational, military-coordination one out of sight. Netanyahu’s office, in its hunger for a domestic political win, collapsed the partition between the two. The UAE is now stuck defending a public line that its own reported ambassador’s protest implicitly weakens, against a documentary record being added to by Israeli, American, Iranian, and regional sources at the same time. The Accords are not dead. But the version of the Accords the UAE was selling, the one where Abu Dhabi got the diplomatic prestige without wearing the consequences, is finished. Netanyahu boasted. Abu Dhabi denied. The receipts arrived from Tel Aviv. And Iran did not need to fire another shot to make the point land.

SOURCES:

WAM: UAE denies reports of Netanyahu visit

AL JAZEERA: UAE denies Netanyahu secret visit during Israel-Iran war

ANADOLU AGENCY: UAE rejects Israeli claims of Netanyahu visit

PRESS TV: Araghchi at BRICS: UAE put bases, airspace at disposal of US, Israel

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Araghchi: Collusion with Israel unforgivable

AL MAYADEEN: UAE delivers diplomatic protest to Israel over Netanyahu visit leak

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Israel supplied UAE with Iron Dome during war on Iran

THE CANARY: Netanyahu’s office claims historic wartime UAE visit

I24NEWS: Agmon: I accompanied Netanyahu to UAE, MBZ drove him personally

JNS: Former Netanyahu aide confirms UAE wartime visit

NEW REPUBLIC: Bari Weiss let Netanyahu’s office pick CBS interviewer

US DEP OF STATE: Abraham Accords Declaration, September 15, 2020