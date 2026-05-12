The IDF Just Went Silent For A Reason - And It's Not What You'd Expect

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Right, so on Friday, May the eighth, Hezbollah released footage showing an FPV drone closing in on an Iron Dome battery on Israel’s northern border, with Israeli soldiers standing nearby. Israeli reporting says Hezbollah’s FPV threat includes fibre-optic drones, the kind that trail a cable behind them and are much harder to jam, but the key fact here is simpler: Hezbollah filmed the approach, the drone hit the battery, and the Israeli army did not publicly dispute the footage. Unofficial sources inside the army said they could not dispute that the footage was real. That is the position the Israeli military is now holding, in public, on one of the most expensive and symbolically loaded pieces of defence hardware it owns. Hezbollah hit it. Hezbollah filmed it. The army went quiet.

This is the system Israel has been selling to the world for over a decade as proof that Israeli technological superiority puts Hezbollah in a different league of warfare. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Israeli company that builds Iron Dome, was still being represented this same week by its chair, Yuval Steinitz, saying the system was around ninety-eight to ninety-nine per cent effective against the rockets and missiles Hamas and Hezbollah fire at Israeli territory. He was speaking about a system marketed through a record of tens of thousands of incoming rockets and interceptions, the kind of figure that has been used again and again to turn Iron Dome from a weapon into a mythology. And while that line was being pushed, footage of an Iron Dome battery being hit by a low-cost drone was circulating through Hezbollah’s media channels and being picked up across the Middle East press. The Israeli army still has not publicly disputed the footage.

So here is how the fibre-optic drone problem works, because it is a little different from the drone threat people are used to hearing about. A normal drone uses a radio link between the operator and the aircraft. Jam the radio link and the drone can be blinded, disrupted, or forced off course. Israeli electronic warfare is built around exactly that kind of capability. Fibre-optic drones are different because they unspool a thin cable behind them as they fly. The operator controls the drone through the cable, the same way you would control something through a very long extension lead. There is no normal radio-control link for Israel to jam. No normal command frequency to break. The drone can fly low, close and locally, with a small explosive payload, until it reaches the target the operator has chosen. Iron Dome was designed to intercept rockets and shells fired into Israeli territory. It was not designed to defend its own launcher from a small drone creeping into the system’s personal space. The Israeli army has been admitting to its own media that it still has no reliable counter to this. It has introduced new smart targeting systems. It has handed out hundreds of Dagger night-vision scopes to troops in southern Lebanon. None of that has solved the problem.

So what is Israel’s actual answer, the answer being deployed right now to protect its troops and its hardware in the field? Thousands of metres of fishing net. That is not a metaphor and it is not a joke. The Israeli army has rushed thousands of metres of netting to its forces in southern Lebanon, paired with new detection sensors, to try to catch drones and explosive UAVs in mid-flight before they can detonate against troops or infrastructure. One of the most heavily funded and technologically marketed militaries in the region, the army that operates F-35s and a multi-layered air-defence shield, is now physically trying to stop drones with the same basic idea a fisherman in Cornwall would use to pull mackerel out of the sea. Israeli officials have told Israeli media that drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are now among the most difficult battlefield challenges their troops face in Lebanon. That is the admission hiding inside the absurdity. The net is funny because it looks ridiculous. It is serious because they are using it.

And this is not one strike, one bad day, one incident the army can wait out. Israeli troops are under near-daily attack from drones along the southern Lebanon front. Hezbollah’s own count, in one twenty-four hour window, was twenty-four separate attacks on Israeli positions, troops and vehicles. In another stretch, Hezbollah claimed thirteen attacks, including one explicitly aimed at the Iron Dome platform near Jal al-Alam. The targets Hezbollah named were not vague. Troop gatherings. Merkava tanks. D9 bulldozers. Newly established command centres. An Israeli officer and two soldiers wounded, one seriously, when a drone exploded near their position. An Israeli reservist, Alexander Glovanyov, forty-seven years old, killed by another Hezbollah drone strike. There was also an Israeli tank that broke down around the town of Taybeh, and while soldiers were trying to repair it and pull it out, a Hezbollah drone hit the position. This is what is happening underneath the headline of “ceasefire”, which Israel has treated less like a ceasefire and more like a public-relations label stuck over an active war.

The most damning admissions are not coming from Hezbollah’s media operation. They are coming from inside the Israeli system itself. Ran Kochav, the former head of the IDF’s air-defence array, the man who used to run the layer that includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow, had already warned publicly that the army was not adequately defending its own air-defence batteries. He said that before the May the eighth footage came out. He was telling them the batteries were exposed. The footage now shows why that warning mattered. Regional reporting citing Israeli Channel 12 says a senior military official described Israel as having returned to the old “reality of equations with Hezbollah” — the language of deterrence, retaliation and counter-retaliation that Israel was supposed to have broken. The pagers, the walkie-talkies, the assassination campaign, the invasion of southern Lebanon, all of it was sold as having degraded Hezbollah into something Israel could manage. Now Israeli officials are talking again in the language of equations, which means Hezbollah is once again imposing costs. Hezbollah is hitting Israeli soldiers, and Israel is taking the hits. Netanyahu himself has acknowledged Hezbollah’s missiles and drones as the two major threats the army is facing. Not residual capabilities. Not the dying kick of a broken force. Two major threats, named in public, by the same Israeli leadership that has spent months presenting Hezbollah as a degraded enemy.

