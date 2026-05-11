The Telegraph Was Ready To Run Him Out - Then The Police Did The One Thing They Couldn't Spin

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Right, so the Telegraph called it a conspiracy. They put it in the headline in those exact terms. Misan Harriman, the photographer, creative director, Southbank Centre chair, and the first Black person to shoot the September cover of British Vogue, had posted online about the knife attack in Golders Green and pointed out that the public framing had pushed a third victim out of the centre of the story. Two Jewish men had been attacked in Golders Green, and that was appalling. But the same suspect, Essa Suleiman, had also been charged with a further attempted murder over a separate incident on Great Dover Street on the same date. Three attempted murder charges. Three alleged victims. The Met’s own charge update confirmed the further attempted murder charge, and the CPS confirmed three attempted murder charges had been authorised. The name Ishmail Hussein comes from reporting elsewhere, but the missing third charge was not invented. So the thing dressed up as conspiracy was, at its core, a question about a real omission.

That is where this starts, but it is not where this stops, because the Telegraph has been running this play for weeks. Zack Polanski, the Jewish anti-Zionist who was elected leader of the Green Party of England and Wales last September, has been the other target. The Red Cross piece. The Ministry of Justice piece. The Daily T podcast calling him a danger to Britain. Two articles, three articles, four. Same masthead, same mechanism, same shape of accusation. Harriman gets turned into a suitability question for the Southbank Centre. Polanski gets turned into a suitability question for the Green leadership, to potentially run the country. Both of them are pro-Palestine or anti-Zionist public figures. Both of them are now suitability problems instead of arguable voices. That is the campaign, and it is now visible enough that the question is not whether it is happening. The question is what the list of mainstream media despicables looks like when you stand back and notice who is never on it.

So look at how the Telegraph’s story actually got built. Harriman had posted a video of about five minutes and forty seconds. That is the original, posted by him, in full. It’s a bit long for me to post here and snipping it, well, that is the story. The extract that became the front-page story was 57 seconds of that footage, selected and circulated by Heidi Bachram, a pro-Israel commentator with a long track record of targeting pro-Palestine voices online. The cut clip then got picked up by Karen Pollock of the Holocaust Educational Trust, who accused Harriman of comparing the local election result wins for Reform UK to the Holocaust. From there it went to Robert Jenrick, Honest Bob, who left the Conservatives for Reform UK in January, one of many defectors as we know, now sits as Treasury spokesperson for Nigel Farage’s Tory retirement home and prospective Chancellor of the Exchequer as a result, and who used the clip to demand Harriman be removed from a taxpayer-funded organisation. The Telegraph turned that demand into news. None of this happened in isolation. It is a chain, and the chain runs from a partisan account through a charity head through a Reform frontbencher into the Telegraph’s editorial line, and the input at the start of that chain is 57 seconds extracted from five minutes forty.

The thing the Telegraph chose not to include is also a matter of record. Harriman’s first Golders Green response, before the attack, before any of this kicked off, had condemned antisemitism and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community. That is on the public record according to The New World, the outlet that has been documenting the campaign against him in detail. The Telegraph did not put that on the front page. They put the conspiracy framing on the front page. That is a choice about which 57 seconds becomes news and which five minutes does not, and that choice becomes the whole story when many will read the headline and nothing else.

Then comes Polanski, and this is where the pattern becomes impossible to argue with, because the Telegraph used the same mechanism twice in the same week. The Red Cross piece said Polanski falsely claimed to be a spokesman. Polanski has admitted he used the wrong word. He has gone on record on ITV and in the Evening Standard saying the wording was wrong. What he also has, which the Telegraph did not lead with, is a documented history of hosting British Red Cross fundraisers, going on stage to speak about the charity’s work, and being described by a former Red Cross staffer as a valued volunteer and emcee at several events over multiple years. The wording was perhaps unfortunate when outlets like the Telegraph will seize on the slightest little thing, but the involvement was real. The Telegraph turned a wording error into a question of public dishonesty, and the dishonesty framing required the involvement to be erased from the story.

The Ministry of Justice piece is the same mechanism applied even more harshly. The Telegraph said Polanski had falsely claimed he worked for the Ministry of Justice. That wording is loose, and if he presented agency role-play work as direct MoJ employment, then the correction is fair. But the stronger smear only works if the underlying work is made to sound imaginary. His side’s account is that he was hired through an agency supplying actors for role-play exercises linked to the Judicial Appointments Commission, the body involved in selecting judges. Reporting hostile to Polanski has still acknowledged that explanation: not a civil service post, not formal MoJ employment, but actor role-play work connected to a justice appointments process. That is a very different thing from inventing the whole association. The honest criticism is imprecise wording. The dishonest leap is turning that into a fantasy career.

This is the part where you have to ask the structural question, because two demolition pieces against the same person in a week, plus the conspiracy framing against Harriman, plus the Daily T podcast calling Polanski a danger to Britain, plus the steady drumbeat of Green attack pieces visible across the Telegraph’s own Polanski coverage, is not best understood as a series of isolated editorial accidents. It is a posture. And that posture now sits inside a much bigger ownership story. Axel Springer, the German publishing conglomerate, has been cleared by the UK government to acquire Telegraph Media Group in a £575 million cash deal. At the time of that approval, Axel Springer itself said the transaction still needed regulatory approvals in Ireland and Austria, with completion expected within the second quarter of 2026. So the careful wording is not that every line has already been ordered from the new owner’s office. The careful wording is that the Telegraph is being brought into an ownership structure where Israel is not just another foreign-policy subject.

Axel Springer has a published list of corporate values. They call them the Essentials. Essential number two says the company supports the right of existence of the State of Israel and opposes all forms of antisemitism. That is not a leak. That is on the company’s own website. Axel Springer says this does not prevent criticism of Israeli government policy, and that distinction matters. But it also says the right of existence of Israel is non-negotiable, and reporting around the takeover has already raised concern about what that kind of value means inside a newsroom covering Palestine, Gaza and anti-Zionist politics. That does not prove a memo. It does make the institutional climate impossible to ignore.

Now look at the imbalance. Reform UK fielded candidates in the May 7 local elections this year. Hope Not Hate published a sixty-reasons-and-counting dossier on Reform candidates in the run-up to the elections, documenting racist, antisemitic and far-right material from named individuals standing for the party. Byline Times reported in detail on Caspar Thomas, a Reform candidate who had shared antisemitic and anti-Muslim posts online and campaigned for Restore Britain. A newly elected Reform councillor was suspended after racist posts surfaced. This is documented prejudice inside a party now being treated as a major national force. And yet the visible Telegraph obsession in this cycle has not been sustained forensic pressure on Reform’s candidate pipeline before the public voted. It has been Zack Polanski, a Jewish anti-Zionist Green leader, and Misan Harriman, a pro-Palestine human-rights voice. That is the imbalance. The people most aggressively turned into suitability problems are not the most obvious public-risk cases. They are the pro-Palestine ones.

The shape of the list is the indictment. The pattern is selective. The selectivity is the campaign. Harriman has been defended on the record by Amnesty UK, who described him as a dedicated human rights defender and warned against attempts to silence people who challenge power. Mehdi Hasan, the broadcaster, has called for the Telegraph to apologise for what he called a smear and pointed out that the Muslim victim of the Golders Green attack was erased from the headline framing. Sangita Myska, the broadcaster previously with LBC, criticised the Telegraph’s smearing of Harriman over precisely that omission. The defence is on the record from named, public, established figures with no interest in defending a conspiracy theorist. The defence is on the record because there is no conspiracy theorist to defend against. There is a man who pointed out a Muslim victim, and a newspaper that decided that pointing out a Muslim victim was a suitability problem for the Southbank Centre.