This is where the Iron Dome story has to be kept precise, because Israel’s air-defence shield is not one magic roof. Iron Dome’s main job is short-range rockets and artillery shells. David’s Sling and Arrow sit higher up the ladder against heavier missiles, including ballistic threats. That distinction matters, because the propaganda image collapses all of it into one miracle shield, but the battlefield does not. What Hezbollah has exposed here is not that Iron Dome failed at the job of stopping ballistic missiles. It is worse, because it is simpler. Hezbollah appears to have got close enough to hit the launcher itself. The shield was not bypassed by a missile flying over it. The shield became the target. That is the humiliation. Not a failure at the edge of the envelope. A direct hit on the thing Israel presents as the envelope.

The second job Iron Dome does is political. It is the visual proof, beamed onto Western television screens for over a decade, that Israel possesses a defensive shield that absorbs whatever its enemies throw at it. It is the image that has made it possible to argue that whatever Israel does to Gaza or to Lebanon, the violence is asymmetric because Israel has the shield. The shield is moral cover as much as it is physical defence. It tells the viewer Israel is protected, Israel is advanced, Israel is in control, Israel can absorb the fire and therefore dictate the pace. The May the eighth footage punctures that image at the most basic level. A low-cost FPV drone is now hitting the same kind of hardware that has been sold to the world as Israel’s protective miracle. The shield is not just failing to stop something. The shield is being hunted.

Hezbollah has hit Iron Dome before. Worth being clear on this because it matters. In June 2024, during the active phase of the cross-border war, Hezbollah said it targeted an Iron Dome battery in Ramot Naftali with a guided missile, and footage circulated then too. Coverage at the time, including in regional and Arab press, reported that Hezbollah video appeared to show damage or destruction of the launcher, while the Israeli army said it was not aware of damage. So this is not Hezbollah’s first claimed strike on Iron Dome. What is different now is the method, the moment and the silence. The method is a cheap drone instead of a guided missile, which means the cost balance has moved even further in Hezbollah’s favour. The moment is during what is supposed to be a ceasefire period, which means Hezbollah is demonstrating that it can still reach Israel’s prized hardware while Israel is supposed to be moving towards a quieter border. And the silence is the army not even attempting a public denial of the footage, which is loud in its own way, because the IDF spokesperson’s office is normally not a shy operation. It is very good at putting its version of events into circulation. The fact that it has not done so here is information.

The casualty figures coming out of Lebanon are also part of what Israel is trying to hold up against this image. Since Israel began its current Lebanon operations on the second of March, regional reporting has put the toll inside Lebanon at more than two thousand eight hundred and forty-six killed, eight thousand six hundred and ninety-three injured, and over a million displaced. The displacement figure alone is roughly one in six people in the country. These are the numbers Israel’s defenders point to when they argue that Hezbollah has been degraded, that the operation is working, that the cost is worth it. The numbers are real and the damage to Lebanon is real and the suffering is overwhelmingly carried by Lebanese civilians. But the argument relies on a quiet assumption, which is that Israel is paying a manageable price for an outcome that is going its way. The Iron Dome footage breaks that assumption. The fishing nets break that assumption. The Israeli soldiers killed and wounded since the ceasefire period began break that assumption. Israel is inflicting enormous destruction inside Lebanon and still not producing the operational control it told its own public it was buying with the violence. The war is producing destruction without producing control.

And this is where it is worth saying plainly what the Israeli army actually controls in southern Lebanon right now, because the gap between the official map and the operational reality is the whole story. The Israeli army holds ground inside Lebanon. It has positions, command centres, vehicles and troops. What it does not have, and what the footage of the past few weeks makes embarrassingly clear, is the ability to operate on that ground without being hit. Every position is exposed. Every vehicle is a target. Every troop gathering is a potential drone strike. Hezbollah does not need to push Israeli forces out of southern Lebanon in one dramatic move. It just needs to keep Israeli forces from being able to function there normally. The drone war is doing that, repeatedly, while Israel responds with sensors, scopes, gunfire, fishing nets and silence.

There is also a helicopter incident worth pausing on, because it shows how the official line is starting to slip under the weight of what is actually happening. A rescue helicopter was sent in to evacuate wounded soldiers after one of these drone attacks. Israel says the helicopter suffered a technical malfunction and explicitly denies it came under Hezbollah fire. Israeli media carried the malfunction account. Hezbollah’s account is different. Now, in a normal news cycle, the army’s version would be treated as the end of the matter and everyone would move on. But the problem for the army is that its silences and narrow denials are now landing in an information environment where Hezbollah footage, regional reporting and Israeli off-record briefings keep filling the gaps. The army did not publicly disclose the Iron Dome strike when it happened. It did not publicly comment when the footage circulated. It previously had to acknowledge, after the fact, that Hezbollah attacked an M548 cargo carrier, caused a fire and wounded twelve soldiers. The pattern is not that every Hezbollah claim is automatically true. The pattern is that incidents happen, the army says little or nothing, and the reality seeps out anyway through footage, regional coverage, or Israeli reporters picking up what their own sources are saying off the record. That is why the denials are not landing cleanly any more.