Tony Greenstein, writing in Al Jazeera, has made the longer argument, which is that the antisemitism smear deployed against Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party between 2015 and 2019 is being redeployed against the Greens under Polanski now. Jewish Voice for Liberation, which until last September was Jewish Voice for Labour and rebranded after breaking with Starmer’s party, has made the same argument. So has Vashti, the British-Jewish left magazine that has been documenting the attacks on Polanski in detail across the year. The shared argument from those quarters is that the goal is to Corbynise the Greens before they consolidate the pro-Palestine vote Labour has lost.

Whether you accept the framing or not, the mechanism is the same one we watched happen between 2015 and 2019, run by largely the same media ecosystem, with the same shape of accusation, against a different elected leader who is on the wrong side of the same political question. The mechanism is not new. The target has simply changed.

So the Telegraph’s Harriman story rests on a fact that cuts against its own framing. The police and prosecutors confirmed three attempted murder charges, including a separate attempted murder charge away from Golders Green on the same date. The 57-second clip used to demand Harriman’s removal was extracted from a five-minute-forty video and pushed through a chain of online outrage, public denunciation and political amplification before landing as Telegraph ammunition. The same paper then kept pressing Zack Polanski through Red Cross wording, justice-system work-history wording and Green leadership suspicion, while the stronger Reform candidate scandals were being documented elsewhere. Different stories, same direction: pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist public figures being turned from people with arguable views into people whose very presence in public roles becomes the issue.

That is what declaring war on pro-Palestine voices looks like when it is done through respectable language. It does not need to say “ban them”. It asks whether they are suitable. It does not need to say “silence them”. It calls them divisive, dishonest, conspiratorial, reckless, dangerous, unfit. And now that this is happening around a Telegraph being brought under Axel Springer, a company with support for Israel’s right of existence written into its formal values, the pattern cannot be treated as background noise. This is not proof of a secret instruction. It is proof of a visible editorial pattern inside a very clear institutional climate. The people being turned into suitability problems are the people who would not stay quiet about Gaza, Palestine and Zionism. The story is not that one newspaper got one thing wrong about Misan Harriman. The story is that the Telegraph keeps finding the same kind of target, using the same kind of mechanism, and pretending every case is just an isolated act of scrutiny.

SOURCES:

5PILLARS: Why is the Muslim victim of London’s knife rampage getting less attention?

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Golders Green attacks: A Muslim was also stabbed - not that you’d know; Project get Zack Polanski: how the media used antisemitism against the Greens’ Jewish leader; Telegraph and Politico owner says journalists must support Israel or resign

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: The Muslim victim who wasn’t there: Golders Green and the ghost logic of Islamophobia; Zionism above all: Telegraph takeover sparks fears over Israel loyalty test

THE NEW ARAB: London stabbing suspect left hospital, attacked Muslim friend

AL JAZEERA: The anti-semitism smear that ruined Corbyn’s Labour now targets the Greens

ARAB NEWS: Axel Springer chief tells staff pro-Israel values non-negotiable amid backlash

VASHTI: Zack Polanski is provoking the right people; The present crisis: a conversation on attacks and repression in London

JVL: Who’s afraid of Zack Polanski - and why; JVL is becoming Jewish Voice for Liberation

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Zack Polanski has to stop giving corporate media smears the time of day

THE CANARY: Red Cross staff member slams “appalling” smear campaign against Polanski

THE NEW WORLD: Rats in a sack: The Telegraph’s cynical anti-semitism smear against the Southbank Centre’s chair is something to behold; Rats in a sack: The right-wing campaign to cancel Misan Harriman continues

HOPE NOT HATE: 60 reasons and counting to not vote Reform on May 7th

BYLINE TIMES: Reform UK candidate shared antisemitic and anti-Muslim posts and campaigned for far-right Restore Britain

MET POLICE: Man charged in connection with attack in Barnet

AXEL SPRINGER: What Defines Us; The Essentials: What we have adapted and why; Agreement to acquire Telegraph Media Group; UK government approval for acquisition of Telegraph Media Group

SOUTHBANK CENTRE: Misan Harriman” biography page

IN THESE TIMES: Susan Sontag and Arthur Miller

AMNESTY UK (X):

MEHDI HASAN (X):

SANGITA MYSKA (X):