The United States is set to host Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington on the fourteenth and fifteenth of May, in the same week that this footage is circulating. Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has called publicly for the US to pressure Israel to halt operations and demolitions inside Lebanese territory. Whether Washington intends to do any such thing is of course a separate question entirely. The Israeli military launched its first strike on Beirut since the technical ceasefire began on the seventh of May, killing a Hezbollah Radwan force commander, and Washington raised no public objection that changed the course of events. The American administration funds the Israeli military, supplies the weapons Israel uses, and provides the diplomatic protection that has kept the violence politically survivable for Israel. The talks are happening. The de-escalation language is being briefed out. The bombs are still falling. Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir has told his troops there is no ceasefire on the combat front, and on that point at least, he is telling the truth. The public language about the ceasefire and the operational reality on the ground are not describing the same thing.

Israel’s own conduct is tracking with the war footing, not the ceasefire language. The continued operations, the demolitions inside Lebanese territory, the strike on Beirut, the exposed positions inside southern Lebanon, the drone casualties, and now the Iron Dome footage all point in the same direction. The ceasefire is the public language. The war is the operational reality. The two have been moving in opposite directions since the seventeenth of April, and the political class on both sides of the Atlantic is pretending the public language still describes the same situation as the operational reality. It does not. It has not for weeks. The only people behaving as though there is no real ceasefire are the people with weapons in the field, which tells you more than any diplomatic statement ever will.

Israel could have used the ceasefire that came into force on the seventeenth of April to actually withdraw. It could have pulled its troops out of the exposed positions inside southern Lebanon. It could have stopped the demolitions inside Lebanese villages that President Aoun is now asking Washington to pressure it over. It could have arrived at the Washington talks on the fourteenth and fifteenth of May in a position of strength, having banked the territorial gains of the original ground operation and stepped back from the daily drone war. Instead, Israel held the ground. It kept the troops exposed. It kept the vehicles on the move through Hezbollah’s drone corridors. It struck Beirut. It kept telling the world Hezbollah was degraded while Hezbollah was filming an Iron Dome battery being hit. The result is the position Israel is now in. The shield has been hit. The army has not denied the footage. The fishing nets are out. The soldiers are dying. And the political story Israel built around its own invincibility is being punctured by a small drone.

This was supposed to be the war that ended the threat. Netanyahu sold the pager attack, the walkie-talkie attack, the assassination of Hezbollah’s senior command, the invasion of southern Lebanon and the bombing of Beirut as the operation that would finally degrade Hezbollah into a manageable force. The Iron Dome strike is proof that the operation did not work as advertised. Hezbollah is not finished. Hezbollah has adapted. Hezbollah is now hitting Israeli air-defence hardware with low-cost drones while Israel scrambles for answers ranging from smart targeting systems to night-vision scopes to fishing nets. The shield has been hit. The army has not denied the footage. The next phase of the war is already being fought, and Israel is discovering that expensive hardware does not look quite so invincible when a cheap drone can reach the thing that was supposed to protect it.

SOURCES:

AL MAYADEEN: Iron Dome platform destroyed in Hezbollah strike; Hezbollah directly strikes an Israeli command center in south

TURKIYE TODAY: Hezbollah FPV drones hit Iron Dome as Israel admits no effective defense exists

THE CRADLE: Israeli army probes Hezbollah strike on Iron Dome battery and crew

JERUSALEM POST: Hezbollah releases footage of FPV drone strike on Iron Dome battery

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Hezbollah airs drone footage showing strike on Iron Dome in northern Israel; IDF chief says there’s no ceasefire in south Lebanon amid continued fighting with Hezbollah

YNET: IDF rushes fishing nets to troops in southern Lebanon

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israeli army struggles to counter Hezbollah’s fiber-optic drones: report; Hezbollah says it launched 24 attacks against Israeli army in southern Lebanon; Israeli officer, 2 soldiers injured in Hezbollah drone explosion in southern Lebanon; Hezbollah says it carried out 13 attacks on Israeli forces, sites in southern Lebanon; Israel claims helicopter malfunctioned in southern Lebanon, denies Hezbollah attack

THE NEW ARAB: Hezbollah drone kills Israeli soldier south Lebanon

How Hezbollah drones are testing Israel’s strategy Lebanon; Hezbollah drones pose challenge Israeli forces Lebanon

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Hezbollah hits Israel’s Iron Dome

THE NATIONAL: Hezbollah video confirms Iron Dome struck by missile

AL JAZEERA: US pushing Israeli de-escalation ahead of new talks: Lebanese official